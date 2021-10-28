Chiliz Fan Tokens Football Cryptocurrency – Market Reports Site Launched

Frisco, United States, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The newly launched site explains that football fan tokens are one of the latest developments in the crypto space. They provide fans with a way to invest in their club, influence decisions, and show their support. Access to the latest market news and reports is essential for anyone interested in the latest blockchain and crypto developments.



Chiliz was founded in 2012, with the view of empowering millions of football fans around the world. The new site states that Chiliz is the official cryptocurrency of Socios.com and allows fans to buy voting rights on several issues at their favorite club.

One of the latest additions to the space is the debut fan token created by Bologna FC, in partnership with Chiliz. While the release date is undetermined, the move highlights the excitement surrounding fan tokens.

Fan tokens received mainstream attention recently when Lionel Messi agreed to sign for Paris Saint-Germain. Messi received some of the club’s fan tokens in his two-year contract.

Chiliz News provides detailed news and insight into the fan token movement. Interested parties can learn more about the options available to them and how to get involved.

Socios.com provides fans with a way to connect with their team and impact their decisions. The influence platform has partnered with clubs all around the world, including Barcelona and Juventus, to create new revenue streams and allow fans to earn VIP rewards.

Chiliz News aims to keep fans updated with the latest news across the global fan token landscape. Regular articles are posted, with topics ranging from Bologna’s new token to Socios.com venturing into tennis to reach a wider audience.

A spokesperson for Socios.com states: “We believe passion should be recognized and that every fan has the right to make their voice heard, wherever they are in the world. Influence your team, access VIP rewards, exclusive promotions and join a global community of superfans.”

By keeping track of the latest releases on the Chiliz News platform, sports fans around the world can make smarter decisions around their tokens and impact their club in the most effective way.

