Woodgate QLD Beachfront Luxury Property Ranked Best Top 5 QLD Suburbs 2021

Woodgate, Australia , Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The real estate agency’s latest property offering is located in Woodgate Beach, QLD one of the country’s most secluded seaside communities. The home is located just 42 steps from the shore, giving residents easy access to a wealth of water activities.

Property Adress: 56 Esplanade Woodgate QLD

Offers considered between $1.6 Million – $1.8 Million

A virtual walkthrough tour of this oceanfront home is available via 360 Degree Virtual Tour

This newly listed property has four bedrooms, three luxurious bathrooms, and a double garage, measuring a total of 373 square meters. It is part of the prestigious Esplanade enclave, a community that offers unfettered views of the majestic Pacific Ocean.

Queensland’s property market has seen excellent growth over the past two years largely due to the current pandemic. Industry figures show that luxury home sales in the area have risen 58% year over year as people look for spacious abodes that are more conducive to remote work and study.

Woodgate Realty offers clients access to premier homes in sought-after addresses, such as beachfront communities. It has extensive experience in catering to buyers of luxurious properties and can help them get the best deal possible.

The beachside house boasts many high-end features, including a chef-inspired gourmet kitchen with two large island benchtops and an array of cabinetry. It also has a walk-in pantry, a large refrigerator space, and an integrated hidden microwave storage cupboard.

All four bedrooms in the property are air-conditioned and carpeted with built-in wardrobes. The three bathrooms, meanwhile, have stone vanities, premium tapware, and high-end finishes.

The new owners can also enjoy leisurely amenities, including three outdoor entertaining spaces plus a furnished patio. There is also an upstairs balcony with private access to the master bedroom.

A recent article published by Aussie Home Loans states Woodgate is the 5th most desirable suburb to buy in QLD for 2021 and neighbouring suburb Childers ranked in the top 10.

‘Top buyers’ market suburbs in Queensland, ranked by potential:

1) Russell Island

2) Palmview

3) Kooralbyn

4) Monto

5) Woodgate

6) Baringa

7) Agnes Water

8) Wongaling Beach

9) Childers

10) Cooktown

See the full list here: QLD Top Suburbs 2021

About Woodgate Realty

Woodgate Realty is a premier real estate agency that strives to exceed every client’s expectations. Aside from Beachfront homes, Woodgate Realty has large flat blocks of land listed at Drift Estate with prices starting from $190,000.

A spokesperson says: “Our team promises to go above and beyond to guarantee your satisfaction. This ensures that your experience of buying a home is not just satisfying, but financially advantageous as well.”

Interested parties may visit Woodgate Realty if they need further details about the real estate agency and its other listings.

Website: https://www.woodgaterealty.com.au/