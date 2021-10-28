INTERIM FINANCIAL REPORT JULY-SEPTEMBER 2021 

SEVERAL STEPS IN THE RIGHT DIRECTION

THIRD QUARTER 2021

Net sales totalled MSEK 14.8 (14.2), a change of MSEK +0.6 / +4 %

EBITDA was MSEK 0.1 (0.6), a change of MSEK -0.5 (1)

Operating profit/loss was MSEK -1.6 (-0.9), a change of MSEK -0.7 (1)

Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -1.7 (0.4), a change of MSEK -2.2 (1)

Earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.05 (0.01) (1)

(1) Last year’s comparative figures include grants for short-time allowance of MSEK 1.1



JANUARY – SEPTEMBER 2021

Net sales totalled MSEK 37.9 (38.9), a change of MSEK -1.0 / -2 %

EBITDA was MSEK -3.6 (-5.2), a change of MSEK +1.7 (2)

Operating profit/loss was MSEK -8.5 (-10.2), a change of MSEK +1.8 (2)

Profit/loss after tax was MSEK -8.8 (-7.6), a change of MSEK -1.2 (2)

Net earnings per share amounted to SEK -0.26 (-0.22) (2)





(2) Current year’s result include grant for short-time allowance quarter 1 and 2 of MSEK 2.5

Last year’s result include grant for short-time allowance quarter 2 and 3 of MSEK 3.0

Jul-Sep 2021 Jul-Sep 2020 Jan-Sep 2021 Jan-Sep 2020 Jan-Dec 2020 Net sales, kSEK 14 774 14 183 37 907 38 861 52 809 EBITDA, kSEK 135 600 -3 551 -5 237 -4 936 Operating profit/loss, kSEK -1 635 -888 -8 456 -10 212 -11 712 Profit/loss for the period, kSEK -1 749 429 -8 797 -7 550 -13 853 Result per share, SEK -0,05 0,01 -0,26 -0,22 -0,41

EVENTS DURING THE QUARTER

As of July 1, 2021, Westpay is no longer applying for short-time work allowance

Strategy expansion continues, Klarna and Westpay collaborate on payment solutions.

Westpay signs agreement with three new POS Partners in Norway and a new POS Partner in Sweden.

Westpay AB carries out a directed new issue of shares of approximately SEK 15.5 MSEK and also decides on a convertible loan of 7.5 MSEK.

EVENTS AFTER THE END OF THE QUARTER

Decision taken at Extra General Meeting regarding the convertible loan

Westpay sign agreement with BRP

Westpay and Trivec have successfully established their first joint customer





For more information about news and events: https://investor.westpay.se/financial-reports/

For additional information, please contact:

Sten Karlsson, CEO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-555 6065

Email: sten.karlsson@westpay.se



Lars Levin, CFO Westpay AB

Mobile: +46 70-896 64 04

Email: lars.levin@westpay.se

Certified Adviser is Redeye AB,

Phone: +46 8 121 576 90, email: certifiedadviser@redeye.se

Westpay is a full-service fintech- and Payment Solution Provider that offers solutions that simplify payments and amplifies the overall customer experience. If you represent a restaurant, hotel, store, in-store, or e-commerce, and looking for a payment solution that adds value, we can help you all the way. The company is represented globally, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market.

For more information: www.westpay.se

