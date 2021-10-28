Sp Mortgage Bank Plc, Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc & Savings Banks Group: Release of Financial Statements for 2021 will be published on 16th of February 2022

English Finnish

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc, Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc & Savings Banks Group

Stock Exchange Release

28th of October 2021

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc and Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc will publish their Board of Directors Report and IFRS Financial Statements 2021 on 16th February 2022. Savings Banks Group will publish their Releases of Financial Statements for 2021 at the same time on 16th of February 2022. All will be published as a stock exchange release and can be also found at www.saastopankki.fi .

Further information:

Tomi Närhinen, Managing Director

Savings Banks Union Coop

tomi.narhinen@saastopankki.fi

+358 40 724 3896

Sp Mortgage Bank Plc is part of the Savings Banks Group and the Savings Banks Amalgamation. The role of Sp Mortgage Bank is, together with Central Bank of Savings Banks Finland Plc, to be responsible for obtaining funding for the Savings Banks Group from money and capital markets. Sp Mortgage Bank is responsible for the Savings Banks Group's mortgage-secured funding by issuing covered bonds.