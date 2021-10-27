Plexus Announces Fiscal Fourth Quarter and Fiscal Year 2021 Financial Results

NEENAH, WI, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ: PLXS) today announced financial results for our fiscal fourth quarter and fiscal year ended October 2, 2021, and guidance for our fiscal first quarter ending January 1, 2022.
- Fiscal fourth quarter revenue of $843 million, GAAP operating margin of 5.0% and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.16, including $0.23 of stock-based compensation expense
- Fiscal 2021 revenue of $3.4 billion, GAAP operating margin of 5.2% and GAAP diluted EPS of $4.76, including $0.85 of stock-based compensation expense
- Initiates fiscal first quarter 2022 revenue guidance of $825 to $865 million with GAAP diluted EPS of $1.01 to $1.17, including $0.21 of stock-based compensation expense
|Three Months Ended
|Oct 2, 2021
|Oct 2, 2021
|Jan 1, 2022
|Q4F21 Results
|Q4F21 Guidance
|Q1F22 Guidance
|Summary GAAP Items
|Revenue (in millions)
|$
|843
|$875 to $915
|$825 to $865
|Operating margin
|5.0
|%
|4.8% to 5.2%
|4.6% to 5.0%
|Diluted EPS (1)
|$
|1.16
|$1.13 to $1.29
|$1.01 to $1.17
|Summary Non-GAAP Items (2)
|Return on invested capital (ROIC)
|15.4
|%
|Economic return
|7.3
|%
|(1) Includes stock-based compensation expense of $0.23 for Q4F21 results, $0.22 for Q4F21 guidance, and $0.21 for Q1F22 guidance.
|(2) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures and a reconciliation to GAAP.
Fiscal Fourth Quarter 2021 Information
- Won 38 manufacturing programs during the quarter representing $251 million in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production
- Trailing four quarter wins total $1.0 billion in annualized revenue when fully ramped into production
- Purchased $29.3 million of our shares at an average price of $88.39 per share under our share repurchase programs. $46.9 million of our current $50 million authorization remains available to repurchase shares.
Fiscal Year 2021 Information
- GAAP diluted EPS of $4.76, an increase of 21% from fiscal 2020
- ROIC of 15.4%, delivering an economic return of 730 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital of 8.1%
- Purchased $108.5 million of our shares at an average price of $84.78 per share under our share repurchase programs
Todd Kelsey, President and CEO, commented, “I am proud of the resilience and unyielding focus on operational excellence of our more than 19,000 Plexus team members. Their actions during fiscal 2021 were foundational to advancing our vision to help create the products that build a better world. Plexus delivered robust 21% growth in GAAP EPS for fiscal 2021 as well as significant economic return on essentially flat revenue. Challenges associated with the COVID-19 pandemic and worsening supply chain shortages impacted our ability to support demand that was well in excess of our fiscal 2021 revenue. For our fiscal fourth quarter, we delivered revenue of $843 million, which fell short of our forecast given unanticipated supply chain shortages and workforce absences resulting from the pandemic. Despite the revenue shortfall, our GAAP operating margin of 5.0% and GAAP EPS of $1.16 were consistent with our guidance given our team’s focus on cost control, a strong start of a new Aftermarket Services program and continued robust demand for Engineering Solutions across all of our regions.”
Mr. Kelsey continued, “Fiscal 2021 represented a record year for new manufacturing program wins. We exited fiscal 2021 with trailing four-quarter wins of $1.03 billion, an increase of 8% year-over-year. In addition, our team engaged with 22 new customers. These engagements create a significant opportunity to drive incremental new manufacturing program wins and, in turn, revenue growth in future quarters.”
Patrick Jermain, Executive Vice President and CFO, commented, “For fiscal 2021, we delivered return on invested capital of 15.4%. This equates to an economic return of 730 basis points above our weighted average cost of capital, creating substantial shareholder value. Strong operating performance while maintaining consistent year-over-year invested capital led to a 140 basis point improvement in our ROIC compared to fiscal 2020. We exited fiscal 2021 delivering $85 million in free cash flow, with all three of our regions generating positive free cash flow. All free cash flow was allocated to repurchasing approximately $109 million of stock under our share repurchase programs for the year, continuing our commitment to shareholder returns.”
Mr. Kelsey further commented, “In light of the constrained component market, we are guiding fiscal first quarter revenue of $825 to $865 million. We forecast continued solid operating performance and are guiding GAAP operating margin of 4.6% to 5.0% and GAAP diluted EPS of $1.01 to $1.17. Our guidance assumes supply chain constraints and COVID-19, including potential vaccination and testing mandates, do not further materially impact end markets or our operations.”
Mr. Kelsey concluded, “As we look to fiscal 2022, customer demand remains robust as a result of improved end markets, new program wins and our participation in secular growth markets and far exceeds our 9% to 12% revenue growth goal. However, supply chain constraints are a limiting factor in our ability to fulfill all the available demand. We continue to believe that we will achieve quarterly sequential revenue growth while delivering industry-leading GAAP operating margin throughout fiscal 2022.”
|Quarterly & Annual Comparison
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|(in thousands, except EPS)
|Oct 2, 2021
|Jul 3, 2021
|Oct 3, 2020
|Oct 2, 2021
|Oct 3, 2020
|Revenue
|$
|843,238
|$
|814,387
|$
|913,227
|$
|3,368,865
|$
|3,390,394
|Gross profit
|78,967
|74,050
|89,190
|323,296
|312,706
|Operating income
|42,342
|36,373
|50,376
|176,268
|153,372
|Net income
|33,341
|27,609
|37,705
|138,912
|117,479
|Diluted EPS
|$
|1.16
|$
|0.95
|$
|1.26
|$
|4.76
|$
|3.93
|Gross margin
|9.4
|%
|9.1
|%
|9.8
|%
|9.6
|%
|9.2
|%
|Operating margin
|5.0
|%
|4.5
|%
|5.5
|%
|5.2
|%
|4.5
|%
|ROIC (1)
|15.4
|%
|15.9
|%
|14.0
|%
|15.4
|%
|14.0
|%
|Economic return (1)
|7.3
|%
|7.8
|%
|5.2
|%
|7.3
|%
|5.2
|%
|(1) Refer to Non-GAAP Supplemental Information in Tables 1 and 2 for non-GAAP financial measures discussed and/or disclosed in this release, such as adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income, adjusted diluted EPS, ROIC and economic return, and a reconciliation of these measures to their comparable GAAP measures.
Business Segment and Market Sector Revenue
Plexus measures operational performance and allocates resources on a geographic segment basis. Plexus also reports revenue based on the market sector breakout set forth in the table below, which reflects Plexus’ market sector focused strategy. Top 10 customers comprised 56% of revenue during both the fourth quarter of fiscal 2021 and 2020. This is up one percentage point from the third quarter of fiscal 2021. For both fiscal 2021 and 2020, top 10 customers comprised 55% of revenue.
|Business Segments ($ in millions)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|Oct 2, 2021
|Jul 3, 2021
|Oct 3, 2020
|Oct 2, 2021
|Oct 3, 2020
|Americas
|$
|307
|$
|319
|$
|334
|$
|1,318
|$
|1,328
|Asia-Pacific
|494
|447
|503
|1,851
|1,824
|Europe, Middle East and Africa
|74
|76
|99
|313
|349
|Elimination of inter-segment sales
|(32
|)
|(28
|)
|(23
|)
|(113
|)
|(111
|)
|Total Revenue
|$
|843
|$
|814
|$
|913
|$
|3,369
|$
|3,390
|Market Sectors ($ in millions)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|Oct 2, 2021
|Jul 3, 2021
|Oct 3, 2020
|Oct 2, 2021
|Oct 3, 2020
|Industrial (1)
|$
|392
|46
|%
|$
|372
|46
|%
|$
|427
|46
|%
|$
|1,549
|46
|%
|$
|1,521
|45
|%
|Healthcare/Life Sciences
|333
|40
|%
|324
|40
|%
|345
|38
|%
|1,327
|39
|%
|1,258
|37
|%
|Aerospace/Defense
|118
|14
|%
|118
|14
|%
|141
|16
|%
|493
|15
|%
|611
|18
|%
|Total Revenue
|$
|843
|$
|814
|$
|913
|$
|3,369
|$
|3,390
|(1) At the beginning of fiscal 2021, Plexus consolidated the previously reported Industrial/Commercial and Communications market sectors to form the Industrial market sector. Prior period amounts have been reclassified to conform to the current period presentation.
Non-GAAP Supplemental Information
Plexus provides non-GAAP supplemental information, such as ROIC, economic return and free cash flow, because such measures are used for internal management goals and decision making, and because they provide management and investors with additional insight into financial performance. In addition, management uses these and other non-GAAP measures, such as adjusted operating income, adjusted operating margin, adjusted net income and adjusted diluted EPS, to provide a better understanding of core performance for purposes of period-to-period comparisons. Plexus believes that these measures are also useful to investors because they provide further insight by eliminating the effect of non-recurring items that are not reflective of continuing operations. For a full reconciliation of non-GAAP measures to comparable GAAP measures, please refer to the attached Non-GAAP Supplemental Information Tables.
ROIC and Economic Return
ROIC for fiscal year 2021 was 15.4%. Plexus defines ROIC as tax-effected annualized adjusted operating income divided by average invested capital over a five-quarter period for the fiscal year. Invested capital is defined as equity plus debt and operating lease obligations, less cash and cash equivalents. Plexus' weighted average cost of capital for fiscal 2021 was 8.1%. ROIC for fiscal year 2021 less Plexus’ weighted average cost of capital resulted in an economic return of 7.3%.
Free Cash Flow
Plexus defines free cash flow as cash flows provided by operations less capital expenditures. For the three months ended October 2, 2021, cash flows provided by operations was $11.0 million, less capital expenditures of $22.7 million, resulting in free cash flow of $(11.7) million. For the fiscal year ended October 2, 2021, cash flows provided by operations was $142.6 million, less capital expenditures of $57.1 million, resulting in free cash flow of $85.5 million.
|Cash Cycle Days
|Three Months Ended
|Oct 2, 2021
|Jul 3, 2021
|Oct 3, 2020
|Days in Accounts Receivable
|56
|52
|48
|Days in Contract Assets
|13
|13
|11
|Days in Inventory
|116
|108
|85
|Days in Accounts Payable
|(76
|)
|(71
|)
|(57
|)
|Days in Cash Deposits
|(24
|)
|(22
|)
|(18
|)
|Annualized Cash Cycle *
|85
|80
|69
|* We calculate cash cycle as the sum of days in accounts receivable, days in contract assets and days in inventory, less days in accounts payable and days in cash deposits.
|PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|Oct 2,
|Oct 3,
|Oct 2,
|Oct 3,
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Net sales
|$
|843,238
|$
|913,227
|$
|3,368,865
|$
|3,390,394
|Cost of sales
|764,271
|824,037
|3,045,569
|3,077,688
|Gross profit
|78,967
|89,190
|323,296
|312,706
|Operating expenses:
|Selling and administrative expenses
|36,625
|38,814
|143,761
|153,331
|Restructuring and impairment charges
|—
|—
|3,267
|6,003
|Operating income
|42,342
|50,376
|176,268
|153,372
|Other income (expense):
|Interest expense
|(3,159
|)
|(4,228
|)
|(14,253
|)
|(16,162
|)
|Interest income
|300
|332
|1,372
|1,878
|Miscellaneous, net
|(54
|)
|(1,072
|)
|(2,976
|)
|(3,691
|)
|Income before income taxes
|39,429
|45,408
|160,411
|135,397
|Income tax expense
|6,088
|7,703
|21,499
|17,918
|Net income
|$
|33,341
|$
|37,705
|$
|138,912
|$
|117,479
|Earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|1.18
|$
|1.29
|$
|4.86
|$
|4.02
|Diluted
|$
|1.16
|$
|1.26
|$
|4.76
|$
|3.93
|Weighted average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|28,179
|29,153
|28,575
|29,195
|Diluted
|28,775
|29,857
|29,167
|29,916
|PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Oct 2,
|Oct 3,
|2021
|2020
|ASSETS
|Current assets:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|$
|270,172
|$
|385,807
|Restricted cash
|341
|2,087
|Accounts receivable
|519,684
|482,086
|Contract assets
|115,283
|113,946
|Inventories
|972,312
|763,461
|Prepaid expenses and other
|53,094
|31,772
|Total current assets
|1,930,886
|1,779,159
|Property, plant and equipment, net
|395,094
|383,661
|Operating lease right-of-use assets
|72,087
|69,879
|Deferred income taxes
|27,385
|21,422
|Other assets
|36,441
|35,727
|Total non-current assets
|531,007
|510,689
|Total assets
|$
|2,461,893
|$
|2,289,848
|LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY
|Current liabilities:
|Current portion of long-term debt and finance lease obligations
|$
|66,313
|$
|146,829
|Accounts payable
|634,969
|516,297
|Customer deposits
|204,985
|159,972
|Accrued salaries and wages
|75,394
|76,927
|Other accrued liabilities
|147,042
|103,492
|Total current liabilities
|1,128,703
|1,003,517
|Long-term debt and finance lease obligations, net of current portion
|187,033
|187,975
|Accrued income taxes payable
|47,974
|53,899
|Long-term operating lease liabilities
|37,970
|36,779
|Deferred income taxes
|5,677
|6,433
|Other liabilities
|26,304
|23,765
|Total non-current liabilities
|304,958
|308,851
|Total liabilities
|1,433,661
|1,312,368
|Shareholders’ equity:
|Common stock, $.01 par value, 200,000 shares authorized,
|53,849 and 53,525 shares issued, respectively,
|and 28,047 and 29,002 shares outstanding, respectively
|538
|535
|Additional paid-in-capital
|639,778
|621,564
|Common stock held in treasury, at cost, 25,802 and 24,523, respectively
|(1,043,091
|)
|(934,639
|)
|Retained earnings
|1,433,991
|1,295,079
|Accumulated other comprehensive loss
|(2,984
|)
|(5,059
|)
|Total shareholders’ equity
|1,028,232
|977,480
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|2,461,893
|$
|2,289,848
|PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 1
|(in thousands, except per share data)
|(unaudited)
|Three Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|Oct 2,
|Jul 3,
|Oct 3,
|Oct 2,
|Oct 3,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|2021
|2020
|Operating income, as reported
|$
|42,342
|$
|36,373
|$
|50,376
|$
|176,268
|$
|153,372
|Operating margin, as reported
|5.0
|%
|4.5
|%
|5.5
|%
|5.2
|%
|4.5
|%
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Restructuring and impairment charges (1)
|—
|1,238
|—
|3,267
|6,003
|Adjusted operating income
|$
|42,342
|$
|37,611
|$
|50,376
|$
|179,535
|$
|159,375
|Adjusted operating margin
|5.0
|%
|4.6
|%
|5.5
|%
|5.3
|%
|4.7
|%
|Net income, as reported
|$
|33,341
|$
|27,609
|$
|37,705
|$
|138,912
|$
|117,479
|Non-GAAP adjustments:
|Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1)
|—
|1,108
|—
|2,924
|5,373
|Special tax impacts (2)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(814
|)
|Adjusted net income
|$
|33,341
|$
|28,717
|$
|37,705
|$
|141,836
|$
|122,038
|Diluted earnings per share, as reported
|$
|1.16
|$
|0.95
|$
|1.26
|$
|4.76
|$
|3.93
|Non-GAAP per share adjustments:
|Restructuring and impairment charges, net of tax (1)
|—
|0.04
|—
|0.10
|0.18
|Special tax impacts (2)
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(0.03
|)
|Adjusted diluted earnings per share
|$
|1.16
|$
|0.99
|$
|1.26
|$
|4.86
|$
|4.08
|(1) During the twelve months ended October 2, 2021, restructuring and impairment charges of $3.3 million, or $2.9 million net of taxes, were incurred. During the twelve months ended October 3, 2020, restructuring and impairment charges of $6.0 million, or $5.4 million net of taxes, were incurred due to the previously announced closure of our Boulder Design Center.
|(2) During the twelve months ended October 3, 2020, there was $1.9 million in tax benefits related to U.S. foreign tax credit regulations issued during the fiscal year, partially offset by $1.1 million of tax expense as a result of special tax items.
|PLEXUS CORP. AND SUBSIDIARIES
|NON-GAAP SUPPLEMENTAL INFORMATION Table 2
|(in thousands)
|(unaudited)
|ROIC and Economic Return Calculations
|Twelve Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|Twelve Months Ended
|Oct 2,
|Jul 3,
|Oct 3,
|2021
|2021
|2020
|Operating income, as reported
|$
|176,268
|$
|133,926
|$
|153,372
|Restructuring and impairment charges
|+
|3,267
|+
|3,267
|+
|6,003
|Adjusted operating income
|$
|179,535
|$
|137,193
|$
|159,375
|÷
|3
|$
|45,731
|x
|4
|Adjusted annualized operating income
|$
|179,535
|$
|182,924
|$
|159,375
|Adjusted effective tax rate
|x
|13
|%
|x
|13
|%
|x
|14
|%
|Tax impact
|23,340
|23,780
|22,313
|Adjusted operating income (tax effected)
|$
|156,195
|$
|159,144
|$
|137,062
|Average invested capital
|÷
|$
|1,014,742
|÷
|$
|1,003,614
|÷
|$
|979,981
|ROIC
|15.4
|%
|15.9
|%
|14.0
|%
|Weighted average cost of capital
|-
|8.1
|%
|-
|8.1
|%
|-
|8.8
|%
|Economic return
|7.3
|%
|7.8
|%
|5.2
|%
|Three Months Ended
|Average Invested Capital
|Oct 2,
|Jul 3,
|Apr 3,
|Jan 2,
|Oct 3,
|Calculations
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2021
|2020
|Equity
|$
|1,028,232
|$
|1,020,450
|$
|1,013,952
|$
|1,006,959
|$
|977,480
|Plus:
|Debt and finance lease obligations - current
|66,313
|60,468
|50,229
|148,408
|146,829
|Operating lease obligations - current (1) (2)
|9,877
|9,130
|9,314
|9,351
|7,724
|Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term
|187,033
|187,690
|188,730
|188,148
|187,975
|Operating lease obligations - long-term (2)
|37,970
|33,193
|34,751
|37,052
|36,779
|Less:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(270,172
|)
|(303,255
|)
|(294,370
|)
|(356,724
|)
|(385,807
|)
|$
|1,059,253
|$
|1,007,676
|$
|1,002,606
|$
|1,033,194
|$
|970,980
|Three Months Ended
|Average Invested Capital
|Jul 4,
|Apr 4,
|Jan 4,
|Sept 28,
|Calculations
|2020
|2020
|2020
|2019
|Equity
|$
|944,821
|$
|892,558
|$
|908,372
|$
|865,576
|Plus:
|Debt and finance lease obligations - current
|145,993
|107,880
|67,847
|100,702
|Operating lease obligations - current (1) (2)
|8,061
|8,546
|9,102
|—
|Debt and finance lease obligations - long-term
|188,626
|186,327
|186,827
|187,278
|Operating lease obligations - long-term (2)
|38,077
|39,617
|41,764
|—
|Less:
|Cash and cash equivalents
|(296,545
|)
|(225,830
|)
|(252,914
|)
|(223,761
|)
|$
|1,029,033
|$
|1,009,098
|$
|960,998
|$
|929,795
|(1) Included in other accrued liabilities on the Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets.
|(2) In the fiscal first quarter of 2020, Plexus adopted and applied Topic 842 to all leases using the modified retrospective method of adoption. The prior year comparative information has not been restated and continues to be reported under the accounting standards in effect for fiscal 2019.