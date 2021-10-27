MYR Group Inc. Announces Third-Quarter and First Nine-Months 2021 Results

HENDERSON, Colo., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MYR Group Inc. (“MYR”) (NASDAQ: MYRG), a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets in the United States and western Canada, today announced its third-quarter and first nine-months 2021 financial results.



Highlights for Third Quarter 2021

Quarterly revenues of $610.2 million

Record high quarterly net income of $23.2 million and record high earnings per diluted share of $1.35

Record high quarterly EBITDA of $42.3 million

Strong backlog of $1.63 billion

Management Comments

Rick Swartz, MYR’s President and CEO, said, “Our strong third-quarter 2021 financial results included record high quarterly net income, EBITDA and EPS. We finished the third quarter with net income of $23.2 million, a 34.0 percent increase over our third quarter 2020 net income, along with increases in revenues, gross profit and EBITDA as compared to the same period of 2020.” Mr. Swartz continued, “We remain committed to executing our core business strategies while adapting and innovating to changing market conditions. We appreciate our deep customer relationships and continually leverage the full capabilities of MYR Group companies to enhance the value we are delivering and create opportunities for future growth.”

Third Quarter Results

MYR reported third-quarter 2021 revenues of $610.2 million, an increase of $2.3 million, or 0.4 percent, compared to the third quarter of 2020. Specifically, our Transmission and Distribution (“T&D”) segment reported revenues of $306.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $6.8 million, or 2.3 percent, from the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to an increase in revenue on distribution projects partially offset by a decrease in revenue on transmission projects. Our Commercial and Industrial (“C&I”) segment reported revenues of $303.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $4.6 million, or 1.5 percent, from the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to a decrease in volume on various-sized projects in certain geographic areas.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $83.9 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $7.4 million or 9.7 percent, from the third quarter of 2020. The increase in gross profit was due to higher margins and revenues. Gross margin was 13.8 percent for the third quarter of 2021 compared to 12.6 percent for the third quarter of 2020. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to better-than-anticipated productivity on certain projects, favorable job close-outs and favorable change orders on certain projects. These improvements were partially offset by labor and equipment inefficiencies on certain projects. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in a gross margin increase of 1.4 percent for the third quarter of 2021 and a decrease of 0.3 percent for the third quarter of 2020.

Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) increased to $53.1 million in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $51.4 million for the third quarter of 2020. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to an increase in employee-related expenses to support the growth in our operations.

Income tax expense was $7.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, with an effective tax rate of 24.6 percent, compared to income tax expense of $6.5 million for the third quarter of 2020, with an effective tax rate of 27.4 percent. The period-over-period decrease in tax rate was primarily due to the reduction of the impact of the global intangible low tax income (“GILTI”) and a favorable impact from stock compensation excess tax benefits.

For the third quarter of 2021, net income was $23.2 million, or $1.35 per diluted share, compared to $17.3 million, or $1.02 per diluted share, for the same period of 2020. Third-quarter 2021 EBITDA, a non-GAAP financial measure, was $42.3 million, compared to $36.2 million in the third quarter of 2020.

First Nine-Months Results

MYR reported first nine-months 2021 revenues of $1.85 billion, an increase of $212.8 million, or 13.0 percent, compared to the first nine months of 2020. Specifically, the T&D segment reported revenues of $948.3 million, an increase of $112.5 million, or 13.5 percent, from the first nine months of 2020, primarily due to an increase in revenue on distribution projects and large-sized projects. The C&I segment reported revenues of $904.0 million, an increase of $100.3 million, or 12.5 percent from the first nine months of 2020, primarily due to an increase in revenues on various-sized projects in certain geographic areas. Additionally, revenues during the first nine months of 2020 were negatively impacted by a slight slowdown of work in certain geographic areas related to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Consolidated gross profit increased to $241.9 million in the first nine months of 2021, an increase of $42.5 million or 21.3 percent, from the first nine months of 2020. The increase in gross profit was due to higher revenues and margins. Gross margin was 13.1 percent for the first nine months of 2021 compared to 12.2 percent for the first nine months of 2020. The increase in gross margin was primarily due to better-than-anticipated productivity on certain projects, favorable job close-outs and a favorable change order on a project. These improvements were partially offset by labor and equipment inefficiencies on certain projects and unfavorable pending change order adjustments on certain projects. Changes in estimates of gross profit on certain projects resulted in a gross margin increase of 0.4 percent and a decrease of 0.4 percent for the first nine months of 2021 and 2020, respectively.

SG&A increased to $154.6 million in the first nine months of 2021, compared to $137.7 million for the first nine months of 2020. The period-over-period increase was primarily due to higher employee incentive compensation costs, contingent compensation expense related to prior acquisitions and an increase in employee-related expenses to support the growth in our operations.

Income tax expense was $22.5 million for the first nine months of 2021, with an effective tax rate of 25.9 percent, compared to income tax expense of $15.6 million for the first nine months of 2020, with an effective tax rate of 27.7 percent. The period-over-period decrease in tax rate was primarily due to a favorable impact from stock compensation excess tax benefits and the reduction of the impact of GILTI.

For the first nine months of 2021, net income was $64.3 million, or $3.75 per diluted share, compared to $40.6 million, or $2.42 per diluted share, for the same period of 2020.

Backlog

As of September 30, 2021, MYR's backlog was $1.63 billion, compared to $1.57 billion as of June 30, 2021. As of September 30, 2021, T&D backlog was $652.2 million, and C&I backlog was $981.3 million. Total backlog at September 30, 2021 decreased $90.0 million, or 5.0 percent, from the $1.72 billion reported at September 30, 2020.

Balance Sheet

As of September 30, 2021, MYR had $362.7 million of borrowing availability under its $375 million revolving credit facility.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

To supplement MYR’s financial statements presented in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles in the United States (“GAAP”), MYR uses certain non-GAAP measures. Reconciliation to the nearest GAAP measures of all non-GAAP measures included in this press release can be found at the end of this release. MYR’s definitions of these non-GAAP measures may differ from similarly titled measures used by others. These non-GAAP measures should be considered supplemental to, and not a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP.

MYR believes that these non-GAAP measures are useful because they (i) provide both management and investors meaningful supplemental information regarding financial performance by excluding certain expenses and benefits that may not be indicative of recurring core business operating results, (ii) permit investors to view MYR’s performance using the same tools that management uses to evaluate MYR’s past performance, reportable business segments and prospects for future performance, (iii) publicly disclose results that are relevant to financial covenants included in MYR’s credit facility and (iv) otherwise provide supplemental information that may be useful to investors in evaluating MYR.

Conference Call

MYR will host a conference call to discuss its third-quarter 2021 results on Thursday, October 28, 2021 at 8:00 a.m. Mountain time. To participate in the conference call via telephone, please dial (877) 561-2750 (domestic) or (763) 416-8565 (international) and enter conference ID 4249231, at least five minutes prior to the start of the event. A replay of the conference call will be available through Thursday, November 4, 2021, at 11:00 a.m. Mountain time, by dialing (855) 859-2056 or (404) 537-3406 and entering conference ID 4249231. MYR will also broadcast the conference call live via the internet. Interested parties may access the webcast through the Investor Relations section of MYR's website at www.myrgroup.com. Please access the website at least 15 minutes prior to the start of the call to register, download and install any necessary audio software. The webcast will be available until Thursday, November 4, 2021 at 11:00 a.m. Mountain time.

About MYR

MYR is a holding company of leading specialty contractors serving the electric utility infrastructure, commercial and industrial construction markets throughout the United States and western Canada who have the experience and expertise to complete electrical installations of any type and size. Their comprehensive services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities include design, engineering, procurement, construction, upgrade, maintenance and repair services. Transmission and distribution customers include investor-owned utilities, cooperatives, private developers, government-funded utilities, independent power producers, independent transmission companies, industrial facility owners and other contractors. Commercial and industrial electrical contracting services are provided to general contractors, commercial and industrial facility owners, local governments and developers. For more information, visit myrgroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Various statements in this announcement, including those that express a belief, expectation, or intention, as well as those that are not statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. The forward-looking statements may include projections and estimates concerning the timing and success of specific projects and our future production, revenue, income, capital spending, segment improvements and investments. Forward-looking statements are generally accompanied by words such as “anticipate,” “believe,” “estimate,” “expect,” “intend,” “likely,” “may,” “objective,” “outlook,” “plan,” “project,” “possible,” “potential,” “should,” “unlikely,” or other words that convey the uncertainty of future events or outcomes. The forward-looking statements in this announcement speak only as of the date of this announcement. We disclaim any obligation to update these statements (unless required by securities laws), and we caution you not to rely on them unduly. We have based these forward-looking statements on our current expectations and assumptions about future events. While our management considers these expectations and assumptions to be reasonable, they are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, regulatory and other risks, contingencies and uncertainties, most of which are difficult to predict and many of which are beyond our control. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed and actual results may differ materially from those projected. Forward-looking statements in this announcement should be evaluated together with the many uncertainties that affect MYR's business, particularly those mentioned in the risk factors and cautionary statements in Item 1A. of MYR's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2020, and in any risk factors or cautionary statements contained in MYR's subsequent Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q or Current Reports on Form 8-K.

MYR Group Inc. Contact:

Betty R. Johnson, Chief Financial Officer, 847-290-1891, investorinfo@myrgroup.com

Investor Contact:

David Gutierrez, Dresner Corporate Services, 312-780-7204, dgutierrez@dresnerco.com

Financial tables follow…

MYR GROUP INC.

Consolidated Balance Sheets

As of September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020

(in thousands, except share and per share data) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 (unaudited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 73,006 $ 22,668 Accounts receivable, net of allowances of $2,166 and $1,696, respectively 362,032 385,938 Contract assets, net of allowances of $376 and $359, respectively 219,445 185,803 Current portion of receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 10,639 11,859 Refundable income taxes 8,934 1,534 Other current assets 26,579 28,882 Total current assets 700,635 636,684 Property and equipment, net of accumulated depreciation of $313,999 and $294,366, respectively 184,863 185,114 Operating lease right-of-use assets 21,447 22,291 Goodwill 66,065 66,065 Intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization of $16,201 and $14,467, respectively 49,632 51,365 Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles 33,536 27,043 Investment in joint ventures 3,786 3,040 Other assets 3,863 4,257 Total assets $ 1,063,827 $ 995,859 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Current portion of long-term debt $ 1,025 $ 4,381 Current portion of operating lease obligations 7,451 6,612 Current portion of finance lease obligations — 318 Accounts payable 193,218 162,580 Contract liabilities 149,847 158,396 Current portion of accrued self-insurance 23,945 24,395 Other current liabilities 80,215 86,718 Total current liabilities 455,701 443,400 Deferred income tax liabilities 19,682 18,339 Long-term debt 3,986 25,039 Accrued self-insurance 51,449 45,428 Operating lease obligations, net of current maturities 14,015 15,730 Other liabilities 22,814 18,631 Total liabilities 567,647 566,567 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred stock—$0.01 par value per share; 4,000,000 authorized shares; none issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020 — — Common stock—$0.01 par value per share; 100,000,000 authorized shares; 16,869,947 and 16,734,239 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively 168 167 Additional paid-in capital 161,593 158,618 Accumulated other comprehensive income 100 23 Retained earnings 334,315 270,480 Total stockholders' equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. 496,176 429,288 Noncontrolling interest 4 4 Total stockholders’ equity 496,180 429,292 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 1,063,827 $ 995,859





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Operations

Three and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands, except per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Contract revenues $ 610,182 $ 607,901 $ 1,852,241 $ 1,639,422 Contract costs 526,259 531,429 1,610,343 1,440,013 Gross profit 83,923 76,472 241,898 199,409 Selling, general and administrative expenses 53,072 51,443 154,609 137,688 Amortization of intangible assets 578 578 1,734 3,009 Gain on sale of property and equipment (679 ) (478 ) (2,473 ) (1,967 ) Income from operations 30,952 24,929 88,028 60,679 Other income (expense): Interest income 23 — 51 6 Interest expense (305 ) (1,113 ) (1,458 ) (3,941 ) Other income (expense), net 69 18 190 (556 ) Income before provision for income taxes 30,739 23,834 86,811 56,188 Income tax expense 7,568 6,542 22,493 15,579 Net income $ 23,171 $ 17,292 $ 64,318 $ 40,609 Income per common share: —Basic $ 1.37 $ 1.04 $ 3.82 $ 2.44 —Diluted $ 1.35 $ 1.02 $ 3.75 $ 2.42 Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: —Basic 16,868 16,698 16,828 16,670 —Diluted 17,167 16,882 17,132 16,798





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Nine months ended

September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income $ 64,318 $ 40,609 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash flows provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property and equipment 32,884 32,021 Amortization of intangible assets 1,734 3,009 Stock-based compensation expense 5,350 3,804 Deferred income taxes 1,364 712 Gain on sale of property and equipment (2,473 ) (1,967 ) Other non-cash items 1,171 654 Changes in operating assets and liabilities, net of acquisitions: Accounts receivable, net 23,929 (12,869 ) Contract assets, net (33,642 ) (4,754 ) Receivable for insurance claims in excess of deductibles (5,273 ) 3,103 Other assets (5,786 ) 7,074 Accounts payable 29,874 7,596 Contract liabilities (8,515 ) 20,161 Accrued self insurance 5,571 (2,257 ) Other liabilities (2,291 ) 31,730 Net cash flows provided by operating activities 108,215 128,626 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 2,489 2,147 Purchases of property and equipment (32,701 ) (27,470 ) Net cash flows used in investing activities (30,212 ) (25,323 ) Cash flows from financing activities: Net repayments under revolving lines of credit — (65,189 ) Payment of principal obligations under equipment notes (24,409 ) (30,441 ) Payment of principal obligations under finance leases (336 ) (914 ) Proceeds from exercise of stock options 483 306 Repurchase of common shares (3,352 ) (426 ) Other financing activities 11 60 Net cash flows used in financing activities (27,603 ) (96,604 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (62 ) (150 ) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 50,338 6,549 Cash and cash equivalents: Beginning of period 22,668 12,397 End of period $ 73,006 $ 18,946





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Consolidated Selected Data,

Unaudited Performance Measure and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measure

For the Three and Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 and

As of September 30, 2021, December 31, 2020, September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2019

Three months ended

September 30, Last twelve months ended

September 30, (dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Summary Statement of Operations Data: Contract revenues $ 610,182 $ 607,901 $ 2,460,211 $ 2,210,497 Gross profit $ 83,923 $ 76,472 $ 318,342 $ 268,331 Income from operations $ 30,952 $ 24,929 $ 113,894 $ 81,559 Income before provision for income taxes $ 30,739 $ 23,834 $ 112,008 $ 74,424 Income tax expense $ 7,568 $ 6,542 $ 29,540 $ 21,040 Net income $ 23,171 $ 17,292 $ 82,468 $ 53,384 Tax rate 24.6 % 27.4 % 26.4

% 28.3

% Per Share Data: Income per common share: - Basic $ 1.37 $ 1.04 $ 4.91 (1 ) $ 3.21 (1 ) - Diluted $ 1.35 $ 1.02 $ 4.83 (1 ) $ 3.17 (1 ) Weighted average number of common shares and potential common shares outstanding: - Basic 16,868 16,698 16,802 (2 ) 16,657 (2 ) - Diluted 17,167 16,882 17,089 (2 ) 16,784 (2 )





(in thousands) September 30,

2021 December 31,

2020 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Summary Balance Sheet Data: Total assets $ 1,063,827 $ 995,859 $ 1,018,911 $ 988,013 Total stockholders’ equity attributable to MYR Group Inc. $ 496,176 $ 429,288 $ 408,600 $ 350,568 Goodwill and intangible assets $ 115,697 $ 117,430 $ 117,973 $ 121,950 Total funded debt (3) $ 5,011 $ 29,420 $ 70,194 $ 178,190





(in thousands) Last twelve months ended

September 30, 2021 2020 Financial Performance Measure (4): Reconciliation of Non-GAAP measure: Net income $ 82,468 $ 53,384 Interest expense, net 2,026 5,658 Tax impact of interest (535 ) (1,601 ) EBI, net of taxes (5) $ 83,959 $ 57,441

See notes at the end of this earnings release





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

Three and Twelve Months Ended September 30, 2021 and 2020

Three months ended

September 30, Last twelve months ended

September 30, (in thousands, except share, per share data, ratios and percentages) 2021 2020 2021 2020 Financial Performance Measures (4): EBITDA (6) $ 42,311 $ 36,222 $ 160,075 $ 126,587 EBITDA per Diluted Share (7) $ 2.46 $ 2.15 $ 9.37 $ 7.54 Free Cash Flow (8) $ 7,949 $ 20,171 $ 105,170 $ 115,836 Book Value per Period End Share (9) $ 28.90 $ 24.17 Tangible Book Value (10) $ 380,479 $ 290,627 Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 22.16 $ 17.19 Funded Debt to Equity Ratio (12) 0.01 0.17 Asset Turnover (13) 2.41 2.24 Return on Assets (14) 8.1 % 5.4 % Return on Equity (15) 20.2 % 15.2 % Return on Invested Capital (18) 18.3 % 11.1 % Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures: Reconciliation of Net Income to EBITDA: Net income 23,171 17,292 82,468 53,384 Interest expense, net 282 1,113 2,026 5,658 Income tax expense 7,568 6,542 29,540 21,040 Depreciation and amortization 11,290 11,275 46,041 46,505 EBITDA (6) $ 42,311 $ 36,222 $ 160,075 $ 126,587 Reconciliation of Net Income per Diluted Share to EBITDA per Diluted Share: Net income per share 1.35 1.02 4.83 3.17 Interest expense, net, per share 0.02 0.07 0.12 0.34 Income tax expense per share 0.44 0.39 1.73 1.25 Depreciation and amortization per share 0.65 0.67 2.69 2.78 EBITDA per Diluted Share (7) $ 2.46 $ 2.15 $ 9.37 $ 7.54 Calculation of Free Cash Flow: Net cash flow from operating activities $ 19,653 $ 30,703 $ 154,756 $ 161,780 Less: cash used in purchasing property and equipment (11,704 ) (10,532 ) (49,586 ) (45,944 ) Free Cash Flow (8) $ 7,949 $ 20,171 $ 105,170 $ 115,836

See notes at the end of this earnings release.





MYR GROUP INC.

Unaudited Performance Measures and Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

As of September 30, 2021, 2020 and 2019

(in thousands) September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 Reconciliation of Book Value to Tangible Book Value: Book value (total stockholders' equity attributable to MYR Group Inc.) $ 496,176 $ 408,600 Goodwill and intangible assets (115,697 ) (117,973 ) Tangible Book Value (10) $ 380,479 $ 290,627 Reconciliation of Book Value per Period End Share to Tangible Book Value per Period End Share: Book value per period end share $ 28.90 $ 24.17 Goodwill and intangible assets per period end share (6.74 ) (6.98 ) Tangible Book Value per Period End Share (11) $ 22.16 $ 17.19 Calculation of Period End Shares: Shares outstanding 16,870 16,719 Plus: common equivalents 299 184 Period End Shares (16) 17,169 16,903





(in thousands) September 30,

2021 September 30,

2020 September 30,

2019 Reconciliation of Invested Capital to Stockholders Equity: Book value (total stockholders' equity attributable to MYR Group Inc.) $ 496,176 $ 408,600 $ 350,568 Plus: total funded debt 5,011 70,194 178,190 Less: cash and cash equivalents (73,006 ) (18,946 ) (9,145 ) Invested Capital (17) $ 428,181 $ 459,848 $ 519,613

See notes at the end of this earnings release.