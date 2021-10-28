Director/PDMR Shareholding

28 October 2021

Serabi Gold Plc

(“Serabi” or the “Company”)

Director / PDMR Shareholding

Serabi Gold announces that it was informed on 27 October 2021 that on the same date, Mike Hodgson and Clive Line, directors of the Company, acquired ordinary shares of 10p in the Company ("Ordinary Shares") as follows:

DirectorPurchase price of SharesShares purchasedTotal Shareholding following the purchase of Shares % Shareholding in the issued share capital
Mike Hodgson

70.4448,00070,0660.09%
Clive Line

70.4335,00073,3320.10%

Copies of this announcement are available from the Company's website at www.serabigold.com.

Neither the Toronto Stock Exchange, nor any other securities regulatory authority, has approved or disapproved of the contents of this announcement.

The notification below, made in accordance with the requirements of the EU Market Abuse Regulations, provides further detail in respect of the transaction as described above.

1
Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a)
Name
1. Mike Hodgson

2. Clive Line

2
Reason for notification

a)
Position / status
1. Chief Executive Officer

2. Finance Director

b)
Initial notification
/Amendment

Initial
3
Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a)
Name
Serabi Gold plc

b)
LEI
213800LTYC1HF9RTUE37

4
Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted

a)
Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument
Identification code
Ordinary Shares of 10p each in Serabi Gold plc (“Ordinary Shares”)

ISIN GB00BG5NDX91

Nature of the transaction

Purchase of Ordinary Shares

Price(s) and volumes(s)
Ordinary Shares purchased:

DirectorPrice(s)Volumes(s)
Mike Hodgson£0.704448,000
Clive Line£0.704335,000
   

d)
Aggregated information
Ordinary Shares purchased:

DirectorPrice(s)Volumes(s)
Mike Hodgson£0.704448,000
Clive Line£0.704335,000

e)
Date of the transaction
27 October 2021

f)
Place of the transaction
London Stock Exchange
XLON

