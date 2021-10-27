Plexus Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

NEENAH, WI, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for our fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 2, 2021, and guidance for our fiscal first quarter ending January 1, 2022.



Fiscal fourth quarter revenue of $843 million, GAAP operating margin of 5.0% and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.16, including $0.23 of stock-based compensation expense

Fiscal 2021 revenue of $3.4 billion, GAAP operating margin of 5.2% and GAAP diluted EPS of $4.76, including $0.85 of stock-based compensation expense

Initiates fiscal first quarter 2022 revenue guidance of $825 to $865 million with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.01 to $1.17, including $0.21 of stock-based compensation expense



Three Months Ended Oct 2, 2021 Oct 2, 2021 Jan 1, 2022 Q4F21 Results Q4F21 Guidance Q1F22 Guidance Summary GAAP Items Revenue (in millions) $ 843 $875 to $915 $825 to $865 Operating margin 5.0 % 4.8% to 5.2% 4.6% to 5.0% Diluted EPS (1) $ 1.16 $1.13 to $1.29 $1.01 to $1.17 Summary Non-GAAP Items (2) Return on invested capital (ROIC) 15.4 % Economic return 7.3 % (1) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.23 for Q4F21 results, $0.22 for Q4F21 guidance, and $0.21 for Q1F22 guidance.

(2) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to GAAP.



Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Information

Won 38 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing $251 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Trailing four quarter wins total $1.0 billion in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production

Purchased $29.3 million of our shares at an average price of $88.39 per share under our share repurchase programs. $46.9 million of our current $50 million authorization remains available to repurchase shares.



Fiscal Year 2021 Information

GAAP diluted EPS of $4.76, an increase of 21% from fiscal 2020

ROIC of 15.4%, delivering an economic return of 730 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital of 8.1%

Purchased $108.5 million of our shares at an average price of $84.78 per share under our share repurchase programs



Todd Kelsey, President and CEO, commented, “I am proud of the resilience and unyielding focus on operational excellence of our more than 19,000 Plexus team members. Their actions during fiscal 2021 were foundational to advancing our vision to help create the products that build a better world. Plexus delivered robust 21% growth in GAAP EPS for fiscal 2021 as well as significant economic return on essentially flat revenue. Challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and worsening supply chain shortages impacted our ability to support demand that was well in excess of our fiscal 2021 revenue. For our fiscal fourth quarter, we delivered revenue of $843 million, which fell short of our forecast given unanticipated supply chain shortages and workforce absences resulting from the pandemic. Despite the revenue shortfall, our GAAP operating margin of 5.0% and GAAP EPS of $1.16 were consistent with our guidance given our team’s focus on cost control, a strong start of a new Aftermarket Services program and continued robust demand for Engineering Solutions across all of our regions.”

Mr. Kelsey continued, “Fiscal 2021 represented a record year for new manufacturing program wins. We exited fiscal 2021 with trailing four-quarter wins of $1.03 billion, an increase of 8% year-over-year. In addition, our team engaged with 22 new customers. These engagements create a significant opportunity to drive incremental new manufacturing program wins and, in turn, revenue growth in future quarters.”

Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and CFO, commented, “For fiscal 2021, we delivered return on invested capital of 15.4%. This equates to an economic return of 730 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital, creating substantial shareholder value. Strong operating performance while maintaining consistent year-over-year invested capital led to a 140 basis point improvement in our ROIC compared to fiscal 2020. We exited fiscal 2021 delivering $85 million in free cash flow, with all three of our regions generating positive free cash flow. All free cash flow was allocated to repurchasing approximately $109 million of stock under our share repurchase programs for the year, continuing our commitment to shareholder returns.”

Mr. Kelsey further commented, “In light of the constrained component market, we are guiding fiscal first quarter revenue of $825 to $865 million. We forecast continued solid operating performance and are guiding GAAP operating margin of 4.6% to 5.0% and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.01 to $1.17. Our guidance assumes supply chain constraints and COVID-19, including potential vaccination and testing mandates, do not further materially impact end markets or our operations.”

Mr. Kelsey concluded, “As we look to fiscal 2022, customer demand remains robust as a result of improved end markets, new program wins and our participation in secular growth markets and far exceeds our 9% to 12% revenue growth goal. However, supply chain constraints are a limiting factor in our ability to fulfill all the available demand. We continue to believe that we will achieve quarterly sequential revenue growth while delivering industry-leading GAAP operating margin throughout fiscal 2022.”

Quarterly & Annual Comparison Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended (in thousands, except EPS) Oct 2, 2021 Jul 3, 2021 Oct 3, 2020 Oct 2, 2021 Oct 3, 2020 Revenue $ 843,238 $ 814,387 $ 913,227 $ 3,368,865 $ 3,390,394 Gross profit 78,967 74,050 89,190 323,296 312,706 Operating income 42,342 36,373 50,376 176,268 153,372 Net income 33,341 27,609 37,705 138,912 117,479 Diluted EPS $ 1.16 $ 0.95 $ 1.26 $ 4.76 $ 3.93 Gross margin 9.4 % 9.1 % 9.8 % 9.6 % 9.2 % Operating margin 5.0 % 4.5 % 5.5 % 5.2 % 4.5 % ROIC (1) 15.4 % 15.9 % 14.0 % 15.4 % 14.0 % Economic return (1) 7.3 % 7.8 % 5.2 % 7.3 % 5.2 % (1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return, and a reconciliation of these measures to their comparable GAAP measures.

Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue

Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus’ market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 56% of revenue during both the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020. This is up one percentage point from the third quarter of fiscal 2021. For both fiscal 2021 and 2020, top 10 customers comprised 55% of revenue.

Business Segments ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Oct 2, 2021 Jul 3, 2021 Oct 3, 2020 Oct 2, 2021 Oct 3, 2020 Americas $ 307 $ 319 $ 334 $ 1,318 $ 1,328 Asia-Pacific 494 447 503 1,851 1,824 Europe, Middle East and Africa 74 76 99 313 349 Elimination of inter-segment sales (32 ) (28 ) (23 ) (113 ) (111 ) Total Revenue $ 843 $ 814 $ 913 $ 3,369 $ 3,390





Market Sectors ($ in millions) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Oct 2, 2021 Jul 3, 2021 Oct 3, 2020 Oct 2, 2021 Oct 3, 2020 Industrial (1) $ 392 46 % $ 372 46 % $ 427 46 % $ 1,549 46 % $ 1,521 45 % Healthcare/Life Sciences 333 40 % 324 40 % 345 38 % 1,327 39 % 1,258 37 % Aerospace/Defense 118 14 % 118 14 % 141 16 % 493 15 % 611 18 % Total Revenue $ 843 $ 814 $ 913 $ 3,369 $ 3,390 (1) At the beginning of fiscal 2021, Plexus consolidated the previously reported Industrial/Commercial and Communications market sectors to form the Industrial market sector. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.

Non-GAAP Supplemental Information

Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return and free cash flow, because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For a full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information Tables.

ROIC and Economic Return

ROIC for fiscal year 2021 was 15.4%. Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a five-quarter period for the fiscal year. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents. Plexus' weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2021 was 8.1%. ROIC for fiscal year 2021 less Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 7.3%.

Free Cash Flow

Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended October 2, 2021, cash flows provided by operations was $11.0 million, less capital expenditures of $22.7 million, resulting in free cash flow of $(11.7) million. For the fiscal year ended October 2, 2021, cash flows provided by operations was $142.6 million, less capital expenditures of $57.1 million, resulting in free cash flow of $85.5 million.

Cash Cycle Days Three Months Ended Oct 2, 2021 Jul 3, 2021 Oct 3, 2020 Days in Accounts Receivable 56 52 48 Days in Contract Assets 13 13 11 Days in Inventory 116 108 85 Days in Accounts Payable (76 ) (71 ) (57 ) Days in Cash Deposits (24 ) (22 ) (18 ) Annualized Cash Cycle * 85 80 69 * We calculate cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in cash deposits.

Safe Harbor and Fair Disclosure Statement

The statements contained in this press release that are guidance or which are not historical facts (such as statements in the future tense and statements including believe, expect, intend, plan, anticipate, goal, target and similar terms and concepts), including all discussions of periods which are not yet completed, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. These risks and uncertainties include the evolving effect, which may intensify, of COVID-19 on our employees, customers, suppliers, and logistics providers, including the impact of governmental actions being taken to curtail the spread of the virus. Other risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: the effects of shortages and delays in obtaining components as a result of economic cycles, natural disasters or otherwise; the risk of customer delays, changes, cancellations or forecast inaccuracies in both ongoing and new programs; the lack of visibility of future orders, particularly in view of changing economic conditions; the economic performance of the industries, sectors and customers we serve; the effects of tariffs, trade disputes, trade agreements and other trade protection measures; the effects of the volume of revenue from certain sectors or programs on our margins in particular periods; our ability to secure new customers, maintain our current customer base and deliver product on a timely basis; the risks of concentration of work for certain customers; the particular risks relative to new or recent customers, programs or services, which risks include customer and other delays, start-up costs, potential inability to execute, the establishment of appropriate terms of agreements, and the lack of a track record of order volume and timing; the effects of start-up costs of new programs and facilities or the costs associated with the closure or consolidation of facilities; possible unexpected costs and operating disruption in transitioning programs, including transitions between Company facilities; the risk that new program wins and/or customer demand may not result in the expected revenue or profitability; the fact that customer orders may not lead to long-term relationships; our ability to manage successfully and execute a complex business model characterized by high product mix and demanding quality, regulatory, and other requirements; the risks associated with excess and obsolete inventory, including the risk that inventory purchased on behalf of our customers may not be consumed or otherwise paid for by the customer, resulting in an inventory write-off; risks related to information technology systems and data security; the ability to realize anticipated savings from restructuring or similar actions, as well as the adequacy of related charges as compared to actual expenses; increasing regulatory and compliance requirements; the effects of U.S. Tax Reform, any tax law changes as a result of change in U.S. presidential administration, and of related foreign jurisdiction tax developments; current or potential future barriers to the repatriation of funds that are currently held outside of the United States as a result of actions taken by other countries or otherwise; the potential effects of jurisdictional results on our taxes, tax rates, and our ability to use deferred tax assets and net operating losses; the weakness of areas of the global economy; the effect of changes in the pricing and margins of products; raw materials and component cost fluctuations; the potential effect of fluctuations in the value of the currencies in which we transact business; the effects of changes in economic conditions, political conditions and tax matters in the United States and in the other countries in which we do business (including as a result of the United Kingdom’s exit from the European Union); the potential effect of other world or local events or other events outside our control (such as changes in energy prices, terrorism, global health epidemics and weather events); the impact of increased competition; an inability to successfully manage human capital; changes in financial accounting standards; and other risks detailed herein and in our other Securities and Exchange Commission filings, particularly in Risk Factors contained in our fiscal 2020 Form 10-K and subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q.











PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Oct 2, Oct 3, Oct 2, Oct 3, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net sales $ 843,238 $ 913,227 $ 3,368,865 $ 3,390,394 Cost of sales 764,271 824,037 3,045,569 3,077,688 Gross profit 78,967 89,190 323,296 312,706 Operating expenses: Selling and administrative expenses 36,625 38,814 143,761 153,331 Restructuring and impairment charges — — 3,267 6,003 Operating income 42,342 50,376 176,268 153,372 Other income (expense): Interest expense (3,159 ) (4,228 ) (14,253 ) (16,162 ) Interest income 300 332 1,372 1,878 Miscellaneous, net (54 ) (1,072 ) (2,976 ) (3,691 ) Income before income taxes 39,429 45,408 160,411 135,397 Income tax expense 6,088 7,703 21,499 17,918 Net income $ 33,341 $ 37,705 $ 138,912 $ 117,479 Earnings per share: Basic $ 1.18 $ 1.29 $ 4.86 $ 4.02 Diluted $ 1.16 $ 1.26 $ 4.76 $ 3.93 Weighted average shares outstanding: Basic 28,179 29,153 28,575 29,195 Diluted 28,775 29,857 29,167 29,916









PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Oct 2, Oct 3, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 270,172 $ 385,807 Restricted cash 341 2,087 Accounts receivable 519,684 482,086 Contract assets 115,283 113,946 Inventories 972,312 763,461 Prepaid expenses and other 53,094 31,772 Total current assets 1,930,886 1,779,159 Property, plant and equipment, net 395,094 383,661 Operating lease right-of-use assets 72,087 69,879 Deferred income taxes 27,385 21,422 Other assets 36,441 35,727 Total non-current assets 531,007 510,689 Total assets $ 2,461,893 $ 2,289,848 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations $ 66,313 $ 146,829 Accounts payable 634,969 516,297 Customer deposits 204,985 159,972 Accrued salaries and wages 75,394 76,927 Other accrued liabilities 147,042 103,492 Total current liabilities 1,128,703 1,003,517 Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion 187,033 187,975 Accrued income taxes payable 47,974 53,899 Long-term operating lease liabilities 37,970 36,779 Deferred income taxes 5,677 6,433 Other liabilities 26,304 23,765 Total non-current liabilities 304,958 308,851 Total liabilities 1,433,661 1,312,368 Shareholders’ equity: Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized, 53,849 and 53,525 shares issued, respectively, and 28,047 and 29,002 shares outstanding, respectively 538 535 Additional paid-in-capital 639,778 621,564 Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 25,802 and 24,523, respectively (1,043,091 ) (934,639 ) Retained earnings 1,433,991 1,295,079 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (2,984 ) (5,059 ) Total shareholders’ equity 1,028,232 977,480 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 2,461,893 $ 2,289,848









PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1 (in thousands, except per share data) (unaudited) Three Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Oct 2, Jul 3, Oct 3, Oct 2, Oct 3, 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating income, as reported $ 42,342 $ 36,373 $ 50,376 $ 176,268 $ 153,372 Operating margin, as reported 5.0 % 4.5 % 5.5 % 5.2 % 4.5 % Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and impairment charges (1) — 1,238 — 3,267 6,003 Adjusted operating income $ 42,342 $ 37,611 $ 50,376 $ 179,535 $ 159,375 Adjusted operating margin 5.0 % 4.6 % 5.5 % 5.3 % 4.7 % Net income, as reported $ 33,341 $ 27,609 $ 37,705 $ 138,912 $ 117,479 Non-GAAP adjustments: Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1) — 1,108 — 2,924 5,373 Special tax impacts (2) — — — — (814 ) Adjusted net income $ 33,341 $ 28,717 $ 37,705 $ 141,836 $ 122,038 Diluted earnings per share, as reported $ 1.16 $ 0.95 $ 1.26 $ 4.76 $ 3.93 Non-GAAP per share adjustments: Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1) — 0.04 — 0.10 0.18 Special tax impacts (2) — — — — (0.03 ) Adjusted diluted earnings per share $ 1.16 $ 0.99 $ 1.26 $ 4.86 $ 4.08 (1) During the twelve months ended October 2, 2021, restructuring and impairment charges of $3.3 million, or $2.9 million net of taxes, were incurred. During the twelve months ended October 3, 2020, restructuring and impairment charges of $6.0 million, or $5.4 million net of taxes, were incurred due to the previously announced closure of our Boulder Design Center.



(2) During the twelve months ended October 3, 2020, there was $1.9 million in tax benefits related to U.S. foreign tax credit regulations issued during the fiscal year, partially offset by $1.1 million of tax expense as a result of special tax items.











PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2 (in thousands) (unaudited) ROIC and Economic Return Calculations Twelve Months Ended Nine Months Ended Twelve Months Ended Oct 2, Jul 3, Oct 3, 2021 2021 2020 Operating income, as reported $ 176,268 $ 133,926 $ 153,372 Restructuring and impairment charges + 3,267 + 3,267 + 6,003 Adjusted operating income $ 179,535 $ 137,193 $ 159,375 ÷ 3 $ 45,731 x 4 Adjusted annualized operating income $ 179,535 $ 182,924 $ 159,375 Adjusted effective tax rate x 13 % x 13 % x 14 % Tax impact 23,340 23,780 22,313 Adjusted operating income (tax effected) $ 156,195 $ 159,144 $ 137,062 Average invested capital ÷ $ 1,014,742 ÷ $ 1,003,614 ÷ $ 979,981 ROIC 15.4 % 15.9 % 14.0 % Weighted average cost of capital - 8.1 % - 8.1 % - 8.8 % Economic return 7.3 % 7.8 % 5.2 %









Three Months Ended Average Invested Capital Oct 2, Jul 3, Apr 3, Jan 2, Oct 3, Calculations 2021 2021 2021 2021 2020 Equity $ 1,028,232 $ 1,020,450 $ 1,013,952 $ 1,006,959 $ 977,480 Plus: Debt and finance lease obligations - current 66,313 60,468 50,229 148,408 146,829 Operating lease obligations - current (1) (2) 9,877 9,130 9,314 9,351 7,724 Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term 187,033 187,690 188,730 188,148 187,975 Operating lease obligations - long-term (2) 37,970 33,193 34,751 37,052 36,779 Less: Cash and cash equivalents (270,172 ) (303,255 ) (294,370 ) (356,724 ) (385,807 ) $ 1,059,253 $ 1,007,676 $ 1,002,606 $ 1,033,194 $ 970,980







