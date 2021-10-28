HUTCHMED Initiates ESLIM-01, a Phase III Trial of HMPL-523 in Patients with Immune Thrombocytopenia in China

HONG KONG and SHANGHAI, China and FLORHAM PARK, N.J., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HUTCHMED (China) Limited (“HUTCHMED”) (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13) today announces that it has initiated a Phase III trial in China of HMPL-523, a novel, investigational spleen tyrosine kinase (“Syk”) inhibitor, in adult patients with primary immune thrombocytopenia (“ITP”), an autoimmune disorder that can lead to increased risk of bleeding. The first patient received their first dose on October 27, 2021.



The study is a randomized, double blinded, placebo-controlled Phase III clinical trial evaluating the efficacy and safety of HMPL-523 in treating adult patients with ITP. The primary endpoint of the study is the durable response rate. Secondary and exploratory endpoints include overall response rate (ORR), incidence of treatment emergent adverse events, and patient quality of life improvement. Approximately 180 patients are expected to be enrolled. Additional details may be found at clinicaltrials.gov, using identifier NCT05029635.

Christian Hogg, CEO of HUTCHMED, said, “There is a clear need for new therapies in treating ITP, a condition that can profoundly impact patients’ quality of life. With the current treatment options, patients often develop resistance and thereby are prone to relapse. We hope HMPL-523 will provide an important alternative that can induce durable response for patients in this treatment setting.”

The rationale for this Phase III study is based on encouraging data from the Phase Ib study of HMPL-523 in adult patients with ITP. The safety, pharmacokinetics and preliminary efficacy data for the Phase Ib study are expected to be presented at the 63rd American Society of Hematology (ASH) Annual Meeting in December 2021.

About HMPL-523

HMPL-523 is a novel, investigational, selective small molecule inhibitor for oral administration targeting spleen tyrosine kinase, also known as Syk. Syk is a major component in B-cell receptor signaling and is an established target for the treatment of multiple subtypes of B-cell lymphomas and autoimmune disorders.

HUTCHMED currently retains all rights to HMPL-523 worldwide. In addition to ITP, HMPL-523 is also being studied in indolent non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma and multiple subtypes of B-cell malignancies in China, the U.S. and Europe (NCT02857998; NCT03779113). A trial to study HMPL-523 in patients with warm autoimmune hemolytic anemia (wAIHA), another autoimmune disorder, is also planned.

About ITP and Syk

ITP is an autoimmune disorder characterized by immunologic destruction of platelets and decreased platelet production. Patients with ITP exhibit symptoms of petechiae, purpura, and gastrointestinal and/or urinary mucosal tract bleeding.1 ITP is also associated with fatigue (reported in up to 39% of adults with ITP) and impaired quality of life, across domains of emotional, functional and reproductive health, and work or social life.2-6 The incidence of primary ITP in adults is 3.3 per 100,000 adults per year with a prevalence of 9.5 per 100,000 adults.7

Adult ITP is a heterogeneous disease that can persist for years, even with best available care, and treatments are infrequently curative. Despite availability of several treatments with differing mechanisms of action, chronicity of disease continues to be a problem. Many patients develop resistance to treatment and thereby are prone to relapse.8 Thus, there remains a significant population of patients who have limited sensitivity to currently available agents and are in need of new treatments.

As platelet destruction in ITP is mediated by Syk-dependent phagocytosis of FcγR-bound platelets, Syk inhibition represents a promising approach to management of ITP.9

About HUTCHMED

HUTCHMED (Nasdaq/AIM:HCM; HKEX:13) is an innovative, commercial-stage, biopharmaceutical company. It is committed to the discovery and global development and commercialization of targeted therapies and immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer and immunological diseases. It has more than 4,500 personnel across all its companies, at the center of which is a team of over 1,400 in oncology/immunology. Since inception it has advanced eleven cancer drug candidates from in-house discovery into clinical studies around the world, with its first three oncology drugs now approved and marketed in China. For more information, please visit: www.hutch-med.com or follow us on LinkedIn.

