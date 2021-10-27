CPS Announces Third Quarter 2021 Earnings

Pretax income of $19.5 million, a 232% increase over the prior year period



Net income of $13.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share

New contract purchases of $327 million, a 14% increase over the second quarter of 2021



LAS VEGAS, NV, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. (Nasdaq: CPSS) (“CPS” or the “Company”) today announced earnings of $13.7 million, or $0.52 per diluted share, for its third quarter ended September 30, 2021. This compares to net income of $3.8 million, or $0.16 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2020.

Revenues for the third quarter of 2021 were $68.6 million, compared to $70.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Total operating expenses for the third quarter of 2021 were $49.0 million compared to $64.8 million for the 2020 period for a decrease of $15.8 million, or 24.3%. Pretax income for the third quarter of 2021 was $19.5 million compared to pretax income of $5.9 million in the third quarter of 2020, an increase of $13.7 million.

For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 total revenues were $198.4 million compared to $208.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, a decrease of approximately $10.3 million, or 4.9%. Total expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 were $157.1 million, a decrease of $38.0 million, or 19.5%, compared to $195.1 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Pretax income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $41.4 million, compared to $13.6 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020, an increase of $27.7 million. Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 was $28.6 million compared to $17.5 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2020. Results for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 include a net tax benefit of $8.8 million related to the revaluation of the Company’s net operating losses and other tax adjustments. Without this tax benefit, net income and net income per diluted share for the nine months ended September 30, 2020 would have been $8.7 million and $0.37 per share, respectively.

During the third quarter of 2021, CPS purchased $326.8 million of new contracts compared to $286.0 million during the second quarter of 2021 and $174.0 million during the third quarter of 2020. The Company's receivables totaled $2.161 billion as of September 30, 2021, an increase from $2.116 billion as of June 30, 2021 and a decrease from $2.250 billion as of September 30, 2020.

Annualized net charge-offs for the third quarter of 2021 were 2.82% of the average portfolio as compared to 6.39% for the third quarter of 2020. Delinquencies greater than 30 days (including repossession inventory) were 9.44% of the total portfolio as of September 30, 2021, as compared to 10.29% as of September 30, 2020.

On October 20, 2021, the Company purchased 1,999,995 shares of its stock for a purchase price of $12.5 million. The shares were acquired by the seller in 2018 upon the exercise of a warrant that the Company issued to its lender upon the 2008 amendment and partial repayment of outstanding debt under a residual interest financing. The shares purchased, which represent approximately 8.7% of the common shares outstanding prior to the transaction, have been cancelled and retired.

“We are pleased with our results for the third quarter,” said Charles E. Bradley, President and Chief Executive Officer. “We originated $327 million of new receivables in the quarter, our second highest total ever. Investments in our servicing platform have led to some of the best credit performance metrics in our history. In addition, after the quarter ended, we made a significant commitment to our shareholders by repurchasing approximately two million shares of our stock.”

About Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. is an independent specialty finance company that provides indirect automobile financing to individuals with past credit problems, low incomes or limited credit histories. We purchase retail installment sales contracts primarily from franchised automobile dealerships secured by late model used vehicles and, to a lesser extent, new vehicles. We fund these contract purchases on a long-term basis primarily through the securitization markets and service the contracts over their lives.

Forward-looking statements in this news release include the Company's recorded figures representing allowances for remaining expected lifetime credit losses, its pandemic-related markdown of carrying value for the portion of its portfolio accounted for at fair value, its pandemic-related charge to the provision for credit losses for the its legacy portfolio, its estimates of fair value (most significantly for its receivables accounted for at fair value), its provision for credit losses, its entries offsetting the preceding, and figures derived from any of the preceding. In each case, such figures are forward-looking statements because they are dependent on the Company’s estimates of losses to be incurred in the future. The accuracy of such estimates may be adversely affected by various factors, which include (in addition to risks relating to the COVID-19 pandemic and to the economy generally) the following: possible increased delinquencies; repossessions and losses on retail installment contracts; incorrect prepayment speed and/or discount rate assumptions; possible unavailability of qualified personnel, which could adversely affect the Company’s ability to service its portfolio; possible increases in the rate of consumer bankruptcy filings, which could adversely affect the Company’s rights to collect payments from its portfolio; other changes in government regulations affecting consumer credit; possible declines in the market price for used vehicles, which could adversely affect the Company’s realization upon repossessed vehicles; and economic conditions in geographic areas in which the Company's business is concentrated. The accuracy of such estimates may also be affected by the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic and of governmental responses to said pandemic, which have included prohibitions on certain means of enforcement of receivables, and may include additional restrictions, as yet unknown, in the future. Any or all of such factors also may affect the Company’s future financial results, as to which there can be no assurance. Any implication that the results of the most recently completed quarter are indicative of future results is disclaimed, and the reader should draw no such inference. Factors such as those identified above in relation to losses to be incurred in the future may affect future performance.

Consumer Portfolio Services, Inc. and Subsidiaries Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (In thousands, except per share data) (Unaudited) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Interest income $ 67,018 $ 72,582 $ 198,551 $ 227,271 Mark to finance receivables measured at fair value - (3,152) (4,417) (23,051) Other income 1,547 1,239 4,312 4,508 68,565 70,669 198,446 208,728 Expenses: Employee costs 18,170 19,155 57,777 60,826 General and administrative 7,455 7,846 23,034 24,352 Interest 18,334 24,901 58,260 78,377 Provision for credit losses (1,590) 7,400 (1,590) 14,113 Other expenses 6,649 5,478 19,599 17,416 49,018 64,780 157,080 195,084 Income before income taxes 19,547 5,889 41,366 13,644 Income tax expense 5,864 2,121 12,807 (3,888) Net income $ 13,683 $ 3,768 $ 28,559 $ 17,532 Earnings per share: Basic $ 0.59 $ 0.17 $ 1.25 $ 0.77 Diluted $ 0.52 $ 0.16 $ 1.12 $ 0.74 Number of shares used in computing earnings per share: Basic 23,011 22,666 22,866 22,630 Diluted 26,218 23,908 25,439 23,825





Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (In thousands) (Unaudited) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 28,799 $ 13,466 Restricted cash and equivalents 144,966 130,686 Finance receivables measured at fair value 1,667,193 1,523,726 Finance receivables 282,640 492,133 Allowance for finance credit losses (68,724) (80,790) Finance receivables, net 213,916 411,343 Deferred tax assets, net 24,100 28,512 Other assets 27,625 38,162 $ 2,106,599 $ 2,145,895 Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity: Accounts payable and accrued expenses $ 51,921 $ 43,112 Warehouse lines of credit 97,768 118,999 Residual interest financing 64,589 25,426 Securitization trust debt 1,703,465 1,803,673 Subordinated renewable notes 27,462 21,323 1,945,205 2,012,533 Shareholders' equity 161,394 133,362 $ 2,106,599 $ 2,145,895





Operating and Performance Data ($ in millions) At and for the At and for the Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Contracts purchased $ 326.85 $ 174.02 $ 818.34 $ 575.88 Contracts securitized 300.00 260.00 785.00 741.87 Total portfolio balance $ 2,161.50 $ 2,250.39 $ 2,161.50 $ 2,250.39 Average portfolio balance 2,142.96 2,270.55 2,133.43 2,353.59 Allowance for finance credit losses as % of fin. receivables 24.32% 16.32% Aggregate allowance as % of fin. receivables (1) 24.76% 18.02% Delinquencies 31+ Days 8.44% 8.85% Repossession Inventory 1.00% 1.44% Total Delinquencies and Repo. Inventory 9.44% 10.29% Annualized Net Charge-offs as % of Average Portfolio Legacy portfolio 3.75% 14.09% 7.06% 12.20% Fair Value portfolio 2.67% 3.46% 3.16% 4.54% Total portfolio 2.82% 6.39% 3.85% 6.93% Recovery rates (2) 56.5% 45.1% 52.2% 37.8%



