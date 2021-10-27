Northeast Bank Reports First Quarter Results and Declares Dividend

PORTLAND, Maine, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Northeast Bank (the “Bank”) (NASDAQ: NBN), a Maine-based full-service bank, today reported net income of $9.9 million, or $1.20 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $7.8 million, or $0.94 per diluted common share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.



The Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.01 per share, payable on November 23, 2021, to shareholders of record as of November 9, 2021.

Discussing results, Rick Wayne, Chief Executive Officer, said “We began the new fiscal year with a strong first quarter. Our National Lending Division generated $129.8 million in originations and purchases for the quarter, growing the National Lending portfolio by $38.6 million, or 4.0% over June 30, 2021. Year over year, we increased the National Lending Division average loan portfolio by $147.2 million, or 17.8%, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, while the yield remained strong at 7.65%. We continued to benefit from our correspondent arrangement with The Loan Source, Inc. and NEWITY (formerly ACAP SME, LLC), generating $7.8 million of correspondent fee income, attributable to the significant PPP loan purchases by Loan Source. We earned $1.20 per diluted common share, a return on average equity of 16.7%, a return on average assets of 2.4% and an efficiency ratio of 49.0%.”

As of September 30, 2021, total assets were $1.38 billion, a decrease of $791.9 million, or 36.4%, from total assets of $2.17 billion as of June 30, 2021, primarily due to the $818.0 million, or 81.0%, decrease in cash and short-term investments, as discussed below. The principal components of the changes in the balance sheet follow:

1. The following table highlights the changes in the loan portfolio for the three months ended September 30, 2021:





September 30, 2021 Balance June 30, 2021

Balance

Change ($) Change (%) (Dollars in thousands)

National Lending Purchased $ 432,083 $ 429,054 $ 3,029 0.71 % National Lending Originated 559,080 523,535 35,545 6.79 % SBA 38,482 39,549 (1,067 ) (2.70 %) Community Banking 44,702 48,486 (3,784 ) (7.80 %) Total $ 1,074,347 $ 1,040,624 $ 33,723 3.24 %

Loans generated by the Bank's National Lending Division for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 totaled $129.8 million, which consisted of $35.3 million of purchased loans, at an average price of 95.5% of unpaid principal balance, and $94.5 million of originated loans.

Additionally, the Bank originated $6.3 million of Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, all of which were sold during the same quarter, recording a net gain of $86 thousand on the sales primarily resulting from the recognition of net deferred fees upon the sale of the loans.

An overview of the Bank’s National Lending portfolio follows:

National Lending Portfolio Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Purchased Originated Total Purchased Originated Total (Dollars in thousands) Loans purchased or originated during the period: Unpaid principal balance $ 37,034 $ 94,485 $ 131,519 $ 5,822 $ 40,908 $ 46,730 Net investment basis 35,357 94,485 129,842 4,578 40,908 45,486 Loan returns during the period: Yield 9.26% 6.38% 7.65% 9.11% 7.04% 7.98% Total Return on Purchased Loans (1) 9.19% N/A 9.19% 9.11% N/A 9.11% Total loans as of period end: Unpaid principal balance $ 467,268 $ 559,080 $ 1,026,348 $ 391,895 $ 462,974 $ 854,869 Net investment basis 432,083 559,080 991,163 358,203 462,974 821,177

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales, gains on real estate owned and other noninterest income recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return on purchased loans does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries during the period. Total return on purchased loans is considered a non-GAAP financial measure. See reconciliation in below table entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.”





2.

Cash and short-term investments decreased by $818.0 million, or 81.0%, from June 30, 2021, primarily due to the timing of a large deposit account related to PPP payoff collections and purchases that is subject to significant fluctuation and was elevated given the PPP activity at June 30, 2021. Cash and short-term investments may fluctuate significantly while PPP collections, including forgiveness amounts, continue, depending on the timing of receipts and remittances of cash amounts.

3. Deposits decreased by $776.1 million, or 41.7%, from June 30, 2021, attributable to decreases in demand deposits of $781.4 million, or 80.3%, time deposits of $36.5 million, or 13.1% and money market accounts of $16.2 million, or 5.7%, partially offset by an increase in savings and interest-bearing checking accounts of $58.0 million, or 17.8%. The primary reason for the net decrease in deposits was due to timing of receipt of short-term customer funds related to PPP payoff collections prior to June 30, 2021, which were subsequently used to pay down NEWITY’s PPP Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) balance during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as noted above with respect to the change in cash and short-term investments. 4. Shareholders’ equity increased by $7.1 million, or 3.1%, from June 30, 2021, primarily due to net income of $9.9 million and stock-based compensation of $535 thousand, partially offset by the repurchase of 102 thousand shares of common stock at a weighted average price per share of $29.91, which resulted in a $3.1 million decrease in shareholders’ equity.

Net income increased by $2.1 million to $9.9 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to net income of $7.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

1. Net interest and dividend income before provision for loan losses increased by $3.8 million to $18.8 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $15.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to the following:

An increase in interest income earned on loans of $1.9 million, primarily due to an increase in interest income earned on National Lending Division originated and purchased portfolios, due to higher average balances in both portfolios and higher rates on the purchased portfolio, partially offset by lower rates earned on the originated portfolio;

A decrease in deposit interest expense of $1.7 million, due to lower interest rates and lower average balances in interest-bearing deposits; and

A decrease in interest expense on subordinated debt of $281 thousand, as the Bank redeemed its $15.1 million subordinated debt in full at par plus accrued interest on July 1, 2021; partially offset by,

A decrease of $196 thousand in interest income earned on securities, due to lower average balances and average rates earned.



The following table summarizes interest income and related yields recognized on the loan portfolios:

Interest Income and Yield on Loans Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Average Interest Average Interest Balance (1) Income Yield Balance (1) Income Yield (Dollars in thousands) Community Banking $ 47,052 $ 587 4.95% $ 65,438 $ 843 5.11% SBA National 38,297 623 6.45% 48,252 556 4.57% SBA PPP 1,384 11 3.15% 16,901 80 1.88% National Lending: Originated 546,291 8,785 6.38% 452,744 8,029 7.04% Purchased 427,804 9,987 9.26% 374,200 8,597 9.11% Total National Lending 974,095 18,772 7.65% 826,944 $ 16,626 7.98% Total $ 1,060,828 $ 19,993 7.48% $ 957,535 $ 18,105 7.50%

(1) Includes loans held for sale.

The components of total income on purchased loans are set forth in the table below entitled “Total Return on Purchased Loans.” When compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, regularly scheduled interest and accretion for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 increased by $417 thousand due to the increase in average balances and transactional income increased by $899 thousand. The total return on purchased loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 was 9.2%, an increase from 9.1% for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The following table details the total return on purchased loans:

Total Return on Purchased Loans Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Income Return (1) Income Return (1) (Dollars in thousands) Regularly scheduled interest and accretion $ 6,982 6.47% $ 6,565 6.96% Transactional income: Gain on loan sales - 0.00% - 0.00% Loss on real estate owned (74 ) (0.07%) - 0.00% Other noninterest income - 0.00% - 0.00% Accelerated accretion and loan fees 3,005 2.79% 2,032 2.15% Total transactional income 2,931 2.72% 2,032 2.15% Total $ 9,913 9.19% $ 8,597 9.11%

(1) The total return on purchased loans represents scheduled accretion, accelerated accretion, gains on asset sales and gains on real estate owned recorded during the period divided by the average invested balance, which includes purchased loans held for sale, on an annualized basis. The total return does not include the effect of purchased loan charge-offs or recoveries in the periods shown. Total return is considered a non-GAAP financial measure.



2. Provision (credit) for loan losses decreased by $603 thousand to a credit of $226 thousand for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, from a $377 thousand provision in the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The decrease in the provision (credit) for loan losses reflects decreases in certain qualitative factors during the current quarter as a result of continued improvements relative to the COVID-19 pandemic, as compared to increases in certain qualitative factors during the quarter ended September 30, 2020 as a result of impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic. The decrease in the qualitative factors was partially offset by a $402 thousand increase in specific reserves on impaired loans, primarily related to two National Lending Division loans that are in the process of being modified. 3. Noninterest income increased by $2.0 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to the following: • An increase in correspondent fee income of $3.1 million from the recognition of correspondent fees and net servicing income as a result of the correspondent arrangement entered into with Loan Source during the quarter ended June 30, 2020. Under the correspondent arrangement, the Bank earns a correspondent fee when Loan Source purchases PPP loans and the Bank subsequently shares in net servicing income on such purchased PPP loans. Correspondent income for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 is comprised of the following components:





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 (In thousands) Correspondent Fee $ 1,087 $ 822 Amortization of Purchased Accrued Interest 1,794 279 Earned Net Servicing Interest 4,950 3,646 Total $ 7,831 $ 4,747

A summary of PPP loans purchased by Loan Source and related amounts that the Bank will earn over the expected life of the loans is as follows:

Quarter PPP Loans

Purchased by

Loan Source(3) Correspondent

Fee Purchased

Accrued Interest(1) Total(2) (In thousands)

Q4 FY 2020 $ 1,272,900 $ 2,891 $ 688 $ 3,579 Q1 FY 2021 2,112,100 5,348 2,804 8,152 Q2 FY 2021 1,333,500 495 3,766 4,261 Q3 FY 2021 2,141,900 - 598 598 Q4 FY 2021 4,371,000 171 2,703 2,874 Q1 FY 2022 6,300 - 1 1 Total $ 11,237,700 $ 8,905 $ 10,560 $ 19,465 Less amounts recognized in Q1 FY 22 (1,087) (1,794) (2,881) Less amounts recognized in previous quarters (4,081) (2,785) (6,866) Amount remaining to be recognized $ 3,737 $ 5,981 $ 9,718

(1) - Northeast Bank's share

(2) - Expected to be recognized into income over life of loans

(3) - Loan Source’s ending PPP loan balance was $6.66 billion as of September 30, 2021

In addition to this increase:

An $83 thousand decrease in losses on real estate owned (“REO”), due to a loss on sale of a REO property during the current quarter, as compared to a larger write-down on an existing REO property during the quarter ended September 30, 2020; partially offset by,

A decrease in gain on sale of PPP loans of $1.0 million, due to a lower volume of PPP loans sold, whereby the Bank recognized a gain of $86 thousand from the sale of $6.3 million of PPP loans during the current quarter, as compared to a gain of $1.1 million from the sale of $53.7 million of PPP loans during the quarter ended September 30, 2020; and

An $83 thousand decrease in gain on sale of residential loans held for sale due to no loans sold in the current quarter as the residential division was discontinued during fiscal 2021.



4. Noninterest expense increased by $3.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020, primarily due to the following: • An increase in loan expense of $1.6 million, due to a $1.6 million increase of one-time correspondent expenses associated with the wrap-up of PPP origination activity; • An increase in salaries and employee benefits expense of $1.2 million, due to increases in bonus, regular employee compensation, stock compensation expense, and payroll tax expense, and a decrease in deferred salaries contra-expense; and • An increase in other noninterest expense of $249 thousand, primarily due to a $16 thousand impairment charge on SBA servicing assets in the quarter ended September 30, 2021, as compared to a $128 thousand recovery in the quarter ended September 30, 2020, and a $67 thousand increase in travel and meals and entertainment expense during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to September 30, 2020.

5. Income tax expense increased by $904 thousand to $4.2 million, or an effective tax rate of 29.9%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2021, compared to $3.3 million, or an effective tax rate of 29.8%, for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. The increase was primarily due to higher pre-tax income, which increased by $3.0 million during the quarter ended September 30, 2021 compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2020.

As of September 30, 2021, nonperforming assets totaled $22.2 million, or 1.60% of total assets, as compared to $20.4 million, or 0.94% of total assets, as of June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to three National Lending Division loans totaling $3.4 million that were placed on nonaccrual during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, partially offset by the sale of one REO property totaling $989 thousand, and paydowns on nonaccrual loans.

As of September 30, 2021, past due loans totaled $14.9 million, or 1.39% of total loans, as compared to past due loans totaling $11.3 million, or 1.08% of total loans as of June 30, 2021. The increase was primarily due to three National Lending Division loans totaling $4.6 million becoming past due during the quarter ended September 30, 2021, partially offset by three purchased loans totaling $891 thousand and one SBA loan totaling $317 thousand that became current or paid off.

As of September 30, 2021, the Bank’s Tier 1 leverage capital ratio was 14.8%, compared to 13.6% at June 30, 2021, and the Total capital ratio was 22.7% at September 30, 2021, compared to 24.3% at June 30, 2021. Capital ratios were primarily affected by increased earnings and decreased assets.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In addition to results presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”), this press release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures, including tangible common shareholders’ equity, tangible book value per share, total return on purchased loans, efficiency ratio, net interest margin excluding PPP, and net interest margin excluding PPP and collection account. The Bank’s management believes that the supplemental non-GAAP information is utilized by regulators and market analysts to evaluate a company’s financial condition and therefore, such information is useful to investors. These disclosures should not be viewed as a substitute for financial results determined in accordance with GAAP, nor are they necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Because non-GAAP financial measures are not standardized, it may not be possible to compare these financial measures with other companies’ non-GAAP financial measures having the same or similar names.

NORTHEAST BANK BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)



September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Assets Cash and due from banks $ 2,602 $ 2,850 Short-term investments 189,847 1,007,641 Total cash and cash equivalents 192,449 1,010,491 Available-for-sale debt securities, at fair value 58,537 59,737 Equity securities, at fair value 7,228 7,230 Total investment securities 65,765 66,967 Loans: Commercial real estate 771,340 725,287 Commercial and industrial 248,296 257,604 Residential real estate 53,715 56,591 Consumer 996 1,142 Total loans 1,074,347 1,040,624 Less: Allowance for loan losses 7,166 7,313 Loans, net 1,067,181 1,033,311 Premises and equipment, net 10,554 11,271 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 821 1,639 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,209 1,209 Loan servicing rights, net 1,906 2,061 Bank-owned life insurance 17,604 17,498 Other assets 25,058 29,955 Total assets $ 1,382,547 $ 2,174,402



Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity Deposits: Demand $ 191,123 $ 972,495 Savings and interest checking 383,027 325,062 Money market 270,801 287,033 Time 241,359 277,840 Total deposits 1,086,310 1,862,430 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 15,000 Subordinated debt - 15,050 Lease liability 5,668 6,061 Other liabilities 36,061 43,470 Total liabilities 1,143,039 1,942,011



Commitments and contingencies Shareholders' equity Preferred stock, $1.00 par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 - - Voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 25,000,000 shares authorized; 8,172,776 and 8,150,480 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively 8,173 8,151 Non-voting common stock, $1.00 par value, 3,000,000 shares authorized; no shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021 - - Additional paid-in capital 61,634 64,420 Retained earnings 170,929 161,132 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (1,228) (1,312) Total shareholders' equity 239,508 232,391 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,382,547 $ 2,174,402





NORTHEAST BANK

STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(Unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Interest and dividend income: Interest and fees on loans $ 19,993 $ 18,105 Interest on available-for-sale securities 94 290 Other interest and dividend income 174 88 Total interest and dividend income 20,261 18,483 Interest expense: Deposits 1,309 3,058 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 128 124 Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility - 2 Subordinated debt - 281 Obligation under lease agreements 25 25 Total interest expense 1,462 3,490 Net interest and dividend income before provision (credit) for loan losses 18,799 14,993 Provision (credit) for loan losses (226 ) 377 Net interest and dividend income after provision (credit) for loan losses 19,025 14,616 Noninterest income: Fees for other services to customers 457 499 Gain on sales of PPP loans 86 1,110 Gain on sales of residential loans held for sale - 83 Net unrealized loss on equity securities (21 ) - Loss on real estate owned, other repossessed collateral

and premises and equipment, net (74 ) (157 ) Correspondent fee income 7,831 4,747 Bank-owned life insurance income 106 106 Other noninterest income 14 28 Total noninterest income 8,399 6,416 Noninterest expense: Salaries and employee benefits 7,562 6,351 Occupancy and equipment expense 887 926 Professional fees 521 363 Data processing fees 1,077 1,025 Marketing expense 192 41 Loan expense 2,248 689 FDIC insurance premiums 112 48 Other noninterest expense 739 490 Total noninterest expense 13,338 9,933 Income before income tax expense 14,086 11,099 Income tax expense 4,209 3,305 Net income $ 9,877 $ 7,794 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,132,131 8,196,828 Diluted 8,212,836 8,315,096 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.21 $ 0.95 Diluted 1.20 0.94 Cash dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01





NORTHEAST BANK AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS AND ANNUALIZED YIELDS (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Interest Average Interest

Average Average Income/ Yield/ Average Income/ Yield/ Balance Expense Rate Balance Expense Rate Assets: Interest-earning assets: Investment securities $ 66,545 $ 94 0.56 % $ 72,140 $ 290 1.59 % Loans (1) (2) (3) 1,060,828 19,993 7.48 % 957,535 18,105 7.50 % Federal Home Loan Bank stock 1,209 7 2.30 % 1,390 33 9.42 % Short-term investments (4) 443,447 167 0.15 % 169,609 55 0.13 % Total interest-earning assets 1,572,029 20,261 5.11 % 1,200,674 18,483 6.11 % Cash and due from banks 2,814 2,925 Other non-interest earning assets 49,803 38,853 Total assets $ 1,624,646 $ 1,242,452 Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity: Interest-bearing liabilities: NOW accounts $ 270,034 $ 175 0.26 % $ 123,644 $ 127 0.41 % Money market accounts 275,905 202 0.29 % 312,271 535 0.68 % Savings accounts 71,659 69 0.38 % 37,525 14 0.15 % Time deposits 259,972 863 1.32 % 435,827 2,382 2.17 % Total interest-bearing deposits 877,570 1,309 0.59 % 909,267 3,058 1.33 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 15,000 128 3.39 % 15,000 124 3.28 % PPPLF advances - - 0.00 % 1,758 2 0.45 % Subordinated debt - - 0.00 % 14,952 281 7.46 % Lease liability 5,817 25 1.71 % 4,306 25 2.30 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 898,387 1,462 0.65 % 945,283 3,490 1.46 % Non-interest bearing liabilities: Demand deposits and escrow accounts 471,451 112,303 Other liabilities 20,166 17,693 Total liabilities 1,390,004 1,075,279 Shareholders' equity 234,642 167,173 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 1,624,646 $ 1,242,452 Net interest income $ 18,799 $ 14,993 Interest rate spread 4.46 % 4.65 % Net interest margin (5) 4.74 % 4.95 % Cost of funds (6) 0.42 % 1.31 % (1) Interest income and yield are stated on a fully tax-equivalent basis using the statutory tax rate. (2) Includes loans held for sale. (3) Nonaccrual loans are included in the computation of average, but unpaid interest has not been included for purposes of determining interest income. (4) Short-term investments include FHLB overnight deposits and other interest-bearing deposits.

(5) Net interest margin is calculated as net interest income divided by total interest-earning assets.

(6) Cost of funds is calculated as total interest expense divided by total interest-bearing liabilities plus demand deposits and escrow accounts.





NORTHEAST BANK SELECTED FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS AND OTHER DATA (Unaudited) (Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Net interest income $ 18,799 $ 18,102 $ 18,603 $ 15,388 $ 14,993 Provision (credit) for loan losses (226) (1,926) (211) 365 377 Noninterest income 8,399 19,650 39,469 6,497 6,416 Noninterest expense 13,338 9,427 9,636 10,428 9,933 Net income 9,877 21,370 34,162 8,176 7,794 Weighted-average common shares outstanding: Basic 8,132,131 8,318,689 8,344,797 8,244,068 8,196,828 Diluted 8,212,836 8,397,897 8,421,247 8,309,252 8,315,096 Earnings per common share: Basic $ 1.21 $ 2.57 $ 4.09 $ 0.99 $ 0.95 Diluted 1.20 2.54 4.06 0.98 0.94 Dividends declared per common share $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 $ 0.01 Return on average assets 2.41% 4.55% 6.99% 2.66% 2.49% Return on average equity 16.70% 37.97% 71.06% 18.37% 18.50% Net interest rate spread (1) 4.46% 3.67% 3.79% 4.92% 4.65% Net interest margin (2) 4.74% 3.99% 3.93% 5.23% 4.95% Net interest margin, excluding PPP (Non-GAAP) (3) 4.75% 4.55% 4.64% 5.23% 5.00% Net interest margin, excluding PPP and collection account (Non-GAAP) (4) 6.00% 5.56% 5.06% 5.23% 5.00% Efficiency ratio (non-GAAP) (5) 49.04% 24.97% 16.59% 47.65% 46.40% Noninterest expense to average total assets 3.26% 2.01% 1.97% 3.40% 3.17% Average interest-earning assets to average

interest-bearing liabilities 174.98% 173.30% 125.53% 129.68% 127.02% As of: September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 March 31, 2021 December 31, 2020 September 30, 2020 Nonperforming loans: Originated portfolio: Residential real estate $ 619 $ 696 $ 643 $ 6,676 $ 704 Commercial real estate 6,644 5,756 4,790 8,329 6,856 Commercial and industrial 1,510 286 1,408 1,978 2,013 Consumer 39 43 23 30 26 Total originated portfolio 8,812 6,781 6,864 17,013 9,599 Total purchased portfolio 12,527 11,977 16,059 13,497 11,848 Total nonperforming loans 21,339 18,758 22,923 30,510 21,447 Real estate owned and other repossessed collateral, net 821 1,639 2,885 2,866 4,102 Total nonperforming assets $ 22,160 $ 20,397 $ 25,808 $ 33,376 $ 25,549 Past due loans to total loans 1.39% 1.08% 1.67% 2.31% 2.03% Nonperforming loans to total loans 1.99% 1.80% 2.29% 3.05% 2.30% Nonperforming assets to total assets 1.60% 0.94% 1.51% 2.70% 2.03% Allowance for loan losses to total loans 0.67% 0.70% 0.88% 0.99% 1.02% Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 33.58% 38.99% 38.48% 32.53% 44.46% Commercial real estate loans to total capital (6) 232.10% 215.38% 223.09% 251.00% 248.47% Net loans to core deposits (7) (10) 98.96% 55.71% 76.99% 101.86% 91.74% Purchased loans to total loans, including held for sale 40.22% 41.23% 43.22% 41.79% 38.40% Equity to total assets 17.32% 10.69% 12.65% 14.74% 13.73% Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 22.03% 22.16% 21.07% 17.93% 18.57% Total capital ratio 22.69% 24.29% 23.39% 20.37% 21.19% Tier 1 leverage capital ratio 14.83% 13.63% 14.32% 15.07% 14.02% Total shareholders' equity $ 239,508 $ 232,391 $ 216,862 $ 181,962 $ 172,551 Less: Preferred stock - - - - - Common shareholders' equity 239,508 232,391 216,862 181,962 172,551 Less: Intangible assets (8) (1,906) (2,061) (2,149) (2,035) (2,323) Tangible common shareholders' equity (non-GAAP) $ 237,602 $ 230,330 $ 214,713 $ 179,927 $ 170,228 Common shares outstanding 8,172,776 8,150,480 8,344,797 8,344,797 8,191,786 Book value per common share $ 29.31 $ 28.51 $ 25.99 $ 21.81 $ 21.06 Tangible book value per share (non-GAAP) (9) 29.07 28.26 25.73 21.56 20.78 (1) The net interest rate spread represents the difference between the weighted-average yield on interest-earning assets and the weighted-average cost of interest-bearing liabilities for the period. (2) The net interest margin represents net interest income as a percent of average interest-earning assets for the period.

(3) Net interest margin excluding PPP removes the effects of the following: PPP loan interest income of $11 thousand, $884 thousand, $2.6 million, and $80 thousand, PPPLF interest expense of $0, $98 thousand, $300 thousand, and $2 thousand, and brokered CD interest expense of $0, $0, $99 thousand, and $0, as well as PPP loan average balances of $1.4 million, $172.8 million, $481.9 million, and $16.9 million, for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, and September 30, 2020, respectively.

(4) Net interest margin excluding PPP and collection account removes the PPP impact above and removes the effects of the cash held by the Bank from the correspondent’s collection account in short-term investments, which had an average balance of $334.3 million, $405.9 million, and $121.7 million and earned $84 thousand, $100 thousand, and $29 thousand in interest income for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and March 31, 2021, respectively.

(5) The efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income (before the loan loss provision) plus noninterest income. (6) For purposes of calculating this ratio, commercial real estate includes all non-owner occupied commercial real estate loans defined as such by regulatory guidance, including all land development and construction loans. (7) Core deposits include all non-maturity deposits and maturity deposits less than $250 thousand. Loans include loans held for sale.

(8) Includes the loan servicing rights asset. (9) Tangible book value per share represents total shareholders' equity less the sum of preferred stock and intangible assets divided by common shares outstanding.

(10) Net loans and total loans, including loans held for sale, exclude PPP loans held for sale.





