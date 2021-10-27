ChampionX Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Revenue of $818.8 million increased 9% sequentially

Net income attributable to ChampionX of $56.8 million; adjusted net income of $31.3 million

Adjusted EBITDA of $123.6 million

Cash from operating activities of $88.7 million and free cash flow of $67.3 million

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ChampionX Corporation (NASDAQ: CHX) (“ChampionX” or the “Company”) today announced third quarter of 2021 results. Revenue was $818.8 million, net income attributable to ChampionX was $56.8 million, and adjusted EBITDA was $123.6 million. Income before income taxes margin was 10.3%, and adjusted EBITDA margin was 15.1%. Cash provided by operating activities was $88.7 million, and free cash flow was $67.3 million.

CEO Commentary

“We could not be more proud of how remarkably well our organization continues to perform and adapt to the short-term supply chain and logistics bottlenecks that have emerged this year as global economic activity rebounds from pandemic levels. Our employees around the world have remained laser-focused on improving the lives of our customers and communities, and I want to thank each of them for their continued dedication and commitment,” ChampionX’s President and Chief Executive Officer Sivasankaran “Soma” Somasundaram said.

“During the third quarter of 2021, we once again delivered solid results driven by robust topline growth in each of our businesses. We generated revenue of $819 million, which increased 9% sequentially for the second consecutive quarter, driven by strong demand growth in both our international and North American markets. This solid topline growth demonstrates the strong organic growth potential and execution capabilities of our global business. We delivered net income attributable to ChampionX of $57 million, and adjusted EBITDA of $124 million, which represented a sequential increase of 17%. Our teams remained highly focused on executing well and delivered these strong third quarter results despite continued raw material and logistics inflation challenges, as evidenced by the 102 basis points sequential expansion in our adjusted EBITDA margin during the period.

“We continued to demonstrate our strong free cash flow profile as we generated free cash flow of $67 million. We further strengthened our balance sheet by repaying $97 million of debt during the third quarter, and we ended the period with $613 million of liquidity, including $254 million of cash and $359 million of available capacity on our revolving credit facility.

“We continue to deliver on merger integration synergies. We exited the third quarter at a $118 million cost-synergy annualized run-rate, and we fully expect to deliver the targeted annualized cost synergies of $125 million within 24 months of the merger closing.

“As we look to the fourth quarter, we expect our topline momentum to continue. We also expect volume improvements, price increase realization and cost synergy delivery to offset the continued raw material cost inflation, and we still anticipate exiting this year with a higher adjusted EBITDA margin rate than our 2020 exit rate. On a consolidated basis, in the fourth quarter we expect revenue to be between $820 million and $860 million, driven by our production-oriented businesses. We expect adjusted EBITDA of $130 million to $140 million.

“We are encouraged by the constructive demand tailwinds in our businesses, and we expect 2022 to be another year of positive growth across our portfolio. We are particularly excited about the margin expansion potential in the coming years as raw materials and other inflationary factors ease and our pricing realization and productivity efforts gain further traction. We are excited about our Scientific Aviation acquisition, which is well aligned with our energy transition priorities, and we are focused on expanding our emissions management portfolio to help our customers achieve their emissions reduction objectives. ChampionX has never been better positioned than we are today for the evolving energy industry, and I am honored to lead such a talented and motivated team.”

Production Chemical Technologies

Production Chemical Technologies revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was $487.7 million, an increase of $40.6 million, or 9%, sequentially, due to higher international volumes and continued sales increases in our North America business.

Segment operating profit was $45.7 million and adjusted segment EBITDA was $71.1 million. Segment operating profit margin was 9.4%, an increase of 179 basis points, sequentially, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 14.6%, an increase of 78 basis points, sequentially, in each case due to higher sales volumes and pricing, partially offset by certain raw materials inflation.

Production & Automation Technologies

Production & Automation Technologies revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was $204.5 million, an increase of $16.3 million, or 9%, sequentially, due to continued positive demand momentum for our shorter-cycle North American land-oriented product lines, and the acquisition of Scientific Aviation during the third quarter of 2021.

Revenue from digital products, which includes our Scientific Aviation acquisition, was $41.6 million in the third quarter of 2021, an increase of $9.2 million, or 28%, compared to $32.4 million in the second quarter of 2021.

Segment operating profit was $14.4 million, and adjusted segment EBITDA was $40.0 million. Segment operating profit margin was 7.0%, an increase of 51 basis points, sequentially, due to higher sales volumes. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 19.6%, a decrease of 59 basis points, sequentially, due to certain raw materials and logistics inflation.

Drilling Technologies

Drilling Technologies revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was $49.4 million, an increase of $11.8 million, or 31%, sequentially, due to the continued increase in North American and international land drilling activity.

Segment operating profit was $11.1 million, and adjusted segment EBITDA was $15.3 million. Segment operating profit margin was 22.6%, an increase of 1,227 basis points, sequentially, and adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 31.0%, an increase of 836 basis points, sequentially, in each case due to higher sales volumes and favorable product mix.

Reservoir Chemical Technologies

Reservoir Chemical Technologies revenue in the third quarter of 2021 was $38.2 million, an increase of $5.0 million, or 15%, sequentially, driven by higher U.S. volumes and direct sales to E&P companies.

Segment operating profit was $37.8 million, and adjusted segment EBITDA was $0.6 million. Segment operating profit reflects the net gain on the sale of our manufacturing plant in Corsicana of $39.9 million. Segment operating profit margin was 99.0%, as compared to a segment operating loss margin of 7.8% in the prior quarter. Adjusted segment EBITDA margin was 1.4%, an increase of 83 basis points, sequentially, due to higher sales volumes.

Other Business Highlights

During the third quarter, ChampionX completed the acquisition of Scientific Aviation, Inc., which is an industry leader in developing methods and technologies for fast, accurate, and cost-effective solutions for methane leak detection, emissions quantification and air quality research, helping customers to achieve their greenhouse gas emissions reduction goals.

During the third quarter, ChampionX completed an investment in PingThings, Inc., which has developed an advanced sensor AI platform that enables its customers to manage tremendous volumes of time series data at scale, helping achieve their system reliability, decarbonization and capital efficiency goals. This investment aligns with our long-term strategic priority of accelerating digital revenue streams and expanding our digital offering to other industries by establishing relationships to leverage the digital ecosystem.

During the third quarter, ChampionX completed the sale of its Corsicana, Texas, chemical manufacturing plant. The sale is consistent with our ongoing initiatives to optimize our global supply chain and improve the cost structure in our Reservoir Chemical Technologies business for enhanced flexibility.

ChampionX has been named one of ALLY Energy’s Best Energy Workplaces in recognition of our continuous improvement culture, employee survey feedback, our suite of benefits programs, our continuing education and development programs, our flex-work and family-friendly programs, our D&I programs, including Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), as well as our community projects.

Production Chemical Technologies launched a novel paraffin dispersant used for successful paraffin prevention and remediation treatments. This technology has been rolled out and is being used by customers in the U.S. land market.

During the third quarter, Production & Automation Technologies won artificial lift and digital contracts with E&P operators in multiple international markets, including Latin America, the Middle East and Asia Pacific.

Production & Automation Technologies was awarded a contract for 25 chemical injection skid systems by a leading E&P operator in the Permian Basin.

ChampionX’s Spotlight EDGE has received Microsoft’s “Azure Certified Device” and “Edge Managed” certifications. This device is the only Class 1 Division 2 and ATEX finished product featured in the Microsoft Azure Certified Device Catalog. Spotlight EDGE enables our customers to deploy a scalable and modular solution that optimizes cost, increases edge computing and analytics capabilities, and provides a fit-for-purpose solution to meet business requirements.

Last month, ChampionX Digital announced Compressor Leak Insights, a first of its kind offering for the midstream gas processing industry. This is the only Commercial-Off-The-Shelf Artificial Intelligence model used by midstream companies to detect leaks on reciprocating compressors. Our model detects 86% of compressor valve leaks experienced within a customer’s fleet and reduces catastrophic failures by 91%. This product offering was jointly developed with midstream leader, DCP Midstream, working with their DCP Tech Ventures business unit.

During the third quarter, 79% of Drilling Technologies revenue was generated from products that were less than three years old.

ChampionX was a finalist for World Oil’s Best Health, Safety, Environment / Sustainable Development - Onshore Award, recognizing internal processes, programs, and digital technologies that have helped lower our carbon footprint, as well as our water treatment and environmentally sustainable chemistries that are helping our customers lower their environmental impact.



CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (LOSS)

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (in thousands, except per share amounts) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 818,785 $ 749,172 $ 633,526 $ 2,252,845 $ 1,193,874 Cost of goods and services 623,162 569,167 505,066 1,714,885 950,845 Gross profit 195,623 180,005 128,460 537,960 243,029 Selling, general and administrative expense 135,089 152,341 122,156 430,908 330,956 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment — — — — 657,251 Interest expense, net 12,849 14,064 15,935 40,884 36,236 Other (income) expense, net (36,876 ) 2,251 1,663 (36,561 ) 342 Income (loss) before income taxes 84,561 11,349 (11,294 ) 102,729 (781,756 ) Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 25,910 3,563 (3,962 ) 32,255 (31,922 ) Net income (loss) 58,651 7,786 (7,332 ) 70,474 (749,834 ) Less: Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,823 536 582 624 1,453 Net income (loss) attributable to ChampionX $ 56,828 $ 7,250 $ (7,914 ) $ 69,850 $ (751,287 ) Earnings (loss) per share attributable to ChampionX: Basic $ 0.28 $ 0.04 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.35 $ (5.73 ) Diluted $ 0.27 $ 0.03 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.34 $ (5.73 ) Weighted-average shares outstanding: Basic 201,852 201,467 199,809 201,329 131,064 Diluted 208,545 208,541 199,809 208,173 131,064

CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(UNAUDITED)

(in thousands) September 30, 2021 December 31, 2020 ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 253,855 $ 201,421 Restricted cash 3,500 — Receivables, net 590,777 559,545 Inventories, net 497,473 430,112 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 72,123 74,767 Total current assets 1,417,728 1,265,845 Property, plant and equipment, net 780,686 854,536 Goodwill 701,475 680,594 Intangible assets, net 413,279 479,009 Other non-current assets 189,834 195,792 Total assets $ 3,503,002 $ 3,475,776 LIABILITIES Current portion of long-term debt $ 26,850 $ 26,850 Accounts payable 430,576 299,666 Other current liabilities 299,253 296,044 Total current liabilities 756,679 622,560 Long-term debt 743,572 905,764 Other long-term liabilities 290,999 334,877 EQUITY ChampionX stockholders’ equity 1,726,997 1,625,971 Noncontrolling interest (15,245 ) (13,396 ) Total liabilities and equity $ 3,503,002 $ 3,475,776

CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS

(UNAUDITED)

Nine Months Ended September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2020 Cash flows from operating activities: Net income (loss) $ 70,474 $ (749,834 ) Depreciation 113,213 101,434 Amortization 65,592 47,827 (Gain) loss on disposal of fixed assets (35,393 ) 3,685 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment — 657,251 Receivables (35,435 ) 91,204 Inventories (74,641 ) 62,225 Accounts payable 130,607 (48,519 ) Leased assets (4,496 ) (7,799 ) Other 9,879 31,958 Net cash provided by operating activities 239,800 189,432 Cash flows from investing activities: Proceeds from sale of fixed assets 73,698 9,295 Capital expenditures (67,027 ) (32,169 ) Acquisitions, net of cash acquired (9,957 ) 57,588 Purchase of investments (4,874 ) — Net cash (used for) provided by investing activities (8,160 ) 34,714 Cash flows from financing activities: Repayment of long-term debt (174,392 ) (206,713 ) Proceeds from long-term debt — 125,000 Debt issuance costs — (4,356 ) Other 677 (7,376 ) Net cash used for financing activities (173,715 ) (93,445 ) Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash (1,991 ) 5,471 Net increase in cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash 55,934 136,172 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 201,421 35,290 Cash and cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $ 257,355 $ 171,462

CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

BUSINESS SEGMENT DATA

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Segment revenue: Production Chemical Technologies $ 487,670 $ 447,049 $ 410,151 $ 1,347,090 $ 546,153 Production & Automation Technologies 204,473 188,173 136,921 559,491 457,141 Drilling Technologies 49,415 37,589 15,715 121,998 92,618 Reservoir Chemical Technologies 38,192 33,222 21,264 101,305 30,570 Corporate and other 39,035 43,139 49,475 122,961 67,392 Total revenue $ 818,785 $ 749,172 $ 633,526 $ 2,252,845 $ 1,193,874 Income (loss) before income taxes: Segment operating profit (loss): Production Chemical Technologies $ 45,696 $ 33,871 $ 35,172 $ 109,924 $ 45,094 Production & Automation Technologies 14,407 12,292 (7,454 ) 32,061 (693,213 ) Drilling Technologies 11,146 3,868 (5,127 ) 21,400 2,421 Reservoir Chemical Technologies 37,800 (2,594 ) (3,819 ) 31,979 (6,630 ) Total segment operating profit (loss) 109,049 47,437 18,772 195,364 (652,328 ) Corporate and other 11,639 22,024 14,131 51,751 93,192 Interest expense, net 12,849 14,064 15,935 40,884 36,236 Income (loss) before income taxes $ 84,561 $ 11,349 $ (11,294 ) $ 102,729 $ (781,756 ) Operating profit margin / income (loss) before income taxes margin: Production Chemical Technologies 9.4 % 7.6 % 8.6 % 8.2 % 8.3 % Production & Automation Technologies 7.0 % 6.5 % (5.4 ) % 5.7 % (151.6 ) % Drilling Technologies 22.6 % 10.3 % (32.6 ) % 17.5 % 2.6 % Reservoir Chemical Technologies 99.0 % (7.8 ) % (18.0 ) % 31.6 % (21.7 ) % ChampionX Consolidated 10.3 % 1.5 % (1.8 ) % 4.6 % (65.5 ) % Adjusted EBITDA Production Chemical Technologies $ 71,116 $ 61,708 $ 71,505 $ 188,849 $ 93,936 Production & Automation Technologies 39,987 37,903 24,995 113,402 79,518 Drilling Technologies 15,297 8,494 (2,782 ) 31,083 14,788 Reservoir Chemical Technologies 550 202 (1,432 ) 194 (1,746 ) Corporate and other (3,397 ) (2,926 ) (5,464 ) (10,348 ) (11,955 ) Adjusted EBITDA $ 123,553 $ 105,381 $ 86,822 $ 323,180 $ 174,541 Adjusted EBITDA margin Production Chemical Technologies 14.6 % 13.8 % 17.4 % 14.0 % 17.2 % Production & Automation Technologies 19.6 % 20.1 % 18.3 % 20.3 % 17.4 % Drilling Technologies 31.0 % 22.6 % (17.7 ) % 25.5 % 16.0 % Reservoir Chemical Technologies 1.4 % 0.6 % (6.7 ) % 0.2 % (5.7 ) % ChampionX Consolidated 15.1 % 14.1 % 13.7 % 14.3 % 14.6 %

CHAMPIONX CORPORATION

RECONCILIATIONS OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Net income (loss) attributable to ChampionX $ 56,828 $ 7,250 $ (7,914 ) $ 69,850 $ (751,287 ) Pre-tax adjustments: Gain on sale of Corsicana plant (39,876 ) — — (39,876 ) — Merger integration costs 4,227 12,665 8,411 29,082 18,020 Acquisition-related adjustments (1) (3,512 ) (3,512 ) 3,511 (10,536 ) 9,342 Acquisition costs — — 254 530 60,905 Restructuring and other related charges 2,087 3,775 3,426 10,118 18,320 Loss on extinguishment of debt 5,402 3,305 — 8,707 — Intellectual property defense 2,365 2,790 408 4,146 800 Latin America tax matters (2,968 ) — — (2,968 ) — Separation and supplemental benefit costs — 1,559 383 1,559 434 Professional fees related to material weakness remediation (2) — — 940 — 5,728 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment (3) — — — — 657,251 Tax impact of adjustments 6,778 (4,322 ) (3,968 ) (160 ) (61,298 ) Adjusted net income (loss) attributable to ChampionX 31,331 23,510 5,451 70,452 (41,785 ) Tax impact of adjustments (6,778 ) 4,322 3,968 160 61,298 Net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interest 1,823 536 582 624 1,453 Depreciation and amortization 58,418 59,386 64,848 178,805 149,261 Provision for (benefit from) income taxes 25,910 3,563 (3,962 ) 32,255 (31,922 ) Interest expense, net 12,849 14,064 15,935 40,884 36,236 Adjusted EBITDA $ 123,553 $ 105,381 $ 86,822 $ 323,180 $ 174,541

_______________________

(1) Includes revenue associated with the amortization of a liability established as part of the Merger, representing unfavorable terms under the Cross Supply Agreement. For the nine months ended September 30, 2020, in association with the Merger of legacy ChampionX, we recorded an increase to the fair value of inventory which is subsequently amortized to cost of sales over the period that the related product is sold.

(2) Includes professional fees related to the remediation of material weaknesses identified during 2019.

(3) Represents charges for goodwill and long-lived asset impairments in our Production & Automation Technologies segment.

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to ChampionX $ 0.27 $ 0.03 $ (0.04 ) $ 0.34 $ (5.73 ) Per share adjustments: Gain on sale of Corsicana plant (0.19 ) — — (0.19 ) — Merger integration costs 0.02 0.06 0.04 0.14 0.15 Acquisition-related adjustments (0.02 ) (0.02 ) 0.02 (0.05 ) 0.07 Acquisition costs — — — — 0.45 Restructuring and other related charges 0.01 0.02 0.02 0.05 0.14 Loss on extinguishment of debt 0.03 0.02 — 0.04 — Intellectual property defense 0.01 0.01 — 0.02 0.01 Latin America tax matters (0.01 ) — — (0.01 ) — Separation and supplemental benefit costs — 0.01 — 0.01 — Professional fees related to material weakness remediation and impairment analysis — — — — 0.04 Goodwill and long-lived asset impairment — — — — 5.01 Tax impact of adjustments 0.03 (0.02 ) (0.01 ) (0.01 ) (0.46 ) Adjusted diluted earnings (loss) per share attributable to ChampionX $ 0.15 $ 0.11 $ 0.03 0.34 (0.32 )

Free Cash Flow

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (in thousands) 2021 2021 2020 2021 2020 Free Cash Flow Cash provided by operating activities $ 88,662 $ 60,924 $ 111,399 $ 239,800 $ 189,432 Less: Capital expenditures (21,347 ) (20,101 ) (12,847 ) (67,027 ) (32,169 ) Free cash flow $ 67,315 $ 40,823 $ 98,552 $ 172,773 $ 157,263 Cash From Operating Activities to Revenue Ratio Cash provided by operating activities $ 88,662 $ 60,924 $ 111,399 $ 239,800 $ 189,432 Revenue $ 818,785 $ 749,172 $ 633,526 $ 2,252,845 $ 1,193,874 Cash from operating activities to revenue ratio 11 % 8 % 18 % 11 % 16 % Free Cash Flow to Revenue Ratio Free cash flow $ 67,315 $ 40,823 $ 98,552 $ 172,773 $ 157,263 Revenue $ 818,785 $ 749,172 $ 633,526 $ 2,252,845 $ 1,193,874 Free cash flow to revenue ratio 8 % 5 % 16 % 8 % 13 % Free Cash Flow to Adjusted EBITDA Ratio Free cash flow $ 67,315 $ 40,823 $ 98,552 $ 172,773 $ 157,263 Adjusted EBITDA $ 123,553 $ 105,381 $ 86,822 $ 323,180 $ 174,541 Free cash flow to adjusted EBITDA ratio 54 % 39 % 114 % 53 % 90 %



