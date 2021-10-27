O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Third quarter comparable store sales increase of 6.7%, year-to-date increase of 12.9%

14% increase in third quarter diluted earnings per share, year-to-date increase of 29%

$2.6 billion net cash provided by operating activities year-to-date



SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (the “Company” or “O’Reilly”) (Nasdaq: ORLY), a leading retailer in the automotive aftermarket industry, today announced record revenue and earnings for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021.

3rd Quarter Financial Results

Greg Johnson, O’Reilly’s CEO and Co-President, commented, “We are pleased to once again report another very profitable quarter, highlighted by a 6.7% increase in third quarter comparable store sales, on top of the incredibly strong 16.9% increase we generated in the prior year, and an impressive 14% increase in diluted earnings per share to $8.07. This represents the sixth consecutive quarter our Team has delivered double-digit diluted earnings per share growth. Team O’Reilly’s continued commitment to providing consistently excellent customer service, while diligently executing our safety protocols in the midst of the ongoing pandemic, is truly remarkable, and I would like to thank each member of our Team for their extraordinary dedication and hard work.”

Sales for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, increased $272 million, or 8%, to $3.48 billion from $3.21 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the third quarter increased 8% to $1.82 billion (or 52.3% of sales) from $1.68 billion (or 52.4% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Selling, general and administrative expenses (“SG&A”) for the third quarter increased 11% to $1.06 billion (or 30.6% of sales) from $955 million (or 29.8% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the third quarter increased 4% to $755 million (or 21.7% of sales) from $725 million (or 22.6% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, increased $31 million, or 6%, to $559 million (or 16.1% of sales) from $527 million (or 16.4% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the third quarter increased 14% to $8.07 on 69 million shares versus $7.07 on 75 million shares for the same period one year ago.

Year-to-Date Financial Results

Mr. Johnson continued, “The top-line strength we experienced through the first three quarters of the year has continued thus far in October, and we expect to generate continued solid sales volumes as we finish out 2021. Our performance is a testament to the value proposition delivered by our dedicated Team, and we are confident in Team O’Reilly’s ability to provide excellent customer service and drive continued outstanding results; as a result, we are increasing our full-year 2021 comparable store sales guidance to a range of 10% to 12%, which reflects our strong year-to-date performance and our expectations for the remainder of the fourth quarter.”

Mr. Johnson concluded, “Through the first nine months of 2021, we continued to build our brand with the addition of 146 net, new stores across 40 U.S. states, and we continue to be very pleased with the performance of our new stores. Based on our favorable outlook of the long-term demand drivers within our industry and, most importantly, our confidence in our Team’s ability to execute our business model, we are pleased to announce our plans to increase our new store openings to a range of 175 to 185 net, new stores in 2022.”

Sales for the first nine months of 2021 increased $1.26 billion, or 14%, to $10.04 billion from $8.78 billion for the same period one year ago. Gross profit for the first nine months of 2021 increased 15% to $5.29 billion (or 52.7% of sales) from $4.61 billion (or 52.6% of sales) for the same period one year ago. SG&A for the first nine months of 2021 increased 12% to $3.04 billion (or 30.3% of sales) from $2.73 billion (or 31.1% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Operating income for the first nine months of 2021 increased 19% to $2.24 billion (or 22.3% of sales) from $1.89 billion (or 21.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago.

Net income for the first nine months of 2021 increased $286 million, or 21%, to $1.65 billion (or 16.4% of sales) from $1.36 billion (or 15.5% of sales) for the same period one year ago. Diluted earnings per common share for the first nine months of 2021 increased 29% to $23.45 on 70 million shares versus $18.12 on 75 million shares for the same period one year ago.

3rd Quarter Comparable Store Sales Results

Comparable store sales are calculated based on the change in sales for U.S. stores open at least one year and exclude sales of specialty machinery, sales to independent parts stores and sales to Team Members, as well as sales from Leap Day for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Online sales, resulting from ship-to-home orders and pick-up-in-store orders for U.S. stores open at least one year, are included in the comparable store sales calculation. Comparable store sales increased 6.7% for the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, on top of 16.9% for the same period one year ago. Comparable stores sales increased 12.9% for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, on top of 10.7% for the same period one year ago.

Share Repurchase Program

During the third quarter ended September 30, 2021, the Company repurchased 1.6 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $595.96, for a total investment of $943 million. During the first nine months of 2021, the Company repurchased 3.8 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $528.09, for a total investment of $2.01 billion. Subsequent to the end of the third quarter and through the date of this release, the Company repurchased an additional 0.3 million shares of its common stock, at an average price per share of $615.41, for a total investment of $188 million. The Company has repurchased a total of 85.1 million shares of its common stock under its share repurchase program since the inception of the program in January of 2011 and through the date of this release, at an average price of $193.41, for a total aggregate investment of $16.46 billion. As of the date of this release, the Company had approximately $786 million remaining under its current share repurchase authorization.

Updated Full-Year 2021 Guidance

The Company still anticipates potentially significant volatility in its results, driven by the ongoing uncertainty related to the pandemic. The table below outlines the Company’s updated guidance for selected full-year 2021 financial data:

For the Year Ending December 31, 2021 Comparable store sales 10% to 12% Total revenue $12.9 billion to $13.2 billion Gross profit as a percentage of sales 52.2% to 52.7% Operating income as a percentage of sales 21.0% to 21.4% Effective income tax rate 23.0% Diluted earnings per share (1) $29.25 to $29.45 Net cash provided by operating activities $2.6 billion to $3.1 billion Capital expenditures $450 million to $550 million Free cash flow (2) $2.0 billion to $2.3 billion

(1) Weighted-average shares outstanding, assuming dilution, used in the denominator of this calculation, includes share repurchases made by the Company through the date of this release.

(2) Free cash flow is a non-GAAP financial measure. The table below reconciles Free cash flow guidance to Net cash provided by operating activities guidance, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure:

For the Year Ending (in millions) December 31, 2021 Net cash provided by operating activities $ 2,655 to $ 3,080 Less: Capital expenditures 450 to 550 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments 25 to 30 Investment in tax credit equity investments 180 to 200 Free cash flow $ 2,000 to $ 2,300

Non-GAAP Information

This release contains certain financial information not derived in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles (“GAAP”). These items include adjusted debt to earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, amortization, share-based compensation and rent (“EBITDAR”) and free cash flow. The Company does not, nor does it suggest investors should, consider such non-GAAP financial measures in isolation from, or as a substitute for, GAAP financial information. The Company believes that the presentation of adjusted debt to EBITDAR and free cash flow provide meaningful supplemental information to both management and investors that is indicative of the Company’s core operations. The Company has included a reconciliation of this additional information to the most comparable GAAP measure in the table above and the selected financial information below.

About O’Reilly Automotive, Inc.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. was founded in 1957 by the O’Reilly family and is one of the largest specialty retailers of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment and accessories in the United States, serving both the do-it-yourself and professional service provider markets. Visit the Company’s website at www.OReillyAuto.com for additional information about O’Reilly, including access to online shopping and current promotions, store locations, hours and services, employment opportunities and other programs. As of September 30, 2021, the Company operated 5,740 stores in 47 U.S. states and 22 stores in Mexico.

O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share data)

September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 December 31, 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Note) Assets Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 449,302 $ 1,627,098 $ 465,640 Accounts receivable, net 282,883 243,192 229,679 Amounts receivable from suppliers 110,882 90,341 100,615 Inventory 3,646,988 3,527,495 3,653,195 Other current assets 72,154 45,315 50,658 Total current assets 4,562,209 5,533,441 4,499,787 Property and equipment, at cost 6,874,639 6,497,065 6,559,911 Less: accumulated depreciation and amortization 2,672,954 2,424,168 2,464,993 Net property and equipment 4,201,685 4,072,897 4,094,918 Operating lease, right-of-use assets 2,011,115 1,913,897 1,995,127 Goodwill 878,872 873,717 881,030 Other assets, net 135,504 109,999 125,780 Total assets $ 11,789,385 $ 12,503,951 $ 11,596,642 Liabilities and shareholders’ equity (deficit) Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 4,608,549 $ 4,083,805 $ 4,184,662 Self-insurance reserves 122,551 91,118 109,199 Accrued payroll 89,095 127,841 88,875 Accrued benefits and withholdings 288,134 202,198 242,724 Income taxes payable 158,481 4,553 16,786 Current portion of operating lease liabilities 336,962 318,533 322,778 Other current liabilities 385,982 341,553 297,393 Current portion of long-term debt — 499,783 — Total current liabilities 5,989,754 5,669,384 5,262,417 Long-term debt 3,826,073 4,122,424 4,123,217 Operating lease liabilities, less current portion 1,729,013 1,640,646 1,718,691 Deferred income taxes 172,807 174,177 155,899 Other liabilities 212,591 188,095 196,160 Shareholders’ equity (deficit): Common stock, $0.01 par value: Authorized shares – 245,000,000 Issued and outstanding shares – 67,684,615 as of September 30, 2021, 73,272,379 as of September 30, 2020, and 71,123,109 as of December 31, 2020 677 733 711 Additional paid-in capital 1,296,358 1,303,699 1,280,841 Retained deficit (1,430,060 ) (578,172 ) (1,139,139 ) Accumulated other comprehensive loss (7,828 ) (17,035 ) (2,155 ) Total shareholders’ (deficit) equity (140,853 ) 709,225 140,258 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity (deficit) $ 11,789,385 $ 12,503,951 $ 11,596,642

Note: The balance sheet at December 31, 2020, has been derived from the audited consolidated financial statements at that date but does not include all of the information and footnotes required by United States generally accepted accounting principles for complete financial statements.







O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(In thousands, except per share data)

For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Sales $ 3,479,570 $ 3,207,638 $ 10,036,070 $ 8,775,720 Cost of goods sold, including warehouse and distribution expenses 1,661,330 1,527,170 4,750,657 4,162,166 Gross profit 1,818,240 1,680,468 5,285,413 4,613,554 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,063,641 955,455 3,044,126 2,728,490 Operating income 754,599 725,013 2,241,287 1,885,064 Other income (expense): Interest expense (34,873 ) (41,668 ) (110,036 ) (122,777 ) Interest income 485 582 1,478 1,892 Other, net 318 2,479 4,961 2,297 Total other expense (34,070 ) (38,607 ) (103,597 ) (118,588 ) Income before income taxes 720,529 686,406 2,137,690 1,766,476 Provision for income taxes 161,877 159,154 491,978 407,119 Net income $ 558,652 $ 527,252 $ 1,645,712 $ 1,359,357 Earnings per share-basic: Earnings per share $ 8.14 $ 7.13 $ 23.67 $ 18.28 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – basic 68,608 73,916 69,529 74,377 Earnings per share-assuming dilution: Earnings per share $ 8.07 $ 7.07 $ 23.45 $ 18.12 Weighted-average common shares outstanding – assuming dilution 69,240 74,586 70,174 75,026





O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(In thousands)

For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Operating activities: Net income $ 1,645,712 $ 1,359,357 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization of property, equipment and intangibles 237,654 231,510 Amortization of debt discount and issuance costs 3,294 3,300 Deferred income taxes 18,053 32,249 Share-based compensation programs 18,544 17,062 Other 1,803 2,576 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable (56,743 ) (34,970 ) Inventory 6,420 (76,239 ) Accounts payable 424,710 481,431 Income taxes payable 141,273 123,581 Other 124,607 209,272 Net cash provided by operating activities 2,565,327 2,349,129 Investing activities: Purchases of property and equipment (340,687 ) (363,425 ) Proceeds from sale of property and equipment 6,643 11,690 Investment in tax credit equity investments (1,795 ) (95,292 ) Other (1,897 ) (312 ) Net cash used in investing activities (337,736 ) (447,339 ) Financing activities: Proceeds from borrowings on revolving credit facility — 1,162,000 Payments on revolving credit facility — (1,423,000 ) Proceeds from the issuance of long-term debt — 997,515 Principal payments on long-term debt (300,000 ) — Payment of debt issuance costs (3,404 ) (7,779 ) Repurchases of common stock (2,007,161 ) (1,094,000 ) Net proceeds from issuance of common stock 67,361 51,174 Other (313 ) (253 ) Net cash used in financing activities (2,243,517 ) (314,343 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash (412 ) (755 ) Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents (16,338 ) 1,586,692 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of the period 465,640 40,406 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period $ 449,302 $ 1,627,098 Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information: Income taxes paid $ 333,360 $ 250,484 Interest paid, net of capitalized interest 107,971 118,397





O’REILLY AUTOMOTIVE, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

SELECTED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

(Unaudited)

For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, Adjusted Debt to EBITDAR: 2021 2020 (In thousands, except adjusted debt to EBITDAR ratio) GAAP debt $ 3,826,073 $ 4,622,207 Add: Letters of credit 83,985 66,527 Discount on senior notes 4,531 5,352 Debt issuance costs 19,396 22,441 Six-times rent expense 2,206,056 2,093,556 Adjusted debt $ 6,140,041 $ 6,810,083 GAAP net income $ 2,038,657 $ 1,684,273 Add: Interest expense 148,385 158,065 Provision for income taxes 598,962 491,516 Depreciation and amortization 320,779 302,003 Share-based compensation expense 24,229 22,405 Rent expense (i) 367,676 348,926 EBITDAR $ 3,498,688 $ 3,007,188 Adjusted debt to EBITDAR 1.75 2.26

(i) The table below outlines the calculation of Rent expense and reconciles Rent expense to Total lease cost, per ASC 842, the most directly comparable GAAP financial measure, for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 (in thousands):



Total lease cost, per ASC 842, for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 $ 438,205 Less: Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance, for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 70,529 Rent expense for the twelve months ended September 30, 2021 $ 367,676 Total lease cost, per ASC 842, for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 $ 413,314 Less: Variable non-contract operating lease components, related to property taxes and insurance, for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 64,388 Rent expense for the twelve months ended September 30, 2020 $ 348,926





September 30, 2021 2020 Selected Balance Sheet Ratios: Inventory turnover (1) 1.7 1.5 Average inventory per store (in thousands) (2) $ 633 $ 628 Accounts payable to inventory (3) 126.4% 115.8%





For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Reconciliation of Free Cash Flow (in thousands): Net cash provided by operating activities $ 852,495 $ 790,051 $ 2,565,327 $ 2,349,129 Less: Capital expenditures 118,080 118,954 340,687 363,425 Excess tax benefit from share-based compensation payments 12,141 8,326 28,956 14,786 Investment in tax credit equity investments 27 — 1,795 95,292 Free cash flow $ 722,247 $ 662,771 $ 2,193,889 $ 1,875,626





For the Three Months Ended For the Nine Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 Store Count: Beginning domestic store count 5,710 5,562 5,594 5,439 5,592 5,420 New stores opened 30 36 148 162 153 181 Stores closed — (6 ) (2 ) (9 ) (5 ) (9 ) Ending domestic store count 5,740 5,592 5,740 5,592 5,740 5,592 Mexico stores 22 21 22 21 22 21 Ending total store count 5,762 5,613 5,762 5,613 5,762 5,613





For the Three Months Ended For the Twelve Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Store and Team Member Information: (4) Total employment 80,536 76,027 Square footage (in thousands) 43,035 41,591 Sales per weighted-average square foot (5) $ 79.73 $ 76.14 $ 299.31 $ 271.62 Sales per weighted-average store (in thousands) (6) $ 597 $ 566 $ 2,231 $ 2,014

(1) Calculated as cost of goods sold for the last 12 months divided by average inventory. Average inventory is calculated as the average of inventory for the trailing four quarters used in determining the denominator.

(2) Calculated as inventory divided by store count at the end of the reported period.

(3) Calculated as accounts payable divided by inventory.

(4) Represents O’Reilly’s U.S. operations only.

(5) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average square footage. Weighted-average square footage is determined by weighting store square footage based on the approximate dates of store openings, acquisitions, expansions or closures.

(6) Calculated as sales less jobber sales, divided by weighted-average stores. Weighted-average stores is determined by weighting stores based on their approximate dates of openings, acquisitions or closures.