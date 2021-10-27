Plains All American Appoints Vice President, Emerging Energy and Process Optimization; Forms Emerging Energy Team

HOUSTON, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Plains All American (Nasdaq: PAA & PAGP) today announced the appointment of Dan Noack to the recently created role of Vice President, Emerging Energy and Process Optimization and the formation of a cross-functional Emerging Energy team, focused on positioning Plains to benefit from emerging energy opportunities.



The Emerging Energy team is composed of senior leadership spanning multiple departments including: Commercial, Operations, Energy Management, Sustainability, Environmental Health and Safety, Land, Government Relations and Information Technology. Collectively, the team is evaluating a wide range of energy evolution opportunities from hydrogen and carbon-related infrastructure to solar and low-carbon fuels, with a focus in and around our asset base and operations. Key objectives include optimizing our assets; reducing GHG emissions; repurposing assets; evaluating emerging energy options and developing industry and community relationships, while maintaining a commitment to capital discipline and increasing returns for Plains’ equity holders.

"Plains is actively evaluating opportunities that align with our strong infrastructure presence in key locations and advancements in technology that enable us to continue to reduce our carbon footprint and diversify our participation in the energy evolution,” stated Willie Chiang, Chairman & CEO of Plains. “We are pleased to have Dan Noack leading this effort. He brings technical expertise, passion for emerging energy opportunities and creative problem solving capabilities complemented by a team of subject matter experts. We will remain thoughtful and disciplined in our approach focused in and around our assets, and we look forward to providing updates in the future on our progress in this area.”

Noack has more than 25 years of energy industry experience, serving as Vice President, Operations for Plains’ natural gas storage business since 2008. He holds a Bachelor of Science degree in Mechanical Engineering from LeTourneau University.

PAA is a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and provides logistics services for crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas. PAA owns an extensive network of pipeline gathering and transportation systems, in addition to terminalling, storage, processing, fractionation and other infrastructure assets serving key producing basins, transportation corridors and major market hubs and export outlets in the United States and Canada. On average, PAA handles more than 5 million barrels per day of crude oil and NGL in its Transportation segment.

PAGP is a publicly traded entity that owns an indirect, non-economic controlling general partner interest in PAA and an indirect limited partner interest in PAA, one of the largest energy infrastructure and logistics companies in North America.

PAA and PAGP are headquartered in Houston, Texas. For more information, please visit www.plainsallamerican.com.

