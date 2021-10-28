Bargaining Agreement Ratified at Lantic’s Montreal Refinery

English French

MONTRÉAL, Oct. 27, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (the “Corporation”) (TSX: RSI) announced today that the main bargaining unit representing the majority of employees at its Montreal refinery have ratified a five-year agreement with Lantic Inc., a wholly owned subsidiary of the Corporation.



The Montreal refinery employs approximately 200 unionized workers. The collective bargaining process between Lantic and its four Montreal unions began last winter in light of the expiry of a five-year agreement at the end of May.

“We are pleased that unionized workers of the main bargaining unit at our Montreal refinery voted in favour of the agreement and look forward to a continued collaboration with them over the long-term. With this agreement behind us, we can focus on fulfilling our essential role in the Canadian food supply chain by offering a wide range of sugars, sweeteners and maple syrup products,” said Mike Walton, President and CEO of Rogers Sugar Inc.

About Rogers Sugar Inc.

Rogers is a corporation established under the laws of Canada. The Corporation holds all of the common shares of Lantic and its administrative office is in Montréal, Québec. Lantic operates cane sugar refineries in Montreal, Québec and Vancouver, British Columbia, as well as the only Canadian sugar beet processing facility in Taber, Alberta. Lantic’s sugar products are marketed under the “Lantic” trademark in Eastern Canada, and the “Rogers” trademark in Western Canada and include granulated, icing, cube, yellow and brown sugars, liquid sugars and specialty syrups. Lantic owns all of the common shares of TMTC and its head office is headquartered in Montréal, Québec. TMTC operates bottling plants in Granby, Dégelis and in St-Honoré-de-Shenley, Québec and in Websterville, Vermont. TMTC’s products include maple syrup and derived maple syrup products and are sold under various brand names, such as L.B. Maple Treat, Great Northern, Decacer and Highland Sugarworks.

