Teleste: Interim Report Q3 2021 will be published on 4 November - Invitation to press briefing

| Source: Teleste Oyj Teleste Oyj

Littoinen, FINLAND

TELESTE CORPORATION         INVESTOR NEWS         28.10.2021 AT 08:30 EET


TELESTE: INTERIM REPORT Q3 2021 WILL BE PUBLISHED ON 4 NOVEMBER - INVITATION TO PRESS BRIEFING


Teleste will publish its Interim Report 1 January – 30 September 2021 as a stock exchange release on November 4th approx. at 08:30 a.m. EET.

A briefing for analysts, media, financial institutions and professional investors will be held virtually in Teams the same day at 09:30 a.m. EET hosted by CEO, Mr. Jukka Rinnevaara and CFO, Mr. Juha Hyytiäinen.

PRESS BRIEFING (held in Finnish):

Date: Thursday, 4 November, 2021
Time: 09:30-10:30 a.m. EET
Location: Microsoft Teams meeting, link will be sent after registration

Advance registration kindly requested by noon on 3 November to:

investor.relations@teleste.com
Hannele Ahlroos
Tel. +358 2 2605 611

 
Welcome!

TELESTE CORPORATION

Jukka Rinnevaara
CEO