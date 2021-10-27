Bioventus to Release Third Quarter of Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results on November 9, 2021

DURHAM, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bioventus Inc. (Nasdaq: BVS) (“Bioventus” or the “Company”), a global leader in innovations for active healing, today announced that third quarter of fiscal year 2021 financial results will be released before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9, 2021.

Management will host a conference call to discuss its financial results and provide a business update, with a question and answer session, at 8:30 a.m. Eastern Time on November 9, 2021. Those who would like to participate may dial 844-945-2085 (442-268-1266 for international callers) and provide access code 9652759. A live webcast of the call and any accompanying materials will also be provided on the investor relations section of the Company's website at https://ir.bioventus.com/.

The webcast will be archived on the Company’s website at https://ir.bioventus.com/ and available for replay until November 9, 2022.

About Bioventus

Bioventus delivers clinically proven, cost-effective products that help people heal quickly and safely. Its mission is to make a difference by helping patients resume and enjoy active lives. The Innovations for Active Healing from Bioventus include offerings for pain treatment, restorative therapies and bone graft substitutes. Built on a commitment to high quality standards, evidence-based medicine and strong ethical behavior, Bioventus is a trusted partner for physicians worldwide. For more information, visit www.bioventus.com, and follow the Company on LinkedIn and Twitter. Bioventus and the Bioventus logo are registered trademarks of Bioventus LLC.

Investor Inquiries:

Dave Crawford

919-474-6787

Dave.Crawford@bioventus.com

Media Contact:

Thomas Hill

919-474-6715

thomas.hill@bioventusglobal.com