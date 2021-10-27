Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported third quarter 2021 net earnings available to common shareholders of $33.8 million, or $0.76 per diluted share.
“Live Oak is on a journey to define small business growth and success across the nation,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan, III. “To continue on our mission to be America’s small business bank, we are pleased to report that we again exceeded $1.0 billion in loan originations this quarter while also successfully completing the conversion of our deposit customers to a next-generation platform.”
Third Quarter 2021 Key Measures
|(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Increase (Decrease)
|3Q 2021
|3Q 2020
|Dollars
|Percent
|2Q 2021
|Net interest income and servicing revenues
|$
|84,013
|$
|58,166
|$
|25,847
|44
|%
|$
|77,680
|Net income
|33,839
|33,780
|59
|0
|63,582
|Diluted earnings per share
|0.76
|0.81
|(0.05
|)
|(6
|)
|1.41
|Non-GAAP net income (1)
|33,839
|34,554
|(715
|)
|(2
|)
|63,582
|Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1)
|0.76
|0.83
|(0.07
|)
|(8
|)
|1.41
|Loan and lease production:
|Loans and leases originated
|$
|1,063,190
|$
|966,499
|$
|96,691
|10
|%
|$
|1,153,693
|% Fully funded
|55.1
|%
|72.9
|%
|n/a
|n/a
|58.6
|%
|Total loans and leases
|$
|6,461,367
|$
|6,227,294
|$
|234,073
|4
|%
|$
|6,506,334
|Total assets
|8,137,341
|8,093,381
|43,960
|1
|8,243,186
|Total deposits
|6,816,613
|5,706,044
|1,110,569
|19
|6,520,833
(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
Loans and Leases
At September 30, 2021, the total loan and lease portfolio was $6.46 billion, 3.8% above its level a year ago and 0.7% below its level at June 30, 2021. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, loans and leases held for investment decreased $22.8 million, or 0.4%, to $5.42 billion while loans held for sale decreased $22.2 million, or 2.1%, to $1.04 billion. Average loans and leases were $6.47 billion during the third quarter of 2021 compared to $6.58 billion during the second quarter of 2021. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, the total loan and lease portfolio increased by $1.46 billion, or 32.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and $392.6 million, or 7.0%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.
The total loan and lease portfolio of $6.46 billion is comprised of $489.8 million of PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at September 30, 2021, which are carried at historical cost classified as held for investment. The unguaranteed percentage of the total loan and lease portfolio is significantly influenced by the inclusion of PPP loans carrying a 100% government guarantee. The total loan and lease portfolio at September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, of $6.46 billion and $6.51 billion, respectively, was comprised of 47.8% and 44.9% of unguaranteed loans and leases, respectively.
Loan and lease originations totaled $1.06 billion during the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $90.5 million, or 7.8%, from the second quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP loans in each quarter, loan and lease originations totaled $1.06 billion for the third quarter of 2021, a 4.6% decrease from the prior quarter and a 12.1% increase from the third quarter of 2020.
Deposits
Total deposits increased to $6.82 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $1.11 billion compared to September 30, 2020, and an increase of $295.8 million compared to June 30, 2021.
The increase in total deposits from the prior quarter provides support for the growth in the loan and lease portfolio, excluding PPP loans, and origination activities during the third quarter of 2021. Average total interest-bearing deposits for the third quarter of 2021 increased $282.8 million, or 4.5%, to $6.63 billion, compared to $6.35 billion for the second quarter of 2021. The ratio of average total loans and leases to average interest-bearing deposits was 97.5% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 103.7% for the second quarter of 2021. This ratio is influenced by average PPP loan volume and the use of the Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) classified as long-term borrowings.
Borrowings
Borrowings totaled $575.0 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $1.75 billion and $1.01 billion at September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2021, respectively. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company decreased borrowings by $437.4 million primarily by reducing the outstanding balance in the Federal Reserve’s PPPLF to $526.0 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $961.0 million at June 30, 2021. The PPPLF has a 100% advance rate equal to the principal amount of PPP loans pledged as security and carries an interest rate of 0.35%, and loans financed under the PPPLF have a neutral impact on regulatory leverage capital ratios.
Net Interest Income
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $77.7 million compared to $51.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $71.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.
The increase for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 was driven by the significant growth in the total loan and lease portfolio, excluding PPP loans. The increase in net interest income comparing these two periods was also driven by the reduction in the average rate on interest bearing liabilities from 1.27% for the third quarter of 2020 to 0.80% for the third quarter of 2021.
The net interest margin increased from the second quarter of 2021 by 36 basis points, from 3.63% to 3.99%. The yield on interest earning assets for the third quarter of 2021 increased 29 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2021 and was primarily driven by accelerated PPP loan fee recognition accompanying heightened levels of forgiveness. The increase in asset yield was enhanced by a 6 basis point reduction in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities from 0.86% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, to 0.80% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities compared to the second quarter of 2021 was largely the result of the ongoing maturation and repricing of the certificates of deposit portfolio.
Noninterest Income
Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 decreased to $25.3 million compared to $47.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $70.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. The primary drivers in noninterest income changes are outlined below.
The largest driver of the decrease in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 arose from equity security investment gains of $176 thousand compared to $14.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $44.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. Gains in both the third quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2021 were principally comprised of $13.7 million and $44.1 million, respectively, both associated with the Company’s investment in Greenlight Financial Technology, Inc. (“Greenlight”).
The loan servicing asset revaluation resulted in a loss of $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to a gain of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 and a loss of $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in the loan servicing asset valuation from the prior quarters was largely the result of negative market pricing movements in the third quarter combined with ongoing amortization of the guaranteed serviced loan portfolio. The primary cause for negative pricing trends commencing in the third quarter of 2021 was related to increasing levels of prepayment speeds combined with increased inventory levels in the market.
The net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option totaled $(1.0) million for the third quarter of 2021, a $4.4 million decrease compared to the $3.4 million net gain for the third quarter of 2020 and a $2.2 million decrease compared to the net gain of $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in valuation of loans accounted for under the fair value option over the third quarter of 2020 was also impacted by negative trending market conditions discussed above.
Net gains on sales of loans increased $6.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2020 and $2.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. The average net gain on guaranteed loan sales was $91.0, $114.8, $110.2 thousand per million sold for the third quarter of 2021, second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. The quarter over quarter decrease in premiums is largely the result of the mix of loans being sold and to a lesser extent the above discussed negative market trends. The volume of guaranteed loans sold increased to $201.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $130.9 million sold in the prior quarter.
Noninterest Expense
Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $55.5 million compared to $42.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $57.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. The primary drivers in noninterest expense changes are outlined below.
Salaries and employee benefits for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $28.2 million compared to $24.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 and decreased from $32.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in salaries and employee benefits over the third quarter of 2020 was principally related to continued investment in human resources to support strategic and growth initiatives. The decrease over the second quarter of 2021 was principally due to an additional bonus accrual during the second quarter of $4.0 million arising from the earnings associated with the earlier discussed second quarter gain resulting from the Company’s investment in Greenlight.
Travel expense for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $1.8 million compared to $250 thousand for the third quarter of 2020 and $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in travel expenses was largely related to supporting both loan origination volume and the customer base as travel restrictions have continued to ease in recent months.
Professional services expense increased to $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. The $2.9 million increase over the third quarter of 2020 was largely driven by an increase in legal fees.
Data processing expense for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $4.9 million compared to $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in 2021 was principally due to enhanced investments in the Company’s internal software technology resources.
Other expense for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $2.9 million compared to $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. Included in the slight increase over the third quarter of 2020 was a $3.9 million accrual related to the earlier disclosed putative class action in Note 10 of the Company’s Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, for which the Company entered into a final settlement agreement on October 12, 2021. Largely offsetting this $3.9 million accrual in the third quarter of 2021 is a $3.7 million receivable related to an insurance recovery in regards to the same litigation.
Asset Quality
During the third quarter of 2021, the Company recognized net charge-offs for loans carried at historical cost of $2.5 million compared to $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 was principally the result of a third quarter of 2020 reclassification of fifteen hotel loans from held for investment to held for sale totaling $81.2 million in net investment. This third quarter of 2020 reclassification resulted in a write down reflected in charge-offs of $9.8 million. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases carried at historical cost, annualized, for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 and June 30, 2021, was 0.21%, 1.03% and 0.21%, respectively.
Unguaranteed nonperforming (nonaccrual) loans and leases, excluding $6.3 million and $5.5 million accounted for under the fair value option at September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively, decreased to $20.4 million, or 0.43% of loans and leases held for investment which are carried at historical cost, at September 30, 2021, compared to $22.5 million, or 0.48%, at June 30, 2021.
The unguaranteed exposure of foreclosed assets decreased $264 thousand to $191 thousand at September 30, 2021, compared to June 30, 2021. Foreclosed assets decreased $910 thousand to $883 thousand at September 30, 2021, compared to June 30, 2021.
Provision for Loan and Lease Credit Losses
The provision for loan and lease credit losses for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $4.3 million compared to a provision of $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $7.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. The lower provision expense in the third quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of continued improvement in forecasts related to employment and default expectations combined with the effects of the earlier discussed portfolio performance metrics, outpacing the impact of the growing loan and lease portfolio.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases totaled $59.7 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $57.8 million at June 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost was 1.26% and 1.23% at September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost continues to be influenced by the 100% guaranteed PPP loans.
Income Tax
Income tax expense and related effective tax rate was $9.4 million and 21.7% for the third quarter of 2021, $11.7 million and 25.7% for the third quarter of 2020, and $12.6 million and 16.5% for the second quarter of 2021, respectively. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 is principally influenced by renewable energy tax credit investment activities.
The lower level of income tax expense for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily the product of a decrease of $32.9 million in income before taxes arising largely from the earlier discussed second quarter Greenlight gain.
Shareholders’ Equity
Total shareholders’ equity increased by $32.1 million, or 4.9%, during the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to net income.
Important Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Three months ended
|3Q 2021 Change vs.
|3Q 2021
|2Q 2021
|1Q 2021
|4Q 2020
|3Q 2020
|2Q 2021
|3Q 2020
|Interest income
|%
|%
|Loans and fees on loans
|$
|89,388
|$
|84,780
|$
|84,993
|$
|79,166
|$
|70,621
|5.4
|26.6
|Investment securities, taxable
|3,174
|2,975
|2,929
|3,345
|4,123
|6.7
|(23.0
|)
|Other interest earning assets
|224
|244
|303
|529
|334
|(8.2
|)
|(32.9
|)
|Total interest income
|92,786
|87,999
|88,225
|83,040
|75,078
|5.4
|23.6
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|14,159
|14,820
|16,944
|19,195
|22,155
|(4.5
|)
|(36.1
|)
|Borrowings
|892
|1,717
|1,331
|1,544
|1,560
|(48.0
|)
|(42.8
|)
|Total interest expense
|15,051
|16,537
|18,275
|20,739
|23,715
|(9.0
|)
|(36.5
|)
|Net interest income
|77,735
|71,462
|69,950
|62,301
|51,363
|8.8
|51.3
|Provision for (recovery of) loan and lease credit losses
|4,319
|7,846
|(873
|)
|8,634
|10,274
|(45.0
|)
|(58.0
|)
|Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan and lease credit losses
|73,416
|63,616
|70,823
|53,667
|41,089
|15.4
|78.7
|Noninterest income
|Loan servicing revenue
|6,278
|6,218
|6,434
|6,684
|6,803
|1.0
|(7.7
|)
|Loan servicing asset revaluation
|(5,878
|)
|(3,181
|)
|1,493
|(5,756
|)
|2,061
|(84.8
|)
|(385.2
|)
|Net gains on sales of loans
|18,860
|16,234
|11,929
|14,976
|12,690
|16.2
|48.6
|Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option
|(1,030
|)
|1,135
|4,218
|(4,759
|)
|3,403
|(190.7
|)
|(130.3
|)
|Equity method investments income (loss)
|(1,250
|)
|(2,278
|)
|(1,157
|)
|(8,739
|)
|(1,231
|)
|45.1
|(1.5
|)
|Equity security investments gains (losses), net
|176
|44,253
|105
|107
|14,705
|(99.6
|)
|(98.8
|)
|Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale, net
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,225
|—
|(100.0
|)
|Lease income
|2,527
|2,616
|2,599
|2,615
|2,634
|(3.4
|)
|(4.1
|)
|Management fee income
|1,489
|1,473
|1,934
|2,206
|1,296
|1.1
|14.9
|Other noninterest income
|4,104
|3,641
|3,502
|3,469
|3,458
|12.7
|18.7
|Total noninterest income
|25,276
|70,111
|31,057
|10,803
|47,044
|(63.9
|)
|(46.3
|)
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|28,202
|32,900
|31,366
|29,477
|24,203
|(14.3
|)
|16.5
|Travel expense
|1,819
|1,549
|659
|1,056
|250
|17.4
|627.6
|Professional services expense
|4,251
|3,329
|3,831
|1,691
|1,346
|27.7
|215.8
|Advertising and marketing expense
|1,631
|875
|652
|973
|552
|86.4
|195.5
|Occupancy expense
|2,042
|2,224
|2,112
|2,302
|2,079
|(8.2
|)
|(1.8
|)
|Data processing expense
|4,867
|4,234
|3,894
|3,414
|3,009
|15.0
|61.7
|Equipment expense
|4,567
|4,385
|4,354
|4,002
|4,314
|4.2
|5.9
|Other loan origination and maintenance expense
|3,489
|3,307
|3,327
|3,173
|2,669
|5.5
|30.7
|Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment
|60
|—
|3,127
|—
|—
|—
|—
|FDIC insurance
|1,670
|1,704
|1,765
|2,147
|2,095
|(2.0
|)
|(20.3
|)
|Other expense
|2,861
|3,051
|3,185
|4,200
|2,133
|(6.2
|)
|34.1
|Total noninterest expense
|55,459
|57,558
|58,272
|52,435
|42,650
|(3.6
|)
|30.0
|Income before taxes
|43,233
|76,169
|43,608
|12,035
|45,483
|(43.2
|)
|(4.9
|)
|Income tax expense (benefit)
|9,394
|12,587
|4,181
|(17,553
|)
|11,703
|(25.4
|)
|(19.7
|)
|Net income
|$
|33,839
|$
|63,582
|$
|39,427
|$
|29,588
|$
|33,780
|(46.8
|)
|0.2
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|0.78
|$
|1.48
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.83
|(47.3
|)
|(6.0
|)
|Diluted
|$
|0.76
|$
|1.41
|$
|0.88
|$
|0.68
|$
|0.81
|(46.1
|)
|(6.2
|)
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|43,329,889
|43,173,312
|42,673,615
|41,320,851
|40,542,696
|Diluted
|45,040,690
|45,062,392
|44,696,850
|43,333,707
|41,549,632
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands)
|As of the quarter ended
|3Q 2021 Change vs.
|3Q 2021
|2Q 2021
|1Q 2021
|4Q 2020
|3Q 2020
|2Q 2021
|3Q 2020
|Assets
|%
|%
|Cash and due from banks
|$
|336,362
|$
|428,907
|$
|630,081
|$
|297,167
|$
|608,826
|(21.6
|)
|(44.8
|)
|Federal funds sold
|10,672
|9,917
|5,461
|21,153
|25,924
|7.6
|(58.8
|)
|Certificates of deposit with other banks
|6,000
|6,000
|6,500
|6,500
|7,250
|—
|(17.2
|)
|Investment securities available-for-sale
|861,377
|817,896
|775,177
|750,098
|765,777
|5.3
|12.5
|Loans held for sale (1)
|1,042,756
|1,064,911
|1,076,741
|1,175,470
|1,190,200
|(2.1
|)
|(12.4
|)
|Loans and leases held for investment (2)
|5,418,611
|5,441,423
|5,456,754
|5,144,930
|5,037,094
|(0.4
|)
|7.6
|Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|(59,681
|)
|(57,848
|)
|(52,417
|)
|(52,306
|)
|(44,210
|)
|(3.2
|)
|(35.0
|)
|Net loans and leases
|5,358,930
|5,383,575
|5,404,337
|5,092,624
|4,992,884
|(0.5
|)
|7.3
|Premises and equipment, net
|244,212
|249,069
|253,774
|259,267
|253,737
|(2.0
|)
|(3.8
|)
|Foreclosed assets
|883
|1,793
|4,185
|4,155
|3,264
|(50.8
|)
|(72.9
|)
|Servicing assets
|33,968
|36,966
|37,744
|33,918
|37,831
|(8.1
|)
|(10.2
|)
|Other assets
|242,181
|244,152
|223,875
|231,951
|207,688
|(0.8
|)
|16.6
|Total assets
|$
|8,137,341
|$
|8,243,186
|$
|8,417,875
|$
|7,872,303
|$
|8,093,381
|(1.3
|)
|0.5
|Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity
|Liabilities
|Deposits:
|Noninterest-bearing
|$
|77,026
|$
|89,768
|$
|75,794
|$
|75,287
|$
|58,771
|(14.2
|)
|31.1
|Interest-bearing
|6,739,587
|6,431,065
|6,240,210
|5,637,541
|5,647,273
|4.8
|19.3
|Total deposits
|6,816,613
|6,520,833
|6,316,004
|5,712,828
|5,706,044
|4.5
|19.5
|Borrowings
|575,021
|1,012,431
|1,465,961
|1,542,093
|1,747,083
|(43.2
|)
|(67.1
|)
|Other liabilities
|56,284
|52,575
|45,550
|49,532
|56,090
|7.1
|0.3
|Total liabilities
|7,447,918
|7,585,839
|7,827,515
|7,304,453
|7,509,217
|(1.8
|)
|(0.8
|)
|Shareholders’ equity
|Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|—
|Class A common stock (voting)
|304,085
|299,809
|298,525
|298,890
|325,753
|1.4
|(6.7
|)
|Class B common stock (non-voting)
|5,404
|5,404
|7,330
|11,729
|26,106
|—
|(79.3
|)
|Retained earnings
|371,869
|339,011
|275,377
|235,724
|207,400
|9.7
|79.3
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|8,065
|13,123
|9,128
|21,507
|24,905
|(38.5
|)
|(67.6
|)
|Total shareholders' equity
|689,423
|657,347
|590,360
|567,850
|584,164
|4.9
|18.0
|Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity
|$
|8,137,341
|$
|8,243,186
|$
|8,417,875
|$
|7,872,303
|$
|8,093,381
|(1.3
|)
|0.5
(1) Includes $27.4 million, $29.0 million, $35.9 million, $36.1 million and $30.4 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
(2) Includes $698.0 million, $743.2 million, $790.8 million, $815.4 million and $845.7 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Statements of Income (unaudited)
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|Nine months ended
|September 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|Interest income
|Loans and fees on loans
|$
|259,161
|$
|191,604
|Investment securities, taxable
|9,078
|11,671
|Other interest earning assets
|771
|2,093
|Total interest income
|269,010
|205,368
|Interest expense
|Deposits
|45,923
|70,531
|Borrowings
|3,940
|2,415
|Total interest expense
|49,863
|72,946
|Net interest income
|219,147
|132,422
|Provision for loan and lease credit losses
|11,292
|32,024
|Net interest income after provision for loan and lease credit losses
|207,855
|100,398
|Noninterest income
|Loan servicing revenue
|18,930
|19,916
|Loan servicing asset revaluation
|(7,566
|)
|(4,202
|)
|Net gains on sales of loans
|47,023
|34,497
|Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option
|4,323
|(8,324
|)
|Equity method investments income (loss)
|(4,685
|)
|(5,952
|)
|Equity security investments gains (losses), net
|44,534
|14,802
|Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale, net
|—
|1,880
|Lease income
|7,742
|7,893
|Management fee income
|4,896
|4,146
|Other noninterest income
|11,247
|10,541
|Total noninterest income
|126,444
|75,197
|Noninterest expense
|Salaries and employee benefits
|92,468
|83,048
|Travel expense
|4,027
|2,395
|Professional services expense
|11,411
|4,668
|Advertising and marketing expense
|3,158
|2,537
|Occupancy expense
|6,378
|6,455
|Data processing expense
|12,995
|8,930
|Equipment expense
|13,306
|13,601
|Other loan origination and maintenance expense
|10,123
|7,617
|Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment
|3,187
|—
|FDIC insurance
|5,139
|5,326
|Other expense
|9,097
|5,664
|Total noninterest expense
|171,289
|140,241
|Income before taxes
|163,010
|35,354
|Income tax expense
|26,162
|5,399
|Net income
|$
|136,848
|$
|29,955
|Earnings per share
|Basic
|$
|3.18
|$
|0.74
|Diluted
|$
|3.05
|$
|0.73
|Weighted average shares outstanding
|Basic
|43,061,642
|40,461,479
|Diluted
|44,936,014
|41,248,866
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Selected Financial Data
(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)
|As of and for the three months ended
|3Q 2021
|2Q 2021
|1Q 2021
|4Q 2020
|3Q 2020
|Income Statement Data
|Net income
|$
|33,839
|$
|63,582
|$
|39,427
|$
|29,588
|$
|33,780
|Per Common Share
|Net income, basic
|$
|0.78
|$
|1.48
|$
|0.92
|$
|0.72
|$
|0.83
|Net income, diluted
|0.76
|1.41
|0.88
|0.68
|0.81
|Dividends declared
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|Book value
|15.89
|15.19
|13.74
|13.38
|14.69
|Tangible book value (1)
|15.80
|15.10
|13.65
|13.28
|14.30
|Performance Ratios
|Return on average assets (annualized)
|1.64
|%
|3.01
|%
|1.98
|%
|1.49
|%
|1.67
|%
|Return on average equity (annualized)
|19.67
|41.30
|26.89
|19.86
|23.64
|Net interest margin
|3.99
|3.63
|3.81
|3.33
|2.77
|Efficiency ratio (1)
|53.84
|40.66
|57.69
|71.73
|43.89
|Noninterest income to total revenue
|24.54
|49.52
|30.75
|14.78
|47.15
|Selected Loan Metrics
|Loans and leases originated
|$
|1,063,190
|$
|1,153,693
|$
|1,180,219
|$
|808,010
|$
|966,499
|Guaranteed loans sold
|201,903
|130,858
|136,747
|110,588
|114,731
|Average net gain on sale of guaranteed loans
|90.95
|114.77
|83.92
|115.94
|110.19
|Adjusted average net gain on sale of guaranteed loans (2)
|90.95
|114.77
|83.92
|114.07
|107.99
|Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced:
|Guaranteed
|2,731,031
|2,694,931
|2,843,963
|2,819,625
|2,878,664
|Unguaranteed
|481,240
|439,137
|372,764
|385,998
|264,829
|Total
|3,212,271
|3,134,068
|3,216,727
|3,205,623
|3,143,493
|Asset Quality Ratios
|Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment (4)
|1.26
|%
|1.23
|%
|1.12
|%
|1.21
|%
|1.05
|%
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) (4)
|$
|2,485
|$
|2,417
|$
|(984
|)
|$
|537
|$
|10,147
|Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases held for investment (3) (4)
|0.21
|%
|0.21
|%
|(0.09
|)%
|0.05
|%
|1.03
|%
|Nonperforming loans and leases (4) (5)
|$
|49,338
|$
|48,009
|$
|57,371
|$
|46,110
|$
|46,749
|Foreclosed assets
|883
|1,793
|4,185
|4,155
|3,264
|Nonperforming loans and leases (unguaranteed exposure) (4) (5)
|20,450
|22,458
|24,738
|20,078
|20,153
|Foreclosed assets (unguaranteed exposure)
|191
|455
|941
|935
|642
|Nonperforming loans and leases not guaranteed by the SBA and foreclosures (4) (5)
|$
|20,641
|$
|22,913
|$
|25,679
|$
|21,013
|$
|20,795
|Nonperforming loans, leases and foreclosures, not guaranteed by the SBA, to total assets (4) (5)
|0.28
|%
|0.31
|%
|0.34
|%
|0.30
|%
|0.29
|%
|Nonperforming loans accounted for under the fair value option
|$
|43,011
|$
|39,826
|$
|40,234
|$
|35,499
|$
|47,434
|Nonperforming loans accounted for under the fair value option (unguaranteed exposure)
|6,303
|5,503
|5,838
|5,387
|7,495
|Capital Ratios
|Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|12.56
|%
|12.45
|%
|12.16
|%
|12.15
|%
|13.09
|%
|Total capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|13.71
|13.63
|13.32
|13.39
|14.19
|Tier 1 risk based capital (to risk-weighted assets)
|12.56
|12.45
|12.16
|12.15
|13.09
|Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets)
|8.82
|8.70
|8.50
|8.40
|8.44
Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data
|(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.
|(2) Excludes fair value gain/loss on exchange-traded interest rate futures contracts.
|(3) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized.
|(4) Excludes loans measured at fair value.
|(5) The quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 exclude one $6.1 million hotel loan classified as held for sale.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin
(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
September 30, 2021
|Three Months Ended
June 30, 2021
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|Average
Balance
|Interest
|Average
Yield/Rate
|Interest earning assets:
|Interest earning balances in other banks
|$
|452,830
|$
|221
|0.19
|%
|$
|514,232
|$
|234
|0.18
|%
|Federal funds sold
|9,260
|3
|0.13
|29,199
|10
|0.14
|Investment securities
|808,697
|3,174
|1.56
|764,017
|2,975
|1.56
|Loans held for sale
|1,098,940
|15,090
|5.45
|1,134,259
|15,216
|5.38
|Loans and leases held for investment (1)
|5,366,088
|74,298
|5.49
|5,447,839
|69,564
|5.12
|Total interest earning assets
|7,735,815
|92,786
|4.76
|7,889,546
|87,999
|4.47
|Less: allowance for credit losses on loans and leases
|(56,411
|)
|(51,994
|)
|Non-interest earning assets
|581,771
|623,895
|Total assets
|$
|8,261,175
|$
|8,461,447
|Interest bearing liabilities:
|Interest bearing checking
|$
|—
|$
|—
|—
|%
|$
|60,439
|$
|86
|0.57
|%
|Savings
|3,367,168
|4,359
|0.51
|3,101,733
|4,309
|0.56
|Money market accounts
|104,576
|74
|0.28
|104,826
|82
|0.31
|Certificates of deposit
|3,156,834
|9,726
|1.22
|3,078,789
|10,343
|1.35
|Total interest bearing deposits
|6,628,578
|14,159
|0.85
|6,345,787
|14,820
|0.94
|Borrowings
|818,511
|892
|0.43
|1,368,742
|1,717
|0.50
|Total interest bearing liabilities
|7,447,089
|15,051
|0.80
|7,714,529
|16,537
|0.86
|Non-interest bearing deposits
|79,006
|85,824
|Non-interest bearing liabilities
|46,907
|45,309
|Shareholders' equity
|688,173
|615,785
|Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
|$
|8,261,175
|$
|8,461,447
|Net interest income and interest rate spread
|$
|77,735
|3.96
|%
|$
|71,462
|3.61
|%
|Net interest margin
|3.99
|3.63
|Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities
|103.88
|%
|102.27
|%
(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans.
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation
(Dollars in thousands)
|As of and for the three months ended
|3Q 2021
|2Q 2021
|1Q 2021
|4Q 2020
|3Q 2020
|Total shareholders’ equity
|$
|689,423
|$
|657,347
|$
|590,360
|$
|567,850
|$
|584,164
|Less:
|Goodwill
|1,797
|1,797
|1,797
|1,797
|1,797
|Other intangible assets
|2,065
|2,103
|2,141
|2,179
|2,218
|Tangible shareholders’ equity (a)
|$
|685,561
|$
|653,447
|$
|586,422
|$
|563,874
|$
|580,149
|Shares outstanding (c)
|43,381,014
|43,264,460
|42,951,344
|42,452,446
|40,575,982
|Total assets
|$
|8,137,341
|$
|8,243,186
|$
|8,417,875
|$
|7,872,303
|$
|8,093,381
|Less:
|Goodwill
|1,797
|1,797
|1,797
|1,797
|1,797
|Other intangible assets
|2,065
|2,103
|2,141
|2,179
|2,218
|Tangible assets (b)
|$
|8,133,479
|$
|8,239,286
|$
|8,413,937
|$
|7,868,327
|$
|8,089,366
|Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b)
|8.43
|%
|7.93
|%
|6.97
|%
|7.17
|%
|7.17
|%
|Tangible book value per share (a/c)
|$
|15.80
|$
|15.10
|$
|13.65
|$
|13.28
|$
|14.30
|Efficiency ratio:
|Noninterest expense (d)
|$
|55,459
|$
|57,558
|$
|58,272
|$
|52,435
|$
|42,650
|Net interest income
|77,735
|71,462
|69,950
|62,301
|51,363
|Noninterest income
|25,276
|70,111
|31,057
|10,803
|47,044
|Less: gain on sale of securities
|—
|—
|—
|—
|1,225
|Adjusted operating revenue (e)
|$
|103,011
|$
|141,573
|$
|101,007
|$
|73,104
|$
|97,182
|Efficiency ratio (d/e)
|53.84
|%
|40.66
|%
|57.69
|%
|71.73
|%
|43.89
|%
Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.
GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Continued)
(Dollars in thousands)
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|3Q 2021
|2Q 2021
|3Q 2020
|3Q 2021
|3Q 2020
|Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income:
|Net income
|$
|33,839
|$
|63,582
|$
|33,780
|$
|136,848
|$
|29,955
|Gain on sale of aircraft
|—
|—
|—
|(114
|)
|—
|Impairment on aircraft held for sale
|—
|—
|1,019
|—
|1,019
|Income tax effects and adjustments for non-GAAP items *
|—
|—
|(245
|)
|27
|(245
|)
|Non-GAAP net income
|$
|33,839
|$
|63,582
|$
|34,554
|$
|136,761
|$
|30,729
|* Estimated at 24.0%
|Non-GAAP earnings per share:
|Basic
|$
|0.78
|$
|1.48
|$
|0.85
|$
|3.18
|$
|0.76
|Diluted
|$
|0.76
|$
|1.41
|$
|0.83
|$
|3.04
|$
|0.74
|Weighted-average shares outstanding:
|Basic
|43,329,889
|43,173,312
|40,542,696
|43,061,642
|40,461,479
|Diluted
|45,040,690
|45,062,392
|41,549,632
|44,936,014
|41,248,866
|Reconciliation of financial statement line items as reported to non-GAAP:
|Noninterest income, as reported
|$
|25,276
|$
|70,111
|$
|47,044
|$
|126,444
|$
|75,197
|Gain on sale of aircraft
|—
|—
|—
|(114
|)
|—
|Noninterest income, non-GAAP
|$
|25,276
|$
|70,111
|$
|47,044
|$
|126,330
|$
|75,197
|Noninterest expense, as reported
|$
|55,459
|$
|57,558
|$
|42,650
|$
|171,289
|$
|140,241
|Impairment on aircraft held for sale
|—
|—
|(1,019
|)
|—
|(1,019
|)
|Noninterest expense, non-GAAP
|$
|55,459
|$
|57,558
|$
|41,631
|$
|171,289
|$
|139,222
|Income before taxes, as reported
|$
|43,233
|$
|76,169
|$
|45,483
|$
|163,010
|$
|35,354
|Gain on sale of aircraft
|—
|—
|—
|(114
|)
|—
|Impairment on aircraft held for sale
|—
|—
|1,019
|—
|1,019
|Income before taxes, non-GAAP
|$
|43,233
|$
|76,169
|$
|46,502
|$
|162,896
|$
|36,373
|Income tax expense, as reported
|$
|9,394
|$
|12,587
|$
|11,703
|$
|26,162
|$
|5,399
|Income tax effects and adjustments for non-GAAP items
|—
|—
|245
|(27
|)
|245
|Income tax expense, non-GAAP
|$
|9,394
|$
|12,587
|$
|11,948
|$
|26,135
|$
|5,644
This press release presents the non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.