Home BancShares, Inc. Announces Fourth Quarter Cash Dividend

CONWAY, Ark., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Home BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ GS: HOMB), parent company of Centennial Bank, today announced that its Board of Directors has declared a regular $0.14 per share quarterly cash dividend payable December 8, 2021, to shareholders of record November 17, 2021. The cash dividend remains consistent with the dividend paid during the first three quarters of 2021.



Home BancShares, Inc. is a bank holding company, headquartered in Conway, Arkansas. Its wholly-owned subsidiary, Centennial Bank, provides a broad range of commercial and retail banking plus related financial services to businesses, real estate developers, investors, individuals and municipalities. Centennial Bank has branch locations in Arkansas, Florida, South Alabama and New York City. The Company’s common stock is traded through the NASDAQ Global Select Market under the symbol “HOMB.”

