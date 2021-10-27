ATN Reports Third Quarter 2021 Results

Alaska Communications Acquisition Drives 49% Year-on-Year Consolidated Revenue Growth

International Telecom Continues to Generate Subscriber and Revenue Growth

Alaska Communications Performed in Line with Expectations

Expanding Domestic Network Reach to Grow High Speed Data Revenue and Customers

BEVERLY, Mass., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ATN International, Inc. (Nasdaq: ATNI) today reported results for the third quarter and nine months ended September 30, 2021.

Business Review and Outlook

Michael Prior, Chief Executive Officer, commented, “The Alaska Communications acquisition has significantly increased the scale of ATN’s domestic operations and has opened additional opportunities for us to pursue growth initiatives that also provide significant social and economic benefits by bringing high speed connectivity to the communities we serve.

“The addition of approximately ten weeks of Alaska Communications operations was the major driver of a nearly three-fold increase in our US Telecom segment revenues, with fiber-based services to enterprise, government, wholesale and residential customers representing the majority of that growth. Higher FirstNet construction revenues also contributed to the increase. Additionally, we experienced growth in our legacy domestic business in the western U.S. due to higher consumer broadband revenues following our late 2020 build out of rural broadband networks under various government programs and public-private initiatives. ATN now owns and operates approximately 6,000 fiber route miles in the U.S., and with more federal government funding becoming available to help connect rural communities to true high speed data access, we have allocated additional resources to capture opportunities to build-out rural middle mile fiber networks and fiber and fixed wireless connections. This is a priority for the strategic transformation of our legacy domestic wholesale roaming business into a broader fiber-based communications platform, and it is in keeping with our corporate mission of bringing reliable and affordable access to the modern communications infrastructure to historically underbuilt areas.

“International Telecom revenue increased in the third quarter, reflecting the positive performance of several of our key international markets, where upgrades and expansions of our networks and effective marketing campaigns have resulted in continued subscriber growth. We are pleased with the third quarter and year-to-date revenue performance of this segment and see additional growth opportunities on the horizon. Higher expense levels in part reflected a difficult comparison with the unusually low operating costs we had during the pandemic and increased regulatory costs. While supply chain disruptions have not had a material effect on our business year-to-date, we continue to monitor this potential given its impact on other communications infrastructure and technology companies.

“Looking ahead, we see opportunities to drive additional revenue growth in both of our business segments. We are continuing to expand our networks and offerings in several of our International Telecom markets where we see the potential to increase penetration and market share. Domestically, in addition to rural network buildouts in the “lower 48”, we continue to upgrade and extend our fiber network in Alaska, adding wholesale, enterprise and residential connections to grow our customer base utilizing that expanded network reach and capability,” Mr. Prior noted.

Third Quarter 2021 Results

Third quarter 2021 consolidated revenues of $166.8 million were up 49% compared to the prior year quarter’s revenue of $111.7 million. The Company closed the acquisition of Alaska Communications in late July, which contributed $46.8 million to third quarter revenues. The third quarter of 2021 had an operating loss of $1.0 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $36.8 million, compared with the prior year quarter’s operating income of $9.6 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $31.2 million. The decrease in operating income was mostly the result of increased transaction-related fees and amortization expenses from the consolidation of Alaska Communications results. The Adjusted EBITDA2 increase was due to the addition of $10.6 million from Alaska Communications, partially offset by a net decline in the International Telecom segment. The net loss attributable to ATN’s stockholders for the third quarter was $2.6 million, and a $0.22 loss per share, compared with the prior year period’s net income attributable to ATN’s stockholders of $2.7 million, or $0.17 income per diluted share.

Third Quarter 2021 Operating Highlights

The Company recorded financial results during the third quarter of 2021 in three categories: (i) International Telecom; (ii) US Telecom; and (iii) All Other. For the purposes of the below presentation, the Company’s Renewable Energy segment has been combined with Corporate and Other as “All Other”.

The Company completed its acquisition of Alaska Communications on July 22, 2021, and the consolidated results are included in the Company’s US Telecom segment.

Operating Results (in Thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021 International US Total Telecom Telecom All Other* ATN Revenue $ 85,306 $ 81,454 $ 0 $ 166,760 Operating Income (Loss) $ 13,213 $ (9,830 ) $ (4,365 ) $ (982 ) EBITDA1 $ 26,940 $ 7,559 $ (3,126 ) $ 31,373 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 26,872 $ 16,404 $ (6,463 ) $ 36,813 Capital Expenditures** $ 10,642 $ 17,364 $ 983 $ 28,989





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 International US Total Telecom Telecom All Other* ATN Revenue $ 255,342 $ 159,375 $ 418 $ 415,135 Operating Income (Loss) $ 40,999 $ (10,920 ) $ (24,808 ) $ 5,271 EBITDA1 $ 82,341 $ 16,740 $ (20,793 ) $ 78,288 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 82,276 $ 23,820 $ (19,380 ) $ 86,716 Capital Expenditures** $ 32,485 $ 36,157 $ 2,280 $ 70,922





Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 International US Total Telecom Telecom All Other* ATN Revenue $ 82,465 $ 28,097 $ 1,177 $ 111,739 Operating Income (Loss) $ 16,024 $ 2,218 $ (8,685 ) $ 9,557 EBITDA1 $ 29,695 $ 7,947 $ (6,505 ) $ 31,137 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 29,695 $ 7,943 $ (6,474 ) $ 31,164 Capital Expenditures** $ 8,510 $ 8,371 $ 1,816 $ 18,697





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 International US Total Telecom Telecom All Other* ATN Revenue $ 244,812 $ 83,557 $ 3,374 $ 331,743 Operating Income (Loss) $ 44,119 $ 6,241 $ (26,481 ) $ 23,879 EBITDA1 $ 86,239 $ 23,572 $ (19,843 ) $ 89,968 Adjusted EBITDA2 $ 86,252 $ 23,573 $ (19,650 ) $ 90,175 Capital Expenditures** $ 28,439 $ 17,254 $ 4,969 $ 50,662

*For this table presentation, the Renewable Energy segment and Corporate and Other results were combined. See table 4 for the separate presentation of the financial performance of these items.

**Includes capital expenditures reimbursable from customers of $2,192 and $8,700 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021, respectively and $502 and $1,870 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2020, respectively.



International Telecom

International Telecom revenues are generated by delivery of a broad range of communications and managed IT services, including data, voice and video services from the Company’s fixed and mobile network operations in Bermuda and the Caribbean, and include direct government payments as part of the FCC high-cost support program in the USVI. International Telecom revenues were $85.3 million for the quarter, a 3% increase year-on-year mainly due to subscriber and ARPU growth which drove increases in mobility and fixed revenues in multiple markets, partially offset by the loss of $1.4 million in FCC high-cost support in the USVI. Carrier services revenues also increased as travel and tourism increased in the U.S. Virgin Islands. Operating expenses increased in most of the markets compared with the prior year as operating expenses returned to normalized pre-pandemic levels and due to the introduction of higher regulatory fees in Guyana earlier in 2021. As a result, when compared with the prior year quarter, operating income of $13.2 million and Adjusted EBITDA2 of $26.9 million decreased by 18% and 10%, respectively, for the third quarter of 2021.

US Telecom

US Telecom revenues consist of broadband, carrier services, managed IT services, fixed enterprise, and mobile retail revenues from the Company’s networks and operations in Alaska and in the western United States, including various government programs such as CAF II, E-Rate, Lifeline and rural healthcare support programs. US Telecom segment revenues were $81.5 million in the quarter, up $53.4 million from the prior year period. This increase was mostly due to the addition of $46.8 million of revenues from Alaska Communications, as well as $6.0 million of increased construction revenue related to the FirstNet contract build. Adjusted EBITDA2 for the quarter was $16.4 million compared to the prior year period’s Adjusted EBITDA2 of $7.9 million. This increase was driven by the addition of the Alaska Communications results of $10.6 million partially offset by approximately $2.0 million of additional expenses in our private network operations. For the segment, the current period’s operating loss was $9.8 million compared to the prior year’s operating income of $2.2 million, primarily due to $8.8 million of transaction-related fees and amortization expense related to the Alaska Communications acquisition and the additional expenses in our private network operations.

By the end of the third quarter of 2021, the Company had completed and activated approximately 50% of the total sites related to the network build portion of its FirstNet Agreement and expects to complete an additional 15% of the total build by the end of 2021. Revenues from the build will continue to be largely offset by construction costs.



Balance Sheet and Cash Flow Highlights

Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash on September 30, 2021 totaled $102.4 million. On July 22, 2021 the Company completed the acquisition of Alaska Communications for approximately $339.5 million. The acquisition was funded through a draw under the Company’s existing revolving credit facility of which $65.0 million is outstanding, an equity contribution from our financial partner and proceeds from Alaska Communications new credit agreement that is non-recourse to the Company. At the end of the quarter, Alaska Communications had outstanding a $210.0 million term loan facility and $10.0 million drawn under its $35.0 million revolving facility.

Net cash provided by operating activities was $47.7 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2021, compared with $71.6 million for the prior year period. The decline in operating cash flow compared with the prior year is mostly the result of a current year decrease in operating income and a $25.7 million increase in the FirstNet construction customer receivable. For the nine months ended September 30, 2021, the Company used net cash of $50.3 million for investing and financing activities compared to $97.6 million for the prior year period. The net use of cash was primarily attributable to $339.5 million used to purchase Alaska Communications offset by net borrowings of $285.0 million and $71.5 million of partner equity contributions, mentioned above, $70.9 million in capital expenditures, $13.1 million of purchases of minority equity interests in our subsidiaries, $13.0 million in repurchases of Company common stock and dividends to Company stockholders, and $4.8 million in minority partner distributions. These uses of cash were partially offset by $7.1 million in grants received, $18.6 million in net proceeds received from the completion of the Vibrant Energy equity sale and $27.5 million in new borrowings under the FirstNet receivables credit facility.

Conference Call Information

Table 1 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (in Thousands) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,268 $ 103,925 Restricted cash 1,096 1,072 Assets held-for-sale - 34,735 Customer receivable 3,430 1,227 Other current assets 143,911 99,106 Total current assets 249,705 240,065 Property, plant and equipment, net 915,834 536,462 Operating lease right-of-use assets 122,422 63,235 Customer receivable - long term 33,096 9,614 Goodwill and other intangible assets, net 228,985 181,769 Other assets 77,342 52,566 Total assets $ 1,627,384 $ 1,083,711 Liabilities, Mezzanine Equity and Stockholders’ Equity: Current portion of long-term debt $ 3,762 $ 3,750 Current portion of customer receivable credit faciity 3,295 - Taxes payable 9,350 7,501 Current portion of lease liabilities 14,256 12,371 Liabilities held-for-sale - 717 Other current liabilities 172,347 123,589 Total current liabilities 203,010 147,928 Long-term debt, net of current portion $ 345,073 $ 69,073 Customer receivable credit facility, net of current portion 22,486 - Deferred income taxes 21,776 10,675 Lease liabilities 96,031 51,082 Other long-term liabilities 135,614 50,617 Total liabilities 823,990 329,375 Mezzanine Equity 71,820 - Stockholders' Equity Total ATN International, Inc.’s stockholders’ equity 629,292 645,649 Non-controlling interests 102,282 108,687 Total stockholders' equity 731,574 754,336 Total liabilities, mezzanine equity and stockholders’ equity $ 1,627,384 $ 1,083,711







Table 2 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (in Thousands, Except per Share Data) Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenues: Communications services $ 155,298 $ 108,721 $ 378,897 $ 322,865 Other 11,462 3,018 36,238 8,878 Total revenue 166,760 111,739 415,135 331,743 Operating expenses (excluding depreciation and amortization unless otherwise indicated): Cost of services 70,732 45,106 168,717 137,545 Cost of construction revenue 5,855 390 27,997 390 Selling, general and administrative 53,360 35,079 131,705 103,633 Transaction-related charges 5,696 31 7,823 147 Depreciation 28,875 21,157 68,693 64,705 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 3,480 423 4,324 1,384 (Gain) loss on disposition of long-lived assets (256 ) (4 ) 605 60 Total operating expenses 167,742 102,182 409,864 307,864 Operating income (loss) (982 ) 9,557 5,271 23,879 Other income (expense): Interest expense, net (3,396 ) (1,243 ) (5,640 ) (3,664 ) Other income (expense) (385 ) (2,031 ) 1,923 (4,341 ) Other income (expense), net (3,781 ) (3,274 ) (3,717 ) (8,005 ) Income (loss) before income taxes (4,763 ) 6,283 1,554 15,874 Income tax expense (benefit) (288 ) 92 (1,535 ) (1,057 ) Net Income (loss) (4,475 ) 6,191 3,089 16,931 Net (income) loss attributable to non-controlling interests, net 1,856 (3,530 ) (986 ) (10,538 ) Net income (loss) attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders $ (2,619 ) $ 2,661 $ 2,103 $ 6,393 Net income (loss) per weighted average share attributable to ATN International, Inc. stockholders: Basic Net Income $ (0.22 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.08 $ 0.40 Diluted Net Income $ (0.22 ) $ 0.17 $ 0.08 $ 0.40 Weighted average common shares outstanding: Basic 15,860 15,962 15,891 15,946 Diluted 15,860 16,011 15,901 15,991







Table 3 ATN International, Inc. Unaudited Condensed Consolidated Cash Flow Statement (in Thousands) Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Net income $ 3,089 $ 16,931 Depreciation 68,693 64,705 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 4,324 1,384 Provision for doubtful accounts 3,303 4,452 Amortization of debt discount and debt issuance costs 767 395 Loss on disposition of assets and assets held-for-sale 605 60 Stock-based compensation 5,116 4,608 Deferred income taxes (5,939 ) (6,078 ) (Gain) loss on equity investments (647 ) 3,360 Unrealized (gain) loss on foreign currency (81 ) 449 Increase in customer receivable (25,684 ) - Change in prepaid and accrued income taxes (2,106 ) 620 Change in other operating assets and liabilities (3,724 ) (19,295 ) Net cash provided by operating activities 47,716 71,591 Capital expenditures (62,222 ) (48,792 ) Reimbursable capital expenditures (8,700 ) (1,870 ) Purchase of businesses, net of $11.9 million of acquired cash (340,152 ) - Purchases of intangible assets, including deposits - (20,396 ) Purchases of strategic investments (6,399 ) (2,768 ) Purchases of short-term investments - (116 ) Receipt of government grants 7,094 - Proceeds from strategic investments - 11,969 Sale of business, net of transferred cash of $0.9 million and $0 million, respectively 18,597 - Net cash used in investing activities (391,782 ) (61,973 ) Dividends paid on common stock (8,118 ) (8,166 ) Distributions to non-controlling interests (4,823 ) (6,503 ) Principal repayments of term loan (2,821 ) (2,814 ) New borrowings, net of repayments 285,000 - Proceeds from mezzanine equity 71,533 - Payment of debt issuance costs (6,568 ) (1,096 ) Proceeds from customer receivable credit facility 27,540 - Repayment of customer receivable credit facility (1,005 ) - Purchases of common stock - stock-based compensation (1,713 ) (1,733 ) Proceeds from stock option exercises 383 - Purchases of common stock - share repurchase plan (4,836 ) (6,589 ) Repurchases of non-controlling interests (13,139 ) (8,763 ) Net cash provided by (used in) financing activities 341,433 (35,664 ) Effect of foreign currency exchange rates on total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash - (87 ) Net change in total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (2,633 ) (26,133 ) Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, beginning of period 104,997 162,358 Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, end of period $ 102,364 $ 136,225







Table 4 ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended September 30, 2021 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 1,422 $ 231 $ - $ - $ 1,653 Consumer 22,423 1,909 - - 24,332 Total $ 23,845 $ 2,140 $ - $ - $ 25,985 Fixed Business $ 16,549 $ 21,681 $ - $ - $ 38,230 Consumer 40,870 15,484 - - 56,354 Total $ 57,419 $ 37,165 $ - $ - $ 94,584 Carrier Services $ 2,557 $ 31,939 $ - $ - $ 34,496 Other 233 - - - 233 Total Communications Services $ 84,054 $ 71,244 $ - $ - $ 155,298 Managed services $ 1,252 $ 3,793 $ - $ - $ 5,045 Construction - 6,417 - - 6,417 Total Other $ 1,252 $ 10,210 $ - $ - $ 11,462 Total Revenue $ 85,306 $ 81,454 $ - $ - $ 166,760 Depreciation $ 13,308 $ 14,327 $ - $ 1,240 $ 28,875 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 418 $ 3,062 $ - $ - $ 3,480 Total operating expenses $ 72,093 $ 91,284 $ 55 $ 4,310 $ 167,742 Operating Income (Loss) $ 13,213 $ (9,830 ) $ (55 ) $ (4,310 ) $ (982 ) Stock-based compensation $ 36 $ 101 $ - $ 1,468 $ 1,605 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (2,337 ) $ 4,193 $ - $ - $ 1,856 Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 26,939 $ 7,559 $ (55 ) $ (3,070 ) $ 31,373 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 26,872 $ 16,404 $ (56 ) $ (6,407 ) $ 36,813 Balance Sheet Data (at September 30, 2021): Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 52,106 $ 38,143 $ 2,476 $ 8,543 $ 101,268 Total current assets 116,271 116,852 6,322 10,260 249,705 Fixed assets, net 448,062 457,154 - 10,618 915,834 Total assets 650,023 870,281 20,500 86,580 1,627,384 Total current liabilities 84,092 93,612 356 24,950 203,010 Total debt 70,142 239,474 - 65,000 374,616 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the three months ended September 30, 2020 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 1,108 $ 136 $ - $ - $ 1,244 Consumer 20,298 2,296 - - 22,594 Total $ 21,406 $ 2,432 $ - $ - $ 23,838 Fixed Business $ 16,516 $ 1,954 $ - $ - $ 18,470 Consumer 40,848 3,465 - - 44,313 Total $ 57,364 $ 5,419 $ - $ - $ 62,783 Carrier Services $ 1,851 $ 19,852 $ - $ - $ 21,703 Other 397 - - - 397 Total Communications Services $ 81,018 $ 27,703 $ - $ - $ 108,721 Renewable Energy $ - $ - $ 1,177 $ - $ 1,177 Managed services 1,447 - - - 1,447 Construction - 394 - - 394 Total Other $ 1,447 $ 394 $ 1,177 $ - $ 3,018 Total Revenue $ 82,465 $ 28,097 $ 1,177 $ - $ 111,739 Depreciation $ 13,248 $ 5,729 $ 491 $ 1,689 $ 21,157 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 423 $ - $ - $ - $ 423 Total operating expenses $ 66,441 $ 25,879 $ 1,275 $ 8,587 $ 102,182 Operating Income (Loss) $ 16,024 $ 2,218 $ (98 ) $ (8,587 ) $ 9,557 Stock-based compensation $ 29 $ - $ 66 $ 1,792 $ 1,887 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (2,762 ) $ (786 ) $ 18 $ - $ (3,530 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 29,695 $ 7,947 $ 393 $ (6,898 ) $ 31,137 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 29,695 $ 7,943 $ 393 $ (6,867 ) $ 31,164 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 3,917 $ 1,149 $ - $ - $ 5,066 Consumer 64,503 6,258 - - 70,761 Total $ 68,420 $ 7,407 $ - $ - $ 75,827 Fixed Business $ 50,037 $ 26,409 $ - $ - $ 76,446 Consumer 125,255 23,004 - - 148,259 Total $ 175,292 $ 49,413 $ - $ - $ 224,705 Carrier Services $ 6,963 $ 70,713 $ - $ - $ 77,676 Other 689 - - - 689 Total Communications Services $ 251,364 $ 127,533 $ - $ - $ 378,897 Renewable Energy $ - $ - $ 418 $ - $ 418 Managed services 3,978 3,793 - - 7,771 Construction - 28,049 - - 28,049 Total Other $ 3,978 $ 31,842 $ 418 $ - $ 36,238 Total Revenue $ 255,342 $ 159,375 $ 418 $ - $ 415,135 Depreciation $ 40,080 $ 24,598 $ 188 $ 3,827 $ 68,693 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 1,262 $ 3,062 $ - $ - $ 4,324 Total operating expenses $ 214,343 $ 170,295 $ 1,906 $ 23,320 $ 409,864 Operating Income (Loss) $ 40,999 $ (10,920 ) $ (1,488 ) $ (23,320 ) $ 5,271 Stock-based compensation $ 83 $ - $ 22 $ 4,911 $ 5,016 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (5,857 ) $ 4,075 $ 796 $ - $ (986 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 82,341 $ 16,740 $ (1,300 ) $ (19,493 ) $ 78,288 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 82,276 $ 23,820 $ (110 ) $ (19,270 ) $ 86,716 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Statement of Operations Data: Revenue Mobility Business $ 3,136 $ 140 $ - $ - $ 3,276 Consumer 57,468 7,063 - - 64,531 Total $ 60,604 $ 7,203 $ - $ - $ 67,807 Fixed Business $ 51,115 $ 6,676 $ - $ - $ 57,791 Consumer 121,305 8,505 - - 129,810 Total $ 172,420 $ 15,181 $ - $ - $ 187,601 Carrier Services $ 5,392 $ 60,779 $ - $ - $ 66,171 Other 1,286 - - - 1,286 Total Communications Services $ 239,702 $ 83,163 $ - $ - $ 322,865 Renewable Energy $ - $ - $ 3,374 $ - $ 3,374 Managed services 5,110 - - - 5,110 Construction - 394 - - 394 Total Other $ 5,110 $ 394 $ 3,374 $ - $ 8,878 Total Revenue $ 244,812 $ 83,557 $ 3,374 $ - $ 331,743 Depreciation $ 40,736 $ 17,331 $ 1,590 $ 5,048 $ 64,705 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions $ 1,384 $ - $ - $ - $ 1,384 Total operating expenses $ 200,693 $ 77,316 $ 4,549 $ 25,306 $ 307,864 Operating Income (Loss) $ 44,119 $ 6,241 $ (1,175 ) $ (25,306 ) $ 23,879 Stock-based compensation $ 20 $ - $ 197 $ 4,391 $ 4,608 Non-controlling interest ( net income or (loss) ) $ (7,770 ) $ (2,880 ) $ 112 $ - $ (10,538 ) Non GAAP measures: EBITDA (1) $ 86,239 $ 23,572 $ 415 $ (20,258 ) $ 89,968 Adjusted EBITDA (2) $ 86,252 $ 23,573 $ 545 $ (20,195 ) $ 90,175 * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Financial Information (In Thousands) at December 31, 2020 International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Balance Sheet Data (at December 31, 2020): Cash, cash equivalents and investments $ 45,848 $ 26,921 $ 4,311 $ 26,845 $ 103,925 Total current assets 107,315 65,806 39,057 27,887 240,065 Fixed assets, net 449,888 73,717 - 12,857 536,462 Total assets 642,834 265,797 39,045 136,035 1,083,711 Total current liabilities 80,875 43,200 1,038 22,815 147,928 Total debt 72,823 - - - 72,823 (1) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA (2) See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA * Corporate and Other refer to corporate overhead expenses and consolidating adjustments ATN International, Inc. Selected Segment Operational Information (In Thousands) at September 30, 2021 Quarter ended September 30, December 31, March 31, June 30, September 30, 2020 2020 2021 2021 2021 International Telecom Operational Data: Mobile - Subscribers * Pre-Paid 244,700 257,200 261,900 273,400 276,400 Post-Paid 43,100 44,700 45,500 46,400 49,300 Total 287,800 301,900 307,400 319,800 325,700 Mobile - Churn 1.77 % 2.18 % 2.28 % 2.21 % 2.67 % Fixed - Subscribers* Broadband 136,800 140,100 142,900 143,000 143,900 Video 35,800 35,800 35,300 33,600 33,100 Voice 163,700 164,300 165,500 165,800 166,200 * Counts were adjusted for all periods presented based upon a change in methodology and process







Table 5 ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the three months ended September 30, 2021 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 13,213 $ (9,830 ) $ (55 ) $ (4,310 ) $ (982 ) Depreciation expense 13,308 14,327 - 1,240 28,875 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 418 3,062 - - 3,480 EBITDA $ 26,939 $ 7,559 $ (55 ) $ (3,070 ) $ 31,373 Transaction-related charges - 9,033 - (3,337 ) $ 5,696 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets (67 ) (188 ) (1 ) - $ (257 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 26,872 $ 16,404 $ (56 ) $ (6,407 ) $

36,813 Revenue 85,306 81,454 - - 166,760 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 31.5 % 20.1 % NA NA 22.1 % For the three months ended September 30, 2020 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 16,024 $ 2,218 $ (98 ) $ (8,587 ) $ 9,557 Depreciation expense 13,248 5,729 491 1,689 21,157 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 423 - - - 423 EBITDA $ 29,695 $ 7,947 $ 393 $ (6,898 ) $ 31,137 Transaction-related charges - - - 31 31 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets - (4 ) - - (4 ) ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 29,695 $ 7,943 $ 393 $ (6,867 ) $ 31,164 Revenue 82,465 28,097 1,177 - 111,739 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 36.0 % 28.3 % 33.4 % NA 27.9 % ATN International, Inc. Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Measures (In Thousands) For the nine months ended September 30, 2021 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 40,999 $ (10,920 ) $ (1,488 ) $ (23,320 ) $ 5,271 Depreciation expense 40,080 24,598 188 3,827 68,693 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 1,262 3,062 - - 4,324 EBITDA $ 82,341 $ 16,740 $ (1,300 ) $ (19,493 ) $ 78,288 Transaction-related charges - 7,257 566 - 7,823 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets (65 ) (177 ) 624 223 605 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 82,276 $ 23,820 $ (110 ) $ (19,270 ) $ 86,716 Revenue 255,342 159,375 418 - 415,135 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 32.2 % 14.9 % -26.4 % NA 20.9 % For the nine months ended September 30, 2020 is as follows: International Telecom US Telecom Renewable Energy Corporate and Other * Total Operating income (loss) $ 44,119 $ 6,241 $ (1,175 ) $ (25,306 ) $ 23,879 Depreciation expense 40,736 17,331 1,590 5,048 64,705 Amortization of intangibles from acquisitions 1,384 - - - 1,384 EBITDA $ 86,239 $ 23,572 $ 415 $ (20,258 ) $ 89,968 Transaction-related charges - - 84 63 147 (Gain) Loss on disposition of assets 13 1 46 - 60 ADJUSTED EBITDA $ 86,252 $ 23,573 $ 545 $ (20,195 ) $ 90,175 Revenue 244,812 83,557 3,374 - 331,743 ADJUSTED EBITDA MARGIN 35.2 % 28.2 % 16.2 % NA 27.2 %

1 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.

2 See Table 5 for reconciliation of Operating Income to Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure.