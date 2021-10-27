LifeStance Health to Participate in the Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference

SCOTTSDALE, Ariz., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeStance Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: LFST), one of the nation’s largest providers of outpatient mental health care, today announced that management will participate in a fireside chat at the upcoming Credit Suisse 30th Annual Healthcare Conference, which is being hosted virtually.



Details of the fireside chat are as follows:

Presenters: Michael Lester, CEO, and J. Michael Bruff, CFO

Date: Tuesday, November 9, 2021

Time: 11:20 a.m. (Eastern time)

The presentation will be webcast live and will be available on the Events and Presentations section of the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website (https://investor.lifestance.com).

A replay of the webcast will be available after the conclusion of the event and can be accessed on the LifeStance Health Investor Relations website.