RPT Realty Announces Fourth Quarter 2021 Common and Preferred Share Dividends

NEW YORK, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- RPT Realty (NYSE:RPT) (“RPT” or the “Company”) announced today that its Board of Trustees declared a fourth quarter 2021 regular cash dividend of $0.12 per common share. The Board of Trustees also approved a fourth quarter 2021 Series D convertible preferred share dividend of $0.90625 per share. The current conversion ratio of the Series D convertible preferred shares can be found on the Company's website at investors.rptrealty.com/shareholder-information/dividends. The dividends, for the period October 1, 2021 through December 31, 2021 are payable on January 3, 2022 for shareholders of record on December 20, 2021.



