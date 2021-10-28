English Finnish

Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 28 October 2021 8.05 EET

Uponor Corporation starts repurchasing own shares for its incentive plans

The Board of Directors of Uponor Corporation has decided to start repurchasing the company’s own shares in one or several instalments on the basis of the authorisation given by the Annual General Meeting on 18 March 2021. The shares shall be repurchased to be used as part of the company’s long-term incentive plans. The maximum number of shares to be acquired is 500,000. The maximum total amount to be used for the repurchase is €15 million. The shares shall be acquired in public trading on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of the purchase. The share repurchase shall start on 1 November 2021 at the earliest, and end by 31 December 2021, at the latest.

The Annual General Meeting held on 18 March 2021 authorised the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of a maximum of 3,500,000 of the company’s own shares (approx. 4.8% of all shares of the company) in one or several instalments. Own shares shall be repurchased with funds from the company’s unrestricted shareholders’ equity.

The total number of shares in Uponor Corporation is 73,206,944. At the moment, the total number of shares in the company’s possession is 134,206.

