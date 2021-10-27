O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Springfield, Missouri, UNITED STATES

  • Third quarter comparable store sales increase of 6.7%, year-to-date increase of 12.9%
  • 14% increase in third quarter diluted earnings per share, year-to-date increase of 29%
  • $2.6 billion net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue and earnings for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

3rd Quarter Financial Results
Greg Johnson, O’Reilly’s CEO and Co-President, commented, “We are pleased to once again report another very profitable quarter, highlighted by a 6.7% increase in third quarter comparable store sales, on top of the incredibly strong 16.9% increase we generated in the prior year, and an impressive 14% increase in diluted earnings per share to $8.07. This represents the sixth consecutive quarter our Team has delivered double-digit diluted earnings per share growth. Team O’Reilly’s continued commitment to providing consistently excellent customer service, while diligently executing our safety protocols in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, is truly remarkable, and I would like to thank each member of our Team for their extraordinary dedication and hard work.”

Sales for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, increased $272 million, or 8%, to $3.48 billion from $3.21 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the third quarter increased 8% to $1.82 billion (or 52.3% of sales) from $1.68 billion (or 52.4% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the third quarter increased 11% to $1.06 billion (or 30.6% of sales) from $955 million (or 29.8% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the third quarter increased 4% to $755 million (or 21.7% of sales) from $725 million (or 22.6% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, increased $31 million, or 6%, to $559 million (or 16.1% of sales) from $527 million (or 16.4% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the third quarter increased 14% to $8.07 on 69 million shares versus $7.07 on 75 million shares for the same period one year ago.

Year-to-Date Financial Results
Mr. Johnson continued, “The top-line strength we experienced through the first three quarters of the year has continued thus far in October, and we expect to generate continued solid sales volumes as we finish out 2021. Our performance is a testament to the value proposition delivered by our dedicated Team, and we are confident in Team O’Reilly’s ability to provide excellent customer service and drive continued outstanding results; as a result, we are increasing our full-year 2021 comparable store sales guidance to a range of 10% to 12%, which reflects our strong year-to-date performance and our expectations for the remainder of the fourth quarter.”

Mr. Johnson concluded, “Through the first nine months of 2021, we continued to build our brand with the addition of 146 net, new stores across 40 U.S. states, and we continue to be very pleased with the performance of our new stores. Based on our favorable outlook of the long-term demand drivers within our industry and, most importantly, our confidence in our Team’s ability to execute our business model, we are pleased to announce our plans to increase our new store openings to a range of 175 to 185 net, new stores in 2022.”

Sales for the first nine months of 2021 increased $1.26 billion, or 14%, to $10.04 billion from $8.78 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the first nine months of 2021 increased 15% to $5.29 billion (or 52.7% of sales) from $4.61 billion (or 52.6% of sales) for the same period one year ago. SG&A for the first nine months of 2021 increased 12% to $3.04 billion (or 30.3% of sales) from $2.73 billion (or 31.1% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the first nine months of 2021 increased 19% to $2.24 billion (or 22.3% of sales) from $1.89 billion (or 21.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the first nine months of 2021 increased $286 million, or 21%, to $1.65 billion (or 16.4% of sales) from $1.36 billion (or 15.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the first nine months of 2021 increased 29% to $23.45 on 70 million shares versus $18.12 on 75 million shares for the same period one year ago.

3rd Quarter Comparable Store Sales Results
Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores and sales to Team Members, as well as sales from Leap Day for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Online sales, resulting from ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year, are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 6.7% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on top of 16.9% for the same period one year ago. Comparable stores sales increased 12.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, on top of 10.7% for the same period one year ago.

Share Repurchase Program
During the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 1.6 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $595.96, for a total investment of $943 million. During the first nine months of 2021, the Company repurchased 3.8 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $528.09, for a total investment of $2.01 billion. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 0.3 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $615.41, for a total investment of $188 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 85.1 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $193.41, for a total aggregate investment of $16.46 billion. As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $786 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

Updated Full-Year 2021 Guidance
The Company still anticipates potentially significant volatility in its results, driven by the ongoing uncertainty related to the pandemic. The table below outlines the Company’s updated guidance for selected full-year 2021 financial data:

   
     For the Year Ending
  December 31, 2021
Comparable store sales 10% to 12%
Total revenue $12.9 billion to $13.2 billion
Gross profit as a percentage of sales 52.2% to 52.7%
Operating income as a percentage of sales 21.0% to 21.4%
Effective income tax rate 23.0%
Diluted earnings per share (1) $29.25 to $29.45
Net cash provided by operating activities $2.6 billion to $3.1 billion
Capital expenditures $450 million to $550 million
Free cash flow (2) $2.0 billion to $2.3 billion

(1) Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release.

(2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

     For the Year Ending
(in millions) December 31, 2021
Net cash provided by operating activities $2,655 to $3,080
Less:Capital expenditures  450 to  550
 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments  25 to  30
 Investment in tax credit equity investments  180 to  200
Free cash flow $2,000 to $2,300

Non-GAAP Information
This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.

Earnings Conference Call Information
The Company will host a conference call on Thursday, October 28, 2021, at 10:00 a.m. Central Time to discuss its results as well as future expectations. Investors may listen to the conference call live on the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com by clicking on “Investor Relations” and then “News Room.” Interested analysts are invited to join the call. The dial-in number for the call is (847) 619-6397 and the conference call identification number is 50226093. A replay of the conference call will be available on the Company’s website through Thursday, October 27, 2022.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.
O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and other programs. As of September 30, 2021, the Company operated 5,740 stores in 47 U.S. states and 22 stores in Mexico.

Forward-Looking Statements
The Company claims the protection of the safe-harbor for forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these statements by forward-looking words such as “estimate,” “may,” “could,” “will,” “believe,” “expect,” “would,” “consider,” “should,” “anticipate,” “project,” “plan,” “intend” or similar words. In addition, statements contained within this press release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements, such as statements discussing, among other things, expected growth, store development, integration and expansion strategy, business strategies, future revenues and future performance. These forward-looking statements are based on estimates, projections, beliefs and assumptions and are not guarantees of future events and results. Such statements are subject to risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including, but not limited to, the COVID-19 pandemic or other public health crises; the economy in general; inflation; consumer debt levels; product demand; the market for auto parts; competition; weather; tariffs; availability of key products; business interruptions, including terrorist activities, war and the threat of war; failure to protect our brand and reputation; challenges in international markets; volatility of the market price of our common stock; our increased debt levels; credit ratings on public debt; historical growth rate sustainability; our ability to hire and retain qualified employees; risks associated with the performance of acquired businesses; information security and cyber-attacks; and governmental regulations. Actual results may materially differ from anticipated results described or implied in these forward-looking statements. Please refer to the “Risk Factors” section of the annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and subsequent Securities and Exchange Commission filings for additional factors that could materially affect the Company’s financial performance. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date they were made and the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable law.

  
O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(In thousands, except share data)

          
  September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020
     (Unaudited)    (Unaudited)    (Note)
Assets         
Current assets:         
Cash and cash equivalents $ 449,302  $1,627,098  $465,640 
Accounts receivable, net   282,883   243,192   229,679 
Amounts receivable from suppliers   110,882   90,341   100,615 
Inventory   3,646,988   3,527,495   3,653,195 
Other current assets   72,154   45,315   50,658 
Total current assets   4,562,209   5,533,441   4,499,787 
          
Property and equipment, at cost   6,874,639   6,497,065   6,559,911 
Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization   2,672,954   2,424,168   2,464,993 
Net property and equipment   4,201,685   4,072,897   4,094,918 
          
Operating lease, right-of-use assets   2,011,115   1,913,897   1,995,127 
Goodwill   878,872   873,717   881,030 
Other assets, net   135,504   109,999   125,780 
Total assets $ 11,789,385  $12,503,951  $11,596,642 
          
Liabilities and shareholders’ equity (deficit)         
Current liabilities:         
Accounts payable $ 4,608,549  $4,083,805  $4,184,662 
Self-insurance reserves   122,551   91,118   109,199 
Accrued payroll   89,095   127,841   88,875 
Accrued benefits and withholdings   288,134   202,198   242,724 
Income taxes payable   158,481   4,553   16,786 
Current portion of operating lease liabilities   336,962   318,533   322,778 
Other current liabilities   385,982   341,553   297,393 
Current portion of long-term debt     499,783    
Total current liabilities   5,989,754   5,669,384   5,262,417 
          
Long-term debt   3,826,073   4,122,424   4,123,217 
Operating lease liabilities, less current portion   1,729,013   1,640,646   1,718,691 
Deferred income taxes   172,807   174,177   155,899 
Other liabilities   212,591   188,095   196,160 
          
Shareholders’ equity (deficit):         
Common stock, $0.01 par value:         
Authorized shares – 245,000,000         
Issued and outstanding shares –         
67,684,615 as of September 30, 2021,         
73,272,379 as of September 30, 2020, and         
71,123,109 as of December 31, 2020   677   733   711 
Additional paid-in capital   1,296,358   1,303,699   1,280,841 
Retained deficit   (1,430,060)  (578,172)  (1,139,139)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss   (7,828)  (17,035)  (2,155)
Total shareholders’ (deficit) equity   (140,853)  709,225   140,258 
          
Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity (deficit) $ 11,789,385  $12,503,951  $11,596,642 

Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2020, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(In thousands, except per share data)

             
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30,  September 30, 
     2021     2020     2021     2020 
Sales $ 3,479,570  $3,207,638  $ 10,036,070  $8,775,720 
Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses   1,661,330   1,527,170    4,750,657   4,162,166 
Gross profit   1,818,240   1,680,468    5,285,413   4,613,554 
             
Selling, general and administrative expenses   1,063,641   955,455    3,044,126   2,728,490 
Operating income   754,599   725,013    2,241,287   1,885,064 
             
Other income (expense):                
Interest expense   (34,873)  (41,668)   (110,036)  (122,777)
Interest income   485   582    1,478   1,892 
Other, net   318   2,479    4,961   2,297 
Total other expense   (34,070)  (38,607)   (103,597)  (118,588)
             
Income before income taxes   720,529   686,406    2,137,690   1,766,476 
Provision for income taxes   161,877   159,154    491,978   407,119 
Net income $ 558,652  $527,252  $ 1,645,712  $1,359,357 
             
Earnings per share-basic:                
Earnings per share $ 8.14  $7.13  $ 23.67  $18.28 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic   68,608   73,916    69,529   74,377 
             
Earnings per share-assuming dilution:                
Earnings per share $ 8.07  $7.07  $ 23.45  $18.12 
Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution   69,240   74,586    70,174   75,026 


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(In thousands)

       
  For the Nine Months Ended
  September 30, 
     2021     2020 
Operating activities:        
Net income $ 1,645,712  $1,359,357 
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities:        
Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles   237,654   231,510 
Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs   3,294   3,300 
Deferred income taxes   18,053   32,249 
Share-based compensation programs   18,544   17,062 
Other   1,803   2,576 
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:        
Accounts receivable   (56,743)  (34,970)
Inventory   6,420   (76,239)
Accounts payable   424,710   481,431 
Income taxes payable   141,273   123,581 
Other   124,607   209,272 
Net cash provided by operating activities   2,565,327   2,349,129 
       
Investing activities:        
Purchases of property and equipment   (340,687)  (363,425)
Proceeds from sale of property and equipment   6,643   11,690 
Investment in tax credit equity investments   (1,795)  (95,292)
Other   (1,897)  (312)
Net cash used in investing activities   (337,736)  (447,339)
       
Financing activities:        
Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility     1,162,000 
Payments on revolving credit facility     (1,423,000)
Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt     997,515 
Principal payments on long-term debt   (300,000)   
Payment of debt issuance costs   (3,404)  (7,779)
Repurchases of common stock   (2,007,161)  (1,094,000)
Net proceeds from issuance of common stock   67,361   51,174 
Other   (313)  (253)
Net cash used in financing activities   (2,243,517)  (314,343)
       
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash   (412)  (755)
Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents   (16,338)  1,586,692 
Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period   465,640   40,406 
Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 449,302  $1,627,098 
       
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:        
Income taxes paid $ 333,360  $250,484 
Interest paid, net of capitalized interest   107,971   118,397 


O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
(Unaudited)

        
  For the Twelve Months Ended
  September 30, 
Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR:    2021    2020
(In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio)        
GAAP debt $ 3,826,073 $4,622,207
Add:Letters of credit   83,985  66,527
 Discount on senior notes   4,531  5,352
 Debt issuance costs   19,396  22,441
 Six-times rent expense   2,206,056  2,093,556
Adjusted debt $ 6,140,041 $6,810,083
       
GAAP net income $ 2,038,657 $1,684,273
Add:Interest expense   148,385  158,065
 Provision for income taxes   598,962  491,516
 Depreciation and amortization   320,779  302,003
 Share-based compensation expense   24,229  22,405
 Rent expense (i)   367,676  348,926
EBITDAR $ 3,498,688 $3,007,188
       
Adjusted debt to EBITDAR   1.75  2.26

(i) The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):

     
Total lease cost, per ASC 842, for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021    $438,205
Less:Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance, for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021  70,529
Rent expense for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 $367,676
     
Total lease cost, per ASC 842, for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 $413,314
Less:Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance, for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020  64,388
Rent expense for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 $348,926


  September 30, 
     2021 2020
Selected Balance Sheet Ratios:          
Inventory turnover (1)   1.7  1.5
Average inventory per store (in thousands) (2) $ 633 $628
Accounts payable to inventory (3)   126.4%  115.8%


   For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended
   September 30,  September 30, 
      2021    2020    2021    2020
Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands):                
Net cash provided by operating activities $ 852,495 $790,051 $ 2,565,327 $2,349,129
Less:Capital expenditures   118,080  118,954   340,687  363,425
 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments   12,141  8,326   28,956  14,786
 Investment in tax credit equity investments   27     1,795  95,292
Free cash flow $ 722,247 $662,771 $ 2,193,889 $1,875,626


  For the Three Months Ended  For the Nine Months Ended  For the Twelve Months Ended
  September 30,  September 30,  September 30, 
     2021    2020     2021    2020     2021     2020 
Store Count:            
Beginning domestic store count  5,710 5,562   5,594  5,439   5,592  5,420 
New stores opened  30 36   148  162   153  181 
Stores closed  (6)  (2) (9)  (5) (9)
Ending domestic store count  5,740 5,592   5,740  5,592   5,740  5,592 
             
Mexico stores  22 21   22  21   22  21 
Ending total store count  5,762 5,613   5,762  5,613   5,762  5,613 


             
  For the Three Months Ended  For the Twelve Months Ended
  September 30,  September 30, 
     2021    2020    2021    2020
Store and Team Member Information: (4)            
Total employment   80,536  76,027       
Square footage (in thousands)   43,035  41,591      
Sales per weighted-average square foot (5) $ 79.73 $76.14 $ 299.31 $271.62
Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands) (6) $ 597 $566 $ 2,231 $2,014

(1) Calculated as cost of goods sold for the last 12 months divided by average inventory. Average inventory is calculated as the average of inventory for the trailing four quarters used in determining the denominator.

(2) Calculated as inventory divided by store count at the end of the reported period.

(3) Calculated as accounts payable divided by inventory.

(4) Represents O’Reilly’s U.S. operations only.

(5) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average square footage. Weighted-average square footage is determined by weighting store square footage based on the approximate dates of store openings, acquisitions, expansions or closures.

(6) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average stores. Weighted-average stores is determined by weighting stores based on their approximate dates of openings, acquisitions or closures.


