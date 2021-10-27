Kearny Financial Corp. Reports Fiscal 2022 First Quarter Results and 10% Increase in Cash Dividend

FAIRFIELD, N.J., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kearny Financial Corp. (NASDAQ GS: KRNY) (the “Company”), the holding company of Kearny Bank (the “Bank”), reported net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of $19.7 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, compared to $18.5 million, or $0.24 per diluted share, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021.



The Company also announced that its Board of Directors has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on November 24, 2021 to stockholders of record as of November 10, 2021. This dividend represents an increase of $0.01, or 10%, from the prior quarter’s dividend of $0.10 per share.

Craig L. Montanaro, President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “We are very pleased with our first quarter results which reflected record earnings, continued net interest margin expansion and sustained growth in non-interest-bearing deposits, which increased 6.3% from June 30, 2021. Additionally, we continued to right-size our retail branch footprint with the announcement of three additional branch consolidations, bringing our total to 15 over the past two and a half years.” Mr. Montanaro continued, “Despite strong origination volume, loan balances for the quarter were negatively impacted by record levels of commercial loan repayment activity. However, we remain optimistic as our commercial loan pipeline stands at a historically high level heading into the second quarter of the fiscal year.”

Regarding the Company's capital management strategies Mr. Montanaro noted, “As we move further into fiscal 2022, capital management remains a strategic priority. Our recent authorization of a new 10% share repurchase plan, coupled with the increase in our quarterly cash dividend, demonstrates our commitment to returning excess capital to our shareholders while retaining sufficient capital to allow us to take advantage of strategic capital deployment opportunities as they may arise.”

Balance Sheet

Deposits decreased $90.2 million to $5.40 billion at September 30, 2021, from $5.49 billion at June 30, 2021, reflecting the controlled run-off of time deposits which was partially offset by growth in core non-maturity deposits. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, non-interest-bearing deposits increased $37.6 million, or 6.3%.





Loans receivable decreased $62.1 million to $4.79 billion at September 30, 2021, from $4.85 billion at June 30, 2021, due primarily to record levels of repayment activity in the commercial real estate and multifamily mortgage portfolios that more than offset the strong loan origination volume for the quarter.





Investment securities decreased $26.3 million to $1.69 billion at September 30, 2021, from $1.72 billion at June 30, 2021, representing 23.5% of total assets at each of those comparative periods.





Borrowings increased $35.1 million to $721.0 million, or 10.0% of total assets, at September 30, 2021, from $685.9 million, or 9.4% of total assets, at June 30, 2021.

Earnings

Performance Highlights

Return on average assets improved to 1.09% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Excluding the impact of non-recurring items, including branch consolidation charges, impairment charges and net effect of sale and call of securities, return on average assets would have been 1.15%. (1)





Return on average equity improved to 7.66% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 while return on average tangible equity improved to 9.67%. Excluding the impact of non-recurring items, as noted above, return on average tangible equity would have been 10.26%. (1)

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

Effective July 1, 2021, loan prepayment penalty income was reclassified to interest income on loans. Previously, loan prepayment penalty income was recorded within non-interest income. Interest income and non-interest income for all periods presented in this earnings release reflect this reclassification. Except where noted in the footnotes to the tables provided in this earnings release, there were no other changes resulting from this reclassification.





Net interest margin expanded seven basis points to 2.99% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from 2.92% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and was largely due to a reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities, which declined six basis points to 0.55%.





Net interest income increased $525,000 to $49.6 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from $49.1 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Included in net interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively, was purchase accounting accretion of $2.9 million and $3.1 million, and loan prepayment penalty income of $1.7 million and $902,000.

Non-Interest Income

Fees and service charges increased $184,000 to $607,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $423,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, and was largely attributable to fluctuations in various loan-related fee categories.





Gain on sale of loans increased $643,000 to $1.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 from $363,000 for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. This increase largely reflected greater volume and an improved average sales price of residential mortgage loans sold during the period.





Included in other income for the prior quarter ended June 30, 2021 were non-recurring gains of $205,000 attributable to the sale of properties sold in connection with branch consolidation activities, as previously disclosed. No such gains were recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2021.

Non-Interest Expense

Non-interest expense decreased $183,000 to $31.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from $32.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Salaries and benefits expense increased $840,000, or 4.7%, from June 30, 2021 due largely to annual merit increases and increases in benefit plan expense. Net occupancy expense increased $1.5 million, or 51.7%, primarily due to non-recurring expense of $1.3 million and $250,000, respectively, related to the consolidation of three retail branch locations and facility repairs made in connection with damage incurred during Tropical Storm Ida.





Other expense decreased $2.7 million to $3.1 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from $5.8 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021 and was largely comprised of declines of $1.6 million and $566,000, respectively, in asset impairment charges and provisions for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures. Also contributing to the decrease were less noteworthy reductions in loan expense, legal fees and consulting fees. For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, asset impairment charges recorded in other expense, related to the previously noted branch consolidations, totaled $420,000, while provisions for credit losses on off-balance sheet credit exposures reflected a provision reversal of $124,000.





The efficiency and non-interest expense ratios were 59.57% and 1.76%, respectively, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. Excluding the impact of non-recurring items, as noted above, the efficiency and non-interest expense ratios for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 would have been 56.36% and 1.66%, respectively. (1)

Income Taxes

Income tax expense increased $239,000 to $7.3 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to $7.0 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, resulting in effective tax rates of 26.9% and 27.6%, respectively.

Asset Quality

The balance of non-performing loans decreased $6.8 million to $72.9 million, or 1.02% of total assets, at September 30, 2021, from $79.8 million, or 1.10% of total assets, at June 30, 2021. At September 30, 2021, the Company had active COVID-19 payment deferrals on 13 residential mortgage and home equity loans totaling $5.6 million, representing 0.12% of total loans.





Net charge offs totaled $980,000, or 0.08% of average loans, on an annualized basis, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to $656,000, or 0.05%, for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. Of the charge-offs recorded during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, $935,000, or 95.5%, had previously been individually reserved for within the allowance for credit losses ("ACL").





For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company recorded a provision for credit loss reversal of $5.4 million, compared to a provision for credit loss reversal of $4.9 million for the quarter ended June 30, 2021. The reversal for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 primarily reflected a reduction in the expected life of various segments of the loan portfolio along with continued improvement in the Company's credit risk outlook.





The ACL decreased to $51.8 million, or 1.08% of total loans, at September 30, 2021, from $58.2 million, or 1.19% of total loans at June 30, 2021.

Capital

For the quarter ended September 30, 2021, book value per share increased by $0.17 to $13.38 while tangible book value per share increased by $0.06 to $10.55.





During the quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 3,157,788 shares of common stock at a cost of $39.0 million, or $12.35 per share.





On September 20, 2021, the Company announced the completion of its seventh stock repurchase plan which authorized the repurchase of 4,064,649 shares. Such shares were repurchased at a cost of $50.5 million, or an average price of $12.43 per share. On September 22, 2021, the Company announced the authorization of an eighth stock repurchase plan to repurchase up to 7,602,021 shares, or approximately 10% of the Company's outstanding shares as of that date. Through September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased a total of 213,139 shares, or 2.8% of the shares authorized for repurchase under the current repurchase program, at a total cost of $2.6 million and at an average cost of $12.41 per share.





At September 30, 2021, the Company’s tangible equity to tangible assets ratio equaled 11.48% and the regulatory capital ratios, of both the Company and the Bank, were in excess of the levels required by federal banking regulators to be classified as “well-capitalized” under regulatory guidelines.

(1) Please reference the Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP tables for a reconciliation of the non-GAAP financial measures.

Statements contained in this news release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as that term is defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Such forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from those currently anticipated due to a number of factors, which include, but are not limited to, factors discussed in documents filed by the Company with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. The Company does not undertake and specifically disclaims any obligation to update any forward-looking statement, whether written or oral, that may be made from time to time by or on behalf of the Company.

In addition, the COVID-19 pandemic has had, and may continue to have, an adverse impact on the Company, its clients and the communities it serves. Given its ongoing and dynamic nature, it is difficult to predict the full impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on our business. The extent of such impact will depend on future developments, which are highly uncertain, including whether the coronavirus can continue to be controlled and abated and if the economy is able to remain open. As the result of the COVID-19 pandemic and the related adverse local and national economic consequences, we could be subject to any of the following risks, any of which could have a material, adverse effect on our business, financial condition, liquidity, and results of operations: the demand for our products and services may decline, making it difficult to grow assets and income; if the economy is unable to substantially remain open, loan delinquencies, problem assets, and foreclosures may increase, resulting in increased charges and reduced income; collateral for loans, especially real estate, may decline in value, which could cause loan losses to increase; our allowance for credit losses may increase if borrowers experience financial difficulties, which will adversely affect our net income; the net worth and liquidity of loan guarantors may decline, impairing their ability to honor commitments to us; as the result of the decline in the Federal Reserve Board’s target federal funds rate to near 0%, the yield on our assets may decline to a greater extent than the decline in our cost of interest-bearing liabilities, reducing our net interest margin and spread and reducing net income; due to a decline in our stock price or other factors, goodwill may become impaired and be required to be written down; and our cyber security risks are increased as the result of an increase in the number of employees working remotely.

Linked-Quarter Comparative Financial Analysis Kearny Financial Corp. Consolidated Balance Sheets (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, September 30, June 30, Variance Variance Except Per Share Data) 2021 2021 or Change or Change Pct. (Unaudited) (Audited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,070 $ 67,855 $ (13,785 ) -20.3 % Securities available for sale 1,651,156 1,676,864 (25,708 ) -1.5 % Securities held to maturity 37,497 38,138 (641 ) -1.7 % Loans held-for-sale 12,884 16,492 (3,608 ) -21.9 % Loans receivable 4,789,339 4,851,394 (62,055 ) -1.3 % Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (51,785 ) (58,165 ) 6,380 -11.0 % Net loans receivable 4,737,554 4,793,229 (55,675 ) -1.2 % Premises and equipment 55,236 56,338 (1,102 ) -2.0 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 36,615 36,615 - 0.0 % Accrued interest receivable 19,541 19,362 179 0.9 % Goodwill 210,895 210,895 - 0.0 % Core deposit intangible 3,524 3,705 (181 ) -4.9 % Bank owned life insurance 284,871 283,310 1,561 0.6 % Deferred income taxes, net 27,771 29,323 (1,552 ) -5.3 % Other real estate owned 178 178 - 0.0 % Other assets 51,896 51,431 465 0.9 % Total assets $ 7,183,688 $ 7,283,735 $ (100,047 ) -1.4 % Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing 631,344 $ 593,718 $ 37,626 6.3 % Interest-bearing 4,763,795 4,891,588 (127,793 ) -2.6 % Total deposits 5,395,139 5,485,306 (90,167 ) -1.6 % Borrowings 720,990 685,876 35,114 5.1 % Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,222 15,752 470 3.0 % Other liabilities 36,914 53,857 (16,943 ) -31.5 % Total liabilities 6,169,265 6,240,791 (71,526 ) -1.1 % Stockholders' Equity Common stock 758 790 (32 ) -4.1 % Paid-in capital 616,894 654,396 (37,502 ) -5.7 % Retained earnings 420,701 408,367 12,334 3.0 % Unearned ESOP shares (26,266 ) (26,753 ) 487 -1.8 % Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,336 6,144 (3,808 ) -62.0 % Total stockholders' equity 1,014,423 1,042,944 (28,521 ) -2.7 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,183,688 $ 7,283,735 $ (100,047 ) -1.4 % Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 14.12 % 14.32 % -0.20 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 11.48 % 11.72 % -0.24 % Share data Outstanding shares 75,800 78,965 (3,165 ) -4.0 % Book value per share $ 13.38 $ 13.21 $ 0.17 1.3 % Tangible book value per share (2) $ 10.55 $ 10.49 $ 0.06 0.6 %





(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.





Kearny Financial Corp. Consolidated Statements of Income (Unaudited) Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, September 30, June 30, Variance Variance Except Per Share Data) 2021 2021 or Change or Change Pct. Interest income Loans (1) $ 48,230 $ 48,464 $ (234 ) -0.5 % Taxable investment securities 8,212 8,304 (92 ) -1.1 % Tax-exempt investment securities 333 355 (22 ) -6.2 % Other interest-earning assets 431 549 (118 ) -21.5 % Total Interest Income 57,206 57,672 (466 ) -0.8 % Interest expense Deposits 4,065 5,156 (1,091 ) -21.2 % Borrowings 3,551 3,451 100 2.9 % Total interest expense 7,616 8,607 (991 ) -11.5 % Net interest income 49,590 49,065 525 1.1 % Reversal of provision for credit losses (5,400 ) (4,941 ) (459 ) 9.3 % Net interest income after reversal of provision

for credit losses 54,990 54,006 984 1.8 % Non-interest income Fees and service charges (1) 607 423 184 43.5 % Gain on sale and call of securities 1 313 (312 ) -99.7 % Gain on sale of loans 1,006 363 643 177.1 % Income from bank owned life insurance 1,561 1,545 16 1.0 % Electronic banking fees and charges 407 452 (45 ) -10.0 % Other income 218 400 (182 ) -45.5 % Total non-interest income 3,800 3,496 304 8.7 % Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 18,617 17,777 840 4.7 % Net occupancy expense of premises 4,547 2,998 1,549 51.7 % Equipment and systems 3,825 3,575 250 7.0 % Advertising and marketing 392 581 (189 ) -32.5 % Federal deposit insurance premium 492 490 2 0.4 % Directors' compensation 803 749 54 7.2 % Other expense 3,127 5,816 (2,689 ) -46.2 % Total non-interest expense 31,803 31,986 (183 ) -0.6 % Income before income taxes 26,987 25,516 1,471 5.8 % Income taxes 7,272 7,033 239 3.4 % Net income $ 19,715 $ 18,483 $ 1,232 6.7 % Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.02 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.02 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ - Cash dividends declared $ 7,381 $ 7,710 $ (329 ) Dividend payout ratio 37.4 % 41.7 % -4.3 % Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding Basic 74,537 77,658 (3,121 ) Diluted 74,556 77,680 (3,124 )





(1) Effective July 1, 2021, loan prepayment penalty income is recorded as a component of interest income on loans. Previously, loan prepayment penalty income was recorded within non-interest income. Amounts shown for June 30, 2021 have been adjusted to reflect this change. Loan prepayment penalty income for the period ended June 30, 2021 was $902,000.





Kearny Financial Corp. Average Balance Sheet Data (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Variance Variance (Dollars in Thousands) 2021 2021 or Change or Change Pct. Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,835,676 $ 4,817,980 $ 17,696 0.4 % Taxable investment securities 1,649,953 1,720,838 (70,885 ) -4.1 % Tax-exempt investment securities 59,115 63,047 (3,932 ) -6.2 % Other interest-earning assets 85,749 117,212 (31,463 ) -26.8 % Total interest-earning assets 6,630,493 6,719,077 (88,584 ) -1.3 % Non-interest-earning assets 616,735 609,762 6,973 1.1 % Total assets $ 7,247,228 $ 7,328,839 $ (81,611 ) -1.1 % Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,954,271 $ 1,930,193 $ 24,078 1.2 % Savings 1,102,865 1,118,402 (15,537 ) -1.4 % Certificates of deposit 1,798,473 1,934,650 (136,177 ) -7.0 % Total interest-bearing deposits 4,855,609 4,983,245 (127,636 ) -2.6 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 665,915 665,802 113 0.0 % Other borrowings 28,532 6,670 21,862 327.8 % Total borrowings 694,447 672,472 21,975 3.3 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,550,056 5,655,717 (105,661 ) -1.9 % Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 610,271 566,632 43,639 7.7 % Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 56,893 52,292 4,601 8.8 % Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 667,164 618,924 48,240 7.8 % Total liabilities 6,217,220 6,274,641 (57,421 ) -0.9 % Stockholders' equity 1,030,008 1,054,198 (24,190 ) -2.3 % Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,247,228 $ 7,328,839 $ (81,611 ) -1.1 % Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 119.47 % 118.80 % 0.67 % 0.6 %





Kearny Financial Corp. Performance Ratio Highlights (Unaudited) Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, Variance 2021 2021 or Change Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale (1) 3.99 % 4.02 % -0.03 % Taxable investment securities 1.99 % 1.93 % 0.06 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 2.25 % 2.25 % 0.00 % Other interest-earning assets 2.01 % 1.87 % 0.14 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 3.45 % 3.43 % 0.02 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 0.23 % 0.27 % -0.04 % Savings 0.12 % 0.15 % -0.03 % Certificates of deposit 0.57 % 0.71 % -0.14 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.33 % 0.41 % -0.08 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2.13 % 2.07 % 0.06 % Other borrowings 0.10 % 0.07 % 0.03 % Total borrowings 2.05 % 2.05 % 0.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.55 % 0.61 % -0.06 % Interest rate spread (1) (3) 2.90 % 2.82 % 0.08 % Net interest margin (1) (4) 2.99 % 2.92 % 0.07 % Non-interest income to average assets

(annualized) (1) 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.02 % Non-interest expense to average assets

(annualized) 1.76 % 1.75 % 0.01 % Efficiency ratio (5) 59.57 % 60.86 % -1.29 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.09 % 1.01 % 0.08 % Return on average equity (annualized) 7.66 % 7.01 % 0.65 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (6) 9.67 % 8.81 % 0.86 %





________________ (1) Effective July 1, 2021, loan prepayment penalty income is recorded as a component of interest income on loans. Previously, loan prepayment penalty income was recorded within non-interest income. Amounts shown for June 30, 2021 have been adjusted to reflect this change. Loan prepayment penalty income for the period ended June 30, 2021 was $902,000. (2) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (3) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (5) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (6) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.





Five-Quarter Financial Trend Analysis Consolidated Balance Sheets At (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Except Per Share Data) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 (Unaudited) (Audited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 54,070 $ 67,855 $ 108,991 $ 129,694 $ 145,818 Securities available for sale 1,651,156 1,676,864 1,778,970 1,695,893 1,508,542 Securities held to maturity 37,497 38,138 27,168 29,549 31,576 Loans held-for-sale 12,884 16,492 5,172 12,601 20,170 Loans receivable 4,789,339 4,851,394 4,798,239 4,828,634 4,954,750 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (51,785 ) (58,165 ) (63,762 ) (63,386 ) (64,860 ) Net loans receivable 4,737,554 4,793,229 4,734,477 4,765,248 4,889,890 Premises and equipment 55,236 56,338 60,360 61,181 61,808 Federal Home Loan Bank stock 36,615 36,615 45,578 45,578 55,118 Accrued interest receivable 19,541 19,362 20,562 19,826 20,368 Goodwill 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 210,895 Core deposit intangible 3,524 3,705 3,888 4,151 4,420 Bank owned life insurance 284,871 283,310 281,765 280,235 278,639 Deferred income taxes, net 27,771 29,323 32,230 30,846 33,319 Other real estate owned 178 178 178 178 178 Other assets 51,896 51,431 47,760 49,278 49,468 Total assets $ 7,183,688 $ 7,283,735 $ 7,357,994 $ 7,335,153 $ 7,310,209 Liabilities Deposits: Non-interest-bearing $ 631,344 $ 593,718 $ 545,746 $ 518,828 $ 487,710 Interest-bearing 4,763,795 4,891,588 4,828,706 4,793,785 4,552,202 Total deposits 5,395,139 5,485,306 5,374,452 5,312,613 5,039,912 Borrowings 720,990 685,876 865,763 865,651 1,077,540 Advance payments by borrowers for taxes 16,222 15,752 15,300 16,100 17,008 Other liabilities 36,914 53,857 38,667 48,448 51,689 Total liabilities 6,169,265 6,240,791 6,294,182 6,242,812 6,186,149 Stockholders' Equity Common stock 758 790 820 849 895 Paid-in capital 616,894 654,396 691,280 724,389 769,269 Retained earnings 420,701 408,367 397,594 388,376 378,134 Unearned ESOP shares (26,266 ) (26,753 ) (27,239 ) (27,726 ) (28,212 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income 2,336 6,144 1,357 6,453 3,974 Total stockholders' equity 1,014,423 1,042,944 1,063,812 1,092,341 1,124,060 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,183,688 $ 7,283,735 $ 7,357,994 $ 7,335,153 $ 7,310,209 Consolidated capital ratios Equity to assets 14.12 % 14.32 % 14.46 % 14.89 % 15.38 % Tangible equity to tangible assets (1) 11.48 % 11.72 % 11.89 % 12.32 % 12.81 % Share data Outstanding shares 75,800 78,965 81,943 84,938 89,510 Book value per share $ 13.38 $ 13.21 $ 12.98 $ 12.86 $ 12.56 Tangible book value per share (2) $ 10.55 $ 10.49 $ 10.36 $ 10.33 $ 10.15





(1) Tangible equity equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. Tangible assets equals total assets reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets. (2) Tangible book value equals total stockholders' equity reduced by goodwill and core deposit intangible assets.





At Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Loan portfolio composition: Commercial loans: Multi-family $ 1,978,681 $ 2,039,260 $ 2,055,396 $ 2,076,483 $ 2,110,300 Nonresidential 1,023,391 1,079,444 1,110,765 1,123,695 1,124,330 Commercial business 169,392 168,951 183,181 202,010 255,888 Construction 112,226 93,804 95,533 90,398 79,178 Total commercial loans 3,283,690 3,381,459 3,444,875 3,492,586 3,569,696 One- to four-family residential mortgage loans 1,483,106 1,447,721 1,323,485 1,305,351 1,353,197 Consumer loans: Home equity loans and lines of credit 44,912 47,871 59,721 65,298 71,540 Other consumer loans 3,020 3,259 3,445 4,123 4,136 Total consumer loans 47,932 51,130 63,166 69,421 75,676 Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 4,814,728 4,880,310 4,831,526 4,867,358 4,998,569 Unaccreted yield adjustments (25,389 ) (28,916 ) (33,287 ) (38,724 ) (43,819 ) Loans receivable, net of yield adjustments 4,789,339 4,851,394 4,798,239 4,828,634 4,954,750 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans (51,785 ) (58,165 ) (63,762 ) (63,386 ) (64,860 ) Net loans receivable $ 4,737,554 $ 4,793,229 $ 4,734,477 $ 4,765,248 $ 4,889,890 Loan portfolio allocation: Commercial loans: Multi-family 41.1 % 41.8 % 42.5 % 42.7 % 42.2 % Nonresidential 21.3 % 22.1 % 23.0 % 23.1 % 22.5 % Commercial business 3.5 % 3.5 % 3.8 % 4.2 % 5.1 % Construction 2.3 % 1.9 % 2.0 % 1.8 % 1.6 % Total commercial loans 68.2 % 69.3 % 71.3 % 71.8 % 71.4 % One- to four-family residential mortgage loans 30.8 % 29.7 % 27.4 % 26.8 % 27.1 % Consumer loans: Home equity loans and lines of credit 0.9 % 0.9 % 1.2 % 1.3 % 1.4 % Other consumer loans 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % 0.1 % Total consumer loans 1.0 % 1.0 % 1.3 % 1.4 % 1.5 % Total loans, excluding yield adjustments 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % 100.0 % Asset quality: Nonperforming assets: Accruing loans - 90 days and over past due $ - $ - $ 2 $ - $ 238 Nonaccrual loans 72,945 79,767 71,416 71,472 44,837 Total nonperforming loans 72,945 79,767 71,418 71,472 45,075 Other real estate owned 178 178 178 178 178 Total nonperforming assets $ 73,123 $ 79,945 $ 71,596 $ 71,650 $ 45,253 Nonperforming loans (% total loans) 1.52 % 1.64 % 1.49 % 1.48 % 0.91 % Nonperforming assets (% total assets) 1.02 % 1.10 % 0.97 % 0.98 % 0.62 % Allowance for credit losses on loans (ACL): ACL to total loans 1.08 % 1.19 % 1.32 % 1.30 % 1.30 % ACL to nonperforming loans 70.99 % 72.92 % 89.28 % 88.69 % 143.89 % Net charge offs $ 980 $ 656 $ 750 $ 109 $ 67 Average net charge off rate (annualized) 0.08 % 0.05 % 0.06 % 0.01 % 0.01 %





At Supplemental Balance Sheet Highlights September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Funding by type: Deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 631,344 $ 593,718 $ 545,746 $ 518,828 $ 487,710 Interest-bearing demand 1,937,661 1,902,478 1,923,184 1,752,699 1,561,135 Savings 1,089,699 1,111,364 1,105,481 1,075,122 1,025,245 Certificates of deposit 1,736,435 1,877,746 1,800,041 1,965,964 1,965,822 Interest-bearing deposits 4,763,795 4,891,588 4,828,706 4,793,785 4,552,202 Total deposits 5,395,139 5,485,306 5,374,452 5,312,613 5,039,912 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 665,990 665,876 865,763 865,651 1,077,540 Overnight borrowings 55,000 20,000 - - - Total borrowings 720,990 685,876 865,763 865,651 1,077,540 Total funding $ 6,116,129 $ 6,171,182 $ 6,240,215 $ 6,178,264 $ 6,117,452 Loans as a % of deposits 88.1 % 87.7 % 88.2 % 89.9 % 97.4 % Deposits as a % of total funding 88.2 % 88.9 % 86.1 % 86.0 % 82.4 % Borrowings as a % of total funding 11.8 % 11.1 % 13.9 % 14.0 % 17.6 % Funding by source: Retail deposits: Non-interest-bearing deposits $ 631,344 $ 593,718 $ 545,746 $ 518,828 $ 487,710 Interest-bearing demand 1,937,661 1,902,478 1,923,184 1,752,699 1,561,135 Savings 1,089,699 1,111,364 1,105,481 1,075,122 1,025,245 Certificates of deposit 1,264,016 1,398,808 1,508,494 1,658,277 1,775,189 Total retail deposits 4,922,720 5,006,368 5,082,905 5,004,926 4,849,279 Wholesale funding: Certificates of deposit (listing service) $ 13,817 $ 20,322 $ 32,952 $ 43,112 $ 57,251 Certificates of deposit (brokered) 458,602 458,616 258,595 264,575 133,382 Total wholesale deposits 472,419 478,938 291,547 307,687 190,633 FHLB advances 665,990 665,876 865,763 865,651 1,077,540 Overnight borrowings 55,000 20,000 - - - Total wholesale funding 1,193,409 1,164,814 1,157,310 1,173,338 1,268,173 Total funding $ 6,116,129 $ 6,171,182 $ 6,240,215 $ 6,178,264 $ 6,117,452 Retail funding as a % of total funding 80.5 % 81.1 % 81.5 % 81.0 % 79.3 % Wholesale funding as a % of total funding 19.5 % 18.9 % 18.5 % 19.0 % 20.7 %





Consolidated Statements of Income Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Except Per Share Data, Unaudited) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Interest income Loans (1) $ 48,230 $ 48,464 $ 50,159 $ 50,806 $ 52,811 Taxable investment securities 8,212 8,304 7,891 7,707 7,336 Tax-exempt investment securities 333 355 410 433 454 Other interest-earning assets 431 549 705 787 914 Total interest income 57,206 57,672 59,165 59,733 61,515 Interest expense Deposits 4,065 5,156 6,670 8,647 11,062 Borrowings 3,551 3,451 4,012 5,193 5,660 Total interest expense 7,616 8,607 10,682 13,840 16,722 Net interest income 49,590 49,065 48,483 45,893 44,793 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (5,400 ) (4,941 ) 1,126 (1,365 ) 4,059 Net interest income after (reversal of)

provision for credit losses 54,990 54,006 47,357 47,258 40,734 Non-interest income Fees and service charges (1) 607 423 473 556 445 Gain (loss) on sale and call of securities 1 313 18 813 (377 ) Gain on sale of loans 1,006 363 943 2,378 1,890 Income from bank owned life insurance 1,561 1,545 1,530 1,596 1,596 Electronic banking fees and charges 407 452 456 404 405 Bargain purchase gain - - - - 3,053 Other income 218 400 1,194 67 90 Total non-interest income 3,800 3,496 4,614 5,814 7,102 Non-interest expense Salaries and employee benefits 18,617 17,777 16,965 17,081 16,977 Net occupancy expense of premises 4,547 2,998 3,433 3,120 3,122 Equipment and systems 3,825 3,575 3,823 3,902 3,570 Advertising and marketing 392 581 567 513 500 Federal deposit insurance premium 492 490 488 490 472 Directors' compensation 803 749 748 748 748 Merger-related expenses - - - - 4,349 Debt extinguishment expenses - - - 796 - Other expense 3,127 5,816 3,792 3,860 3,835 Total non-interest expense 31,803 31,986 29,816 30,510 33,573 Income before income taxes 26,987 25,516 22,155 22,562 14,263 Income taxes 7,272 7,033 5,732 5,614 2,884 Net income $ 19,715 $ 18,483 $ 16,423 $ 16,948 $ 11,379 Net income per common share (EPS) Basic $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.13 Diluted $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.13 Dividends declared Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.09 $ 0.08 $ 0.08 Cash dividends declared $ 7,381 $ 7,710 $ 7,205 $ 6,706 $ 6,917 Dividend payout ratio 37.4 % 41.7 % 43.9 % 39.6 % 60.8 % Weighted average number of common

shares outstanding Basic 74,537 77,658 80,673 85,120 86,008 Diluted 74,556 77,680 80,690 85,123 86,009





(1) Effective July 1, 2021, loan prepayment penalty income is recorded as a component of interest income on loans. Previously, loan prepayment penalty income was recorded within non-interest income. Periods prior to September 30, 2021 have been adjusted to reflect this change. Loan prepayment penalty income for the periods ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 was $902,000, $852,000, $1,340,000 and $631,000, respectively.





Three Months Ended Average Balance Sheet Data September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in Thousands, Unaudited) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Assets Interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale $ 4,835,676 $ 4,817,980 $ 4,816,592 $ 4,871,268 $ 4,958,293 Taxable investment securities 1,649,953 1,720,838 1,674,223 1,544,095 1,350,511 Tax-exempt investment securities 59,115 63,047 73,573 79,044 82,603 Other interest-earning assets 85,749 117,212 169,291 266,114 247,543 Total interest-earning assets 6,630,493 6,719,077 6,733,679 6,760,521 6,638,950 Non-interest-earning assets 616,735 609,762 617,440 632,084 624,252 Total assets $ 7,247,228 $ 7,328,839 $ 7,351,119 $ 7,392,605 $ 7,263,202 Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand $ 1,954,271 $ 1,930,193 $ 1,831,617 $ 1,683,222 $ 1,464,238 Savings 1,102,865 1,118,402 1,084,981 1,058,675 1,006,075 Certificates of deposit 1,798,473 1,934,650 1,904,234 1,899,406 1,988,689 Total interest-bearing deposits 4,855,609 4,983,245 4,820,832 4,641,303 4,459,002 Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 665,915 665,802 865,690 1,057,958 1,130,836 Other borrowings 28,532 6,670 - - 3,568 Total borrowings 694,447 672,472 865,690 1,057,958 1,134,404 Total interest-bearing liabilities 5,550,056 5,655,717 5,686,522 5,699,261 5,593,406 Non-interest-bearing liabilities: Non-interest-bearing deposits 610,271 566,632 525,018 502,479 479,141 Other non-interest-bearing liabilities 56,893 52,292 57,018 73,683 79,620 Total non-interest-bearing liabilities 667,164 618,924 582,036 576,162 558,761 Total liabilities 6,217,220 6,274,641 6,268,558 6,275,423 6,152,167 Stockholders' equity 1,030,008 1,054,198 1,082,561 1,117,182 1,111,035 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 7,247,228 $ 7,328,839 $ 7,351,119 $ 7,392,605 $ 7,263,202 Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 119.47 % 118.80 % 118.41 % 118.62 % 118.69 %





Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Performance Ratio Highlights 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Average yield on interest-earning assets: Loans receivable, including loans held for sale (1) 3.99 % 4.02 % 4.17 % 4.17 % 4.26 % Taxable investment securities 1.99 % 1.93 % 1.89 % 2.00 % 2.17 % Tax-exempt investment securities (2) 2.25 % 2.25 % 2.23 % 2.19 % 2.20 % Other interest-earning assets 2.01 % 1.87 % 1.67 % 1.18 % 1.48 % Total interest-earning assets (1) 3.45 % 3.43 % 3.51 % 3.53 % 3.71 % Average cost of interest-bearing liabilities: Deposits: Interest-bearing demand 0.23 % 0.27 % 0.34 % 0.47 % 0.60 % Savings 0.12 % 0.15 % 0.21 % 0.33 % 0.57 % Certificates of deposit 0.57 % 0.71 % 0.96 % 1.22 % 1.50 % Total interest-bearing deposits 0.33 % 0.41 % 0.55 % 0.75 % 0.99 % Borrowings: Federal Home Loan Bank advances 2.13 % 2.07 % 1.85 % 1.96 % 2.00 % Other borrowings 0.10 % 0.07 % 0.00 % 0.00 % 0.04 % Total borrowings 2.05 % 2.05 % 1.85 % 1.96 % 2.00 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.55 % 0.61 % 0.75 % 0.97 % 1.20 % Interest rate spread (1) (3) 2.90 % 2.82 % 2.76 % 2.56 % 2.51 % Net interest margin (1) (4) 2.99 % 2.92 % 2.88 % 2.72 % 2.70 % Non-interest income to average assets

(annualized) (1) 0.21 % 0.19 % 0.25 % 0.31 % 0.39 % Non-interest expense to average assets

(annualized) 1.76 % 1.75 % 1.62 % 1.65 % 1.85 % Efficiency ratio (5) 59.57 % 60.86 % 56.15 % 59.01 % 64.69 % Return on average assets (annualized) 1.09 % 1.01 % 0.89 % 0.92 % 0.63 % Return on average equity (annualized) 7.66 % 7.01 % 6.07 % 6.07 % 4.10 % Return on average tangible equity (annualized) (6) 9.67 % 8.81 % 7.57 % 7.52 % 5.08 %





(1) Effective July 1, 2021, loan prepayment penalty income is recorded as a component of interest income on loans. Previously, loan prepayment penalty income was recorded within non-interest income. Periods prior to September 30, 2021 have been adjusted to reflect this change. Loan prepayment penalty income for the periods ended June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 was $902,000, $852,000, $1,340,000 and $631,000, respectively. (2) The yield on tax-exempt investment securities has not been adjusted to reflect their tax-effective yield. (3) Interest income divided by average interest-earning assets less interest expense divided by average interest-bearing liabilities. (4) Net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets. (5) Non-interest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and non-interest income. (6) Average tangible equity equals total average stockholders’ equity reduced by average goodwill and average core deposit intangible assets.

This document contains certain non-GAAP financial measures in addition to results presented in accordance with Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (“GAAP”). These non-GAAP measures provide additional information which allow readers to evaluate the ongoing performance of the Company. They are not a substitute for GAAP measures; they should be read and used in conjunction with the Company’s GAAP financial information. A reconciliation of non-GAAP financial measures to GAAP measures is included below. In all cases, it should be understood that non-GAAP per share measures do not depict amounts that accrue directly to the benefit of shareholders.





Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP Three Months Ended (Dollars and Shares in Thousands, September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, Except Per Share Data) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Adjusted net income: Net income (GAAP) $ 19,715 $ 18,483 $ 16,423 $ 16,948 $ 11,379 Non-recurring transactions - net of tax: Bargain purchase gain - - - - (3,053 ) Provision for credit losses on non-PCD loans - - - - 3,563 Merger-related expenses - - - - 3,123 Branch consolidation expenses and impairment

charges 1,209 870 264 243 - Net effect of sale and call of securities (1 ) (220 ) (13 ) (571 ) - Debt extinguishment expenses - - - 558 - Reversal of income tax valuation allowance - (12 ) - (523 ) - Net effect of sales of other assets - (144 ) (587 ) - - Adjusted net income $ 20,923 $ 18,977 $ 16,087 $ 16,655 $ 15,012 Calculation of pre-tax, pre-provision net

revenue: Net income (GAAP) $ 19,715 $ 18,483 $ 16,423 $ 16,948 $ 11,379 Adjustments to net income (GAAP): Provision for income taxes 7,272 7,033 5,732 5,614 2,884 (Reversal of) provision for credit losses (5,400 ) (4,941 ) 1,126 (1,365 ) 4,059 Pre-tax, pre-provision net revenue (non-GAAP) $ 21,587 $ 20,575 $ 23,281 $ 21,197 $ 18,322 Adjusted earnings per share: Weighted average common shares - basic 74,537 77,658 80,673 85,120 86,008 Weighted average common shares - diluted 74,556 77,680 80,690 85,123 86,009 Earnings per share - basic (GAAP) $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.13 Earnings per share - diluted (GAAP) $ 0.26 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.13 Adjusted earnings per share - basic (non-GAAP) $ 0.28 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.17 Adjusted earnings per share - diluted (non-GAAP) $ 0.28 $ 0.24 $ 0.20 $ 0.20 $ 0.17 Adjusted return on average assets: Total average assets $ 7,247,228 $ 7,328,839 $ 7,351,119 $ 7,392,605 $ 7,263,202 Return on average assets (GAAP) 1.09 % 1.01 % 0.89 % 0.92 % 0.63 % Adjusted return on average assets (non-GAAP) 1.15 % 1.04 % 0.88 % 0.90 % 0.83 % Adjusted return on average equity: Total average equity $ 1,030,008 $ 1,054,198 $ 1,082,561 $ 1,117,182 $ 1,111,035 Return on average equity (GAAP) 7.66 % 7.01 % 6.07 % 6.07 % 4.10 % Adjusted return on average equity (non-GAAP) 8.13 % 7.20 % 5.94 % 5.96 % 5.40 %





Three Months Ended Reconciliation of GAAP to Non-GAAP September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (Dollars in Thousands) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Adjusted return on average tangible equity: Total average equity $ 1,030,008 $ 1,054,198 $ 1,082,561 $ 1,117,182 $ 1,111,035 Less: average goodwill (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) (210,895 ) Less: average other intangible assets (3,641 ) (3,825 ) (4,045 ) (4,317 ) (4,341 ) $ 815,472 $ 839,478 $ 867,621 $ 901,970 $ 895,799 - - - - Return on average tangible equity (non-GAAP) 9.67 % 8.81 % 7.57 % 7.52 % 5.08 % Adjusted return on average tangible equity

(non-GAAP) 10.26 % 9.04 % 7.42 % 7.39 % 6.70 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio: Non-interest expense (GAAP) $ 31,803 $ 31,986 $ 29,816 $ 30,510 $ 33,573 Non-recurring transactions: Merger-related expenses - - - - (4,349 ) Branch consolidation expenses and

impairment charges (1,711 ) (1,239 ) (375 ) (347 ) - Debt extinguishment expenses - - - (796 ) - Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 30,092 $ 30,747 $ 29,441 $ 29,367 $ 29,224 Non-interest expense ratio (GAAP) 1.76 % 1.75 % 1.62 % 1.65 % 1.85 % Adjusted non-interest expense ratio (non-GAAP) 1.66 % 1.68 % 1.60 % 1.59 % 1.61 % Adjusted efficiency ratio: Non-interest expense (non-GAAP) $ 30,092 $ 30,747 $ 29,441 $ 29,367 $ 29,224 Net interest income (GAAP) $ 49,590 $ 49,065 $ 48,483 $ 45,893 $ 44,793 Total non-interest income (GAAP) 3,800 3,496 4,614 5,814 7,102 Non-recurring transactions: Net effect of sale and call of securities (1 ) (313 ) (18 ) (813 ) - Bargain purchase gain - - - - (3,053 ) Net effect of sales of other assets - (205 ) (837 ) - - Total revenue (non-GAAP) $ 53,389 $ 52,043 $ 52,242 $ 50,894 $ 48,842 Efficiency ratio (GAAP) 59.57 % 60.86 % 56.15 % 59.01 % 64.69 % Adjusted efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) 56.36 % 59.08 % 56.36 % 57.70 % 59.83 %

