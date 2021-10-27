Global Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market is Predicted to Reach USD 21.88 Billion by 2028 : Fior Markets

Newark, NJ, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by Fior Markets, the global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market is expected to grow from USD 5.8 billion in 2020 to USD 21.88 billion by 2028, at a CAGR of 17.45% during the forecast period 2021-2028.

Certain factors are boosting the growth of the global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market. Some of them include increasingly reported APT attacks, increasing digitization & cloud migration, rise in in-laws for cyber security & government support, increased occurrence of cyber security threats & data breaches, growing cloud-based security solutions, and the proliferation of cloud-based APT protection services & solutions. In addition to this, the increasing protection breaches & cyber-attacks due to the pandemic is another driving factor of the global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market. The cyber threats are impeding the productivity of companies & damaging critical IT infrastructure & sensitive data of businesses. Due to the rapid growth in digital transactions over industry verticals, there is an expansion in the frequency of cybercrimes. The development in enterprise data leakages or data breaches fuels the market for cyber security services & products. This rise is attributed to technologies like ML, which assists attackers in building several various versions of spiteful codes each day.

Advanced persistent threat (APT) protection refers to a set of spiteful activities designed to penetrate a company's computing resources to illicitly gain information & ultimately cause damage to the target organization. The foremost objective behind an APT attack is to steal as much data as possible instead of causing damage to the present network & disrupt the network operations. There are a few APT attacks that require constant administration due to their complexity. These attacks target organizations with highly classified information like government institutions & financial companies. The features of the advanced persistent threat (APT) are that the APT solutions provide complete life-cycle security against zero-day & advanced persistent threats with an exclusive in-depth network defense framework.

The global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market is expected to witness significant growth due to the advanced constant threat-protection system's cyber security & data protection demand. The factors impeding the market growth are the diverse nature of security threats & lack of subject matter experts related to APT. In addition to this, the major restraining factor for developing the advanced persistent threat (APT) protection platform is its expensiveness. APTs and targeted threats have significantly increased in complexity, volume, and breadth, becoming the vital protection challenge for the advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market. The increasing cybercrimes in the healthcare sector are building the requirement for advanced cyber-securities are the opportunities for the advanced constant threat (APT) protection market in the coming years.



Key players operating in the advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market include are F-Secure, Raytheon Technologies, Palo Alto Networks, ZecOps Red Sift, McAfee, Broadcom, FireEye, Kaspersky, XM Cyber, Forcepoint and Aristi Labs. To gain a significant market share in the global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market, the key players are now focusing on adopting product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint ventures, collaborations, and partnerships. Forcepoint is a vital manufacturer operating in the advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market.

For example, in February 2020, Forcepoint offered Amazon Web Services (AWS) Security Hub protection solutions. Forcepoint integrated Forcepoint NGFW DLP, Forcepoint CASB, and Forcepoint CASB on the AWS Security Hub to produce 40,000 businesses with a holistic view of safety alerts created by Forcepoint’s risk-adaptive safety solutions. The Forcepoint AWS Security Hub integration assists users in managing their agreement status & protection alerts over their AWS accounts.

The cloud segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 56.12% in 2020.

Based on deployment model, the global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market is segmented into on-premise and cloud. The cloud segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 56.12% in 2020. This growth is attributed to the increasing concern about the integrated security standards with businesses & the availability of cloud protection services for both small & large enterprises.

The professional services segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 58.15% in 2020.

Based on service, the global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market is segmented into professional services & managed services. The professional services segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 58.15% in 2020. This growth is attributed to the increasing influence of innovative cyber protection services.

The large enterprises segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 59.05% in 2020.

Based on organization size, the global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market is segmented into small & medium businesses (SMBs) & large enterprises. The large enterprises segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 59.05% in 2020.This growth is attributed to investing significantly in advanced APT security solutions to provide optimum protection to their enterprise's intensely aggressive environment.

The security information and event management (SIEM) segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 57.86% in 2020.

Based on the solution, the global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market is segmented into endpoint protection and security information and event management (SIEM). The security information and event management (SIEM) segment dominated the market and held the largest market share of 57.86% in 2020. SIEM helps protection incident & threat discovery response by the historical analysis & real-time collection of protection events from a wide variety of contextual data & event sources.

Regional Segment Analysis of the Advanced Persistent Threat (APT) Protection Market

North America (U.S, Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, U.K, Italy, Russia, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India, Rest of APAC)

Latin America (Brazil, Argentina)

The Middle East and Africa (South Africa, UAE, Saudi Arabia and the Rest of MEA)

Based on geography, the advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market has been classified into North America, Europe, Latin America, Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. North America region holds the largest market share of 28.32% in the year 2020. This growth is attributed to the presence of a majority of key players in the region. On the other hand, the Asia Pacific region is witnessing significant growth due to the increasing threat of APT attacks. Further, India, Japan, and China are the major markets for advanced persistent threat (APT) protection solutions. Hence, it is anticipated that there will be growth in the Asia Pacific region, with more enterprises consolidating IT into their operations in countries like Malaysia, Vietnam, India, and Indonesia. Fraud & security concerns have risen among big data, AI, and IoT propagation in the APAC region.

About the report

The global advanced persistent threat (APT) protection market is analyzed based on value (USD Billion). All the segments have been analyzed on a worldwide, regional, and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each piece. The report offers an in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining key insight of the market. The study includes porter's five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, and competitor position grid analysis.

