ATTO Technology Announces Support of Microsoft® Windows® 11

AMHERST, N.Y., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATTO Technology, Inc., a global leader of network, storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for data-intensive computing environments for over 30 years, announced support of Microsoft® Windows® 11 across its line of network and storage connectivity products.



As the only high-performance connectivity provider that allows both servers and workstations to access enterprise-class storage, ATTO Technology also offers a suite of software-based management tools and performance-enhancing solutions supporting Windows.

“We’re committed to offering our users access to the latest technology, which includes operating systems like Windows 11,” said Timothy J. Klein, president and CEO, ATTO Technology. “We work closely with Microsoft to ensure that today’s storage connectivity keeps up with tomorrow's emerging data centers and other high-performance environments.”

Included in ATTO’s broad portfolio of Windows 11 supported solutions are:

ABOUT ATTO

For over 30 years ATTO Technology, Inc. has been a global leader across the IT and media & entertainment markets, specializing in network and storage connectivity and infrastructure solutions for the most data-intensive computing environments. ATTO works with customers and partners to deliver end-to-end solutions to better store, manage and deliver data, often as an extension of their design teams. ATTO manufactures host adapters, smart NICs, storage appliances and controllers, intelligent bridges, Thunderbolt™ adapters, and software. ATTO solutions provide a high level of connectivity to all storage interfaces, including Fibre Channel, SAS, SATA, iSCSI, Ethernet, NVMe and Thunderbolt. ATTO is the Power Behind the Storage.

