CBTX, Inc. Reports Quarterly Financial Results

Robert R. Franklin, Jr., Chairman, CEO and President of the Company said, “We are proud to present our third quarter financial results which continue to be indicative of the transition from a COVID dominated economy through most of the first half of the year to an improved economic environment as we enter the fourth quarter. We have seen credit stabilize, and continued growth in deposits which have provided the Bank with significant liquidity and opportunity. As we enter the fourth quarter, with the local economy continuing to improve, our customers are starting new projects and looking for new ways to expand their businesses.”

Mr. Franklin continued, “During much of 2020 and early 2021 we consciously curtailed our commercial real estate lending due to the uncertainty surrounding the sector and we are seeing the effects of slowing that engine as we rebuild our pipeline. Our lenders have made good efforts to increase our pipeline in a highly competitive environment. We have experienced an unusually high number of payoffs during the last couple of quarters but see the stabilization of our portfolio in the fourth quarter and foresee the ability to get back to our traditional growth rate in the next couple of quarters.”

“In light of the significant liquidity that our customers have provided us, we increased our bond purchases on a measured basis given that we continue to reside in a very low interest rate environment. We will continue to look at our expense base as we budget for 2022 and make adjustments where warranted,” Mr. Franklin added.

Mr. Franklin further said, “CBTX, Inc. is in a solid position for success with an experienced lending staff, liquidity to lend and significant capital to give us flexibility in supporting our future expansion decisions. Our strong, loyal and low-cost relationship driven deposit base continues to provide significant shareholder value. Our asset sensitivity gives us an upside as we transition to a higher interest rate environment possibly in late 2022. Our goal is to finish strong in the fourth quarter as we build momentum into 2022 and return to our traditional growth rate. We are excited about the future for CBTX, Inc.”

Highlights

Net income was $14.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, or $0.59 per diluted share, compared to $11.7 million, or $0.48 per diluted share, for the second quarter of 2021 and $6.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, for the third quarter of 2020.

Decrease in the allowance for credit losses, or ACL, resulted in a recapture of credit losses of $4.9 million during the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to continued improvements in the national and local economies and economic forecasts and the reduction of the loan portfolios during the third quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis decreased to 3.22% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.29% for the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to lower average balances for the loan portfolio.

Cash and equivalents increased $210.4 million to $998.8 million during the third quarter of 2021, primarily due to net deposit inflows and loan payments received.

Operating Results

Net Interest Income

Net interest income was $31.2 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $31.0 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $31.7 million for the third quarter of 2020. Net interest income increased $231,000 during the third quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2021, primarily due to an increase in income on interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions due to higher rates and higher average balances and an increase in income on securities due to higher average securities balances, higher rates on loans and the impact of an additional day during the third quarter of 2021 compared to the second quarter of 2021. These increases were partially offset by lower average loans. The increase in loan yield during the third quarter of 2021 includes $2.3 million of net fees recognized on Paycheck Protection Program, or PPP, loans in the third quarter of 2021, compared to $1.5 million recognized in the second quarter of 2021.

Net interest income decreased $459,000 during the third quarter of 2021, compared to the third quarter of 2020, primarily due to lower average loans and higher average interest-bearing deposits, partially offset by lower rates on interest-bearing deposits and higher rates on loans.

The yield on interest-earning assets was 3.33% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.41% for the second quarter of 2021 and 3.75% for the third quarter of 2020. The cost of interest-bearing liabilities was 0.30% for the third quarter of 2021, 0.32% for the second quarter of 2021 and 0.46% for the third quarter of 2020. The Company’s net interest margin on a tax equivalent basis was 3.22% for the third quarter of 2021, compared to 3.29% for the second quarter of 2021 and 3.55% for the third quarter of 2020.

Provision (Recapture) for Credit Losses

The provision for credit losses was a recapture of credit losses of $4.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to a recapture of credit losses of $5.1 million for the second quarter of 2021 and a provision of credit losses of $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2020.

The recapture of credit losses for the third and second quarters of 2021 were primarily the result of the adjustment of certain qualitative factors used to determine the ACL due to the continued improvements in the national and local economies and economic forecasts.

The provision for credit losses of $4.1 million for the third quarter of 2020 resulted from the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic and the sustained instability of the oil and gas industry, which led to the adjustment of certain factors utilized to determine the ACL.

At September 30, 2021, the ACL for loans was $32.2 million, or 1.23%, to loans excluding loans held for sale, $37.2 million, or 1.36%, to loans excluding loans held for sale, at June 30, 2021 and $44.1 million, or 1.49%, to loans excluding loans held for sale at September 30, 2020. The decrease in the ACL for loans at September 30, 2021 was primarily the result of the adjustment of certain qualitative factors utilized in the Company’s ACL estimate due to the continued improvements in the national and local economies and economic forecasts. A decrease in the Company’s loan portfolio also contributed to the decrease in the ACL during 2021.

The ACL for unfunded commitments was $3.6 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $3.4 million at June 30, 2021 and $4.5 million at September 30, 2020. The decrease in the ACL for unfunded commitments from June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021 and from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021 was primarily the result of the adjustment to certain qualitative factors due to the continued improvements in the national and local economies and economic forecasts as well as fluctuations in unfunded commitments.

Noninterest Income

Noninterest income was $5.6 million for the third quarter of 2021, $3.5 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $4.0 million for the third quarter of 2020. The increase of $2.1 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to the second quarter of 2021 and an increase of $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to the third quarter of 2020 were both primarily due to gains of $1.9 million and $769,000 during the third quarter of 2021 and 2020 related to bank-owned life insurance. As the owner and beneficiary under bank-owned insurance policies as the result of claims submitted on covered individuals, the Company received proceeds of $2.7 million and $2.0 million during the third quarter of 2021 and the third quarter of 2020, respectively.

Noninterest Expense

Noninterest expense was $24.4 million for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $25.2 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $23.9 million for the third quarter of 2020. The decrease in noninterest expense of $825,000 between the third quarter of 2021 and the second quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $874,000 decrease in professional and director fees. Professional fees related to Bank Secrecy Act/Anti-Money Laundering, or BSA/AML, compliance matters decreased $1.2 million to $202,000 for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $1.4 million for the second quarter of 2021. This decrease in BSA/AML related professional fees during the third quarter of 2021 was partially offset by increases in consulting fees related to a loan review project.

The increase in noninterest expense of $514,000 for the third quarter of 2021, compared to the third quarter of 2020, was primarily due to a $668,000 increase in salaries and employee benefits, a $164,000 increase in occupancy expense, a $104,000 increase in data processing and software, and a $126,000 increase in security and protection expense, partially offset by a $879,000 decrease in professional and director fees. Professional fees related to BSA/AML compliance matters decreased $1.3 million to $202,000 for the third quarter of 2021, compared to $1.5 million for the third quarter of 2020.

Income Taxes

Income tax expense was $2.9 million for the third quarter of 2021, $2.7 million for the second quarter of 2021 and $1.3 million for the third quarter of 2020. The effective tax rates were 16.81% for the third quarter of 2021, 18.70% for the second quarter of 2021 and 17.31% for the third quarter of 2020. The differences between the federal statutory rate of 21% and the effective tax rates were largely attributable to permanent differences primarily related to tax exempt interest income and bank-owned life insurance earnings.

Balance Sheet Highlights

Loans

Loans excluding loans held for sale were $2.6 billion at September 30, 2021, $2.7 billion at June 30, 2021 and $3.0 billion at September 30, 2020. The decrease from June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021 and the decrease from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021 were both primarily due to larger loan paydowns than loan originations.

The decrease in loans was also impacted by the decrease in the Company’s PPP loans which were $100.8 million, net of deferred fees and unearned discounts, at September 30, 2021, $179.1 million at June 30, 2021 and $324.3 million at September 30, 2020. During the third quarter of 2021, no PPP loans were originated and payments totaling $80.6 million were received. During the second quarter of 2021, $20.4 million of PPP loans were originated and payments totaling $110.4 million were received.

In support of customers impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Company offered relief through payment deferrals during 2020 and the first nine months of 2021. As of September 30, 2021, the Company had 7 loans subject to such deferral arrangements with outstanding principal balances of $18.8 million and 9 loans on deferral arrangements with total outstanding principal balances of $20.5 million at June 30, 2021 and 41 loans on deferral arrangement with total outstanding principal balances totaling $82.4 million at September 30, 2020.

Cash and Cash Equivalents

Cash and equivalents increased $210.4 million from June 30, 2021 to September 30, 2021 and $621.2 million from September 30, 2020 to September 30, 2021. These increases are primarily due to loan payments received and net deposit inflows.

Securities

Securities were $359.5 million at September 30, 2021, $309.2 million at June 30, 2021 and $226.1 million at September 30, 2020. The increase in securities was primarily due to purchases out pacing maturities, call and paydowns.

Deposits and Borrowings

Total deposits were $3.5 billion at September 30, 2021, $3.4 billion at June 30, 2021 and $3.2 billion at September 30, 2020. The increase in deposits of $114.8 million between June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2021 was due to net deposit inflows of $43.5 million in interest-bearing accounts and net deposit inflows of $71.4 million in non-interest-bearing accounts. The increase in deposits of $361.0 million between September 30, 2020 and September 30, 2021 was due to net deposit inflows of $193.8 million and $167.2 million in interest-bearing accounts and noninterest-bearing accounts, respectively.

The Company defines total borrowings as the total of repurchase agreements, Federal Home Loan Bank advances and notes payable. Total borrowings were $50.0 million, $50.0 million and $52.2 million at September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively.

Capital

At September 30, 2021, the Company continued to be well capitalized and maintained strong capital ratios under bank regulatory requirements. The Company’s total risk-based capital ratio was 18.12% at September 30, 2021, compared to 17.72% at June 30, 2021 and 16.67% at September 30, 2020. The Company’s tier 1 leverage ratio was 11.69% at September 30, 2021, compared to 11.63% at June 30, 2021 and 11.90% at September 30, 2020. The Company’s total shareholders’ equity to total assets ratio was 13.41% at September 30, 2021, 13.68% at June 30, 2021 and 14.18% at September 30, 2020.

The ratio of tangible equity to tangible assets was 11.64% at September 30, 2021, 11.84% at June 30, 2021 and 12.22% at September 30, 2020. Tangible equity to tangible assets is a non-GAAP financial measure. The most directly comparable financial measure calculated in accordance with United States generally accepted accounting principles, or GAAP, to tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets. See the table captioned “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including “tangible book value,” “tangible book value per share,” and “tangible equity to tangible assets,” which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP. Please refer to the table titled “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release for a reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures.

About CBTX, Inc.

CBTX, Inc. is the bank holding company for CommunityBank of Texas, N.A., a community bank, offering commercial banking solutions to small and mid-sized businesses and professionals in Houston, Dallas, Beaumont and surrounding communities in Texas. Visit www.communitybankoftx.com for more information.

Forward-Looking Statements

This earnings release may contain certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the securities laws that are based on various facts and derived utilizing important assumptions, current expectations, estimates and projections about the Company and its subsidiary. Forward-looking statements include information regarding the Company’s future financial performance, business and growth strategy, projected plans and objectives, as well as projections of macroeconomic and industry trends, which are inherently unreliable due to the multiple factors that impact economic trends, and any such variations may be material. Statements preceded by, followed by or that otherwise include the words “believes,” “expects,” “anticipates,” “intends,” “projects,” “estimates,” “plans” and similar expressions or future or conditional verbs such as “will,” “should,” “would,” “may” and “could” are generally forward-looking in nature and not historical facts, although not all forward-looking statements include the foregoing. Further, certain factors that could affect our future results and cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: natural disasters and adverse weather on the Company’s market area, acts of terrorism, pandemics, an outbreak of hostilities or other international or domestic calamities and other matters beyond the Company’s control; the Company’s ability to manage the economic risks related to the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic (including risks related to its customers’ credit quality, deferrals and modifications to loans); the geographic concentration of the Company’s markets in Houston and Beaumont, Texas; the Company’s ability to manage changes and the continued health or availability of management personnel; the amount of nonperforming and classified assets that the Company holds and the time and effort necessary to resolve nonperforming assets; deterioration of asset quality; interest rate risk associated with the Company’s business; national business and economic conditions in general, in the financial services industry and within the Company’s primary markets; sustained instability of the oil and gas industry in general and within Texas; the composition of the Company’s loan portfolio, including the identity of the Company’s borrowers and the concentration of loans in specialized industries; changes in the value of collateral securing the Company’s loans; the Company’s ability to maintain important deposit customer relationships and its reputation; the Company’s ability to maintain effective internal control over financial reporting; the Company’s ability to pursue available remedies in the event of a loan default for PPP loans and the risk of holding such loans at unfavorable interest rates and on terms that are less favorable than those with customers to whom the Company would have otherwise lent; volatility and direction of market interest rates; liquidity risks associated with the Company’s business; systems failures, interruptions or breaches involving the Company’s information technology and telecommunications systems or third-party servicers; the failure of certain third-party vendors to perform; the institution and outcome of litigation and other legal proceedings against the Company or to which it may become subject; the operational risks associated with the Company’s business; the costs, effects and results of regulatory examinations, investigations, including the ongoing investigation by the Financial Crimes Enforcement Network of the U.S. Department of Treasury, or FinCEN, or reviews or the ability to obtain required regulatory approvals; the possible results and amount of civil money penalties related to such FinCEN investigation and the Company’s BSA/AML program; changes in the laws, rules, regulations, interpretations or policies relating to financial institution, accounting, tax, trade, monetary and fiscal matters; governmental or regulatory responses to the COVID-19 pandemic that may impact the Company’s loan portfolio and forbearance practice; further government intervention in the U.S. financial system that may impact how the Company achieves its performance goals; and other risks, uncertainties, and factors that are discussed from time to time in the Company’s reports and documents filed with the SEC. Additionally, many of these risks and uncertainties have been elevated by and may continue to be elevated by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The foregoing factors should not be construed as exhaustive and should be read together with the other cautionary statements included in the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K, filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, and other reports and statements that the Company has filed with the SEC. If one or more events related to these or other risks or uncertainties materialize, or if the Company’s underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual results may differ materially from what it anticipates. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on any such forward-looking statements. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and the Company does not undertake any obligation to publicly update or review any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise. New factors emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for the Company to predict which will arise. In addition, the Company cannot assess the impact of each factor on its business or the extent to which any factor, or combination of factors, may cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in any forward-looking statements. Copies of the SEC filings for the Company are available for download free of charge from www.communitybankoftx.com under the Investor Relations tab.





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Financial Highlights

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Profitability: Net income $ 14,421 $ 11,703 $ 10,019 $ 10,236 $ 6,421 $ 36,143 $ 16,125 Basic earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.48 $ 0.41 $ 0.42 $ 0.26 $ 1.48 $ 0.65 Diluted earnings per share $ 0.59 $ 0.48 $ 0.41 $ 0.41 $ 0.26 $ 1.47 $ 0.65 Return on average assets(1) 1.37 % 1.14 % 1.03 % 1.05 % 0.66 % 1.19 % 0.58 % Return on average shareholders' equity(1) 10.15 % 8.49 % 7.39 % 7.47 % 4.70 % 8.70 % 3.97 % Net interest margin - tax equivalent(1) 3.22 % 3.29 % 3.71 % 3.62 % 3.55 % 3.40 % 3.76 % Efficiency ratio(2) 66.21 % 73.02 % 64.32 % 65.64 % 66.77 % 67.76 % 63.76 % Liquidity and Capital Ratios: Total shareholders' equity to total assets 13.41 % 13.68 % 13.54 % 13.84 % 14.18 % 13.41 % 14.18 % Tangible equity to tangible assets(3) 11.64 % 11.84 % 11.67 % 11.94 % 12.22 % 11.64 % 12.22 % Common equity tier 1 capital ratio 16.87 % 16.46 % 15.75 % 15.45 % 15.41 % 16.87 % 15.41 % Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio 16.87 % 16.46 % 15.75 % 15.45 % 15.41 % 16.87 % 15.41 % Total risk-based capital ratio 18.12 % 17.72 % 17.00 % 16.71 % 16.67 % 18.12 % 16.67 % Tier 1 leverage ratio 11.69 % 11.63 % 11.90 % 12.00 % 11.90 % 11.69 % 11.90 % Credit Quality: Allowance for credit losses for loans to loans excluding loans held for sale 1.23 % 1.36 % 1.41 % 1.39 % 1.49 % 1.23 % 1.49 % Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.49 % 0.52 % 0.59 % 0.61 % 0.41 % 0.49 % 0.41 % Nonperforming loans to loans excluding loans held for sale 0.79 % 0.77 % 0.81 % 0.82 % 0.53 % 0.79 % 0.53 % Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) (0.01 )% (0.07 )% 0.01 % 0.49 % 0.02 % (0.03 )% — Other Data: Weighted average common shares outstanding - basic 24,432 24,447 24,508 24,621 24,748 24,462 24,808 Weighted average common shares outstanding - diluted 24,544 24,571 24,616 24,678 24,770 24,572 24,847 Common shares outstanding at period end 24,420 24,450 24,442 24,613 24,713 24,420 24,713 Dividends per share $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.13 $ 0.10 $ 0.10 $ 0.39 $ 0.30 Book value per share $ 23.12 $ 22.75 $ 22.31 $ 22.20 $ 21.89 $ 23.12 $ 21.89 Tangible book value per share(3) $ 19.65 $ 19.28 $ 18.84 $ 18.74 $ 18.44 $ 19.65 $ 18.44 Employees - full-time equivalents 520 529 517 511 515 520 515





(1) Annualized.

(2) Efficiency ratio represents noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income and noninterest income.

(3) Non-GAAP financial measure. See the table captioned “Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation” at the end of this earnings release.





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets

(In thousands)

9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Loans excluding loans held for sale $ 2,608,402 $ 2,729,496 $ 2,891,632 $ 2,924,117 $ 2,964,526 Allowance for credit losses for loans (32,208 ) (37,183 ) (40,874 ) (40,637 ) (44,069 ) Loans, net 2,576,194 2,692,313 2,850,758 2,883,480 2,920,457 Cash and equivalents 998,785 788,409 604,671 538,007 377,572 Securities 359,539 309,233 289,091 237,281 226,101 Premises and equipment 59,235 59,987 60,551 61,152 61,732 Goodwill 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 80,950 Other intangible assets 3,702 3,846 3,991 4,171 4,303 Loans held for sale 327 808 1,005 2,673 1,763 Operating lease right-to-use asset 11,527 12,514 12,900 13,285 12,893 Other assets 118,860 118,474 124,722 128,218 128,901 Total assets $ 4,209,119 $ 4,066,534 $ 4,028,639 $ 3,949,217 $ 3,814,672 Noninterest-bearing deposits $ 1,628,144 $ 1,556,784 $ 1,621,408 $ 1,476,425 $ 1,460,983 Interest-bearing deposits 1,903,491 1,860,002 1,763,339 1,825,369 1,709,681 Total deposits 3,531,635 3,416,786 3,384,747 3,301,794 3,170,664 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,000 Repurchase agreements — — — — 2,153 Operating lease liabilities 14,556 15,590 16,060 16,447 15,759 Other liabilities 48,335 27,931 32,483 34,525 35,175 Total liabilities 3,644,526 3,510,307 3,483,290 3,402,766 3,273,751 Total shareholders’ equity 564,593 556,227 545,349 546,451 540,921 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,209,119 $ 4,066,534 $ 4,028,639 $ 3,949,217 $ 3,814,672





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Condensed Consolidated Statements of Income

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 9/30/2021 9/30/2020 Interest income Interest and fees on loans $ 30,765 $ 30,793 $ 33,165 $ 32,886 $ 32,318 $ 94,723 $ 98,792 Securities 1,435 1,332 1,173 1,070 1,107 3,940 3,698 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 340 223 177 168 176 740 1,400 Equity investments 157 158 146 170 162 461 509 Total interest income 32,697 32,506 34,661 34,294 33,763 99,864 104,399 Interest expense Deposits 1,227 1,267 1,350 1,549 1,831 3,844 7,619 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 221 221 221 221 221 663 682 Other interest-bearing liabilities — — — 4 3 — 12 Total interest expense 1,448 1,488 1,571 1,774 2,055 4,507 8,313 Net interest income 31,249 31,018 33,090 32,520 31,708 95,357 96,086 Provision (recapture) for credit losses Provision (recapture) for credit losses for loans (5,057 ) (4,190 ) 286 229 4,569 (8,961 ) 17,845 Provision (recapture) for credit losses for unfunded commitments 162 (893 ) 126 (364 ) (461 ) (605 ) 1,182 Total provision (recapture) for credit losses (4,895 ) (5,083 ) 412 (135 ) 4,108 (9,566 ) 19,027 Net interest income after provision (recapture) for credit losses 36,144 36,101 32,678 32,655 27,600 104,923 77,059 Noninterest income Deposit account service charges 1,352 1,167 1,193 1,270 1,176 3,712 3,756 Card interchange fees 1,048 1,095 976 999 995 3,119 2,832 Earnings on bank-owned life insurance 2,323 390 390 407 1,187 3,103 2,015 Net gain on sales of assets 360 366 192 379 114 918 376 Other 479 473 360 467 551 1,312 2,280 Total noninterest income 5,562 3,491 3,111 3,522 4,023 12,164 11,259 Noninterest expense Salaries and employee benefits 15,000 14,734 14,188 12,848 14,332 43,922 42,567 Occupancy expense 2,660 2,597 2,521 2,628 2,496 7,778 7,478 Professional and director fees 1,567 2,441 1,703 3,209 2,446 5,711 5,139 Data processing and software 1,629 1,661 1,576 1,330 1,525 4,866 4,039 Regulatory fees 478 501 556 748 471 1,535 1,050 Advertising, marketing and business development 493 510 285 438 429 1,288 1,062 Telephone and communications 516 550 463 455 486 1,529 1,297 Security and protection expense 425 537 390 423 299 1,352 1,024 Amortization of intangibles 182 186 191 197 198 559 649 Other expenses 1,422 1,480 1,412 1,382 1,176 4,314 4,137 Total noninterest expense 24,372 25,197 23,285 23,658 23,858 72,854 68,442 Net income before income tax expense 17,334 14,395 12,504 12,519 7,765 44,233 19,876 Income tax expense 2,913 2,692 2,485 2,283 1,344 8,090 3,751 Net income $ 14,421 $ 11,703 $ 10,019 $ 10,236 $ 6,421 $ 36,143 $ 16,125





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Net Interest Margin

(In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 9/30/2020 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Balance Interest Paid Rate(1) Balance Interest Paid Rate(1) Balance Interest Paid Rate(1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Total loans(2) $ 2,702,248 $ 30,765 4.52 % $ 2,835,995 $ 30,793 4.36 % $ 2,945,320 $ 32,318 4.37 % Securities 327,968 1,435 1.74 % 302,808 1,332 1.76 % 236,015 1,107 1.87 % Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 854,406 340 0.16 % 670,508 223 0.13 % 383,626 176 0.18 % Equity investments 13,367 157 4.66 % 15,338 158 4.13 % 15,334 162 4.20 % Total interest-earning assets 3,897,989 $ 32,697 3.33 % 3,824,649 $ 32,506 3.41 % 3,580,295 $ 33,763 3.75 % Allowance for credit losses for loans (36,945 ) (40,806 ) (40,135 ) Noninterest-earning assets 313,901 317,115 326,590 Total assets $ 4,174,945 $ 4,100,958 $ 3,866,750 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,895,617 $ 1,227 0.26 % $ 1,839,812 $ 1,267 0.28 % $ 1,730,812 $ 1,831 0.42 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 50,000 221 1.75 % 50,000 221 1.77 % 50,000 221 1.76 % Other interest-bearing liabilities — — — — — — 2,230 3 0.54 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,945,617 $ 1,448 0.30 % 1,889,812 $ 1,488 0.32 % 1,783,042 $ 2,055 0.46 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,612,985 1,611,565 1,484,557 Other liabilities 52,712 46,774 55,386 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,665,697 1,658,339 1,539,943 Shareholders’ equity 563,631 552,807 543,765 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,174,945 $ 4,100,958 $ 3,866,750 Net interest income $ 31,249 $ 31,018 $ 31,708 Net interest spread(3) 3.03 % 3.09 % 3.29 % Net interest margin(4) 3.18 % 3.25 % 3.52 % Net interest margin - tax equivalent(5) 3.22 % 3.29 % 3.55 %





(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.

(3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $369,000, $321,000 and $258,000 for the quarters ended September 30, 2021, June 30, 2021 and September 30, 2020, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Net Interest Margin – Year to Date

(In thousands, except percentages)

Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021 2020 Average Interest Average Average Interest Average Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ Outstanding Earned/ Yield/ (Dollars in thousands) Balance Interest Paid Rate(1) Balance Interest Paid Rate(1) Assets Interest-earning assets: Total loans(2) $ 2,812,449 $ 94,723 4.50 % $ 2,829,767 $ 98,792 4.66 % Securities 296,958 3,940 1.77 % 236,756 3,698 2.09 % Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 668,119 740 0.15 % 359,134 1,400 0.52 % Equity investments 14,679 461 4.20 % 14,716 509 4.62 % Total interest-earning assets 3,792,205 $ 99,864 3.52 % 3,440,373 $ 104,399 4.05 % Allowance for credit losses for loans (39,594 ) (32,499 ) Noninterest-earning assets 318,009 309,778 Total assets $ 4,070,620 $ 3,717,652 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,846,211 $ 3,844 0.28 % $ 1,689,772 $ 7,619 0.60 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 50,000 663 1.77 % 56,898 682 1.60 % Other interest-bearing liabilities — — — 1,700 12 0.95 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,896,211 $ 4,507 0.32 % 1,748,370 $ 8,313 0.64 % Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,568,071 1,377,594 Other liabilities 50,966 48,881 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,619,037 1,426,475 Shareholders’ equity 555,372 542,807 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,070,620 $ 3,717,652 Net interest income $ 95,357 $ 96,086 Net interest spread(3) 3.20 % 3.41 % Net interest margin(4) 3.36 % 3.73 % Net interest margin - tax equivalent(5) 3.40 % 3.76 %





(1) Annualized.

(2) Includes average outstanding balances related to loans held for sale.

(3) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(4) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(5) Tax equivalent adjustments of $989,000 and $754,000 for the nine months ended September 30, 2021 and 2020, respectively, were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Rate/Volume Analysis

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended September 30, 2021, Compared to Three Months Ended June 30, 2021 Increase (Decrease) due to (Dollars in thousands) Rate Volume Days Total Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ 1,087 $ (1,454 ) $ 339 $ (28 ) Securities (22 ) 110 15 103 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 55 60 2 117 Equity investments 18 (21 ) 2 (1 ) Total increase (decrease) in interest income 1,138 (1,305 ) 358 191 Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits (94 ) 40 14 (40 ) Federal Home Loan Bank advances (2 ) — 2 — Other interest-bearing liabilities — — — — Total increase (decrease) in interest expense (96 ) 40 16 (40 ) Increase (decrease) in net interest income $ 1,234 $ (1,345 ) $ 342 $ 231





Three Months Ended September 30, 2021, Compared to Three Months Ended September 30, 2020 Increase (Decrease) due to (Dollars in thousands) Rate Volume Days Total Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ 1,117 $ (2,670 ) $ — $ (1,553 ) Securities (104 ) 432 — 328 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions (49 ) 213 — 164 Equity investments 15 (20 ) — (5 ) Total increase (decrease) in interest income 979 (2,045 ) — (1,066 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits (778 ) 174 — (604 ) Federal Home Loan Bank advances — — — — Other interest-bearing liabilities — (3 ) — (3 ) Total increase (decrease) in interest expense (778 ) 171 — (607 ) Increase (decrease) in net interest income $ 1,757 $ (2,216 ) $ — $ (459 )





Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021, Compared to Nine Months Ended September 30, 2020 Increase (Decrease) due to (Dollars in thousands) Rate Volume Days Total Interest-earning assets: Total loans $ (3,104 ) $ (604 ) $ (361 ) $ (4,069 ) Securities (687 ) 943 (14 ) 242 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions (1,858 ) 1,203 (5 ) (660 ) Equity investments (45 ) (1 ) (2 ) (48 ) Total increase (decrease) in interest income (5,694 ) 1,541 (382 ) (4,535 ) Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits (4,450 ) 703 (28 ) (3,775 ) Federal Home Loan Bank advances 67 (84 ) (2 ) (19 ) Other interest-bearing liabilities — (12 ) — (12 ) Total increase (decrease) in interest expense (4,383 ) 607 (30 ) (3,806 ) Increase (decrease) in net interest income $ (1,311 ) $ 934 $ (352 ) $ (729 )





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Yield Trend(1)

Three Months Ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Interest-earning assets: Total loans 4.52 % 4.36 % 4.64 % 4.42 % 4.37 % Securities 1.74 % 1.76 % 1.84 % 1.80 % 1.87 % Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 0.16 % 0.13 % 0.15 % 0.17 % 0.18 % Equity investments 4.66 % 4.13 % 3.86 % 4.41 % 4.20 % Total interest-earning assets 3.33 % 3.41 % 3.85 % 3.79 % 3.75 % Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits 0.26 % 0.28 % 0.30 % 0.35 % 0.42 % Federal Home Loan Bank advances 1.75 % 1.77 % 1.79 % 1.76 % 1.76 % Other interest-bearing liabilities — — — 1.12 % 0.54 % Total interest-bearing liabilities 0.30 % 0.32 % 0.34 % 0.39 % 0.46 % Net interest spread(2) 3.03 % 3.09 % 3.51 % 3.40 % 3.29 % Net interest margin(3) 3.18 % 3.25 % 3.68 % 3.59 % 3.52 % Net interest margin - tax equivalent(4) 3.22 % 3.29 % 3.71 % 3.62 % 3.55 %





(1) Annualized.

(2) Net interest spread is the average yield on interest-earning assets minus the average rate on interest-bearing liabilities.

(3) Net interest margin is equal to net interest income divided by average interest-earning assets.

(4) Tax equivalent adjustments were computed using a federal income tax rate of 21%.





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Average Outstanding Balances

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Assets Interest-earning assets: Total loans(1) $ 2,702,248 $ 2,835,995 $ 2,901,291 $ 2,961,622 $ 2,945,320 Securities 327,968 302,808 259,341 236,233 236,015 Interest-bearing deposits at other financial institutions 854,406 670,508 475,279 388,936 383,626 Equity investments 13,367 15,338 15,353 15,346 15,334 Total interest-earning assets 3,897,989 3,824,649 3,651,264 3,602,137 3,580,295 Allowance for credit losses for loans (36,945 ) (40,806 ) (41,078 ) (44,233 ) (40,135 ) Noninterest-earning assets 313,901 317,115 321,334 321,303 326,590 Total assets $ 4,174,945 $ 4,100,958 $ 3,931,520 $ 3,879,207 $ 3,866,750 Liabilities and Shareholders’ Equity Interest-bearing liabilities: Interest-bearing deposits $ 1,895,617 $ 1,839,812 $ 1,802,175 $ 1,744,557 $ 1,730,812 Federal Home Loan Bank advances 50,000 50,000 50,000 50,163 50,000 Other interest-bearing liabilities — — — 1,426 2,230 Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,945,617 1,889,812 1,852,175 1,796,146 1,783,042 Noninterest-bearing liabilities: Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,612,985 1,611,565 1,478,183 1,482,753 1,484,557 Other liabilities 52,712 46,774 51,634 55,174 55,386 Total noninterest-bearing liabilities 1,665,697 1,658,339 1,529,817 1,537,927 1,539,943 Shareholders’ equity 563,631 552,807 549,528 545,134 543,765 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 4,174,945 $ 4,100,958 $ 3,931,520 $ 3,879,207 $ 3,866,750





(1) Includes average outstanding balances of loans held for sale.



CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Loans and Deposits Period End Balances

(In thousands, except percentages)

9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Amount % Loan Portfolio: Commercial and industrial $ 596,251 22.8 % $ 658,733 24.0 % $ 756,707 26.1 % $ 742,957 25.3 % $ 832,686 28.0 % Real estate: Commercial real estate 1,029,137 39.3 % 1,060,968 38.7 % 1,072,263 36.9 % 1,041,998 35.5 % 949,933 31.9 % Construction and development 393,541 15.0 % 426,007 15.5 % 464,091 16.0 % 522,705 17.8 % 506,216 17.0 % 1-4 family residential 204,151 7.8 % 211,328 7.7 % 224,880 7.7 % 239,872 8.2 % 253,868 8.5 % Multi-family residential 285,852 10.9 % 265,252 9.7 % 271,719 9.4 % 258,346 8.8 % 298,733 10.0 % Consumer 27,930 1.1 % 31,444 1.1 % 32,767 1.1 % 33,884 1.1 % 35,637 1.2 % Agriculture 8,780 0.4 % 8,283 0.4 % 6,974 0.2 % 8,670 0.3 % 9,753 0.3 % Other 71,915 2.7 % 78,607 2.9 % 74,387 2.6 % 88,238 3.0 % 91,501 3.1 % Gross loans 2,617,557 100.0 % 2,740,622 100.0 % 2,903,788 100.0 % 2,936,670 100.0 % 2,978,327 100.0 % Less allowance for credit losses (32,208 ) (37,183 ) (40,874 ) (40,637 ) (44,069 ) Less deferred fees and unearned discount (8,828 ) (10,318 ) (11,151 ) (9,880 ) (12,038 ) Less loans held for sale (327 ) (808 ) (1,005 ) (2,673 ) (1,763 ) Loans, net $ 2,576,194 $ 2,692,313 $ 2,850,758 $ 2,883,480 $ 2,920,457 Deposits: Interest-bearing demand accounts $ 386,196 10.9 % $ 375,543 11.0 % $ 368,124 10.9 % $ 380,175 11.5 % $ 346,406 10.9 % Money market accounts 1,139,167 32.3 % 1,101,091 32.2 % 995,945 29.4 % 1,039,617 31.5 % 916,668 28.9 % Savings accounts 118,794 3.4 % 115,823 3.4 % 112,467 3.3 % 108,167 3.3 % 103,062 3.3 % Certificates and other time deposits, $100,000 or greater 140,740 4.0 % 142,343 4.2 % 145,762 4.3 % 152,592 4.6 % 171,854 5.4 % Certificates and other time deposits, less than $100,000 118,594 3.4 % 125,202 3.6 % 141,041 4.2 % 144,818 4.4 % 171,691 5.4 % Total interest-bearing deposits 1,903,491 54.0 % 1,860,002 54.4 % 1,763,339 52.1 % 1,825,369 55.3 % 1,709,681 53.9 % Noninterest-bearing deposits 1,628,144 46.0 % 1,556,784 45.6 % 1,621,408 47.9 % 1,476,425 44.7 % 1,460,983 46.1 % Total deposits $ 3,531,635 100.0 % $ 3,416,786 100.0 % $ 3,384,747 100.0 % $ 3,301,794 100.0 % $ 3,170,664 100.0 %





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Credit Quality

(In thousands, except percentages)

9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Nonperforming Assets (at period end): Nonaccrual loans: Commercial and industrial $ 9,773 $ 10,038 $ 12,230 $ 12,588 $ 6,699 Real estate: Commercial real estate 10,419 10,572 10,664 10,665 4,811 Construction and development — — 236 238 241 1-4 family residential 351 363 378 526 325 Other 42 — — — 3,500 Nonaccrual loans 20,585 20,973 23,508 24,017 15,576 Accruing loans 90 or more days past due — — — — — Total nonperforming loans 20,585 20,973 23,508 24,017 15,576 Foreclosed assets — — 106 — — Total nonperforming assets $ 20,585 $ 20,973 $ 23,614 $ 24,017 $ 15,576 Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans (at period end): Commercial and industrial $ 11,401 $ 12,260 $ 13,812 $ 13,035 $ 13,347 Real estate: Commercial real estate 11,744 13,260 14,280 13,798 12,745 Construction and development 3,334 4,453 5,445 6,089 6,334 1-4 family residential 1,700 2,172 2,458 2,578 2,871 Multi-family residential 2,156 2,382 2,714 2,513 3,117 Consumer 449 494 434 440 507 Agriculture 109 115 107 137 164 Other 1,315 2,047 1,624 2,047 4,984 Total allowance for credit losses for loans $ 32,208 $ 37,183 $ 40,874 $ 40,637 $ 44,069 Credit Quality Ratios (at period end): Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.49 % 0.52 % 0.59 % 0.61 % 0.41 % Nonperforming loans to loans excluding loans held for sale 0.79 % 0.77 % 0.81 % 0.82 % 0.53 % Allowance for credit losses for loans to nonperforming loans 156.46 % 177.29 % 173.87 % 169.20 % 282.93 % Allowance for credit losses for loans to loans excluding loans held for sale 1.23 % 1.36 % 1.41 % 1.39 % 1.49 %





CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Allowance for Credit Losses for Loans

(In thousands, except percentages)

Three Months Ended 9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Beginning balance $ 37,183 $ 40,874 $ 40,637 $ 44,069 $ 39,678 Provision (recapture): Commercial and industrial (945 ) (1,955 ) 872 (7 ) 1,270 Real estate: Commercial real estate (1,516 ) (1,020 ) 482 910 456 Construction and development (1,119 ) (992 ) (644 ) (245 ) (716 ) 1-4 family residential (469 ) (286 ) (120 ) (293 ) (297 ) Multi-family residential (226 ) (332 ) 201 (604 ) 237 Consumer (39 ) (36 ) (10 ) (68 ) (15 ) Agriculture (11 ) 8 (72 ) (27 ) 30 Other (732 ) 423 (423 ) 563 3,604 Total provision (recapture) (5,057 ) (4,190 ) 286 229 4,569 Net (charge-offs) recoveries: Commercial and industrial 86 403 (95 ) (305 ) (31 ) Real estate: Commercial real estate — — — 143 (135 ) Construction and development — — — — — 1-4 family residential (3 ) — — — (5 ) Multi-family residential — — — — — Consumer (6 ) 96 4 1 (7 ) Agriculture 5 — 42 — — Other — — — (3,500 ) — Total net (charge-offs) recoveries 82 499 (49 ) (3,661 ) (178 ) Ending balance $ 32,208 $ 37,183 $ 40,874 $ 40,637 $ 44,069 Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average loans(1) (0.01 )% (0.07 )% 0.01 % 0.49 % 0.02 %





(1) Annualized.

CBTX, INC. AND SUBSIDIARY

Non-GAAP to GAAP Reconciliation

(In thousands, except per share data and percentages)

Our accounting and reporting policies conform to GAAP and the prevailing practices in the banking industry. However, we also evaluate our performance based on certain additional non-GAAP financial measures. We classify a financial measure as being a non-GAAP financial measure if that financial measure excludes or includes amounts, or is subject to adjustments that have the effect of excluding or including amounts, that are not included or excluded in the most directly comparable measure calculated and presented in accordance with GAAP in our statements of income, balance sheets or statements of cash flows. Non-GAAP financial measures do not include operating, other statistical measures or ratios calculated using exclusively financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the most directly comparable or other financial measures calculated in accordance with GAAP. Moreover, the way we calculate the non-GAAP financial measures may differ from that of other companies reporting measures with similar names.

This earnings release contains certain non-GAAP financial measures including “tangible book value,” “tangible book value per common share,” and “tangible equity to tangible assets,” which are supplemental measures that are not required by, or are not presented in accordance with, GAAP.

We calculate tangible equity as total shareholders’ equity, less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization, and tangible book value per share as tangible equity divided by shares of common stock outstanding at the end of the relevant period. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible book value per share is book value per share.

We calculate tangible assets as total assets less goodwill and other intangible assets, net of accumulated amortization. The most directly comparable GAAP financial measure for tangible equity to tangible assets is total shareholders’ equity to total assets.

We believe that tangible book value per share and tangible equity to tangible assets are measures that are important to many investors in the marketplace who are interested in book value per share and total shareholders’ equity to total assets, exclusive of change in intangible assets.

The following table reconciles, as of the dates set forth below, total shareholders’ equity to tangible equity, total assets to tangible assets and presents book value per share, tangible book value per share, tangible equity to tangible assets and total shareholders’ equity to total assets:

9/30/2021 6/30/2021 3/31/2021 12/31/2020 9/30/2020 Total shareholders’ equity $ 564,593 $ 556,227 $ 545,349 $ 546,451 $ 540,921 Adjustments: Goodwill (80,950 ) (80,950 ) (80,950 ) (80,950 ) (80,950 ) Other intangibles (3,702 ) (3,846 ) (3,991 ) (4,171 ) (4,303 ) Tangible equity $ 479,941 $ 471,431 $ 460,408 $ 461,330 $ 455,668 Total assets $ 4,209,119 $ 4,066,534 $ 4,028,639 $ 3,949,217 $ 3,814,672 Adjustments: Goodwill (80,950 ) (80,950 ) (80,950 ) (80,950 ) (80,950 ) Other intangibles (3,702 ) (3,846 ) (3,991 ) (4,171 ) (4,303 ) Tangible assets $ 4,124,467 $ 3,981,738 $ 3,943,698 $ 3,864,096 $ 3,729,419 Common shares outstanding 24,420 24,450 24,442 24,613 24,713 Book value per share $ 23.12 $ 22.75 $ 22.31 $ 22.20 $ 21.89 Tangible book value per share $ 19.65 $ 19.28 $ 18.84 $ 18.74 $ 18.44 Total shareholders’ equity to total assets 13.41 % 13.68 % 13.54 % 13.84 % 14.18 % Tangible equity to tangible assets 11.64 % 11.84 % 11.67 % 11.94 % 12.22 %

