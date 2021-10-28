English French

STMicroelectronics Reports 2021 Third Quarter Financial Results

Q 3 net revenues $ 3.20 billion; gross margin 4 1 . 6 %; operating margin 1 8.9 % ; net income $ 474 million

YTD net revenues $ 9.20 billion; gross margin 40.4 %; operating margin 1 6.7 %; net income $ 1.25 b illion

Business outlook at the mid-point: Q4 net revenues of $3.40 billion and gross margin of 43.0%





Geneva, October 28, 2021 - STMicroelectronics (NYSE: STM), a global semiconductor leader serving customers across the spectrum of electronics applications, reported U.S. GAAP financial results for the third quarter ended October 2, 2021. This press release also contains non-U.S. GAAP measures (see Appendix for additional information).

ST reported third quarter net revenues of $3.20 billion, gross margin of 41.6%, operating margin of 18.9%, and net income of $474 million or $0.51 diluted earnings per share.

Jean-Marc Chery, STMicroelectronics President & CEO, commented:

“ Q3 net revenues came in substantially at the mid - point of our business outlook range , up 6.9% sequentially and up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Th e revenue performance was driven by strong global demand and by our engaged customer programs in Personal Electronic s . This was partially offset by lower than expected revenues in Automotive, caused by more severe than anticipated reduced operations at our Malaysian manufacturing facility due to the pandemic.

“ Q3 gross margin of 41.6% came in 60 basis points higher than the mid-point. On a year-over-year basis , Q 3 operating margin of 18.9% improved from 12.3%, and net income nearly doubled to $474 million .

“ F irst nine months net revenues increase d 31 .8 % year-over-year , driven by growth in all product groups , except the RF Communications sub-group . O perating margin was 1 6.7 % and net income $ 1.25 b illion.

“ ST’s fourth quarter outlook, at the mid-point, is for net revenues of $ 3.40 billion, increasing s equentially by 6.3 % ; gross margin is expected to be about 4 3.0 % .

“For the full year 2021, we now expect net revenues at the mid-point to be about $12.6 billion, translating into 23.3% year-over-year growth. The revenue growth planned for this year reflects continuing strong dynamics in all the end markets we address and our engaged customer programs.”

Quarterly Financial Summary (U.S. GAAP)

(US$ m, except per share data) Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 Q/Q Y/Y Net Revenues $3,197 $2,992 $2,666 6.9% 19.9% Gross Profit $1,330 $1,212 $959 9.8% 38.7% Gross Margin 41.6% 40.5% 36.0% 110 bps 560 bps Operating Income $605 $489 $329 23.9% 84.0% Operating Margin 18.9% 16.3% 12.3% 260 bps 660 bps Net Income $474 $412 $242 15.1% 95.6% Diluted Earnings Per Share $0.51 $0.44 $0.26 15.9% 96.2%

Thir d Quarter 202 1 Summary Review

Net Revenues By Product Group (US$ m) Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 Q/Q Y/Y Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) 1,005 1,077 851 -6.7% 18.1% Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS) 1,268 1,013 997 25.2% 27.1% Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) 920 897 815 2.6% 12.9% Others 4 5 3 - - Total Net Revenues 3,197 2,992 2,666 6.9% 19.9%

Net revenues totaled $3.20 billion, a year-over-year increase of 19.9%. On a year-over-year basis, the Company recorded higher net sales in all product groups except the RF Communications sub-group. Year-over-year net sales to OEMs and Distribution increased 9.9% and 48.6%, respectively. On a sequential basis, net revenues increased 6.9%, substantially in line with the mid-point of the Company’s guidance. AMS and MDG reported increases in net revenues on a sequential basis while ADG decreased, caused by more severe than anticipated reduced operations at our Malaysian manufacturing facility due to the pandemic.

Gross profit totaled $1.33 billion, a year-over-year increase of 38.7%. Gross margin of 41.6% increased 560 basis points year-over-year, mainly driven by improved product mix, manufacturing efficiencies, favorable pricing and lower unloading charges, partially offset by negative currency effects, net of hedging. Third quarter gross margin was 60 basis points above the mid-point of the Company’s guidance mainly due to product mix.

Operating income increased 84.0% to $605 million, compared to $329 million in the year-ago quarter. The Company’s operating margin increased 660 basis points on a year-over-year basis to 18.9% of net revenues, compared to 12.3% in the 2020 third quarter.

By product group , compared with the year-ago quarter:

Automotive and Discrete Group (ADG) :

Revenue increased in both Automotive and in Power Discrete.

Operating profit increased by 120.6% to $108 million. Operating margin was 10.8% compared to 5.8%.

Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group (AMS) :

Revenue increased in Analog, MEMS and Imaging.

Operating profit increased by 73.8% to $304 million. Operating margin was 24.0% compared to 17.5%.

Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group (MDG) :

Revenue increased in Microcontrollers and decreased in RF Communications.

Operating profit increased by 54.9% to $220 million. Operating margin was 23.9% compared to 17.4%.

Net income and diluted earnings per share increased to $474 million and $0.51, respectively, compared to $242 million and $0.26, respectively, in the year-ago quarter.

Cash Flow and Balance Sheet Highlights

Trailing 12 Months (US$ m) Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 Q3 2021 Q3 2020 TTM Change Net cash from operating activities 895 602 385 3,101 1,946 59.4% Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) 420 125 (25) 1,318 577 128.4%

Capital expenditure payments, net of proceeds from sales, were $437 million in the third quarter and $1.28 billion for the year-to-date period. In the year-ago quarter, capital expenditures, net, were $319 million.

Inventory at the end of the third quarter was $1.97 billion, compared to $1.93 billion in the year-ago quarter. Day sales of inventory at quarter-end was 96 days compared to 103 days in the year-ago quarter.

ST exercised the call option for the early redemption of its 2024 Tranche B of the convertible bond issued in 2017. As a consequence, bondholders exercised their conversion rights on the total of $750 million principal amount of the Tranche B convertible bond. In the third quarter, ST fully settled the Tranche B convertible bond, delivering about 5.8 million treasury shares and paying $1.26 billion in cash, which includes the $750 million principal amount.

Free cash flow (non-U.S. GAAP) was $420 million in the third quarter, up from negative $25 million in the year-ago quarter.

In the third quarter, the Company paid cash dividends to its shareholders totaling $55 million and executed a $87 million share buy-back as part of its share repurchase program launched on July 1, 2021.

ST’s net financial position (non-U.S. GAAP) was $798 million at October 2, 2021 compared to $1.08 billion at July 3, 2021 and reflected total liquidity of $3.46 billion and total financial debt of $2.66 billion.

Business Outlook

The Company’s guidance, at the mid-point, for the 2021 fourth quarter is:

Net revenues are expected to be $3.40 billion, an increase of 6.3% sequentially, plus or minus 350 basis points;

Gross margin of about 43.0%, plus or minus 200 basis points;

This outlook is based on an assumed effective currency exchange rate of approximately $1.18 = €1.00 for the 2021 fourth quarter and includes the impact of existing hedging contracts.

The fourth quarter will close on December 31, 2021.

About STMicroelectronics

At ST, we are 46,000 creators and makers of semiconductor technologies mastering the semiconductor supply chain with state-of-the-art manufacturing facilities. An independent device manufacturer, we work with more than 100,000 customers and thousands of partners to design and build products, solutions, and ecosystems that address their challenges and opportunities, and the need to support a more sustainable world. Our technologies enable smarter mobility, more efficient power and energy management, and the wide-scale deployment of the Internet of Things and 5G technology. Further information can be found at www.st.com.

STMicroelectronics N.V. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data ($)) Three months ended October 2, September 26, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales 3,192 2,663 Other revenues 5 3 NET REVENUES 3,197 2,666 Cost of sales (1,867) (1,707) GROSS PROFIT 1,330 959 Selling, general and administrative (324) (273) Research and development (433) (379) Other income and expenses, net 33 24 Impairment, restructuring charges and other related closure costs (1) (2) Total operating expenses (725) (630) OPERATING INCOME 605 329 Interest expense, net (8) (9) Other components of pension benefit costs (3) (2) Income (loss) on equity-method investments - 1 Loss on financial instruments, net (45) (26) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 549 293 Income tax expense (73) (50) NET INCOME 476 243 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (2) (1) NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 474 242 EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 0.52 0.27 EARNINGS PER SHARE (DILUTED) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 0.51 0.26 NUMBER OF WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN CALCULATING DILUTED EPS 922.8 921.5





STMicroelectronics N.V. CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME (in millions of U.S. dollars, except per share data ($)) Nine months ended October 2, September 26, 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) Net sales 9,187 6,975 Other revenues 18 9 NET REVENUES 9,205 6,984 Cost of sales (5,488) (4,449) GROSS PROFIT 3,717 2,535 Selling, general and administrative (972) (802) Research and development (1,321) (1,126) Other income and expenses, net 109 71 Impairment, restructuring charges and other related closure costs 1 (12) Total operating expenses (2,183) (1,869) OPERATING INCOME 1,534 666 Interest expense, net (24) (12) Other components of pension benefit costs (8) (8) Income (loss) on equity-method investments - 1 Loss on financial instruments, net (43) (26) INCOME BEFORE INCOME TAXES AND NONCONTROLLING INTEREST 1,459 621 Income tax expense (204) (96) NET INCOME 1,255 525 Net income attributable to noncontrolling interest (4) - NET INCOME ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 1,251 525 EARNINGS PER SHARE (BASIC) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 1.38 0.59 EARNINGS PER SHARE (DILUTED) ATTRIBUTABLE TO PARENT COMPANY STOCKHOLDERS 1.35 0.57 NUMBER OF WEIGHTED AVERAGE SHARES USED IN CALCULATING DILUTED EPS 927.2 916.4





STMicroelectronics N.V. CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS As at October 2, July 3, December 31, In millions of U.S. dollars 2021 2021 2020 (Unaudited) (Unaudited) (Audited) ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents 3,112 3,749 3,006 Short-term deposits 350 500 581 Marketable securities - - 133 Trade accounts receivable, net 1,611 1,571 1,465 Inventories 1,969 1,970 1,841 Other current assets 573 650 584 Total current assets 7,615 8,440 7,610 Goodwill 318 322 330 Other intangible assets, net 447 442 445 Property, plant and equipment, net 5,172 5,037 4,596 Non-current deferred tax assets 681 688 739 Long-term investments 10 10 10 Other non-current assets 627 576 724 7,255 7,075 6,844 Total assets 14,870 15,515 14,454 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY Current liabilities: Short-term debt 205 872 795 Trade accounts payable 1,352 1,366 1,166 Other payables and accrued liabilities 1,032 975 966 Dividends payable to stockholders 115 168 42 Accrued income tax 147 95 84 Total current liabilities 2,851 3,476 3,053 Long-term debt 2,459 2,296 1,826 Post-employment benefit obligations 493 497 506 Long-term deferred tax liabilities 61 57 75 Other long-term liabilities 436 473 488 3,449 3,323 2,895 Total liabilities 6,300 6,799 5,948 Commitment and contingencies Equity Parent company stockholders' equity Common stock (preferred stock: 540,000,000 shares authorized, not issued; common stock: Euro 1.04 par value, 1,200,000,000 shares authorized, 911,276,920 shares issued, 908,312,878 shares outstanding) 1,157 1,157 1,157 Additional Paid-in Capital 2,478 3,174 3,062 Retained earnings 4,476 4,053 3,599 Accumulated other comprehensive income 513 571 723 Treasury stock (116) (300) (93) Total parent company stockholders' equity 8,508 8,655 8,448 Noncontrolling interest 62 61 58 Total equity 8,570 8,716 8,506 Total liabilities and equity 14,870 15,515 14,454





STMicroelectronics N.V. SELECTED CASH FLOW DATA Cash Flow Data (in US$ millions) Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 Net Cash from operating activities 895 602 385 Net Cash used in investing activities (325) (272) (400) Net Cash from (used in) financing activities (1,205) (35) 928 Net Cash increase (decrease) (637) 295 914 Selected Cash Flow Data (in US$ millions) Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q3 2020 Depreciation & amortization 264 258 234 Net payment for Capital expenditures (437) (438) (319) Dividends paid to stockholders (55) (52) (38) Change in inventories, net (13) (122) 60

Appendix

STMicroelectronics

Supplemental Financial Information

Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Net Revenues By Market Channel (%) Total OEM 68% 64% 67% 74% 74% Distribution 32% 36% 33% 26% 26% €/$ Effective Rate 1.19 1.19 1.19 1.16 1.13 Product Group Data (US$ m) Automotive & Discrete Group (ADG) - Net Revenues 1,005 1,077 1,043 953 851 - Operating Income 108 102 85 94 49 Analog, MEMS & Sensors Group (AMS) - Net Revenues 1,268 1,013 1,083 1,419 997 - Operating Income 304 189 187 402 175 Microcontrollers & Digital ICs Group (MDG) - Net Revenues 920 897 886 859 815 - Operating Income 220 206 172 174 142 Others (a) - Net Revenues 4 5 4 4 3 - Operating Income (Loss) (27) (8) (4) (13) (37) Total - Net Revenues 3,197 2,992 3,016 3,235 2,666 - Operating Income 605 489 440 657 329

(a) Net revenues of Others include revenues from sales assembly services and other revenues. Operating income (loss) of Others includes items such as unused capacity charges, including reduced manufacturing activity due to COVID-19, impairment, restructuring charges and other related closure costs, management reorganization costs, phase out and start-up costs of certain manufacturing facilities, and other unallocated expenses such as: strategic or special research and development programs, certain corporate-level operating expenses, patent claims and litigations, and other costs that are not allocated to product groups, as well as operating earnings of other products. Others includes:





(US$ m) Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Unused Capacity Charges 14 - 2 17 38 Impairment & Restructuring Charges 1 (2) - (1) 2

(Appendix – continued)

STMicroelectronics

Supplemental Non-U.S. GAAP Financial Information

U. S. GAAP – Non-U.S. GAAP Reconciliation

The supplemental non-U.S. GAAP information presented in this press release is unaudited and subject to inherent limitations. Such non-U.S. GAAP information is not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles and should not be considered as a substitute for U.S. GAAP measurements. Also, our supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information may not be comparable to similarly titled non-U.S. GAAP measures used by other companies. Further, specific limitations for individual non-U.S. GAAP measures, and the reasons for presenting non-U.S. GAAP financial information, are set forth in the paragraphs below. To compensate for these limitations, the supplemental non-U.S. GAAP financial information should not be read in isolation, but only in conjunction with our consolidated financial statements prepared in accordance with U.S. GAAP.

The Company believes that these non-U.S. GAAP financial measures provide useful information for investors and management because they offer, when read in conjunction with the Company’s U.S. GAAP financials, (i) the ability to make more meaningful period-to-period comparisons of the Company’s on-going operating results, (ii) the ability to better identify trends in the Company’s business and perform related trend analysis, and (iii) to facilitate a comparison of the Company’s results of operations against investor and analyst financial models and valuations, which may exclude these items.

Net Financial Position ( non-U . S . GAAP measure )

Net Financial Position, a non-U.S. GAAP measure, represents the difference between our total liquidity and our total financial debt. Our total liquidity includes cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term deposits, and marketable securities, and our total financial debt includes short-term debt and long-term debt, as represented in our Consolidated Balance Sheets.

We believe our Net Financial Position provides useful information for investors and management because it gives evidence of our global position either in terms of net indebtedness or net cash by measuring our capital resources based on cash and cash equivalents, restricted cash, short-term deposits and marketable securities and the total level of our financial debt. Our definition of Net Financial Position may differ from definitions used by other companies and therefore comparability may be limited.

(US$ m) Oct 2 2021 Jul 3 2021 Apr 3 2021 Dec 31 2020 Sep 26 2020 Cash and cash equivalents 3,112 3,749 3,454 3,006 2,714 Short term deposits 350 500 573 581 679 Marketable securities - - 132 133 134 Total liquidity 3,462 4,249 4,159 3,720 3,527 Short-term debt (205) (872) (837) (795) (983)(1) Long-term debt(2) (2,459) (2,296) (2,137) (1,826) (1,882) Total financial debt (2,664) (3,168) (2,974) (2,621) (2,865) Net Financial Position 798 1,081 1,185 1,099 662

(1) 2024 Tranche B of the convertible bond issued in 2017 was reclassified to short-term debt in line with contractual terms.

(2) Long-term debt contains standard conditions but does not impose minimum financial ratios. Also, committed credit facilities for $0.6 billion equivalent, are currently undrawn.

(Appendix – continued)

STMicroelectronics

Free Cash Flow ( non-U . S . GAAP measure )

Free Cash Flow, which is a non-U.S. GAAP measure, is defined as (i) net cash from operating activities plus (ii) net cash used in investing activities, excluding payment for purchases of (and proceeds from matured) marketable securities and net investment in short-term deposits, which are considered as temporary financial investments. The result of this definition is ultimately net cash from operating activities plus payment for purchase (and proceeds from sale) of tangible, intangible and financial assets and net cash paid for business acquisitions.

We believe Free Cash Flow provides useful information for investors and management because it measures our capacity to generate cash from our operating and investing activities to sustain our operations. Free Cash Flow does not represent total cash flow since it does not include the cash flows generated by or used in financing activities.

Free Cash Flow reconciles with the total cash flow and the net cash increase (decrease) by including the payment for purchases of (and proceeds from matured) marketable securities and net investment in (and proceeds from) short-term deposits, the net cash from (used in) financing activities and the effect of changes in exchange rates. Our definition of Free Cash Flow may differ from definitions used by other companies.

(US$ m) Q3 2021 Q2 2021 Q1 2021 Q4 2020 Q3 2020 Net cash from operating activities 895 602 682 922 385 Net cash used in investing activities (325) (272) (413) (312) (400) Payment for purchase of (and proceeds from matured) marketable securities and net investment in (and proceeds from) short-term deposits (150) (205) (8) (98) (10) Free Cash Flow 420 125 261 512 (25)

