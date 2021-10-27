Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

WILMINGTON, N.C., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) (“Live Oak” or “the Company”) today reported third quarter 2021 net earnings available to common shareholders of $33.8 million, or $0.76 per diluted share.



“Live Oak is on a journey to define small business growth and success across the nation,” said Live Oak Chairman and CEO James S. (Chip) Mahan, III. “To continue on our mission to be America’s small business bank, we are pleased to report that we again exceeded $1.0 billion in loan originations this quarter while also successfully completing the conversion of our deposit customers to a next-generation platform.”

Third Quarter 2021 Key Measures

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Increase (Decrease) 3Q 2021 3Q 2020 Dollars Percent 2Q 2021 Net interest income and servicing revenues $ 84,013 $ 58,166 $ 25,847 44 % $ 77,680 Net income 33,839 33,780 59 0 63,582 Diluted earnings per share 0.76 0.81 (0.05 ) (6 ) 1.41 Non-GAAP net income (1) 33,839 34,554 (715 ) (2 ) 63,582 Non-GAAP diluted earnings per share (1) 0.76 0.83 (0.07 ) (8 ) 1.41 Loan and lease production: Loans and leases originated $ 1,063,190 $ 966,499 $ 96,691 10 % $ 1,153,693 % Fully funded 55.1 % 72.9 % n/a n/a 58.6 % Total loans and leases $ 6,461,367 $ 6,227,294 $ 234,073 4 % $ 6,506,334 Total assets 8,137,341 8,093,381 43,960 1 8,243,186 Total deposits 6,816,613 5,706,044 1,110,569 19 6,520,833

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation.

Loans and Leases

At September 30, 2021, the total loan and lease portfolio was $6.46 billion, 3.8% above its level a year ago and 0.7% below its level at June 30, 2021. Compared to the second quarter of 2021, loans and leases held for investment decreased $22.8 million, or 0.4%, to $5.42 billion while loans held for sale decreased $22.2 million, or 2.1%, to $1.04 billion. Average loans and leases were $6.47 billion during the third quarter of 2021 compared to $6.58 billion during the second quarter of 2021. Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (“PPP”) loans, the total loan and lease portfolio increased by $1.46 billion, or 32.3%, compared to the third quarter of 2020 and $392.6 million, or 7.0%, compared to the second quarter of 2021.

The total loan and lease portfolio of $6.46 billion is comprised of $489.8 million of PPP loans, net of deferred fees and costs, at September 30, 2021, which are carried at historical cost classified as held for investment. The unguaranteed percentage of the total loan and lease portfolio is significantly influenced by the inclusion of PPP loans carrying a 100% government guarantee. The total loan and lease portfolio at September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, of $6.46 billion and $6.51 billion, respectively, was comprised of 47.8% and 44.9% of unguaranteed loans and leases, respectively.

Loan and lease originations totaled $1.06 billion during the third quarter of 2021, a decrease of $90.5 million, or 7.8%, from the second quarter of 2021. Excluding PPP loans in each quarter, loan and lease originations totaled $1.06 billion for the third quarter of 2021, a 4.6% decrease from the prior quarter and a 12.1% increase from the third quarter of 2020.

Deposits

Total deposits increased to $6.82 billion at September 30, 2021, an increase of $1.11 billion compared to September 30, 2020, and an increase of $295.8 million compared to June 30, 2021.

The increase in total deposits from the prior quarter provides support for the growth in the loan and lease portfolio, excluding PPP loans, and origination activities during the third quarter of 2021. Average total interest-bearing deposits for the third quarter of 2021 increased $282.8 million, or 4.5%, to $6.63 billion, compared to $6.35 billion for the second quarter of 2021. The ratio of average total loans and leases to average interest-bearing deposits was 97.5% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 103.7% for the second quarter of 2021. This ratio is influenced by average PPP loan volume and the use of the Federal Reserve’s Paycheck Protection Program Liquidity Facility (“PPPLF”) classified as long-term borrowings.

Borrowings

Borrowings totaled $575.0 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $1.75 billion and $1.01 billion at September 30, 2020, and June 30, 2021, respectively. During the third quarter of 2021, the Company decreased borrowings by $437.4 million primarily by reducing the outstanding balance in the Federal Reserve’s PPPLF to $526.0 million as of September 30, 2021, compared to $961.0 million at June 30, 2021. The PPPLF has a 100% advance rate equal to the principal amount of PPP loans pledged as security and carries an interest rate of 0.35%, and loans financed under the PPPLF have a neutral impact on regulatory leverage capital ratios.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $77.7 million compared to $51.4 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $71.5 million for the second quarter of 2021.

The increase for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 was driven by the significant growth in the total loan and lease portfolio, excluding PPP loans. The increase in net interest income comparing these two periods was also driven by the reduction in the average rate on interest bearing liabilities from 1.27% for the third quarter of 2020 to 0.80% for the third quarter of 2021.

The net interest margin increased from the second quarter of 2021 by 36 basis points, from 3.63% to 3.99%. The yield on interest earning assets for the third quarter of 2021 increased 29 basis points compared to the second quarter of 2021 and was primarily driven by accelerated PPP loan fee recognition accompanying heightened levels of forgiveness. The increase in asset yield was enhanced by a 6 basis point reduction in the average cost of interest-bearing liabilities from 0.86% for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, to 0.80% for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The reduction in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities compared to the second quarter of 2021 was largely the result of the ongoing maturation and repricing of the certificates of deposit portfolio.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 decreased to $25.3 million compared to $47.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $70.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. The primary drivers in noninterest income changes are outlined below.

The largest driver of the decrease in noninterest income for the third quarter of 2021 arose from equity security investment gains of $176 thousand compared to $14.7 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $44.3 million in the second quarter of 2021. Gains in both the third quarter of 2020 and second quarter of 2021 were principally comprised of $13.7 million and $44.1 million, respectively, both associated with the Company’s investment in Greenlight Financial Technology, Inc. (“Greenlight”).

The loan servicing asset revaluation resulted in a loss of $5.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to a gain of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 and a loss of $3.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in the loan servicing asset valuation from the prior quarters was largely the result of negative market pricing movements in the third quarter combined with ongoing amortization of the guaranteed serviced loan portfolio. The primary cause for negative pricing trends commencing in the third quarter of 2021 was related to increasing levels of prepayment speeds combined with increased inventory levels in the market.

The net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option totaled $(1.0) million for the third quarter of 2021, a $4.4 million decrease compared to the $3.4 million net gain for the third quarter of 2020 and a $2.2 million decrease compared to the net gain of $1.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in valuation of loans accounted for under the fair value option over the third quarter of 2020 was also impacted by negative trending market conditions discussed above.

Net gains on sales of loans increased $6.2 million compared to the third quarter of 2020 and $2.6 million compared to the second quarter of 2021. The average net gain on guaranteed loan sales was $91.0, $114.8, $110.2 thousand per million sold for the third quarter of 2021, second quarter of 2021 and third quarter of 2020, respectively. The quarter over quarter decrease in premiums is largely the result of the mix of loans being sold and to a lesser extent the above discussed negative market trends. The volume of guaranteed loans sold increased to $201.9 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $130.9 million sold in the prior quarter.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $55.5 million compared to $42.7 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $57.6 million for the second quarter of 2021. The primary drivers in noninterest expense changes are outlined below.

Salaries and employee benefits for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $28.2 million compared to $24.2 million for the third quarter of 2020 and decreased from $32.9 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in salaries and employee benefits over the third quarter of 2020 was principally related to continued investment in human resources to support strategic and growth initiatives. The decrease over the second quarter of 2021 was principally due to an additional bonus accrual during the second quarter of $4.0 million arising from the earnings associated with the earlier discussed second quarter gain resulting from the Company’s investment in Greenlight.

Travel expense for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $1.8 million compared to $250 thousand for the third quarter of 2020 and $1.5 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in travel expenses was largely related to supporting both loan origination volume and the customer base as travel restrictions have continued to ease in recent months.

Professional services expense increased to $4.3 million for the third quarter of 2021 compared to $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $3.3 million for the second quarter of 2021. The $2.9 million increase over the third quarter of 2020 was largely driven by an increase in legal fees.

Data processing expense for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $4.9 million compared to $3.0 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $4.2 million for the second quarter of 2021. The increase in 2021 was principally due to enhanced investments in the Company’s internal software technology resources.

Other expense for the third quarter of 2021 increased to $2.9 million compared to $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $3.1 million for the second quarter of 2021. Included in the slight increase over the third quarter of 2020 was a $3.9 million accrual related to the earlier disclosed putative class action in Note 10 of the Company’s Report on Form 10-Q for the quarterly period ended June 30, 2021, for which the Company entered into a final settlement agreement on October 12, 2021. Largely offsetting this $3.9 million accrual in the third quarter of 2021 is a $3.7 million receivable related to an insurance recovery in regards to the same litigation.

Asset Quality

During the third quarter of 2021, the Company recognized net charge-offs for loans carried at historical cost of $2.5 million compared to $10.1 million in the third quarter of 2020 and $2.4 million in the second quarter of 2021. The decrease in net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the third quarter of 2020 was principally the result of a third quarter of 2020 reclassification of fifteen hotel loans from held for investment to held for sale totaling $81.2 million in net investment. This third quarter of 2020 reclassification resulted in a write down reflected in charge-offs of $9.8 million. Net charge-offs as a percentage of average held for investment loans and leases carried at historical cost, annualized, for the quarters ended September 30, 2021 and 2020 and June 30, 2021, was 0.21%, 1.03% and 0.21%, respectively.

Unguaranteed nonperforming (nonaccrual) loans and leases, excluding $6.3 million and $5.5 million accounted for under the fair value option at September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively, decreased to $20.4 million, or 0.43% of loans and leases held for investment which are carried at historical cost, at September 30, 2021, compared to $22.5 million, or 0.48%, at June 30, 2021.

The unguaranteed exposure of foreclosed assets decreased $264 thousand to $191 thousand at September 30, 2021, compared to June 30, 2021. Foreclosed assets decreased $910 thousand to $883 thousand at September 30, 2021, compared to June 30, 2021.

Provision for Loan and Lease Credit Losses

The provision for loan and lease credit losses for the third quarter of 2021 totaled $4.3 million compared to a provision of $10.3 million for the third quarter of 2020 and $7.8 million for the second quarter of 2021. The lower provision expense in the third quarter of 2021 was primarily the result of continued improvement in forecasts related to employment and default expectations combined with the effects of the earlier discussed portfolio performance metrics, outpacing the impact of the growing loan and lease portfolio.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases totaled $59.7 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $57.8 million at June 30, 2021. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost was 1.26% and 1.23% at September 30, 2021, and June 30, 2021, respectively. The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases as a percentage of total loans and leases held for investment carried at historical cost continues to be influenced by the 100% guaranteed PPP loans.

Income Tax

Income tax expense and related effective tax rate was $9.4 million and 21.7% for the third quarter of 2021, $11.7 million and 25.7% for the third quarter of 2020, and $12.6 million and 16.5% for the second quarter of 2021, respectively. The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2021 is principally influenced by renewable energy tax credit investment activities.

The lower level of income tax expense for the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2021 was primarily the product of a decrease of $32.9 million in income before taxes arising largely from the earlier discussed second quarter Greenlight gain.

Shareholders’ Equity

Total shareholders’ equity increased by $32.1 million, or 4.9%, during the third quarter of 2021. This increase was primarily due to net income.

Conference Call

Live Oak will host a conference call to discuss quarterly results at 9:00 a.m. ET tomorrow morning (October 28, 2021). Media representatives, analysts and the public are invited to listen to this discussion by calling (844) 743-2494 (domestic) or (661) 378-9528 (international) with conference ID 8796489. A live webcast of the conference call along with presentation materials referenced during the conference call will be available on the Investor Relations page of the Company’s website at http://investor.liveoakbank.com. A replay of the conference call will also be available until November 4, 2021 and can be accessed by dialing (855) 859-2056 (domestic) or (404) 537-3406 (international).

About Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: LOB) is a financial holding company and the parent company of Live Oak Bank. Live Oak Bancshares and its subsidiaries partner with businesses that share a groundbreaking focus on service and technology to redefine banking. To learn more, visit www.liveoakbank.com.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Three months ended 3Q 2021 Change vs. 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2021 3Q 2020 Interest income % % Loans and fees on loans $ 89,388 $ 84,780 $ 84,993 $ 79,166 $ 70,621 5.4 26.6 Investment securities, taxable 3,174 2,975 2,929 3,345 4,123 6.7 (23.0 ) Other interest earning assets 224 244 303 529 334 (8.2 ) (32.9 ) Total interest income 92,786 87,999 88,225 83,040 75,078 5.4 23.6 Interest expense Deposits 14,159 14,820 16,944 19,195 22,155 (4.5 ) (36.1 ) Borrowings 892 1,717 1,331 1,544 1,560 (48.0 ) (42.8 ) Total interest expense 15,051 16,537 18,275 20,739 23,715 (9.0 ) (36.5 ) Net interest income 77,735 71,462 69,950 62,301 51,363 8.8 51.3 Provision for (recovery of) loan and lease credit losses 4,319 7,846 (873 ) 8,634 10,274 (45.0 ) (58.0 ) Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) loan and lease credit losses 73,416 63,616 70,823 53,667 41,089 15.4 78.7 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 6,278 6,218 6,434 6,684 6,803 1.0 (7.7 ) Loan servicing asset revaluation (5,878 ) (3,181 ) 1,493 (5,756 ) 2,061 (84.8 ) (385.2 ) Net gains on sales of loans 18,860 16,234 11,929 14,976 12,690 16.2 48.6 Net (loss) gain on loans accounted for under the fair value option (1,030 ) 1,135 4,218 (4,759 ) 3,403 (190.7 ) (130.3 ) Equity method investments income (loss) (1,250 ) (2,278 ) (1,157 ) (8,739 ) (1,231 ) 45.1 (1.5 ) Equity security investments gains (losses), net 176 44,253 105 107 14,705 (99.6 ) (98.8 ) Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale, net — — — — 1,225 — (100.0 ) Lease income 2,527 2,616 2,599 2,615 2,634 (3.4 ) (4.1 ) Management fee income 1,489 1,473 1,934 2,206 1,296 1.1 14.9 Other noninterest income 4,104 3,641 3,502 3,469 3,458 12.7 18.7 Total noninterest income 25,276 70,111 31,057 10,803 47,044 (63.9 ) (46.3 ) Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 28,202 32,900 31,366 29,477 24,203 (14.3 ) 16.5 Travel expense 1,819 1,549 659 1,056 250 17.4 627.6 Professional services expense 4,251 3,329 3,831 1,691 1,346 27.7 215.8 Advertising and marketing expense 1,631 875 652 973 552 86.4 195.5 Occupancy expense 2,042 2,224 2,112 2,302 2,079 (8.2 ) (1.8 ) Data processing expense 4,867 4,234 3,894 3,414 3,009 15.0 61.7 Equipment expense 4,567 4,385 4,354 4,002 4,314 4.2 5.9 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 3,489 3,307 3,327 3,173 2,669 5.5 30.7 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment 60 — 3,127 — — — — FDIC insurance 1,670 1,704 1,765 2,147 2,095 (2.0 ) (20.3 ) Other expense 2,861 3,051 3,185 4,200 2,133 (6.2 ) 34.1 Total noninterest expense 55,459 57,558 58,272 52,435 42,650 (3.6 ) 30.0 Income before taxes 43,233 76,169 43,608 12,035 45,483 (43.2 ) (4.9 ) Income tax expense (benefit) 9,394 12,587 4,181 (17,553 ) 11,703 (25.4 ) (19.7 ) Net income $ 33,839 $ 63,582 $ 39,427 $ 29,588 $ 33,780 (46.8 ) 0.2 Earnings per share Basic $ 0.78 $ 1.48 $ 0.92 $ 0.72 $ 0.83 (47.3 ) (6.0 ) Diluted $ 0.76 $ 1.41 $ 0.88 $ 0.68 $ 0.81 (46.1 ) (6.2 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 43,329,889 43,173,312 42,673,615 41,320,851 40,542,696 Diluted 45,040,690 45,062,392 44,696,850 43,333,707 41,549,632

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Balance Sheets (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands)

As of the quarter ended 3Q 2021 Change vs. 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 2Q 2021 3Q 2020 Assets % % Cash and due from banks $ 336,362 $ 428,907 $ 630,081 $ 297,167 $ 608,826 (21.6 ) (44.8 ) Federal funds sold 10,672 9,917 5,461 21,153 25,924 7.6 (58.8 ) Certificates of deposit with other banks 6,000 6,000 6,500 6,500 7,250 — (17.2 ) Investment securities available-for-sale 861,377 817,896 775,177 750,098 765,777 5.3 12.5 Loans held for sale (1) 1,042,756 1,064,911 1,076,741 1,175,470 1,190,200 (2.1 ) (12.4 ) Loans and leases held for investment (2) 5,418,611 5,441,423 5,456,754 5,144,930 5,037,094 (0.4 ) 7.6 Allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (59,681 ) (57,848 ) (52,417 ) (52,306 ) (44,210 ) (3.2 ) (35.0 ) Net loans and leases 5,358,930 5,383,575 5,404,337 5,092,624 4,992,884 (0.5 ) 7.3 Premises and equipment, net 244,212 249,069 253,774 259,267 253,737 (2.0 ) (3.8 ) Foreclosed assets 883 1,793 4,185 4,155 3,264 (50.8 ) (72.9 ) Servicing assets 33,968 36,966 37,744 33,918 37,831 (8.1 ) (10.2 ) Other assets 242,181 244,152 223,875 231,951 207,688 (0.8 ) 16.6 Total assets $ 8,137,341 $ 8,243,186 $ 8,417,875 $ 7,872,303 $ 8,093,381 (1.3 ) 0.5 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 77,026 $ 89,768 $ 75,794 $ 75,287 $ 58,771 (14.2 ) 31.1 Interest-bearing 6,739,587 6,431,065 6,240,210 5,637,541 5,647,273 4.8 19.3 Total deposits 6,816,613 6,520,833 6,316,004 5,712,828 5,706,044 4.5 19.5 Borrowings 575,021 1,012,431 1,465,961 1,542,093 1,747,083 (43.2 ) (67.1 ) Other liabilities 56,284 52,575 45,550 49,532 56,090 7.1 0.3 Total liabilities 7,447,918 7,585,839 7,827,515 7,304,453 7,509,217 (1.8 ) (0.8 ) Shareholders’ equity Preferred stock, no par value, 1,000,000 shares authorized, none issued or outstanding — — — — — — — Class A common stock (voting) 304,085 299,809 298,525 298,890 325,753 1.4 (6.7 ) Class B common stock (non-voting) 5,404 5,404 7,330 11,729 26,106 — (79.3 ) Retained earnings 371,869 339,011 275,377 235,724 207,400 9.7 79.3 Accumulated other comprehensive income 8,065 13,123 9,128 21,507 24,905 (38.5 ) (67.6 ) Total shareholders' equity 689,423 657,347 590,360 567,850 584,164 4.9 18.0 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 8,137,341 $ 8,243,186 $ 8,417,875 $ 7,872,303 $ 8,093,381 (1.3 ) 0.5

(1) Includes $27.4 million, $29.0 million, $35.9 million, $36.1 million and $30.4 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

(2) Includes $698.0 million, $743.2 million, $790.8 million, $815.4 million and $845.7 million measured at fair value for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021, March 31, 2021, December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Statements of Income (unaudited)

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Nine months ended September 30, 2021 September 30, 2020 Interest income Loans and fees on loans $ 259,161 $ 191,604 Investment securities, taxable 9,078 11,671 Other interest earning assets 771 2,093 Total interest income 269,010 205,368 Interest expense Deposits 45,923 70,531 Borrowings 3,940 2,415 Total interest expense 49,863 72,946 Net interest income 219,147 132,422 Provision for loan and lease credit losses 11,292 32,024 Net interest income after provision for loan and lease credit losses 207,855 100,398 Noninterest income Loan servicing revenue 18,930 19,916 Loan servicing asset revaluation (7,566 ) (4,202 ) Net gains on sales of loans 47,023 34,497 Net gain (loss) on loans accounted for under the fair value option 4,323 (8,324 ) Equity method investments income (loss) (4,685 ) (5,952 ) Equity security investments gains (losses), net 44,534 14,802 Gain on sale of investment securities available-for-sale, net — 1,880 Lease income 7,742 7,893 Management fee income 4,896 4,146 Other noninterest income 11,247 10,541 Total noninterest income 126,444 75,197 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 92,468 83,048 Travel expense 4,027 2,395 Professional services expense 11,411 4,668 Advertising and marketing expense 3,158 2,537 Occupancy expense 6,378 6,455 Data processing expense 12,995 8,930 Equipment expense 13,306 13,601 Other loan origination and maintenance expense 10,123 7,617 Renewable energy tax credit investment impairment 3,187 — FDIC insurance 5,139 5,326 Other expense 9,097 5,664 Total noninterest expense 171,289 140,241 Income before taxes 163,010 35,354 Income tax expense 26,162 5,399 Net income $ 136,848 $ 29,955 Earnings per share Basic $ 3.18 $ 0.74 Diluted $ 3.05 $ 0.73 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 43,061,642 40,461,479 Diluted 44,936,014 41,248,866

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

As of and for the three months ended 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 Income Statement Data Net income $ 33,839 $ 63,582 $ 39,427 $ 29,588 $ 33,780 Per Common Share Net income, basic $ 0.78 $ 1.48 $ 0.92 $ 0.72 $ 0.83 Net income, diluted 0.76 1.41 0.88 0.68 0.81 Dividends declared 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 Book value 15.89 15.19 13.74 13.38 14.69 Tangible book value (1) 15.80 15.10 13.65 13.28 14.30 Performance Ratios Return on average assets (annualized) 1.64 % 3.01 % 1.98 % 1.49 % 1.67 % Return on average equity (annualized) 19.67 41.30 26.89 19.86 23.64 Net interest margin 3.99 3.63 3.81 3.33 2.77 Efficiency ratio (1) 53.84 40.66 57.69 71.73 43.89 Noninterest income to total revenue 24.54 49.52 30.75 14.78 47.15 Selected Loan Metrics Loans and leases originated $ 1,063,190 $ 1,153,693 $ 1,180,219 $ 808,010 $ 966,499 Guaranteed loans sold 201,903 130,858 136,747 110,588 114,731 Average net gain on sale of guaranteed loans 90.95 114.77 83.92 115.94 110.19 Adjusted average net gain on sale of guaranteed loans (2) 90.95 114.77 83.92 114.07 107.99 Outstanding balance of sold loans serviced: Guaranteed 2,731,031 2,694,931 2,843,963 2,819,625 2,878,664 Unguaranteed 481,240 439,137 372,764 385,998 264,829 Total 3,212,271 3,134,068 3,216,727 3,205,623 3,143,493 Asset Quality Ratios Allowance for credit losses to loans and leases held for investment (4) 1.26 % 1.23 % 1.12 % 1.21 % 1.05 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) (4) $ 2,485 $ 2,417 $ (984 ) $ 537 $ 10,147 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans and leases held for investment (3) (4) 0.21 % 0.21 % (0.09 )% 0.05 % 1.03 % Nonperforming loans and leases (4) (5) $ 49,338 $ 48,009 $ 57,371 $ 46,110 $ 46,749 Foreclosed assets 883 1,793 4,185 4,155 3,264 Nonperforming loans and leases (unguaranteed exposure) (4) (5) 20,450 22,458 24,738 20,078 20,153 Foreclosed assets (unguaranteed exposure) 191 455 941 935 642 Nonperforming loans and leases not guaranteed by the SBA and foreclosures (4) (5) $ 20,641 $ 22,913 $ 25,679 $ 21,013 $ 20,795 Nonperforming loans, leases and foreclosures, not guaranteed by the SBA, to total assets (4) (5) 0.28 % 0.31 % 0.34 % 0.30 % 0.29 % Nonperforming loans accounted for under the fair value option $ 43,011 $ 39,826 $ 40,234 $ 35,499 $ 47,434 Nonperforming loans accounted for under the fair value option (unguaranteed exposure) 6,303 5,503 5,838 5,387 7,495 Capital Ratios Common equity tier 1 capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.56 % 12.45 % 12.16 % 12.15 % 13.09 % Total capital (to risk-weighted assets) 13.71 13.63 13.32 13.39 14.19 Tier 1 risk based capital (to risk-weighted assets) 12.56 12.45 12.16 12.15 13.09 Tier 1 leverage capital (to average assets) 8.82 8.70 8.50 8.40 8.44

Notes to Quarterly Selected Financial Data

(1) See accompanying GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation. (2) Excludes fair value gain/loss on exchange-traded interest rate futures contracts. (3) Quarterly net charge-offs as a percentage of quarterly average loans and leases held for investment, annualized. (4) Excludes loans measured at fair value. (5) The quarters ended December 31, 2020 and September 30, 2020 exclude one $6.1 million hotel loan classified as held for sale.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

Quarterly Average Balances and Net Interest Margin

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended

September 30, 2021 Three Months Ended

June 30, 2021 Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Average

Balance Interest Average

Yield/Rate Interest earning assets: Interest earning balances in other banks $ 452,830 $ 221 0.19 % $ 514,232 $ 234 0.18 % Federal funds sold 9,260 3 0.13 29,199 10 0.14 Investment securities 808,697 3,174 1.56 764,017 2,975 1.56 Loans held for sale 1,098,940 15,090 5.45 1,134,259 15,216 5.38 Loans and leases held for investment (1) 5,366,088 74,298 5.49 5,447,839 69,564 5.12 Total interest earning assets 7,735,815 92,786 4.76 7,889,546 87,999 4.47 Less: allowance for credit losses on loans and leases (56,411 ) (51,994 ) Non-interest earning assets 581,771 623,895 Total assets $ 8,261,175 $ 8,461,447 Interest bearing liabilities: Interest bearing checking $ — $ — — % $ 60,439 $ 86 0.57 % Savings 3,367,168 4,359 0.51 3,101,733 4,309 0.56 Money market accounts 104,576 74 0.28 104,826 82 0.31 Certificates of deposit 3,156,834 9,726 1.22 3,078,789 10,343 1.35 Total interest bearing deposits 6,628,578 14,159 0.85 6,345,787 14,820 0.94 Borrowings 818,511 892 0.43 1,368,742 1,717 0.50 Total interest bearing liabilities 7,447,089 15,051 0.80 7,714,529 16,537 0.86 Non-interest bearing deposits 79,006 85,824 Non-interest bearing liabilities 46,907 45,309 Shareholders' equity 688,173 615,785 Total liabilities and shareholders' equity $ 8,261,175 $ 8,461,447 Net interest income and interest rate spread $ 77,735 3.96 % $ 71,462 3.61 % Net interest margin 3.99 3.63 Ratio of average interest-earning assets to average interest-bearing liabilities 103.88 % 102.27 %

(1) Average loan and lease balances include non-accruing loans.

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation

(Dollars in thousands)

As of and for the three months ended 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 1Q 2021 4Q 2020 3Q 2020 Total shareholders’ equity $ 689,423 $ 657,347 $ 590,360 $ 567,850 $ 584,164 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 Other intangible assets 2,065 2,103 2,141 2,179 2,218 Tangible shareholders’ equity (a) $ 685,561 $ 653,447 $ 586,422 $ 563,874 $ 580,149 Shares outstanding (c) 43,381,014 43,264,460 42,951,344 42,452,446 40,575,982 Total assets $ 8,137,341 $ 8,243,186 $ 8,417,875 $ 7,872,303 $ 8,093,381 Less: Goodwill 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 1,797 Other intangible assets 2,065 2,103 2,141 2,179 2,218 Tangible assets (b) $ 8,133,479 $ 8,239,286 $ 8,413,937 $ 7,868,327 $ 8,089,366 Tangible shareholders’ equity to tangible assets (a/b) 8.43 % 7.93 % 6.97 % 7.17 % 7.17 % Tangible book value per share (a/c) $ 15.80 $ 15.10 $ 13.65 $ 13.28 $ 14.30 Efficiency ratio: Noninterest expense (d) $ 55,459 $ 57,558 $ 58,272 $ 52,435 $ 42,650 Net interest income 77,735 71,462 69,950 62,301 51,363 Noninterest income 25,276 70,111 31,057 10,803 47,044 Less: gain on sale of securities — — — — 1,225 Adjusted operating revenue (e) $ 103,011 $ 141,573 $ 101,007 $ 73,104 $ 97,182 Efficiency ratio (d/e) 53.84 % 40.66 % 57.69 % 71.73 % 43.89 %

Live Oak Bancshares, Inc.

GAAP to Non-GAAP Reconciliation (Continued)

(Dollars in thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 3Q 2021 2Q 2021 3Q 2020 3Q 2021 3Q 2020 Reconciliation of net income to non-GAAP net income: Net income $ 33,839 $ 63,582 $ 33,780 $ 136,848 $ 29,955 Gain on sale of aircraft — — — (114 ) — Impairment on aircraft held for sale — — 1,019 — 1,019 Income tax effects and adjustments for non-GAAP items * — — (245 ) 27 (245 ) Non-GAAP net income $ 33,839 $ 63,582 $ 34,554 $ 136,761 $ 30,729 * Estimated at 24.0% Non-GAAP earnings per share: Basic $ 0.78 $ 1.48 $ 0.85 $ 3.18 $ 0.76 Diluted $ 0.76 $ 1.41 $ 0.83 $ 3.04 $ 0.74 Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 43,329,889 43,173,312 40,542,696 43,061,642 40,461,479 Diluted 45,040,690 45,062,392 41,549,632 44,936,014 41,248,866 Reconciliation of financial statement line items as reported to non-GAAP: Noninterest income, as reported $ 25,276 $ 70,111 $ 47,044 $ 126,444 $ 75,197 Gain on sale of aircraft — — — (114 ) — Noninterest income, non-GAAP $ 25,276 $ 70,111 $ 47,044 $ 126,330 $ 75,197 Noninterest expense, as reported $ 55,459 $ 57,558 $ 42,650 $ 171,289 $ 140,241 Impairment on aircraft held for sale — — (1,019 ) — (1,019 ) Noninterest expense, non-GAAP $ 55,459 $ 57,558 $ 41,631 $ 171,289 $ 139,222 Income before taxes, as reported $ 43,233 $ 76,169 $ 45,483 $ 163,010 $ 35,354 Gain on sale of aircraft — — — (114 ) — Impairment on aircraft held for sale — — 1,019 — 1,019 Income before taxes, non-GAAP $ 43,233 $ 76,169 $ 46,502 $ 162,896 $ 36,373 Income tax expense, as reported $ 9,394 $ 12,587 $ 11,703 $ 26,162 $ 5,399 Income tax effects and adjustments for non-GAAP items — — 245 (27 ) 245 Income tax expense, non-GAAP $ 9,394 $ 12,587 $ 11,948 $ 26,135 $ 5,644

This press release presents the non-GAAP financial measures. The adjustments to reconcile from the non-GAAP financial measures to the applicable GAAP financial measure are included where applicable in financial results presented in accordance with GAAP. The Company considers these adjustments to be relevant to ongoing operating results. The Company believes that excluding the amounts associated with these adjustments to present the non-GAAP financial measures provides a meaningful base for period-to-period comparisons, which will assist regulators, investors, and analysts in analyzing the operating results or financial position of the Company. The non-GAAP financial measures are used by management to assess the performance of the Company’s business for presentations of Company performance to investors, and for other reasons as may be requested by investors and analysts. The Company further believes that presenting the non-GAAP financial measures will permit investors and analysts to assess the performance of the Company on the same basis as that applied by management. Non-GAAP financial measures have inherent limitations, are not required to be uniformly applied, and are not audited. Although non-GAAP financial measures are frequently used by shareholders to evaluate a company, they have limitations as an analytical tool and should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for analysis of results reported under GAAP.