|ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
3RD QUARTER 2021 UNAUDITED RESULTS
|SUMMARY OF UNAUDITED RESULTS
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|%¹
|Reference
|2021
|2020
|%
|(447)
|3,428
|489
|-113
|Income/(loss) attributable to shareholders
|8,640
|(17,666)
|+149
|(988)
|2,634
|177
|-138
|CCS earnings attributable to shareholders
|Note 2
|5,992
|(15,443)
|+139
|4,130
|5,534
|955
|-25
|Adjusted Earnings²
|A
|12,898
|4,453
|+190
|13,460
|13,623
|7,998
|Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis)
|A
|38,656
|28,159
|16,025
|12,617
|10,403
|+27
|Cash flow from operating activities
|36,935
|27,818
|+33
|(3,804)
|(2,946)
|(2,833)
|Cash flow from investing activities
|(7,339)
|(7,871)
|12,221
|9,671
|7,571
|Free cash flow
|G
|29,596
|19,947
|4,840
|4,383
|3,737
|Cash capital expenditure
|C
|13,197
|12,324
|8,359
|8,470
|8,095
|-1
|Operating expenses
|F
|26,264
|25,137
|+4
|8,696
|8,505
|7,854
|+2
|Underlying operating expenses
|F
|25,924
|23,958
|+8
|2.9%
|3.2%
|(4.9)%
|ROACE (Net income basis)
|D
|2.9%
|(4.9)%
|6.1%
|4.9%
|3.9%
|ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus Non-controlling interest (NCI) basis
|D
|6.1%
|3.9%
|57,492
|65,735
|73,463
|Net debt
|E
|57,492
|73,463
|25.6%
|27.7%
|31.4%
|Gearing
|E
|25.6%
|31.4%
|3,068
|3,254
|3,081
|-6
|Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d)
|3,269
|3,392
|-4
|(0.06)
|0.44
|0.06
|-114
|Basic earnings per share ($)
|1.11
|(2.27)
|+149
|0.53
|0.71
|0.12
|-25
|Adjusted Earnings per share ($)
|B
|1.66
|0.57
|+191
|0.24
|0.24
|0.1665
|—
|Dividend per share ($)
|0.6535
|0.4865
|+34
1. Q3 on Q2 change.
2. Adjusted Earnings is defined as income/(loss) attributable to shareholders plus cost of supplies adjustment (see Note 2) and excluding identified items (see Reference A).
Third quarter 2021 income attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders was a loss of $0.4 billion, which included non-cash charges of $5.2 billion due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and post-tax impairment charges of $0.3 billion, partly offset by net gains on sale of assets of $0.3 billion.
Adjusted Earnings for the quarter were $4.1 billion. Cost of supplies adjustment attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders for the third quarter 2021 was negative $0.5 billion. Hurricane Ida impacted our operations, with an aggregate adverse impact of around $0.4 billion on Adjusted Earnings.
Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2021 was $16.0 billion, which included positive impacts of $4.0 billion from commodity derivatives partly offset by negative working capital movements of $1.4 billion. Cash flow from investing activities for the quarter was an outflow of $3.8 billion, mainly driven by capital expenditure and partly offset by proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses.
Compared with the second quarter 2021, current quarter Adjusted Earnings reflected comparative adverse one-off tax impacts, lower production volumes partly due to the impact of Hurricane Ida, and comparative lower contributions from trading and optimisation. This was partly offset by higher oil, LNG and gas prices.
At the end of the third quarter 2021, net debt was $57.5 billion, compared with $65.7 billion at the end of the second quarter 2021, mainly driven by free cash flow generation in the quarter, partly offset by dividends and share buybacks. Gearing was 25.6% at the end of the third quarter 2021, compared with 27.7% at the end of the second quarter 2021, mainly driven by net debt reduction.
Dividends declared to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders for the quarter amount to $0.24 per share. During the quarter, $1.0 billion of share buybacks were completed out of a total target of $2 billion in the second half of 2021. Additional shareholder distributions of $7 billion related to the Permian sale to start in 2022, post deal completion.
THIRD QUARTER 2021 PORTFOLIO DEVELOPMENTS
Integrated Gas
In July 2021, we signed a memorandum of understanding with Deutsche Telekom to advance digital innovation as both companies accelerate their transitions to net-zero emissions.
In July 2021, we started production on Block 5C in the East Coast Marine Area (ECMA) in Trinidad and Tobago.
Upstream
In July 2021, we announced the final investment decision for Whale, a deep-water development in the US Gulf of Mexico.
In August 2021, we announced a final investment decision taken by the Libra consortium, operated by Petrobras, to contract the Mero-4 floating production, storage and offloading vessel to be deployed at the Mero field in offshore Brazil.
In August 2021, we announced a final investment decision on the Timi gas development project in Malaysia.
In September 2021, we reached an agreement for the sale of the Permian business in the USA for a base consideration of $9.5 billion in cash. The cash proceeds from this transaction will be used to fund $7 billion in additional shareholder distributions to start in 2022, post deal completion, with the remainder used for further strengthening of the balance sheet.
In September 2021, we completed the sale of upstream assets in Egypt’s Western Desert for a base consideration of $646 million.
Oil Products
In July 2021, we announced the start-up of Europe's largest polymer electrolyte membrane hydrogen electrolyser at the Energy and Chemicals Park Rheinland, Germany, producing green hydrogen.
In July 2021, we reached an agreement for the sale of the non-operated 37.5% shareholding in the Germany PCK Schwedt Refinery.
In August 2021, we marked the start of trading in shares of Raízen S.A. on the São Paulo Stock Exchange (B3), following the successful execution of an initial public offering.
In September 2021, we announced a final investment decision to build an 820,000-tonnes-a-year biofuels facility at the Energy and Chemicals Park Rotterdam, Netherlands.
In October 2021, we signed an agreement to acquire 248 company-owned fuel and convenience retail sites from the Landmark group of companies, whose convenience stores operate in Texas under the Timewise brand. The agreement also includes supply agreements with an additional 117 independently operated fuel and convenience sites.
PERFORMANCE BY SEGMENT
|INTEGRATED GAS
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|%¹
|Reference
|2021
|2020
|%
|(3,247)
|422
|(151)
|-869
|Segment earnings
|(297)
|(6,298)
|+95
|(4,927)
|(1,187)
|(920)
|Of which: Identified items
|A
|(5,002)
|(9,572)
|1,680
|1,609
|768
|+4
|Adjusted Earnings
|A
|4,705
|3,274
|+44
|3,768
|3,364
|2,349
|Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis)
|A
|10,339
|8,999
|5,674
|3,761
|2,323
|+51
|Cash flow from operating activities
|11,926
|8,972
|+33
|7,871
|4,350
|2,396
|+81
|Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements
|H
|15,874
|8,619
|+84
|1,272
|880
|1,020
|Cash capital expenditure
|C
|3,167
|2,638
|166
|162
|143
|+2
|Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d)
|166
|152
|+9
|4,476
|4,502
|4,067
|-1
|Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d)
|4,532
|4,343
|+4
|938
|938
|844
|0
|Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d)
|947
|901
|+5
|7.39
|7.49
|7.80
|-1
|LNG liquefaction volumes (million tonnes)
|23.04
|25.03
|-8
|15.18
|15.92
|17.63
|-5
|LNG sales volumes (million tonnes)
|47.48
|54.73
|-13
1.Q3 on Q2 change.
Third quarter segment earnings amounted to a loss of $3,247 million and Adjusted Earnings for the quarter were $1,680 million. As part of our normal business, commodity derivative hedge contracts are entered into for mitigation of future purchases, sales and inventory. As these commodity derivatives are fair value accounted for, this creates an accounting mismatch over periods. As a result, this quarter included losses of $4,929 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives (primarily due to gas price developments) and are part of identified items (see Reference A).
Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements for the quarter was $7,871 million, primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA of $3,768 million and derivatives cash inflows of $4,280 million driven by variation margin in gas and power trading due to significant gas and electricity price increases. As these variation margin cash inflows reflect underlying hedges, this effect could reverse in future quarters.
Compared with the second quarter 2021, Integrated Gas Adjusted Earnings primarily reflected higher realised prices for LNG, oil and gas. This was partly offset by comparative lower earnings contribution from the Renewables & Energy Solutions business due to lower margins in North America and comparative adverse one-off tax impacts.
Compared with the second quarter 2021, total oil and gas production remained at a similar level due to lower maintenance activities, offset by field decline and lower demand. LNG liquefaction volumes decreased by 1% due to feedgas constraints and cargo timing, partly offset by lower maintenance activities.
Nine months segment earnings amounted to a loss of $297 million. This included losses of $5,447 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. These are mainly related to gas and power trading in Europe to hedge supply and purchase contracts as well as inventory and to physical future global LNG sales that are partially hedged through paper derivative positions. There were also post-tax impairment charges of $588 million, partly offset by gains on sale of assets of $1,094 million. These gains and losses are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings for the nine months were $4,705 million.
Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements for the first nine months of 2021 was $15,874 million, primarily driven by Adjusted EBITDA of $10,339 million and cash inflows of $6,768 million from commodity derivatives.
Compared with the first nine months 2020, Integrated Gas Adjusted Earnings primarily reflected higher realised prices for oil, gas and LNG as well as one-off favourable tax impacts. This was partly offset by lower contributions from trading and optimisation.
Compared with the first nine months 2020, total oil and gas production increased by 5% mainly due to the restart of production at the Prelude floating LNG operations in Australia, production sharing contract effects and increased demand, partly offset by field decline. LNG liquefaction volumes decreased by 8% due to feedgas constraints and higher maintenance activities, partly offset by the restart of production at the Prelude floating LNG operations in Australia.
|UPSTREAM
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|%¹
|Reference
|2021
|2020
|%
|1,274
|2,415
|(1,110)
|-47
|Segment earnings
|4,786
|(8,694)
|+155
|(412)
|(53)
|(226)
|Of which: Identified items
|A
|(332)
|(6,590)
|1,686
|2,469
|(884)
|-32
|Adjusted Earnings
|A
|5,118
|(2,104)
|+343
|6,766
|6,714
|2,911
|Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis)
|A
|18,866
|9,421
|5,777
|5,056
|2,101
|+14
|Cash flow from operating activities
|14,940
|8,026
|+86
|5,889
|5,444
|2,629
|+8
|Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements
|H
|16,035
|6,894
|+133
|1,502
|1,696
|1,245
|Cash capital expenditure
|C
|4,732
|5,642
|1,497
|1,558
|1,520
|-4
|Liquids production available for sale (thousand b/d)
|1,544
|1,619
|-5
|3,387
|4,082
|3,960
|-17
|Natural gas production available for sale (million scf/d)
|4,192
|4,768
|-12
|2,081
|2,262
|2,203
|-8
|Total production available for sale (thousand boe/d)
|2,267
|2,441
|-7
1. Q3 on Q2 change.
Third quarter segment earnings were $1,274 million. This included a net charge of $192 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position, losses of $181 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and post-tax impairment charges of $116 million, partly offset by a gain of $51 million related to remeasurement of redundancy and restructuring costs. These net losses are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings were $1,686 million.
Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was $5,777 million, primarily driven by Adjusted Earnings before non-cash expenses including depreciation, partly offset by negative working capital movements.
Compared with the second quarter 2021, Upstream Adjusted Earnings reflected the comparative adverse impact of a one-off release of a tax provision in Nigeria in the second quarter, higher well write-offs and lower volumes. These were partly offset by higher realised oil and gas prices.
Compared with the second quarter 2021, total production decreased by 8%, mainly due to the effects of Hurricane Ida and unfavourable seasonal effects.
Nine months segment earnings were $4,786 million. This included losses of $378 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, a net charge of $99 million related to the impact of the weakening Brazilian real on a deferred tax position, and post-tax impairment charges of $72 million, partly offset by a net gain of $240 million related to the sale of assets. These net gains are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings were $5,118 million.
Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months of 2021 was $14,940 million, primarily driven by Adjusted Earnings before non-cash expenses including depreciation, partly offset by negative working capital movements.
Compared with the first nine months 2020, Upstream Adjusted Earnings reflected higher realised oil and gas prices, the one-off release of a tax provision in Nigeria and lower depreciation.
Compared with the first nine months 2020, total production decreased by 7%, mainly due to the impact of divestments and higher maintenance activities.
|OIL PRODUCTS
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|%¹
|Reference
|2021
|2020
|%
|1,362
|33
|2,092
|+4065
|Segment earnings²
|2,044
|1,281
|+60
|150
|(1,267)
|411
|Of which: Identified items
|A
|(1,344)
|(4,174)
|1,212
|1,299
|1,680
|-7
|Adjusted Earnings²
|A
|3,389
|5,454
|-38
|Of which:
|(3)
|112
|55
|-102
|Refining & Trading³
|5
|1,713
|-100
|1,215
|1,187
|1,626
|+2
|Marketing³
|3,384
|3,742
|-10
|2,360
|2,608
|2,520
|Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis)
|A
|7,080
|9,134
|Of which:
|415
|676
|228
|Refining & Trading³
|1,558
|3,425
|1,945
|1,932
|2,293
|Marketing³
|5,522
|5,710
|3,757
|2,213
|5,131
|+70
|Cash flow from operating activities
|6,863
|9,647
|-29
|3,262
|3,365
|3,476
|-3
|Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements
|H
|9,939
|6,259
|+59
|976
|882
|832
|Cash capital expenditure
|C
|2,527
|2,019
|1,629
|1,833
|1,972
|-11
|Refinery processing intake (thousand b/d)
|1,737
|2,104
|-17
|4,665
|4,552
|4,740
|+3
|Oil Products sales volumes (thousand b/d)
|4,462
|4,686
|-5
1. Q3 on Q2 change.
2. Earnings are presented on a CCS basis (see Note 2).
3. With effect from Q1 2021, changes are made in the cost and activity allocation between Marketing and Refining & Trading. This resulted in a net Q3 2021 charge of $120 million (nine months 2021: $339 million) to Refining & Trading, with an offsetting amount in Marketing. This change does not impact consolidated Oil Products Adjusted Earnings.
Third quarter segment earnings were $1,362 million. This included a gain of $301 million related to the dilution of interest in the Raizen joint venture, partly offset by post-tax impairment charges of $138 million. These net gains are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings were $1,212 million.
Cash flow from operating activities for the third quarter 2021 was $3,757 million, primarily driven by Adjusted Earnings before non-cash expenses including depreciation and cost-of-sales adjustments, as well as positive working capital movements due to lower volumes held in inventory.
Compared with the second quarter 2021, Oil Products Adjusted Earnings reflected lower contributions from trading and optimisation, partly offset by favourable deferred tax movements.
Oil Products sales volumes increased due to favourable seasonal effects and continued demand recovery.
•Refining & Trading Adjusted Earnings reflected lower refinery processing intake and utilisation due to planned maintenance and the impact of Hurricane Ida, as well as lower contributions from trading and optimisation.
•Marketing Adjusted Earnings reflected higher sales volumes.
Refinery utilisation was 71% compared with 76% in the second quarter 2021, due to higher planned maintenance and the impact of Hurricane Ida.
Nine months segment earnings were $2,044 million. This included post-tax impairment charges of $1,268 million, losses of $158 million due to the fair value accounting of commodity derivatives, and redundancy and restructuring costs of $134 million, partly offset by a gain of $301 million related to the dilution of interest in the Raizen joint venture. These net losses are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings were $3,389 million.
Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months of 2021 was $6,863 million, primarily driven by Adjusted Earnings before non-cash expenses including depreciation and cost-of-sales adjustments, partly offset by negative working capital movements and cash outflows for commodity derivatives.
Compared with the first nine months 2020, Oil Products Adjusted Earnings reflected lower contributions from trading and optimisation and higher operating expenses. These were partly offset by higher marketing volumes and Oil Sands margins.
Oil Products sales volumes decreased due to lower trading volumes compared with the first nine months of 2020.
•Refining & Trading Adjusted Earnings reflected lower contributions from trading and optimisation and higher operating expenses. These were partly offset by higher Oil Sands margins and lower depreciation.
•Marketing Adjusted Earnings reflected higher operating expenses and favourable tax impacts in the first nine months of 2020, offset by higher sales volumes.
Refinery utilisation was 73% compared with 72% in the first nine months of 2020.
|CHEMICALS
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|%¹
|Reference
|2021
|2020
|%
|357
|462
|131
|-23
|Segment earnings²
|1,509
|441
|+242
|(38)
|(208)
|(96)
|Of which: Identified items
|A
|(286)
|(140)
|395
|670
|227
|-41
|Adjusted Earnings²
|A
|1,795
|581
|+209
|715
|1,036
|466
|Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis)
|A
|2,792
|1,439
|840
|1,133
|335
|-26
|Cash flow from operating activities
|2,297
|891
|+158
|684
|1,225
|488
|-44
|Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements
|H
|2,953
|981
|+201
|1,053
|895
|595
|Cash capital expenditure
|C
|2,678
|1,810
|3,549
|3,609
|3,823
|-2
|Chemicals sales volumes (thousand tonnes)
|10,741
|11,318
|-5
1. Q3 on Q2 change.
2. Earnings are presented on a CCS basis (see Note 2).
Third quarter segment earnings were $357 million. This included post-tax impairment charges, and a legal provision. These net losses are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted earnings were $395 million.
Cash flow from operating activities for the quarter was $840 million, primarily driven by Adjusted Earnings before non-cash expenses including depreciation, as well as positive working capital movements, partly offset by the timing impact of dividends from Joint Ventures and Associates.
Compared with the second quarter 2021, Chemicals Adjusted Earnings reflected the operational impact of Hurricane Ida, lower intermediate and base chemicals margins, as well as lower income from Joint Ventures and Associates.
Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 78% compared with 82% in the second quarter 2021, due to the impact of Hurricane Ida and higher planned maintenance.
Nine months segment earnings were $1,509 million. This included post-tax impairment charges of $227 million, and legal provisions of $37 million. These net losses are part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted earnings were $1,795 million.
Cash flow from operating activities for the first nine months was $2,297 million, primarily driven by Adjusted Earnings before non-cash expenses including depreciation and cost-of-sales adjustments, partly offset by negative working capital movements.
Compared with the first nine months 2020, Chemicals Adjusted Earnings reflected higher realised margins in base chemicals and intermediates from a stronger price environment.
Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation was 79% compared with 81% for the first nine months 2020 due to the impact of Hurricane Ida.
|CORPORATE
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|Reference
|2021
|2020
|(623)
|(592)
|(739)
|Segment earnings
|(1,747)
|(1,998)
|109
|(193)
|52
|Of which: Identified items
|A
|50
|578
|(732)
|(399)
|(792)
|Adjusted Earnings
|A
|(1,797)
|(2,576)
|(147)
|(101)
|(247)
|Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis)
|A
|(421)
|(834)
|(22)
|454
|514
|Cash flow from operating activities
|909
|282
|(233)
|(208)
|(33)
|Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements
|H
|(471)
|118
Third quarter segment earnings were an expense of $623 million. This included a gain of $108 million from the deferred tax impact of the weakening Brazilian real on financing positions, which is part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings were a net expense of $732 million.
Compared with the second quarter 2021, Adjusted Earnings reflected unfavourable movements in tax credits and currency exchange rate effects, partly offset by lower operating and net interest expenses.
Nine months segment earnings were an expense of $1,747 million. This included a gain of $50 million from the deferred tax impact of the weakening Brazilian real on financing positions, which is part of identified items (see Reference A). Adjusted Earnings were a net expense of $1,797 million.
Compared with the first nine months 2020, Adjusted Earnings reflected lower net interest expense and favourable currency exchange rate effects.
OUTLOOK FOR THE FOURTH QUARTER 2021
Cash capital expenditure was $13.2 billion for the first nine months 2021 and is expected to be around $20 billion for the full year 2021.
Integrated Gas production is expected to be approximately 940 - 980 thousand boe/d and LNG liquefaction volumes are expected to benefit from lower maintenance activities and be approximately 8.0 - 8.6 million tonnes.
Upstream production is expected to be approximately 2,100 - 2,350 thousand boe/d.
Refinery utilisation is expected to be approximately 68% - 76%.
Oil Products sales volumes are expected to be approximately 4,200 - 5,200 thousand b/d.
Chemicals manufacturing plant utilisation is expected to be approximately 73% - 81%.
Chemicals sales volumes are expected to be approximately 3,500 - 3,900 thousand tonnes.
Corporate Adjusted Earnings are expected to be a net expense of approximately $650 - $750 million in the fourth quarter 2021 and a net expense of approximately $2,450 - $2,550 million for the full year 2021. This excludes the impact of currency exchange rate effects.
FORTHCOMING EVENTS
Fourth quarter 2021 and full year results and dividends are scheduled to be announced on February 3, 2022. First quarter 2022 results and dividends are scheduled to be announced on May 5, 2022. Second quarter 2022 and half year results and dividends are scheduled to be announced on July 28, 2022. Third quarter 2022 results and dividends are scheduled to be announced on October 27, 2022.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF INCOME
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|2021
|2020
|60,044
|60,515
|44,021
|Revenue¹
|176,224
|136,554
|1,014
|1,114
|461
|Share of profit of joint ventures and associates
|3,122
|1,154
|497
|134
|234
|Interest and other income²
|3,087
|458
|61,555
|61,764
|44,717
|Total revenue and other income
|182,434
|138,167
|44,260
|39,717
|27,276
|Purchases
|118,346
|88,582
|5,322
|5,162
|5,496
|Production and manufacturing expenses
|17,292
|17,299
|2,892
|3,107
|2,366
|Selling, distribution and administrative expenses
|8,461
|7,130
|145
|201
|233
|Research and development
|511
|708
|526
|332
|222
|Exploration
|1,143
|1,239
|6,358
|8,223
|7,689
|Depreciation, depletion and amortisation²
|20,477
|42,871
|859
|893
|992
|Interest expense
|2,643
|3,181
|60,362
|57,634
|44,275
|Total expenditure
|168,874
|161,009
|1,193
|4,130
|442
|Income/(loss) before taxation
|13,560
|(22,842)
|1,510
|571
|(104)
|Taxation charge/(credit)
|4,535
|(5,265)
|(317)
|3,559
|546
|Income/(loss) for the period¹
|9,025
|(17,578)
|130
|131
|57
|Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|385
|88
|(447)
|3,428
|489
|Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders
|8,640
|(17,666)
|(0.06)
|0.44
|0.06
|Basic earnings per share ($)³
|1.11
|(2.27)
|(0.06)
|0.44
|0.06
|Diluted earnings per share ($)³
|1.10
|(2.27)
1. See Note 2 “Segment information”.
2. See Note 7 “Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements”.
3. See Note 3 “Earnings per share”.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|2021
|2020
|(317)
|3,559
|546
|Income/(loss) for the period
|9,025
|(17,578)
|Other comprehensive income/(loss) net of tax:
|Items that may be reclassified to income in later periods:
|(943)
|575
|1,246
|– Currency translation differences
|(1,219)
|(1,101)
|(1)
|(2)
|5
|– Debt instruments remeasurements
|(17)
|20
|102
|(84)
|75
|– Cash flow hedging gains/(losses)
|150
|(214)
|89
|(51)
|(153)
|– Net investment hedging gains/(losses)
|209
|(253)
|16
|(20)
|(59)
|– Deferred cost of hedging
|(38)
|97
|(104)
|(7)
|(51)
|– Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates
|(167)
|(80)
|(841)
|410
|1,063
|Total
|(1,083)
|(1,530)
|Items that are not reclassified to income in later periods:
|291
|1,675
|(580)
|– Retirement benefits remeasurements
|6,594
|(3,747)
|(25)
|10
|36
|– Equity instruments remeasurements
|25
|(24)
|41
|(42)
|45
|– Share of other comprehensive income/(loss) of joint ventures and associates
|(26)
|112
|307
|1,643
|(499)
|Total
|6,592
|(3,659)
|(534)
|2,053
|564
|Other comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
|5,510
|(5,189)
|(851)
|5,612
|1,111
|Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
|14,535
|(22,767)
|85
|145
|82
|Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|351
|2
|(937)
|5,467
|1,029
|Comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders
|14,184
|(22,768)
|CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET
|$ million
|September 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020 4
|Assets
|Non-current assets
|Intangible assets
|22,344
|22,710
|Property, plant and equipment
|196,261
|209,700
|Joint ventures and associates
|23,724
|22,451
|Investments in securities
|3,662
|3,222
|Deferred tax
|14,542
|16,311
|Retirement benefits1
|8,009
|2,474
|Trade and other receivables
|7,605
|7,641
|Derivative financial instruments²
|1,052
|2,805
|277,199
|287,315
|Current assets
|Inventories
|24,596
|19,457
|Trade and other receivables
|46,366
|33,625
|Derivative financial instruments²
|14,613
|5,783
|Cash and cash equivalents
|38,073
|31,830
|123,648
|90,695
|Assets classified as held for sale1
|7,922
|1,258
|131,570
|91,953
|Total assets
|408,769
|379,268
|Liabilities
|Non-current liabilities
|Debt
|84,705
|91,115
|Trade and other payables
|2,224
|2,304
|Derivative financial instruments²
|571
|420
|Deferred tax
|12,159
|10,463
|Retirement benefits1,3
|11,835
|15,605
|Decommissioning and other provisions
|26,361
|27,116
|137,856
|147,023
|Current liabilities
|Debt
|10,686
|16,899
|Trade and other payables³
|59,722
|44,572
|Derivative financial instruments²
|26,118
|5,308
|Income taxes payable³
|2,809
|3,111
|Decommissioning and other provisions
|3,139
|3,622
|102,473
|73,512
|Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale1
|1,758
|196
|104,230
|73,708
|Total liabilities
|242,086
|220,731
|Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders
|163,390
|155,310
|Non-controlling interest
|3,293
|3,227
|Total equity
|166,683
|158,537
|Total liabilities and equity
|408,769
|379,268
1. See Note 7 "Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements".
2. See Note 6 “Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities”.
3. As from January 1, 2021 the 'Retirement benefits' liability has been classified under non-current liabilities (previously partly presented within current liabilities) and taxes payable not related to income tax are presented within 'Trade and other payables' (previously 'Taxes payable'). Prior period comparatives have been revised to conform with current year presentation. See Note 7.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY
|Equity attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders
|$ million
|Share capital¹
|Shares held in trust
|Other reserves²
|Retained earnings
|Total
|Non-controlling interest
|Total equity
|At January 1, 2021
|651
|(709)
|12,752
|142,616
|155,310
|3,227
|158,537
|Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
|—
|—
|5,544
|8,640
|14,184
|351
|14,535
|Transfer from other comprehensive income
|—
|—
|(14)
|14
|—
|—
|—
|Dividends³
|—
|—
|—
|(4,475)
|(4,475)
|(305)
|(4,780)
|Repurchases of shares4
|(4)
|—
|4
|(2,003)
|(2,003)
|—
|(2,003)
|Share-based compensation
|—
|350
|(68)
|93
|375
|—
|375
|Other changes in non-controlling interest
|—
|—
|—
|(1)
|(1)
|20
|19
|At September 30, 2021
|647
|(359)
|18,218
|144,884
|163,390
|3,293
|166,683
|At January 1, 2020
|657
|(1,063)
|14,451
|172,431
|186,476
|3,987
|190,463
|Comprehensive income/(loss) for the period
|—
|—
|(5,102)
|(17,666)
|(22,768)
|2
|(22,767)
|Transfer from other comprehensive income
|—
|—
|185
|(185)
|—
|—
|—
|Dividends3
|—
|—
|—
|(5,956)
|(5,956)
|(242)
|(6,198)
|Repurchases of shares
|(6)
|—
|6
|(1,214)
|(1,214)
|—
|(1,214)
|Share-based compensation
|—
|539
|(237)
|(230)
|73
|—
|73
|Other changes in non-controlling interest
|—
|—
|—
|557
|557
|(573)
|(16)
|At September 30, 2020
|651
|(523)
|9,303
|147,737
|157,168
|3,173
|160,341
1. See Note 4 “Share capital”.
2. See Note 5 “Other reserves”.
3. The amount charged to retained earnings is based on prevailing exchange rates on payment date.
4. Includes shares committed to repurchase and repurchases subject to settlement at the end of the quarter.
|CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|2021
|2020
|1,193
|4,130
|442
|Income before taxation for the period
|13,560
|(22,842)
|Adjustment for:
|723
|797
|814
|– Interest expense (net)
|2,277
|2,600
|6,358
|8,223
|7,689
|– Depreciation, depletion and amortisation
|20,477
|42,871
|323
|108
|14
|– Exploration well write-offs
|567
|615
|(298)
|55
|(103)
|– Net (gains)/losses on sale and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses
|(2,316)
|(124)
|(1,014)
|(1,114)
|(461)
|– Share of (profit)/loss of joint ventures and associates
|(3,122)
|(1,154)
|956
|782
|468
|– Dividends received from joint ventures and associates
|2,318
|1,609
|(538)
|(2,495)
|405
|– (Increase)/decrease in inventories
|(6,459)
|6,286
|(2,859)
|(4,080)
|(540)
|– (Increase)/decrease in current receivables
|(13,768)
|9,733
|1,950
|5,016
|1,583
|– Increase/(decrease) in current payables
|12,831
|(11,073)
|10,116
|2,173
|233
|– Derivative financial instruments
|12,474
|899
|(113)
|47
|152
|– Retirement benefits
|43
|355
|(206)
|(124)
|43
|– Decommissioning and other provisions
|(252)
|333
|894
|561
|265
|– Other
|2,038
|363
|(1,459)
|(1,465)
|(601)
|Tax paid
|(3,733)
|(2,653)
|16,025
|12,617
|10,403
|Cash flow from operating activities
|36,935
|27,818
|(4,648)
|(4,232)
|(3,679)
|Capital expenditure
|(12,764)
|(11,379)
|(151)
|(115)
|(34)
|Investments in joint ventures and associates
|(335)
|(754)
|(41)
|(36)
|(23)
|Investments in equity securities
|(98)
|(190)
|1,122
|1,162
|571
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses
|5,390
|2,395
|168
|4
|159
|Proceeds from joint ventures and associates from sale, capital reduction and repayment of long-term loans1
|447
|1,129
|6
|108
|139
|Proceeds from sale of equity securities
|145
|274
|93
|110
|112
|Interest received
|302
|422
|929
|799
|588
|Other investing cash inflows
|2,440
|2,617
|(1,283)
|(746)
|(665)
|Other investing cash outflows
|(2,866)
|(2,384)
|(3,804)
|(2,946)
|(2,833)
|Cash flow from investing activities
|(7,339)
|(7,871)
|(33)
|(34)
|(176)
|Net increase/(decrease) in debt with maturity period within three months
|46
|236
|Other debt:
|23
|57
|4,745
|– New borrowings
|189
|20,986
|(4,077)
|(3,901)
|(2,688)
|– Repayments
|(13,684)
|(12,523)
|(788)
|(1,162)
|(831)
|Interest paid
|(2,756)
|(2,952)
|(268)
|(57)
|419
|Derivative financial instruments
|(774)
|662
|4
|—
|—
|Change in non-controlling interest
|19
|(40)
|Cash dividends paid to:
|(1,812)
|(1,310)
|(1,236)
|– Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders2
|(4,414)
|(6,117)
|(40)
|(140)
|(65)
|– Non-controlling interest
|(305)
|(242)
|(971)
|—
|—
|Repurchases of shares
|(1,187)
|(1,702)
|34
|(2)
|1
|Shares held in trust: net sales/(purchases) and dividends received
|(32)
|(198)
|(7,930)
|(6,550)
|169
|Cash flow from financing activities
|(22,900)
|(1,892)
|(322)
|(2)
|36
|Effects of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents
|(453)
|(395)
|3,969
|3,119
|7,775
|Increase/(decrease) in cash and cash equivalents
|6,244
|17,659
|34,104
|30,985
|27,939
|Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period
|31,830
|18,055
|38,073
|34,104
|35,714
|Cash and cash equivalents at end of period
|38,073
|35,714
1. As from 2021 renamed from 'Proceeds from sale of joint ventures and associates'.
2. Cash dividends paid represents the payment of net dividends (after deduction of withholding taxes where applicable) and payment of withholding taxes on dividends paid in the previous quarter.
NOTES TO THE UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM FINANCIAL STATEMENTS
1. Basis of preparation
These unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements ("Interim Statements") of Royal Dutch Shell plc (“the Company”) and its subsidiaries (collectively referred to as “Shell”) have been prepared in accordance with IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting as issued by the International Accounting Standards Board ("IASB") and as adopted by the UK. For periods beginning on or after January 1, 2021, Shell's (interim) financial statements are prepared in accordance with UK-adopted international accounting standards which were established as a result of the UK's exit from the European Union. As applied to Shell there are no material differences from International Financial Reporting Standards as issued by the IASB. Except for the application of UK-adopted international accounting standards these Interim Statements have been prepared on the basis of the same accounting principles as those used in the Annual Report and Accounts (pages 216 to 264) and Form 20-F (pages 164 to 211) for the year ended December 31, 2020 as filed with the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales and the US Securities and Exchange Commission, respectively, and should be read in conjunction with these filings.
The financial information presented in the unaudited Interim Statements does not constitute statutory accounts within the meaning of section 434(3) of the Companies Act 2006 (“the Act”). Statutory accounts for the year ended December 31, 2020 were published in Shell’s Annual Report and Accounts, a copy of which was delivered to the Registrar of Companies for England and Wales, and in Shell's Form 20-F. The auditor’s report on those accounts was unqualified, did not include a reference to any matters to which the auditor drew attention by way of emphasis without qualifying the report and did not contain a statement under sections 498(2) or 498(3) of the Act.
Key accounting considerations, significant judgements and estimates
Future commodity price assumptions and management's view on the future development of refining margins represent a significant estimate and both were subject to change in 2020, resulting in the recognition of impairments in 2020. These assumptions continue to apply for impairment testing purposes in the third quarter 2021.
2. Segment information
Segment earnings are presented on a current cost of supplies basis (CCS earnings), which is the earnings measure used by the Chief Executive Officer for the purposes of making decisions about allocating resources and assessing performance. On this basis, the purchase price of volumes sold during the period is based on the current cost of supplies during the same period after making allowance for the tax effect. CCS earnings therefore exclude the effect of changes in the oil price on inventory carrying amounts. Sales between segments are based on prices generally equivalent to commercially available prices.
Page 14
|ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC
3RD QUARTER 2021 UNAUDITED RESULTS
|INFORMATION BY SEGMENT
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|2021
|2020
|Third-party revenue
|6,994
|9,247
|7,684
|Integrated Gas
|27,499
|25,277
|2,368
|2,242
|1,670
|Upstream
|6,551
|5,191
|46,281
|44,570
|31,823
|Oil Products
|129,233
|97,716
|4,390
|4,444
|2,831
|Chemicals
|12,904
|8,335
|11
|12
|13
|Corporate
|36
|35
|60,044
|60,515
|44,021
|Total third-party revenue¹
|176,224
|136,554
|Inter-segment revenue
|1,887
|1,794
|864
|Integrated Gas
|5,032
|2,313
|9,191
|8,924
|5,111
|Upstream
|25,370
|15,704
|3,094
|3,017
|1,547
|Oil Products
|8,567
|4,480
|1,663
|1,633
|715
|Chemicals
|4,483
|2,065
|—
|—
|—
|Corporate
|—
|—
|CCS earnings
|(3,247)
|422
|(151)
|Integrated Gas
|(297)
|(6,298)
|1,274
|2,415
|(1,110)
|Upstream
|4,786
|(8,694)
|1,362
|33
|2,092
|Oil Products
|2,044
|1,281
|357
|462
|131
|Chemicals
|1,509
|441
|(623)
|(592)
|(739)
|Corporate
|(1,747)
|(1,998)
|(876)
|2,741
|222
|Total CCS earnings
|6,295
|(15,268)
1. Includes revenue from sources other than from contracts with customers, which mainly comprises the impact of fair value accounting of commodity derivatives. Third quarter 2021 included losses of $5,032 million mainly driven by Integrated Gas, refer to “Performance by Segment” (Q2 2021: $340 million losses; Q3 2020: $1,803 million income). This amount includes both the reversal of prior losses of $1,205 million (Q2 2021: $374 million losses; Q3 2020: $15 million losses) related to sales contracts and prior gains of $1,517 million (Q2 2021: $434 million gains; Q3 2020: $22 million gains) related to purchase contracts that were previously recognised and where physical settlement took place in the third quarter 2021.
|RECONCILIATION OF INCOME FOR THE PERIOD TO CCS EARNINGS
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|2021
|2020
|(447)
|3,428
|489
|Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders
|8,640
|(17,666)
|130
|131
|57
|Income/(loss) attributable to non-controlling interest
|385
|88
|(317)
|3,559
|546
|Income/(loss) for the period
|9,025
|(17,578)
|Current cost of supplies adjustment:
|(666)
|(994)
|(395)
|Purchases
|(3,291)
|2,947
|142
|208
|100
|Taxation
|703
|(719)
|(35)
|(33)
|(29)
|Share of profit/(loss) of joint ventures and associates
|(143)
|82
|(559)
|(818)
|(324)
|Current cost of supplies adjustment
|(2,730)
|2,310
|of which:
|(541)
|(793)
|(312)
|Attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders
|(2,648)
|2,222
|(18)
|(25)
|(12)
|Attributable to non-controlling interest
|(82)
|88
|(876)
|2,741
|222
|CCS earnings
|6,295
|(15,268)
|of which:
|(988)
|2,634
|177
|CCS earnings attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders
|5,992
|(15,443)
|112
|106
|45
|CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
|303
|176
3. Earnings per share
|EARNINGS PER SHARE
|Quarters
|Nine months
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|2021
|2020
|(447)
|3,428
|489
|Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders ($ million)
|8,640
|(17,666)
|Weighted average number of shares used as the basis for determining:
|7,773.3
|7,790.1
|7,788.7
|Basic earnings per share (million)
|7,781.8
|7,799.4
|7,773.3
|7,835.9
|7,823.6
|Diluted earnings per share (million)
|7,827.9
|7,799.4
4. Share capital
|ISSUED AND FULLY PAID ORDINARY SHARES OF €0.07 EACH1
|Number of shares
|Nominal value ($ million)
|A
|B
|A
|B
|Total
|At January 1, 2021
|4,101,239,499
|3,706,183,836
|345
|306
|651
|Repurchases of shares
|—
|(48,493,633)
|—
|(4)
|(4)
|At September 30, 2021
|4,101,239,499
|3,657,690,203
|345
|302
|647
|At January 1, 2020
|4,151,787,517
|3,729,407,107
|349
|308
|657
|Repurchases of shares
|(50,548,018)
|(23,223,271)
|(4)
|(2)
|(6)
|At September 30, 2020
|4,101,239,499
|3,706,183,836
|345
|306
|651
1. Share capital at September 30, 2021 also included 50,000 issued and fully paid sterling deferred shares of £1 each.
At Royal Dutch Shell plc’s Annual General Meeting on May 18, 2021, the Board was authorised to allot ordinary shares in Royal Dutch Shell plc, and to grant rights to subscribe for, or to convert, any security into ordinary shares in Royal Dutch Shell plc, up to an aggregate nominal amount of €182.1 million (representing 2,602 million ordinary shares of €0.07 each), and to list such shares or rights on any stock exchange. This authority expires at the earlier of the close of business on August 18, 2022, and the end of the Annual General Meeting to be held in 2022, unless previously renewed, revoked or varied by Royal Dutch Shell plc in a general meeting.
5. Other reserves
|OTHER RESERVES
|$ million
|Merger reserve
|Share premium reserve
|Capital redemption reserve
|Share plan reserve
|Accumulated other comprehensive income
|Total
|At January 1, 2021
|37,298
|154
|129
|906
|(25,735)
|12,752
|Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders
|—
|—
|—
|—
|5,544
|5,544
|Transfer from other comprehensive income
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(14)
|(14)
|Repurchases of shares
|—
|—
|4
|—
|—
|4
|Share-based compensation
|—
|—
|—
|(68)
|—
|(68)
|At September 30, 2021
|37,298
|154
|133
|838
|(20,206)
|18,218
|At January 1, 2020
|37,298
|154
|123
|1,049
|(24,173)
|14,451
|Other comprehensive income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders
|—
|—
|—
|—
|(5,102)
|(5,102)
|Transfer from other comprehensive income
|—
|—
|—
|—
|185
|185
|Repurchases of shares
|—
|—
|6
|—
|—
|6
|Share-based compensation
|—
|—
|—
|(237)
|—
|(237)
|At September 30, 2020
|37,298
|154
|129
|812
|(29,091)
|9,303
The merger reserve and share premium reserve were established as a consequence of Royal Dutch Shell plc becoming the single parent company of Royal Dutch Petroleum Company and The “Shell” Transport and Trading Company, p.l.c., now The Shell Transport and Trading Company Limited, in 2005. The merger reserve increased in 2016 following the issuance of shares for the acquisition of BG Group plc. The capital redemption reserve was established in connection with repurchases of shares of Royal Dutch Shell plc. The share plan reserve is in respect of equity-settled share-based compensation plans.
6. Derivative financial instruments and debt excluding lease liabilities
As disclosed in the Consolidated Financial Statements for the year ended December 31, 2020, presented in the Annual Report and Accounts and Form 20-F for that year, Shell is exposed to the risks of changes in fair value of its financial assets and liabilities. The fair values of the financial assets and liabilities are defined as the price that would be received to sell an asset or paid to transfer a liability in an orderly transaction between market participants at the measurement date. Methods and assumptions used to estimate the fair values at September 30, 2021, are consistent with those used in the year ended December 31, 2020, though the carrying amounts of derivative financial instruments measured using predominantly unobservable inputs have changed since that date.
The table below provides the comparison of the fair value with the carrying amount of debt excluding lease liabilities, disclosed in accordance with IFRS 7 Financial Instruments: Disclosures.
|DEBT EXCLUDING LEASE LIABILITIES
|$ million
|September 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|Carrying amount
|67,422
|79,594
|Fair value¹
|74,397
|88,294
1. Mainly determined from the prices quoted for these securities.
7. Other notes to the unaudited Condensed Consolidated Interim Financial Statements
Consolidated Statement of Income
Interest and other income
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|2021
|2020
|497
|134
|234
|Interest and other income
|3,087
|458
|of which:
|136
|95
|154
|Interest income
|366
|511
|9
|34
|3
|Dividend income (from investments in equity securities)
|44
|19
|298
|(55)
|103
|Net gains on sales and revaluation of non-current assets and businesses
|2,316
|124
|(42)
|4
|(150)
|Net foreign exchange gains/(losses) on financing activities
|48
|(355)
|96
|56
|123
|Other
|313
|159
Depreciation, depletion and amortisation
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|2021
|2020
|6,358
|8,223
|7,689
|Depreciation, depletion and amortisation
|20,477
|42,871
Depreciation, depletion and amortisation in Q3 2021 includes $352 million pre-tax (Q2 2021: $2,333 million; Q3 2020: $1,615 million; nine months 2021: $2,770 million; nine months 2020: $24,145) of impairments.
Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheet
Assets classified as held for sale
|$ million
|September 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|Assets classified as held for sale
|7,922
|1,258
|Liabilities directly associated with assets classified as held for sale
|1,758
|196
Assets classified as held for sale and associated liabilities at September 30, 2021 mainly relate to the Permian business in the USA and two refineries. The major classes of assets and liabilities classified as held for sale are Property, plant and equipment ($6,192 million; December 31, 2020: $1,146 million), Inventories ($787 million; December 31, 2020: zero), Decommissioning and other provisions ($692 million; December 31, 2020: $196 million) and Debt ($531 million; December 31, 2020: zero).
Retirement benefits
|$ million
|September 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|Non-current assets
|Retirement benefits
|8,009
|2,474
|Non-current liabilities
|Retirement benefits¹
|11,835
|15,605
|Deficit
|3,826
|13,131
1.As from January 1, 2021 the 'Retirement benefits' liability has been classified under non-current liabilities (previously partly presented within current liabilities). Prior period comparatives have been revised by $437 million to conform with current year presentation.
The decrease in the net retirement benefit liability is mainly driven by an increase of the market yield on high-quality corporate bonds in the USA, the UK and Eurozone and positive returns on plan assets, partly offset by an increase in expected inflation in the UK and Eurozone. Amounts recognised in the balance sheet in relation to defined benefit plans include both plan assets and obligations that are presented on a net basis on a plan-by-plan basis.
Income taxes payable
|$ million
|September 30, 2021
|December 31, 2020
|Income taxes payable
|2,809
|3,111
As from January 1, 2021 taxes payable not related to income tax are presented within 'Trade and other payables' (previously within 'Taxes payable') and 'Taxes payable' has been renamed into 'Income taxes payable'. Prior period comparatives have been revised by $2,895 million to conform with current year presentation.
ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE (NON-GAAP) MEASURES
A.Adjusted Earnings and Adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation (EBITDA)
The “Adjusted Earnings” measure aims to facilitate a comparative understanding of Shell’s financial performance from period to period by removing the effects of oil price changes on inventory carrying amounts and removing the effects of identified items. These items are in some cases driven by external factors and may, either individually or collectively, hinder the comparative understanding of Shell’s financial results from period to period. This measure excludes earnings attributable to non-controlling interest.
The “Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis)” and “Adjusted EBITDA (FIFO basis)” measures are introduced with effect from January 1, 2021. Management uses both measures to evaluate Shell’s performance in the period and over time.
We define "Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis)" as "Income/(loss) for the period" adjusted for current cost of supplies; identified items; tax charge/(credit); depreciation, amortisation and depletion; exploration well write-offs and net interest expense. All items include the non-controlling interest component.
We define “Adjusted EBITDA (FIFO basis)” as “Income/(loss) for the period adjusted for identified items; tax charge/(credit); depreciation, amortisation and depletion; exploration well write-offs and net interest expense. All items include the non-controlling interest component.
|ADJUSTED EARNINGS
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|2021
|2020
|(447)
|3,428
|489
|Income/(loss) attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders
|8,640
|(17,666)
|(541)
|(793)
|(312)
|Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders (Note 2)
|(2,648)
|2,222
|(5,118)
|(2,899)
|(778)
|Less: Identified items attributable to Royal Dutch Shell plc shareholders
|(6,906)
|(19,897)
|4,130
|5,534
|955
|Adjusted Earnings
|12,898
|4,453
|Of which:
|1,680
|1,609
|768
|Integrated Gas
|4,705
|3,274
|1,686
|2,469
|(884)
|Upstream
|5,118
|(2,104)
|1,212
|1,299
|1,680
|Oil Products
|3,389
|5,454
|(3)
|112
|55
|Refining and Trading
|5
|1,713
|1,215
|1,187
|1,626
|Marketing
|3,384
|3,742
|395
|670
|227
|Chemicals
|1,795
|581
|(732)
|(399)
|(792)
|Corporate
|(1,797)
|(2,576)
|(112)
|(115)
|(45)
|Less: Non-controlling interest
|(312)
|(176)
|ADJUSTED EBITDA
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|2021
|2020
|4,130
|5,534
|955
|Adjusted Earnings
|12,898
|4,453
|112
|115
|45
|Add: Non-controlling interest
|312
|176
|2,168
|1,178
|72
|Add: Taxation charge/(credit) excluding tax impact of identified items
|4,896
|1,520
|6,005
|5,890
|6,074
|Add: Depreciation, depletion and amortisation excluding impairments
|17,707
|18,726
|323
|108
|14
|Add: Exploration well write-offs
|567
|615
|859
|893
|992
|Add: Interest expense excluding identified items
|2,643
|3,180
|136
|95
|154
|Less: Interest income
|366
|511
|13,460
|13,623
|7,998
|Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis)1
|38,656
|28,159
|Of which:
|3,768
|3,364
|2,349
|Integrated Gas
|10,339
|8,999
|6,766
|6,714
|2,911
|Upstream
|18,866
|9,421
|2,360
|2,608
|2,520
|Oil Products
|7,080
|9,134
|415
|676
|228
|Refining and Trading
|1,558
|3,425
|1,945
|1,932
|2,293
|Marketing
|5,522
|5,710
|715
|1,036
|466
|Chemicals
|2,792
|1,439
|(147)
|(101)
|(247)
|Corporate
|(421)
|(834)
|(559)
|(818)
|(324)
|Less: Current cost of supplies adjustment (Note 2)
|(2,730)
|2,310
|142
|208
|100
|Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment to taxation charge/(credit) (Note 2)
|703
|(719)
|14,160
|14,647
|8,423
|Adjusted EBITDA (FIFO basis)1
|42,090
|25,130
|Of which:
|3,768
|3,364
|2,349
|Integrated Gas
|10,339
|8,999
|6,766
|6,714
|2,911
|Upstream
|18,866
|9,421
|2,965
|3,553
|2,863
|Oil Products
|10,104
|6,478
|892
|1,370
|578
|Refining and Trading
|3,977
|1,017
|2,073
|2,182
|2,286
|Marketing
|6,126
|5,463
|810
|1,117
|548
|Chemicals
|3,201
|1,066
|(147)
|(101)
|(247)
|Corporate
|(421)
|(834)
1.With effect from Q3 2021, Adjusted EBITDA includes the non-controlling interest component of Adjusted Earnings. Prior period comparatives have been revised and had been previously reported as Q2 2021 Adjusted EBITDA (CCS basis): $13,507 million and Adjusted EBITDA (FIFO basis): $14,508 million.
Identified items
Identified items comprise: divestment gains and losses, impairments, redundancy and restructuring, provisions for onerous contracts, fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts and the impact of exchange rate movements on certain deferred tax balances, and other items.
|IDENTIFIED ITEMS
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|2021
|2020
|Identified items before tax
|316
|(55)
|103
|Divestment gains/(losses)
|2,334
|154
|(352)
|(2,333)
|(1,636)
|Impairments
|(2,770)
|(24,718)
|321
|68
|25
|Redundancy and restructuring
|(358)
|(511)
|(107)
|—
|(133)
|Provisions for onerous contracts
|(107)
|(133)
|(6,110)
|(1,373)
|721
|Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts
|(7,095)
|(195)
|15
|(29)
|(134)
|Other
|17
|(561)
|(5,917)
|(3,722)
|(1,055)
|Total identified items before tax
|(7,978)
|(25,963)
|799
|815
|276
|Total tax impact of identified items
|1,064
|6,066
|Identified items after tax
|301
|(83)
|46
|Divestment gains/(losses)
|1,629
|24
|(275)
|(1,787)
|(1,143)
|Impairments
|(2,155)
|(18,521)
|204
|45
|4
|Redundancy and restructuring
|(237)
|(378)
|(82)
|—
|(126)
|Provisions for onerous contracts
|(82)
|(126)
|(5,164)
|(1,181)
|532
|Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts
|(5,980)
|(171)
|(121)
|121
|13
|Impact of exchange rate movements on tax balances
|(110)
|(397)
|19
|(23)
|(104)
|Other
|21
|(328)
|(5,118)
|(2,908)
|(778)
|Impact on CCS earnings
|(6,914)
|(19,897)
|Of which:
|(4,927)
|(1,187)
|(920)
|Integrated Gas
|(5,002)
|(9,572)
|(412)
|(53)
|(226)
|Upstream
|(332)
|(6,590)
|150
|(1,267)
|411
|Oil Products
|(1,344)
|(4,174)
|(38)
|(208)
|(96)
|Chemicals
|(286)
|(140)
|109
|(193)
|52
|Corporate
|50
|578
|(5,118)
|(2,899)
|(778)
|Impact on CCS earnings attributable to shareholders
|(6,906)
|(19,897)
|—
|(8)
|—
|Impact on CCS earnings attributable to non-controlling interest
|(8)
|—
The identified items categories above may include after-tax impacts of identified items of joint ventures and associates which are fully reported within "Share of profit of joint ventures and associates" in the Consolidated Statement of Income, and fully reported as identified items before tax in the table above. Identified items related to subsidiaries are consolidated and reported across appropriate lines of the Consolidated Statement of Income. Only pre-tax identified items reported by subsidiaries are taken into account in the calculation of underlying operating expenses (Reference F).
Provisions for onerous contracts: Provisions for onerous contracts that relate to businesses that Shell has exited or to redundant assets or assets that cannot be used.
Fair value accounting of commodity derivatives and certain gas contracts: In the ordinary course of business, Shell enters into contracts to supply or purchase oil and gas products, as well as power and environmental products. Shell also enters into contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity. Derivative contracts are entered into for mitigation of resulting economic exposures (generally price exposure) and these derivative contracts are carried at period-end market price (fair value), with movements in fair value recognised in income for the period. Supply and purchase contracts entered into for operational purposes, as well as contracts for tolling, pipeline and storage capacity, are, by contrast, recognised when the transaction occurs; furthermore, inventory is carried at historical cost or net realisable value, whichever is lower.
As a consequence, accounting mismatches occur because: (a) the supply or purchase transaction is recognised in a different period, or (b) the inventory is measured on a different basis. In addition, certain contracts are, due to pricing or delivery conditions, deemed to contain embedded derivatives or written options and are also required to be carried at fair value even though they are entered into for operational purposes. The accounting impacts are reported as identified items.
Impacts of exchange rate movements on tax balances represent the impact on tax balances of exchange rate movements arising on (a) the conversion to dollars of the local currency tax base of non-monetary assets and liabilities, as well as losses (this primarily impacts the Upstream and Integrated Gas segments) and (b) the conversion of dollar-denominated inter-segment loans to local currency, leading to taxable exchange rate gains or losses (this primarily impacts the Corporate segment).
Other identified items represent other credits or charges that based on Shell management's assessment hinder the comparative understanding of Shell's financial results from period to period.
B. Adjusted Earnings per share
Adjusted Earnings per share is calculated as Adjusted Earnings (see Reference A), divided by the weighted average number of shares used as the basis for basic earnings per share (see Note 3).
C. Cash capital expenditure
Cash capital expenditure represents cash spent on maintaining and developing assets as well as on investments in the period. Management regularly monitors this measure as a key lever to delivering sustainable cash flows. Cash capital expenditure is the sum of the following lines from the Consolidated Statement of Cash flows: Capital expenditure, Investments in joint ventures and associates and Investments in equity securities.
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|2021
|2020
|4,648
|4,232
|3,679
|Capital expenditure
|12,764
|11,379
|151
|115
|34
|Investments in joint ventures and associates
|335
|754
|41
|36
|23
|Investments in equity securities
|98
|190
|4,840
|4,383
|3,737
|Cash capital expenditure
|13,197
|12,324
|Of which:
|1,272
|880
|1,020
|Integrated Gas
|3,167
|2,638
|1,502
|1,696
|1,245
|Upstream
|4,732
|5,642
|976
|882
|832
|Oil Products
|2,527
|2,019
|1,053
|895
|595
|Chemicals
|2,678
|1,810
|36
|30
|45
|Corporate
|94
|215
D. Return on average capital employed
Return on average capital employed ("ROACE") measures the efficiency of Shell’s utilisation of the capital that it employs. Shell uses two ROACE measures: ROACE on a Net income basis and ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus Non-controlling interest (NCI) basis, both adjusted for after-tax interest expense.
Both measures refer to Capital employed which consists of total equity, current debt and non-current debt.
ROACE on a Net income basis
In this calculation, the sum of income for the current and previous three quarters, adjusted for after-tax interest expense, is expressed as a percentage of the average capital employed for the same period.
|$ million
|Quarters
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|Income - current and previous three quarters
|5,069
|5,933
|(16,489)
|Interest expense after tax - current and previous three quarters
|2,636
|2,668
|2,933
|Income before interest expense - current and previous three quarters
|7,705
|8,601
|(13,556)
|Capital employed – opening
|269,397
|265,435
|281,505
|Capital employed – closing
|262,074
|271,319
|269,397
|Capital employed – average
|265,735
|268,377
|275,451
|ROACE on a Net income basis
|2.9%
|3.2%
|(4.9)%
ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus Non-controlling interest (NCI) basis
In this calculation, the sum of Adjusted Earnings (see Reference A) plus non-controlling interest (NCI) excluding identified items for the current and previous three quarters, adjusted for after-tax interest expense, is expressed as a percentage of the average capital employed for the same period. This measure was previously referred to as “ROACE on a CCS basis excluding identified items” and was renamed to improve clarity with effect from the second quarter 2021. There is no change to the calculation outcome as result of this nomenclature update.
|$ million
|Quarters
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|Adjusted Earnings - current and previous three quarters (Reference A)
|13,290
|10,115
|7,384
|Add: Income/(loss) attributable to NCI - current and previous three quarters
|443
|371
|212
|Add: Current cost of supplies adjustment attributable to NCI - current and previous three quarters
|(96)
|(90)
|89
|Less: Identified items attributable to NCI (Reference A) - current and previous three quarters
|(18)
|(18)
|—
|Adjusted Earnings plus NCI excluding identified items - current and previous three quarters
|13,656
|10,414
|7,685
|Add: Interest expense after tax - current and previous three quarters
|2,636
|2,668
|2,933
|Adjusted Earnings plus NCI excluding identified items before interest expense - current and previous three quarters
|16,292
|13,081
|10,618
|Capital employed - average
|265,735
|268,377
|275,451
|ROACE on an Adjusted Earnings plus NCI basis
|6.1%
|4.9%
|3.9%
E. Gearing
Gearing is a measure of Shell’s capital structure and is defined as net debt as a percentage of total capital. Net debt is defined as the sum of current and non-current debt, less cash and cash equivalents, adjusted for the fair value of derivative financial instruments used to hedge foreign exchange and interest rate risks relating to debt, and associated collateral balances. Management considers this adjustment useful because it reduces the volatility of net debt caused by fluctuations in foreign exchange and interest rates, and eliminates the potential impact of related collateral payments or receipts. Debt-related derivative financial instruments are a subset of the derivative financial instrument assets and liabilities presented on the balance sheet. Collateral balances are reported under “Trade and other receivables” or “Trade and other payables” as appropriate.
|$ million
|Quarters
|September 30, 2021
|June 30, 2021
|September 30, 2020
|Current debt
|10,686
|13,042
|17,811
|Non-current debt
|84,705
|87,034
|91,245
|Total debt
|95,390
|100,076
|109,056
|Of which lease liabilities
|27,969
|28,340
|28,930
|Add: Debt-related derivative financial instruments: net liability/(asset)
|(231)
|(912)
|(564)
|Add: Collateral on debt-related derivatives: net liability/(asset)
|407
|675
|686
|Less: Cash and cash equivalents
|(38,073)
|(34,104)
|(35,714)
|Net debt
|57,492
|65,735
|73,463
|Add: Total equity
|166,683
|171,243
|160,341
|Total capital
|224,175
|236,978
|233,804
|Gearing
|25.6
|%
|27.7
|%
|31.4
|%
F. Operating expenses
Operating expenses is a measure of Shell’s cost management performance, comprising the following items from the Consolidated Statement of Income: production and manufacturing expenses; selling, distribution and administrative expenses; and research and development expenses.
Underlying operating expenses is a measure aimed at facilitating a comparative understanding of performance from period to period by removing the effects of identified items, which, either individually or collectively, can cause volatility, in some cases driven by external factors.
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|2021
|2020
|5,322
|5,162
|5,496
|Production and manufacturing expenses
|17,292
|17,299
|2,892
|3,107
|2,366
|Selling, distribution and administrative expenses
|8,461
|7,130
|145
|201
|233
|Research and development
|511
|708
|8,359
|8,470
|8,095
|Operating expenses
|26,264
|25,137
|Of which identified items:
|322
|68
|25
|Redundancy and restructuring (charges)/reversal
|(357)
|(501)
|15
|(31)
|(267)
|(Provisions)/reversal
|(16)
|(678)
|—
|(2)
|—
|Other
|33
|—
|337
|35
|(242)
|(340)
|(1,179)
|8,696
|8,505
|7,854
|Underlying operating expenses
|25,924
|23,958
G. Free cash flow
Free cash flow is used to evaluate cash available for financing activities, including dividend payments and debt servicing, after investment in maintaining and growing the business. It is defined as the sum of “Cash flow from operating activities” and “Cash flow from investing activities”.
Cash flows from acquisition and divestment activities are removed from Free cash flow to arrive at the Organic free cash flow, a measure used by management to evaluate the generation of free cash flow without these activities.
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|2021
|2020
|16,025
|12,617
|10,403
|Cash flow from operating activities
|36,935
|27,818
|(3,804)
|(2,946)
|(2,833)
|Cash flow from investing activities
|(7,339)
|(7,871)
|12,221
|9,671
|7,571
|Free cash flow
|29,596
|19,947
|1,297
|1,274
|869
|Less: Divestment proceeds (Reference I)
|5,983
|3,798
|—
|24
|—
|Add: Tax paid on divestments (reported under "Other investing cash outflows")
|24
|—
|181
|2
|12
|Add: Cash outflows related to inorganic capital expenditure1
|272
|614
|11,105
|8,424
|6,713
|Organic free cash flow2
|23,910
|16,763
1.Cash outflows related to inorganic capital expenditure includes portfolio actions which expand Shell's activities through acquisitions and restructuring activities as reported in capital expenditure lines in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows.
2.Free cash flow less divestment proceeds, adding back outflows related to inorganic expenditure.
H. Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements
Working capital movements are defined as the sum of the following items in the Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows: (i) (increase)/decrease in inventories, (ii) (increase)/decrease in current receivables, and (iii) increase/(decrease) in current payables.
Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements is a measure used by Shell to analyse its operating cash generation over time excluding the timing effects of changes in inventories and operating receivables and payables from period to period.
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|2021
|2020
|16,025
|12,617
|10,403
|Cash flow from operating activities
|36,935
|27,818
|(538)
|(2,495)
|405
|(Increase)/decrease in inventories
|(6,459)
|6,286
|(2,859)
|(4,080)
|(540)
|(Increase)/decrease in current receivables
|(13,768)
|9,733
|1,950
|5,016
|1,583
|Increase/(decrease) in current payables
|12,831
|(11,073)
|(1,447)
|(1,559)
|1,448
|(Increase)/decrease in working capital
|(7,396)
|4,947
|17,472
|14,176
|8,955
|Cash flow from operating activities excluding working capital movements
|44,331
|22,871
|Of which:
|7,871
|4,350
|2,396
|Integrated Gas
|15,874
|8,619
|5,889
|5,444
|2,629
|Upstream
|16,035
|6,894
|3,262
|3,365
|3,476
|Oil Products
|9,939
|6,259
|684
|1,225
|488
|Chemicals
|2,953
|981
|(233)
|(208)
|(33)
|Corporate
|(471)
|118
I. Divestment proceeds
Divestment proceeds represent cash received from divestment activities in the period. Management regularly monitors this measure as a key lever to deliver sustainable cash flow.
|Quarters
|$ million
|Nine months
|Q3 2021
|Q2 2021
|Q3 2020
|2021
|2020
|1,122
|1,162
|571
|Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment and businesses
|5,390
|2,395
|168
|4
|159
|Proceeds from joint ventures and associates from sale, capital reduction and repayment of long-term loans¹
|447
|1,129
|6
|108
|139
|Proceeds from sale of equity securities
|145
|274
|1,297
|1,274
|869
|Divestment proceeds
|5,983
|3,798
1.As from 2021 renamed from 'Proceeds from sale of joint ventures and associates'.
