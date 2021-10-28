English Finnish

Uponor Corporation Stock exchange release 28 October 2021 08:10 EET

Uponor Corporation’s financial reporting and Annual General Meeting in 2022

Uponor Corporation publishes the following financial reports in 2022:

Financial statements bulletin for 2021, 10 February at 8:00 EET

January-March interim report, 28 April at 8:00 EET

January-June half-year report, 27 July at 8:00 EET

January-September interim report, 4 November at 8:00 EET

Prior to publishing financial results, Uponor follows a so-called silent period. In 2022, these begin 1 January, 28 March, 26 June and 1 October, and last until the publication of the respective financial report.

Uponor’s Annual Report 2021 including financial statements, review by the Board of Directors, corporate governance statement and remuneration statement will be published in English and Finnish on Uponor’s website www.uponorgroup.com in week 8.

Uponor Corporation’s Annual General Meeting will be held on 15 March 2022 at 15:00 EET. Uponor’s Board of Directors will summon the meeting at a later date. Shareholders, who wish to have items put on the agenda of the Annual General Meeting, shall notify the company thereof by email (agm@uponor.com) latest by 25 January 2022.

Uponor in brief

Uponor is rethinking water for future generations. Our offering, including safe drinking water delivery, energy-efficient radiant heating and cooling and reliable infrastructure, enables a more sustainable living environment. We help our customers in residential and commercial construction, municipalities and utilities, as well as different industries to work faster and smarter. Uponor employs about 3,700 professionals in 26 countries in Europe and North America. In 2020, Uponor's net sales totalled approximately €1.1 billion. Uponor Corporation is based in Finland and listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. www.uponorgroup.com