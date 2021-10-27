Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. Reports Record Quarterly Earnings and Declares Dividend

MILLERSBURG, Pa., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. (“Mid Penn”) (NASDAQ: MPB), the parent company of Mid Penn Bank (the “Bank”) and MPB Financial Services, LLC, today reported net income to common shareholders (earnings) for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 of $9,787,000 or $0.86 per common share basic and diluted, compared to earnings of $6,547,000 or $0.78 per common share basic and diluted for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Earnings for the quarter ended September 30, 2021 reflect an increase of over 49 percent compared to earnings for the same period in the prior year.



Earnings for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $28,712,000 or $2.85 per common share basic and diluted, compared to earnings of $17,198,000 or $2.04 per common share basic and diluted for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Earnings for the first nine months of 2021 reflects a 67 percent increase over the same period in 2020. Mid Penn also reported total assets of $3,453,187,000 as of September 30, 2021, reflecting a 15 percent increase compared to total assets of $2,998,948,000 as of December 31, 2020.

Tangible book value per common share, a non-GAAP measure that is regularly reported in the banking industry, favorably increased to $24.75 as of September 30, 2021, compared to $22.39 as of December 31, 2020 and $21.46 as of September 30, 2020. The GAAP measure of book value per share was $30.55 as of September 30, 2021 compared to $30.37 as of December 31, 2020, and $29.49 as of September 30, 2020. Please refer to the section included herein under the heading “Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (Unaudited)” for a discussion of our use of non-GAAP adjusted financial information, which includes tables reconciling GAAP and non-GAAP adjusted financial measures for these and certain other periods ended between September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2021.

PRESIDENT’S COMMENTS

“We are delighted to announce Mid Penn’s record quarterly results to our shareholders. This performance was the direct result of strong organic growth across our organizational footprint on both sides of the balance sheet and impressive noninterest income growth. In addition, the results for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 reflect the incredible successes of Mid Penn’s participation in the PPP program, delivering over $1 billion to help businesses and save jobs during the uncertainty of the COVID-19 pandemic,” stated Rory Ritrievi, President and Chief Executive Officer. Ritrievi added, “Mid Penn has succeeded in reporting record results in each of the last four quarters since September 30, 2020, an accomplishment of which we are incredibly proud. This success has positively impacted our tangible book value per share, which has increased by $2.36 per share (or 14 percent annualized) since December 31, 2020.”

“In addition to these operating results, we continue to make progress toward Mid Penn’s pending acquisition of Riverview Financial Corporation. During the third quarter of 2021, all regulatory notifications and applications were filed in a timely manner with the appropriate agencies. It is expected that the merger will be completed in the fourth quarter of 2021 with system conversion anticipated to occur during the first quarter of 2022. This partnership will expand Mid Penn’s presence into several new counties in Pennsylvania while solidifying our customer base in Mid Penn’s current market area. We are excited to partner with Riverview in our development of a statewide presence while also bringing on board many well-respected, talented employees to further our vision of being the best community bank in the state.”

“Given these favorable results, the Board of Directors proudly announces the declaration of a third quarter dividend of $0.20 per common share payable on November 22, 2021 to shareholders of record as of November 10, 2021.”

PPP UPDATE

Mid Penn was a significant participating lender under the Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”), which was originally created as a result of the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (“CARES”) Act in 2020. The PPP program was reinstated with the Consolidated Appropriations Act of 2021. Included in total assets as of September 30, 2021 are $229,679,000 of PPP loans, net of deferred fees, with this total being comprised of (i) $216,187,000 of PPP 2021 loans, net of deferred fees, originated during the first six months of 2021; and (ii) $13,492,000 of PPP 2020 loans, net of deferred fees, originated during 2020.

FINANCIAL CONDITION

Loans

Total loans as of September 30, 2021 were $2,370,429,000 compared to $2,384,041,000 as of December 31, 2020, a decrease of $13,612,000 or less than 1 percent since year-end 2020. This net decrease in loans was dramatically influenced by the forgiveness of PPP loans which served to offset strong organic loan growth. Core banking loans (a non-GAAP measure calculated as total loans less PPP loans outstanding) totaled $2,140,750,000 as of September 30, 2021, an increase of $145,022,000 or 7 percent since year-end 2020, with this growth occurring primarily within Mid Penn’s commercial real estate and commercial and industrial financing loan portfolios. This increase represents an annualized core banking loan growth rate of 10 percent since December 31, 2020.

Deposits

Total deposits increased $487,301,000 or 20 percent (26 percent annualized), from $2,474,580,000 at December 31, 2020, to $2,961,881,000 at September 30, 2021. Deposit growth was led by substantial increases in noninterest-bearing, interest-bearing, and money market deposits, primarily due to both expanded cash management and commercial deposit account relationships, and new deposits established as a result of Mid Penn’s PPP loan funding activities.

Capital

Shareholders’ equity increased by $93,620,000 or 37 percent from $255,688,000 as of December 31, 2020 to $349,308,000 as of September 30, 2021. As previously announced, Mid Penn completed a public offering of 2,990,000 shares of common stock at a price of $25.00 per share, with the aggregate gross proceeds of the offering totaling $74,750,000. The net proceeds of the offering after deducting the underwriting discount and offering expenses were $70,238,000. The additional shares issued on May 4, 2021 significantly impacted the weighted average number of shares outstanding used for both the third quarter of 2021 and year-to-date 2021 earnings per share calculations. Regulatory capital ratios for both Mid Penn and its banking subsidiary exceeded regulatory “well-capitalized” levels at both September 30, 2021 and December 31, 2020.

OPERATING RESULTS

Net Interest Income and Net Interest Margin

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, net interest income was $26,994,000, an increase of $5,586,000 or 26 percent compared to net interest income of $21,408,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2020. Through the nine months ended September 30, 2021, net interest income was $79,196,000, an increase of $18,777,000 or 31 percent compared to net interest income of $60,419,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The year-over-year increase in earnings for the first nine months was primarily the result of Mid Penn’s continued participation in the PPP program, as the nine months ended September 30, 2021 included the recognition of $17,528,000 of PPP loan processing fees, an increase of $12,574,000 compared to $4,954,000 of PPP loan processing fees recognized during the same period in 2020. These PPP fees are recognized as interest income over the term of the respective loan, or sooner if the loans are forgiven by the SBA, or the borrower otherwise pays down principal prior to the loan’s stated maturity. Also contributing to the net interest income increase were the interest and fees from core loan growth since September 30, 2020, as well as the reduced interest expense due to the lower cost of deposits in the first nine months of 2021 when compared to the same period in 2020.

Mid Penn’s tax-equivalent net interest margin for the three months ended September 30, 2021 was 3.26 percent compared to 3.09 percent for the three months ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, Mid Penn’s tax-equivalent net interest was 3.35 percent versus 3.29 percent during the same period in 2020. The overall increase in net interest margin for both the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021 was driven by a favorable decrease in the cost of funds, driven by deposit rate decreases, many of which resulted from both management-initiated and market rate cuts initiated by the Federal Open Market Committee (“FOMC”) in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. Yields on interest-earning assets remained relatively unchanged when comparing the nine months ended September 30, 2021 to the same period in 2020. The favorable impacts of the recognition of $17,528,000 of PPP fees within interest income, as well as volume-driven increases in interest income due to higher average balances of loans and federal funds sold, were nearly entirely offset by the full impact in 2021 of the reduction in interest rates.

Noninterest Income

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, noninterest income totaled $5,509,000, an increase of $207,000 or 4 percent, compared to noninterest income of $5,302,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, noninterest income totaled $15,873,000, an increase of $4,015,000 or 34 percent, compared to noninterest income of $11,858,000 for the same period in 2020.

Mortgage banking income was $8,382,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $2,455,000 or 41 percent, compared to the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Mid Penn significantly increased residential mortgage originations and secondary-market loan sales and gains when comparing the first nine months of 2021 to the same period last year. Mortgage interest rates declined as a result of responses to the pandemic, and remained low in the twelve months since September 30, 2020, resulting in significantly increased mortgage loan production.

Income from fiduciary and wealth management activities was $1,716,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $449,000 or 35 percent, compared to fiduciary income of $1,267,000 for the same period in 2020. These additional revenues were attributed to favorable growth in trust assets under management and increased sales of retail investment products.

ATM debit card interchange income was $1,854,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $428,000 or 30 percent compared to interchange income of $1,426,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase resulted from increasing card-based transaction usage across our expanding checking account customer base.

Merchant services income was $359,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $83,000 or 30 percent compared to merchant services income of $276,000 during the same period in 2020. The increase was primarily attributable to new and expanded cash management relationships, including those from new PPP customers.

Other income was $2,148,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $701,000 compared to other income of $1,447,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in other income was primarily driven by higher volumes of fee-based income, including fees from new loan-level swaps, wire transfer fees, letter of credit fees, and credit card program referrals and royalties.

Noninterest Expense

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, noninterest expense totaled $20,019,000, an increase of $1,845,000 or 10 percent, compared to noninterest expense of $18,174,000 for the same period in 2020. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, noninterest expense totaled $57,033,000, an increase of $7,875,000 or 16 percent, compared to noninterest expense of $49,158,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020.

Salaries and employee benefits were $29,873,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $3,327,000 or 13 percent, versus the same period in 2020, with the increase attributable to (i) increased mortgage commissions expense commensurate with the significant increases in mortgage loan originations and secondary market sales gains from the mortgage banking group; (ii) increased bonus expense in recognition of our employees and the successes of Mid Penn through the first nine months of 2021; (iii) increased medical expenses through the first nine months of 2021 when compared to the same period last year; and (iv) the addition of private banking and insurance business development professionals in our new nonbank subsidiaries focused on wealth management and insurance services.

Software licensing and utilization costs were $4,493,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $612,000 or 16 percent compared to $3,881,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Mid Penn continues to invest in upgrades to internal systems, networks, storage capabilities, cybersecurity management, and data security mechanisms to enhance data management and security capabilities responsive to both the larger company profile and the increasing complexity of information technology management. This increase also reflects the additional costs from both transaction volume-based charges, and licensing fees related to the addition of new staff added since September 30, 2020.

FDIC assessment expense was $1,364,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $148,000 or 12 percent compared to $1,216,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increased FDIC assessment aligns with the year-over-year growth of the average assets of the Bank on which the assessment is based.

Pennsylvania bank shares tax expense was $1,022,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $153,000 or 18 percent compared to $869,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in shares tax expense generally reflects an increase in total shareholder’s equity upon which the tax is based.

Mortgage banking profit-sharing expense totaled $2,005,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 compared to $540,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 and, for both periods, related to payments to third-party principals within the Southeastern Pennsylvania mortgage banking group at Mid Penn. The increase for 2021 reflects the substantial increase in the revenues and profits of the mortgage banking group year over year.

Merger-related expenses totaled $720,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and consisted of legal and professional fees associated with the due diligence, fairness opinion, and other costs related to the planned Riverview acquisition announced on June 30, 2021.

Legal and professional fees were $1,591,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, an increase of $554,000 or 53 percent compared to $1,037,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, with this increase being attributable to consulting expenses related to strengthening and enhancing Mid Penn’s commercial online banking facility, as well as other information technology and cybersecurity management activities.

Other expenses increased $809,000 from $6,497,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2020 to $7,306,000 for the same period in 2021 due to organizational growth resulting in increases across several components of other expense, including charitable giving, insurance, postage and courier fees, correspondent service fees, employee relations, travel and business meals, and directors’ fees.

The provision for income taxes was $6,749,000 during the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared to $3,221,000 of income tax provision recorded for the same period in 2020. The provision for income taxes for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 reflects a combined Federal and State effective tax rate of 19.0 percent compared to 15.8 percent for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The increase in the effective tax rate reflects (i) higher pre-tax income when compared to the first nine months of 2020, (ii) less tax-exempt interest recognized due to less tax-exempt securities being held in the investment security portfolio when compared to the prior year, and (iii) the impact of certain merger-related expenses incurred in 2021 which are nondeductible for federal tax purposes.

ASSET QUALITY

Excluding PPP loans, which are guaranteed by the SBA, the allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of core loans (a non-GAAP measure) was 0.66 percent as of September 30, 2021 compared to 0.67 percent as of December 31, 2020 and 0.64 percent as of September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan and lease losses as a percentage of total loans including PPP loans was 0.60 percent at September 30, 2021, compared to 0.56 percent at December 31, 2020 and 0.48 percent at September 30, 2020. Mid Penn had $229,679,000 and $613,924,000 of PPP loans outstanding, net of deferred fees, as of September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively. Mid Penn had net loan charge-offs of $1,724,000 and $45,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, with the increase in the first nine months of 2021 related to the workout of three larger nonperforming loans during the first nine months of 2021.

The provision for loan losses was $2,575,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, a decrease of 5 percent compared to the provision for loan losses of $2,700,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. The allowance for loan losses and the related provision reflect Mid Penn’s continued application of the incurred loss method for estimating credit losses as Mid Penn is not yet required to adopt the current expected credit loss (“CECL”) accounting standard.

Total nonperforming assets were $6,792,000 at September 30, 2021, a substantial decrease compared to nonperforming assets of $15,644,000 at December 31, 2020 and $15,082,000 at September 30, 2020. The decrease in nonperforming assets was primarily the result of the successful workout of three nonaccrual commercial relationships totaling $10,956,000 occurring in the nine months ended September 30, 2021.



Given these large workouts, nonperforming assets were 0.32 percent of the total of loans plus other real estate assets as of September 30, 2021, a significant and favorable reduction compared to 0.66 percent at December 31, 2020 and 0.60 percent as of September 30, 2020. Loan loss reserves as a percentage of nonperforming loans increased to 210 percent at September 30, 2021, compared to 86 percent at December 31, 2020 and 91 percent at September 30, 2020. Total foreclosed real estate assets favorably decreased from $134,000 at December 31, 2020 to $11,000 at September 30, 2021.

As of September 30, 2021, the principal balance of loans remaining in a CARES Act qualifying deferment status totaled $3,571,000, or less than 1 percent of the total loan portfolio, a reduction compared to December 31, 2020, when $11,681,000 of loans, representing 1 percent of the total loan portfolio, were in this deferment status. Most borrowers granted a CARES Act deferral have returned to regular payment status. The CARES Act, along with a subsequent joint statement issued by banking agencies, provided that short-term modifications, made in response to the impact of COVID-19 to current and performing borrowers, did not need to be accounted for as troubled debt restructurings. Depending upon the specific needs and circumstances affecting each borrower, the majority of these modifications ranged from deferrals of both principal and interest payments to some borrowers reverting to interest-only payments. The majority of the deferrals were granted for a period of three months, but some as long as nine months, depending upon management’s specific evaluation of each borrower’s circumstances. Interest continued to accrue on loans modified under the CARES Act during the deferral period. Mid Penn had previously provided loan modifications meeting the CARES Act qualifications to over 1,000 borrowers. Mid Penn remains in communication with each of the few borrowers still in deferral status to assess the ongoing credit standing of the borrowers and may make further adjustments to a borrower’s relationship at some future time if warranted for the specific situation.

Asset quality measures did not reflect any new impaired assets or specific reserve allocations related to the financial impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, though Bank management is continuously and closely monitoring and evaluating the impact of the COVID-19 situation on the portfolio. Management believes, based on information currently available, that the allowance for loan and lease losses of $14,233,000 is adequate as of September 30, 2021, to cover probable and estimated loan losses in the portfolio.

FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands, except Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, per share data) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Cash and cash equivalents $ 754,942 $ 636,347 $ 427,371 $ 303,724 $ 195,357 Investment securities 158,311 161,702 134,318 134,555 150,333 Loans 2,370,429 2,495,192 2,646,236 2,384,041 2,521,827 Allowance for loan and lease losses (14,233 ) (14,716 ) (13,591 ) (13,382 ) (12,170 ) Net loans 2,356,196 2,480,476 2,632,645 2,370,659 2,509,657 Goodwill and other intangibles 66,377 66,644 66,919 67,200 67,631 Other assets 117,361 116,623 120,785 122,810 129,957 Total assets $ 3,453,187 $ 3,461,792 $ 3,382,038 $ 2,998,948 $ 3,052,935 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 661,890 $ 692,016 $ 676,717 $ 536,224 $ 534,918 Interest-bearing deposits 2,299,991 2,090,108 1,990,110 1,938,356 1,921,480 Total deposits 2,961,881 2,782,124 2,666,827 2,474,580 2,456,398 Borrowings and subordinated debt 119,457 316,426 427,369 245,312 321,013 Other liabilities 22,541 21,673 23,806 23,368 27,335 Shareholders' equity 349,308 341,569 264,036 255,688 248,189 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 3,453,187 $ 3,461,792 $ 3,382,038 $ 2,998,948 $ 3,052,935 Book Value per Common Share $ 30.55 $ 29.94 $ 31.37 $ 30.37 $ 29.49 Tangible Book Value per Common Share (a) $ 24.75 $ 24.10 $ 23.42 $ 22.39 $ 21.46

(a) Non-GAAP measure; see Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures

OPERATING HIGHLIGHTS (Unaudited):

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands, except Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, Sept. 30, per share data) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 2021 2020 Interest income $ 30,740 $ 30,729 $ 29,168 $ 31,926 $ 26,122 $ 90,637 $ 76,009 Interest expense 3,746 3,852 3,843 4,137 4,714 11,441 15,590 Net interest income 26,994 26,877 25,325 27,789 21,408 79,196 60,419 Provision for loan and lease losses 425 1,150 1,000 1,500 1,100 2,575 2,700 Noninterest income 5,509 5,652 4,712 6,050 5,302 15,873 11,858 Noninterest expense 20,019 19,456 17,558 21,419 18,174 57,033 49,158 Income before provision for income taxes 12,059 11,923 11,479 10,920 7,436 35,461 20,419 Provision for income taxes 2,272 2,310 2,167 1,909 889 6,749 3,221 Net income $ 9,787 $ 9,613 $ 9,312 $ 9,011 $ 6,547 $ 28,712 $ 17,198 Basic Earnings per Common Share $ 0.86 $ 0.93 $ 1.11 $ 1.07 $ 0.78 $ 2.85 $ 2.04 Diluted Earnings per Common Share $ 0.86 $ 0.93 $ 1.10 $ 1.06 $ 0.78 $ 2.85 $ 2.04 Return on Average Equity 11.23 % 12.36 % 14.58 % 14.34 % 10.64 % 12.55 % 9.51 %





Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, 2021 2021 (b) 2021 2020 2020 Tier 1 Capital (to Average Assets) 8.6% 8.8% 6.7% 6.8% 6.6% Common Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) 13.2% 13.1% 9.7% 9.6% 9.5% Tier 1 Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) 13.2% 13.1% 9.7% 9.6% 9.5% Total Capital (to Risk Weighted Assets) 15.8% 15.8% 12.5% 12.6% 12.3%

(b) Reflects the impact of the May 4, 2021 common stock capital raise.

RECONCILIATION OF NON-GAAP MEASURES (Unaudited):

This press release contains financial information determined by methods other than in accordance with U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles ("GAAP"). For tangible book value, the most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with GAAP is book value. We believe that this measure is important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in changes from period to period in book value per common share exclusive of changes in intangible assets. Goodwill and other intangible assets have the effect of increasing total book value while not increasing tangible book value. Income tax effects of non-GAAP adjustments are calculated using the applicable statutory tax rate for the jurisdictions in which the charges (benefits) are incurred, while taking into consideration any valuation allowances or non-deductible portions of the non-GAAP adjustments. Non-PPP core banking loans are meaningful to investors as they are indicative of portfolio loans and related growth from traditional bank activities and excludes short-term or nonrecurring loans from special programs like the PPP. This non-GAAP disclosure has limitations as an analytical tool, should not be viewed as a substitute for financial measures determined in accordance with GAAP, and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of Mid Penn’s results and financial condition as reported under GAAP, nor is it necessarily comparable to non-GAAP performance measures that may be presented by other companies. Management believes that this non-GAAP supplemental information will be helpful in understanding Mid Penn’s ongoing operating results. This supplemental presentation should not be construed as an inference that Mid Penn’s future results will be unaffected by similar adjustments to be determined in accordance with GAAP.

Tangible Book Value Per Share

(Dollars in thousands, except Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, per share data) 2021 2021 2021 2020 2020 Shareholders' Equity $ 349,308 $ 341,569 $ 264,036 $ 255,688 $ 248,189 Less: Goodwill 62,840 62,840 62,840 62,840 62,840 Less: Core Deposit and Other Intangibles 3,537 3,804 4,079 4,360 4,791 Tangible Equity $ 282,931 $ 274,925 $ 197,117 $ 188,488 $ 180,558 Common Shares Outstanding 11,433,554 11,408,712 8,416,095 8,419,183 8,415,589 Tangible Book Value per Share $ 24.75 $ 24.10 $ 23.42 $ 22.39 $ 21.46

Non-PPP Core Banking Loans

Sept. 30, June 30, Mar. 31, Dec. 31, Sept. 30, (Dollars in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2020 2020 Loans and leases, net of unearned interest $ 2,370,429 $ 2,495,192 $ 2,646,236 $ 2,384,041 $ 2,521,827 Less: PPP loans, net of deferred fees 229,679 391,826 590,035 388,313 613,924 Non-PPP core banking loans $ 2,140,750 $ 2,103,366 $ 2,056,201 $ 1,995,728 $ 1,907,903

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands, except share data) Sept. 30, 2021 Dec. 31, 2020 Sept. 30, 2020 ASSETS Cash and due from banks $ 40,134 $ 31,284 $ 42,628 Interest-bearing balances with other financial institutions 2,536 1,541 4,097 Federal funds sold 712,272 270,899 148,632 Total cash and cash equivalents 754,942 303,724 195,357 Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost 152,791 128,292 140,474 (fair value $155,680, $132,794, and $144,708) Investment securities available for sale, at fair value 5,015 5,748 8,337 Equity securities available for sale, at fair value 505 515 1,522 Loans held for sale 23,154 25,506 30,938 Loans and leases, net of unearned interest 2,370,429 2,384,041 2,521,827 Less: Allowance for loan and lease losses (14,233 ) (13,382 ) (12,170 ) Net loans and leases 2,356,196 2,370,659 2,509,657 Bank premises and equipment, net 25,562 24,886 25,227 Operating lease right of use asset 9,942 10,157 10,173 Finance lease right of use asset 3,132 3,267 3,312 Cash surrender value of life insurance 17,406 17,183 17,108 Restricted investment in bank stocks 7,906 7,594 7,726 Accrued interest receivable 10,008 12,971 14,663 Deferred income taxes 4,133 3,619 4,819 Goodwill 62,840 62,840 62,840 Core deposit and other intangibles, net 3,537 4,360 4,791 Foreclosed assets held for sale 11 134 1,716 Other assets 16,107 17,493 14,275 Total Assets $ 3,453,187 $ 2,998,948 $ 3,052,935 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Deposits: Noninterest-bearing demand $ 661,890 $ 536,224 $ 534,918 Interest-bearing demand 745,833 605,567 630,160 Money Market 905,742 720,506 679,024 Savings 205,842 195,038 192,314 Time 442,574 417,245 419,982 Total Deposits 2,961,881 2,474,580 2,456,398 Short-term borrowings — 125,617 203,842 Long-term debt 74,858 75,115 75,199 Subordinated debt 44,599 44,580 41,972 Operating lease liability 10,950 11,200 11,212 Accrued interest payable 1,901 2,007 2,840 Federal income tax payable — — 1,734 Other liabilities 9,690 10,161 11,549 Total Liabilities 3,103,879 2,743,260 2,804,746 Shareholders' Equity: Common stock, par value $1.00 per share; 20,000,000 shares authorized;

Shares issued: 11,532,006 at Sept. 30, 2021, 8,511,835 at Dec. 31, 2020, and

8,508,241 at Sept. 30, 2020;

Shares outstanding: 11,433,554 at Sept. 30, 2021, 8,419,183 at Dec. 31, 2020 and 8,415,589 at Sept. 30, 2020 11,532 8,512 8,508 Additional paid-in capital 246,830 178,853 178,659 Retained earnings 92,722 70,175 63,099 Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) 147 (57 ) (284 ) Treasury stock, shares at cost; 98,452 at Sept. 30, 2021 and 92,652 at Dec. 31, 2020 and Sept. 30, 2020 (1,923 ) (1,795 ) (1,793 ) Total Shareholders’ Equity 349,308 255,688 248,189 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 3,453,187 $ 2,998,948 $ 3,052,935



CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (Unaudited):

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 INTEREST INCOME Interest and fees on loans and leases $ 29,590 $ 25,136 $ 87,755 $ 72,501 Interest and dividends on investment securities: U.S. Treasury and government agencies 285 278 688 1,409 State and political subdivision obligations, tax-exempt 279 265 834 734 Other securities 277 406 870 882 Total interest and dividends on investment securities 841 949 2,392 3,025 Interest on other interest-bearing balances 1 3 5 36 Interest on federal funds sold 308 34 485 447 Total Interest Income 30,740 26,122 90,637 76,009 INTEREST EXPENSE Interest on deposits 2,909 3,767 8,791 13,156 Interest on short-term borrowings 133 181 539 226 Interest on long-term and subordinated debt 704 766 2,111 2,208 Total Interest Expense 3,746 4,714 11,441 15,590 Net Interest Income 26,994 21,408 79,196 60,419 PROVISION FOR LOAN AND LEASE LOSSES 425 1,100 2,575 2,700 Net Interest Income After Provision for Loan and Lease Losses 26,569 20,308 76,621 57,719 NONINTEREST INCOME Mortgage banking income 3,162 3,107 8,382 5,927 Income from fiduciary and wealth management activities 618 462 1,716 1,267 Service charges on deposits 223 140 552 460 ATM debit card interchange income 630 535 1,854 1,426 Net gain on sales of SBA loans 105 173 560 435 Merchant services income 58 95 359 276 Earnings from cash surrender value of life insurance 74 75 223 227 Net gain on sales of investment securities 79 150 79 393 Other income 560 565 2,148 1,447 Total Noninterest Income 5,509 5,302 15,873 11,858 NONINTEREST EXPENSE Salaries and employee benefits 10,342 10,279 29,873 26,546 Occupancy expense, net 1,318 1,338 4,115 4,110 Equipment expense 745 713 2,237 2,148 Software licensing and utilization 1,551 1,363 4,493 3,881 Pennsylvania bank shares tax expense 498 409 1,022 869 FDIC Assessment 461 547 1,364 1,216 Legal and professional fees 610 336 1,591 1,037 Charitable contributions qualifying for State tax credits — — 635 545 Mortgage banking profit-sharing expense 1,140 390 2,005 540 Marketing and advertising expense 174 104 466 406 Telephone expense 134 134 409 405 Gain on sale or write-down of foreclosed assets, net (7 ) (8 ) (26 ) (8 ) Intangible amortization 266 317 823 966 Merger and acquisition expense 198 — 720 — Other expenses 2,589 2,252 7,306 6,497 Total Noninterest Expense 20,019 18,174 57,033 49,158 INCOME BEFORE PROVISION FOR INCOME TAXES 12,059 7,436 35,461 20,419 Provision for income taxes 2,272 889 6,749 3,221 NET INCOME $ 9,787 $ 6,547 $ 28,712 $ 17,198 PER COMMON SHARE DATA: Basic and Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.86 $ 0.78 $ 2.85 $ 2.04 Cash Dividends Declared $ 0.20 $ 0.18 $ 0.59 $ 0.59

NET INTEREST MARGIN (Unaudited):

Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis For the Three Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2021 June 30, 2021 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rates Balance Interest Rates ASSETS: Interest Bearing Balances $ 2,491 $ 1 0.16 % $ 1,284 $ 2 0.62 % Investment Securities: Taxable 102,259 504 1.96 % 93,161 430 1.85 % Tax-Exempt 56,037 353 (a) 2.50 % 55,811 352 (a) 2.53 % Total Securities 158,296 857 2.15 % 148,972 782 2.11 % Federal Funds Sold 715,365 308 0.17 % 477,001 98 0.08 % Loans and Leases, Net 2,422,378 29,660 (b) 4.86 % 2,609,803 29,908 (b) 4.60 % Restricted Investment in Bank Stocks 7,148 58 3.22 % 6,865 86 5.02 % Total Earning Assets 3,305,678 30,884 3.71 % 3,243,925 30,876 3.82 % Cash and Due from Banks 39,852 34,683 Other Assets 163,227 159,084 Total Assets $ 3,508,757 $ 3,437,692 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Interest-bearing Demand $ 681,171 $ 625 0.36 % $ 614,435 $ 579 0.38 % Money Market 854,065 864 0.40 % 791,498 819 0.42 % Savings 208,163 60 0.11 % 203,468 58 0.11 % Time 446,256 1,360 1.21 % 432,739 1,460 1.35 % Total Interest-bearing Deposits 2,189,655 2,909 0.53 % 2,042,140 2,916 0.57 % Short Term Borrowings 149,505 133 0.35 % 264,661 232 0.35 % Long-term Debt 74,888 205 1.09 % 74,976 204 1.09 % Subordinated Debt 44,596 499 4.44 % 44,589 500 4.50 % Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 2,458,644 3,746 0.60 % 2,426,366 3,852 0.64 % Noninterest-bearing Demand 681,230 673,735 Other Liabilities 23,067 25,585 Shareholders' Equity 345,816 312,006 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 3,508,757 $ 3,437,692 Net Interest Income (taxable equivalent basis) $ 27,138 $ 27,024 Taxable Equivalent Adjustment (144 ) (147 ) Net Interest Income $ 26,994 $ 26,877 Total Yield on Earning Assets 3.71 % 3.82 % Rate on Supporting Liabilities 0.60 % 0.64 % Average Interest Spread 3.10 % 3.18 % Net Interest Margin 3.26 % 3.34 %

(a) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments (calculated using statutory rates of 21 percent) of $74,000 for each of the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively, resulting from the tax-free municipal securities in the investment portfolio.



(b) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments (calculated using statutory rates of 21 percent) of $70,000 and $73,000 for the three months ended September 30, 2021 and June 30, 2021, respectively, resulting from the tax-free municipal loans in the commercial loans portfolio.

Average Balances, Income and Interest Rates on a Taxable Equivalent Basis For the Nine Months Ended (Dollars in thousands) September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Average Average Average Average Balance Interest Rates Balance Interest Rates ASSETS: Interest Bearing Balances $ 1,729 $ 5 0.39 % $ 4,871 $ 36 0.99 % Investment Securities: Taxable 91,379 1,319 1.93 % 119,458 2,034 2.27 % Tax-Exempt 55,599 1,056 (a) 2.54 % 47,737 929 (a) 2.60 % Total Securities 146,978 2,375 2.16 % 167,195 2,963 2.37 % Federal Funds Sold 503,652 485 0.13 % 114,946 447 0.52 % Loans and Leases, Net 2,520,965 87,974 (b) 4.67 % 2,181,340 72,777 (b) 4.46 % Restricted Investment in Bank Stocks 7,022 239 4.55 % 6,308 257 5.44 % Total Earning Assets 3,180,346 91,078 3.83 % 2,474,660 76,480 4.13 % Cash and Due from Banks 36,213 32,361 Other Assets 162,189 166,539 Total Assets $ 3,378,748 $ 2,673,560 LIABILITIES & SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY: Interest-bearing Demand $ 632,830 $ 1,782 0.38 % $ 514,035 $ 2,773 0.72 % Money Market 796,922 2,461 0.41 % 579,638 3,359 0.77 % Savings 203,206 182 0.12 % 183,735 279 0.20 % Time 431,009 4,366 1.35 % 450,333 6,745 2.00 % Total Interest-bearing Deposits 2,063,967 8,791 0.57 % 1,727,741 13,156 1.02 % Short-term Borrowings 205,697 539 0.35 % 85,515 226 0.35 % Long-term Debt 74,975 613 1.09 % 63,997 791 1.65 % Subordinated Debt 44,589 1,498 4.49 % 37,705 1,417 5.02 % Total Interest-bearing Liabilities 2,389,228 11,441 0.64 % 1,914,958 15,590 1.09 % Noninterest-bearing Demand 659,554 491,803 Other Liabilities 24,037 25,312 Shareholders' Equity 305,929 241,487 Total Liabilities & Shareholders' Equity $ 3,378,748 $ 2,673,560 Net Interest Income (taxable equivalent basis) $ 79,637 $ 60,890 Taxable Equivalent Adjustment (441 ) (471 ) Net Interest Income $ 79,196 $ 60,419 Total Yield on Earning Assets 3.83 % 4.13 % Rate on Supporting Liabilities 0.64 % 1.09 % Average Interest Spread 3.19 % 3.04 % Net Interest Margin 3.35 % 3.29 %

(a) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments (calculated using statutory rates of 21 percent) of $222,000 and $195,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively, resulting from the tax-free municipal securities in the investment portfolio.



(b) Includes tax-equivalent adjustments (calculated using statutory rates of 21 percent) of $219,000 and $276,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively, resulting from the tax-free municipal loans in the commercial loans portfolio.



Management considers subsequent events occurring after the balance sheet date for matters which may require adjustment to, or disclosure in, the consolidated financial statements. The review period for subsequent events extends up to and including the filing date of a public company’s consolidated financial statements when filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”). Accordingly, the financial information in this announcement is subject to change. The statements are valid only as of the date hereof and Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. disclaims any obligation to update this information.

