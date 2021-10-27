Connecticut Celebrates Route 7 EV Corridor with Ribbon Cutting

NORWALK, Conn., Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Connecticut-based EV charging company JuiceBar today sponsored the Live Green Connecticut’s ribbon cutting event to celebrate the designation of Route 7 as a Federal Highway Administration EV Corridor.



Connecticut has many key players working together to accelerate the adoption of EVs throughout the state and the country. JuiceBar’s VP of Sales Paul Young was a speaker at the event along with Senator Bob Duff and Senator Will Haskell as well as Carlo Leone, Connecticut Department of Transportation who all spoke about the importance of building out the EV charging infrastructure to support EV adoption. JuiceBar CEO Paul Vosper and Chairman Jeff Mayer were also in attendance at today’s event.

The dignitaries spoke to the importance of forward-thinking legislation in support of EV adoption. The Connecticut Department of Transportation supports electrification statewide and the Federal Highway Administration’s Alternate Fuel Program.

The Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) is establishing EV Corridors to create a network of alternative fueling and charging infrastructure along national highway system corridors. The objective is to build out a national network and bring together state agencies, utilities, alternative fuel providers, and automotive OEMs to promote and advance alternative fuel corridor designations in partnership with the Department of Energy.

“We are honored to be a part of this significant event in our home state of Connecticut,” said Paul Vosper, JuiceBar CEO. “We take great pride in being a Made in America manufacturer of EV charging stations right here in Connecticut and are delighted to support our state’s exponential growth in fostering EV adoption.”

“Route 7 is a key connector between two major interstates in Connecticut and being designated as an alternative fuel corridor makes travel significantly easier for EV owners,” continued Vosper. “Diminishing range anxiety is a key step forward in the path to widespread EV adoption.”

To further the company’s mission of accelerating EV adoption, JuiceBar donated one of its Level 2 charging stations to Fodor Farms, where the celebration took place, and which will offer EV charging to drivers.

About JuiceBar

JuiceBar is a pioneer in EV Charging stations and has been committed to building a global EV charging infrastructure since 2009. Our JuiceBar chargers are manufactured and assembled in America and can be found in hundreds of cities throughout North America. Our latest 300 Series ‘Gen 3’ chargers offer charge times that are 60-250% faster than the industry's standard Level 2 charger, offer unique safety features, and are network-agnostic. We are recognized for our technology, superior user experience, elegant and resilient charger designs featuring custom branding, and our ability to consult and guide buyers through a cost-effective transition to e-mobility solutions. To learn more visit: www.JuiceBarEV.com .

