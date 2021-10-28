English Finnish

Suominen Corporation Interim Report October 28, 2021 at 9:30 a.m. (EET)



Suominen Corporation’s Interim Report for January 1–September 30, 2021:



Q3 volumes low as expected, recovery already ongoing

KEY FIGURES

7-9/ 7-9/ 1-9/ 1-9/ 1-12/ 2021 2020 2021 2020 2020 Net sales, EUR million 98.7 115.4 327.6 347.8 458.9 Comparable EBITDA 4.2 18.1 38.1 47.4 60.9 Comparable EBITDA, % 4.3 15.7 11.6 13.6 13.3 EBITDA 4.2 18.1 38.1 47.4 60.9 Operating profit, EUR million -0.8 12.9 23.1 31.0 39.5 Operating profit, % -0.9 11.2 7.0 8.9 8.6 Profit for the period, EUR million -1.7 10.9 18.2 22.8 30.1 Cash flow from operations, EUR million -8.9 20.1 8.2 39.1 57.0 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR -0.16 0.35 0.14 0.68 0.99 Earnings per share, basic, EUR -0.03 0.19 0.32 0.40 0.52 Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % − − 11.8 13.8 16.7 Gearing, % − − 30.2 29.9 25.4





In this interim report, figures shown in brackets refer to the comparison period last year if not otherwise stated.



July–September 2021 in brief:

- Net sales decreased 14.5% from the corresponding period of 2020 and were EUR 98.7 million (115.4)

- Comparable EBITDA decreased to EUR 4.2 million (18.1)

- Cash flow from operations declined and was EUR -8.9 million (20.1)

January–September 2021 in brief:

- Net sales decreased 5.8% and were EUR 327.6 million (347.8)

- Comparable EBITDA decreased to EUR 38.1 million (47.4)

- Cash flow from operations declined and was EUR 8.2 million (39.1)

Outlook for 2021

Suominen repeats its outlook for 2021 but in light of the volatility of the markets and Suominen’s results, gives further detail on the outlook.

Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2021 will decrease from 2020 due to the slowdown in the demand for nonwovens in the second half of 2021 as well as some continuing volatility in the raw material and transportation markets and will amount to EUR 47–53 million. In 2020, Suominen’s comparable EBITDA was EUR 60.9 million.



Petri Helsky, President & CEO:



“Suominen’s net sales were EUR 98.7 million (115.4) in the third quarter of 2021. As expected, sales volumes decreased clearly from the comparison period due to the sudden deceleration of demand we discussed in Suominen’s previous interim report.

Our comparable EBITDA was EUR 4.2 million (18.1). The result was impacted especially by the lower sales and production volumes but also by higher raw material costs for which higher sales prices could compensate only partially. Cost savings actions supported the result to some extent.

Our earlier expectation was that the drop in demand would be temporary in nature. This indeed seems to be the case and the demand recovery has started already in late Q3, in some cases even quicker than previously assumed. We estimate that Suominen’s Q4 volumes will be slightly short of Q2/2021 but clearly above pre-COVID-19 levels. Also the global market expectation is that in the long run the end user demand for wipes will remain above pre-COVID-19 levels.

The investment project to upgrade and restart one of our existing production lines in Cressa was completed during the quarter slightly ahead of the original plan. This investment strengthens our capabilities in Europe and is made in line with our strategy aiming for growth. The two other ongoing investment projects, one in Italy and the other in the US, are proceeding as planned and will be finalized before the end of the year.

We have made strong progress towards our sustainability targets. As part of our continuous work to reduce our greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions we are shifting entirely to fossil-free electricity in all our European plants. In our product offering we are targeting to launch at least 10 sustainable products per year. In 2021 we are well ahead of the target as we have already launched 13 sustainable products by the end of Q3. Thirdly, we are also actively researching new sustainable fibers to be able to serve the needs of our customers even better. In Q3 we have conducted test runs for example with hemp and have received excellent feedback from our customers on the products.



For the second consecutive year we were recognized by Rockline, one of our major customers. We were granted their RRITE Supplier Award 2021, which is given to the supplier who exemplifies their values of renew, respect, integrity, teamwork and excellence.

Our financial performance was disappointing in the third quarter, but we are pleased that the recovery is already ongoing. We will diligently continue to focus on serving our customers, running our operations safely and efficiently, and improving our result in Q4 and beyond.”

NET SALES

July–September 2021



In July–September 2021, Suominen’s net sales decreased from the comparison period by 14.5% to EUR 98.7 million (115.4). Currencies impacted the net sales by EUR 0.7 million.



Suominen has two business areas, Americas and Europe. Net sales of the Americas business area amounted to EUR 57.0 million (71.9) and net sales of the Europe business area to EUR 41.6 million (43.5).



January–September 2021

In January–September 2021, Suominen’s net sales decreased from the comparison period by 5.8% and amounted to EUR 327.6 million (347.8). Currencies impacted the net sales by EUR -13.9 million.



Net sales of the Americas business area amounted to EUR 196.4 million (222.3) and net sales of the Europe business area to EUR 131.3 million (125.6).

EBITDA, OPERATING PROFIT AND RESULT

July–September 2021



EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was EUR 4.2 million (18.1). Currency impact on EBITDA was EUR -0.2 million.

Operating profit decreased from the comparison period and amounted to EUR -0.8 million (12.9).

Profit before income taxes was EUR -1.8 million (11.1), and profit for the reporting period was EUR -1.7 million (10.9). Income taxes for the period were EUR 0.1 million (-0.3). The income taxes of the comparison period were positively impacted by recognition of additional deferred tax assets from previous years’ losses as the possibility to utilize the losses had increased.

January–September 2021

EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) was EUR 38.1 million (47.4). Currency impact on EBITDA was EUR -1.9 million.

Operating profit decreased and was EUR 23.1 million (31.0).

Profit before income taxes was EUR 23.8 million (25.4), and profit for the reporting period was EUR 18.2 million (22.8).

Income taxes for the period were EUR -5.6 million (-2.6). The income taxes of the comparison period were positively impacted by the recognition of additional deferred tax assets from previous years’ losses as the possibility to utilize the losses had increased. The corporate income taxes of 2020 were also positively impacted by the US tax reliefs enacted as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.



FINANCING



The Group’s net interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value amounted to EUR 48.2 million (43.1) at the end of the review period. The gearing ratio was 30.2% (29.9%) and the equity ratio 42.5% (46.0%).



In January–September, net financial expenses were EUR +0.7 million (-5.5), or +0.2% (-1.6%) of net sales. Fluctuations in exchange rates decreased the net financial expenses by EUR 1.2 million (in 2020, increased by EUR 1.6 million).

Suominen sold its minority share in Amerplast (Bright Maze Oy) in March. The transaction impacted Suominen’s net financial expenses positively by EUR 3.7 million. The amount consists of the gain on the sale of the shares as well as of the reversal of bad debt provisions recognized of the loan receivables. The effect on cash flow was EUR 11.6 million, consisting of the sales price of the shares and payment of the loan receivables and accrued interests.

Cash flow from operations in July–September was EUR -8.9 million (20.1) and in January–September EUR 8.2 million (39.1), representing a cash flow per share of EUR 0.14 (0.68). The decline in the cash flow from operations for January–September was driven by more cash being tied up in net working capital as well as the weaker result.

In the third quarter the change in net working capital was negative by EUR 11.4 million (+6.4). The change in net working capital in January-September was EUR -23.2 million (-2.3).

In May 2021, Suominen announced that it has extended by one year the maturity of the EUR 100 million syndicated revolving credit facility agreement signed in July 2020. The maturity of the facility is now extended to July 2024.

In June 2021, Suominen issued a senior unsecured bond of EUR 50 million. The six-year bond matures on June 11, 2027 and it carries a coupon interest of 1.5%. The offering was allocated to 19 investors. The bond is listed on the official list of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd. The debenture bond issued in 2017 will fall due in October 2022.



CAPITAL EXPENDITURE



In January–September, the gross capital expenditure totaled EUR 14.0 million (4.9) and the largest items were related to the growth investment initiatives in Italy and at the Bethune plant in the USA. Other investments were mainly for maintenance. Depreciation and amortization for the review period amounted to EUR 15.0 million (16.4).

IMPACTS OF THE COVID-19 PANDEMIC ON SUOMINEN

The pandemic has increased the demand for our products in all our markets. Towards the end of the second quarter of 2021 the demand started to decelerate especially in North America, but the demand has started to recover in late Q3. In the long run the market and Suominen’s expectation is that demand will remain above pre-COVID-19 levels.

Suominen’s financial position has remained strong throughout the pandemic.

The risks related to COVID-19 are described in the short-term risk and uncertainties section.

PROGRESS IN SUSTAINABILITY

We progressed well with the actions defined in our sustainability agenda during the third quarter.

We have strong focus on safety and accident prevention, and our long-term target is to have zero lost-time accidents. In the third quarter of 2021, there was zero lost-time accidents (LTA) at Suominen sites (0 in Q3/2020). In total by end of September the amount of LTA’s is 3 (1 in Q1–Q3/2020).

Our employee engagement survey, Suominen Vibe, is a tool to systematically measure and develop engagement. This year’s survey is now ongoing.



We are committed to continuously improving our production efficiency and the efficient utilization of natural resources. We continued our active measures towards our targets to reduce energy consumption, greenhouse gas emissions, water consumption and waste to landfill by 20% per ton of product by 2025 compared to the base year of 2019. As part of our active work to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, we are shifting entirely to fossil-free electricity in all our European plants.

We offer a comprehensive portfolio of sustainable nonwovens to our customers and we are continuously developing new and innovative solutions with a reduced environmental impact. Our target is a 50% increase in sales of sustainable nonwovens by 2025 compared to 2019, and to have at least 10 sustainable product launches per year. During the third quarter of the year, we launched four sustainable products. In 2021 we have launched 13 sustainable products in total.

A mandatory training program regarding our renewed Code of Conduct is ongoing and the target is that all Suominen employees will have completed the training by end of November.

Suominen reports progress in its key sustainability KPIs annually.

As part of our Annual Report 2020 published on March 3, 2021 we reported on the progress of our sustainability performance. Our sustainability reporting in 2020 is in accordance with the Core option of the GRI Standards by the Global Reporting Initiative.

INFORMATION ON SHARES AND SHARE CAPITAL



Share capital



The number of Suominen’s registered shares was 58,259,219 shares on September 30, 2021, equaling to a share capital of EUR 11,860,056.00.



Share trading and price



The number of Suominen Corporation shares traded on Nasdaq Helsinki from January 1 to September 30, 2021 was 15,570,116 shares, accounting for 27.0% of the average number of shares (excluding treasury shares). The highest price was EUR 6.41, the lowest EUR 4.37 and the volume-weighted average price EUR 5.57. The closing price at the end of review period was EUR 4.41. The market capitalization (excluding treasury shares) was EUR 254.1 million on September 30, 2021.



Treasury shares



On September 30, 2021, Suominen Corporation held 634,661 treasury shares.

As a share-based payment plan vested, in total 34,872 shares were transferred to the participants of the plan in February. In accordance with the decision made in the Annual General Meeting on March 25, 2021, 4,049 shares, which were still in the joint account, were transferred to Suominen Corporation’s treasury shares.

In accordance with the resolution by the Annual General Meeting, in total 16,042 shares were transferred to the members of the Board of Directors as their remuneration payable in shares during the reporting period.

In accordance with the matching share-based payment program, 9,352 shares were transferred to the participants of the program in September 2021.

The portion of the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors which shall be paid in shares



The Annual General Meeting held on March 25, 2021 decided that the remuneration payable to the members of the Board remains unchanged. 60% of the annual remuneration is paid in cash and 40% in Suominen Corporation’s shares.



The number of shares forming the remuneration portion payable in shares was determined based on the share value in the stock exchange trading maintained by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd, calculated as the trade volume-weighted average quotation of the share during the one month period immediately following the date on which the Interim Report of January‒March 2021 of the company was published. The shares were given out of the treasury shares held by the company by the decision of the Board of Directors on May 31, 2021.



Share-based incentive plans for the management and key employees



The Group management and key employees participate in the company’s share-based long-term incentive plans. The plans are described in more details in the Financial Statements and in the Remuneration Report, available on the company’s website www.suominen.fi.

Company's Performance Share Plan currently includes three 3-year performance periods, calendar years 2019–2021, 2020–2022 and 2021–2023. The aim of the Performance Share Plan is to combine the objectives of the shareholders and the persons participating in the plan in order to increase the value of the company in long-term, to build loyalty to the company and to offer them competitive reward plans based on earning and accumulating the company’s shares.

Performan ce Share Plan: Ongoing performance periods

Performance Period 2019–2021 2020–2022 2021–2023 Incentive based on Total Shareholder Return (TSR) Total Shareholder Return (TSR) Total Shareholder Return (TSR) Potential reward payment Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2022 Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2023 Will be paid partly in Suominen shares and partly in cash in spring 2024 Participants 16 people 17 people 19 people Maximum number of shares 546,000 756,500 470,000



The President & CEO of the company must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of his or her annual gross salary. A member of the Executive Team must hold 50% of the net number of shares given on the basis of the plan, as long as his or her shareholding in total corresponds to the value of half of his or her annual gross salary. Such a number of shares must be held as long as the participant’s employment or service in a group company continues.

Matching Restricted Share Plan 2019 – 2021

Suominen also had a Matching Restricted Share Plan for selected key employees in the Suominen Group. The aim of the MRSP was to align the objectives of the shareholders and key employees in order to increase the value of the company in the long-term, to retain key employees at the company, and to offer them a competitive reward plan that is based on acquiring, receiving and accumulating the company’s shares.

The second vesting period of the Matching Restricted Share Plan ended in September 2021 and in total 9,352 shares were transferred to the participants.



ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING



The Annual General Meeting (AGM) of Suominen Corporation was held on March 25, 2021.

The AGM adopted the Financial Statements and the Consolidated Financial Statements for the financial year 2020 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the President & CEO from liability for the financial year 2020. The AGM approved the Remuneration Report for the governing bodies and the Board of Directors' proposals concerning forfeiture of the shares entered in a joint book-entry account and of the rights attached to such shares.

The AGM decided, in accordance with the proposal by the Board of Directors, that a dividend of EUR 0.10 and in addition, a return of capital of EUR 0.10 per share will be paid.

The AGM confirmed the remuneration of the Board of Directors remains unchanged. The Chair will be paid an annual fee of EUR 66,000 and the Deputy Chair and other Board members an annual fee of EUR 31,000. Chair of the Audit Committee will be paid an additional fee of EUR 10,000. Further, the members of the Board will receive a fee for each Board and Committee meeting as follows: EUR 500 for each meeting held in the home country of the respective member, EUR 1,000 for each meeting held elsewhere than in the home country of the respective member and EUR 500 for each meeting held as a telephone conference.

60% of the remuneration is paid in cash and 40% in Suominen Corporation’s shares. Compensation for expenses is paid in accordance with the company's valid travel policy.



The AGM decided that the number of Board members remains unchanged at six (6). Mr. Andreas Ahlström, Mr. Björn Borgman, Ms. Nina Linander, Ms. Sari Pajari-Sederholm and Ms. Laura Raitio were re-elected as members of the Board. Mr. Jaakko Eskola was elected as a new member of the Board.

Mr. Jaakko Eskola was elected as the new Chair of the Board of Directors.

Ernst & Young Oy, Authorised Public Accountant firm, was re-elected as the auditor of the company for the next term of office in accordance with the Articles of Association. Ernst & Young Oy appointed Mr. Toni Halonen, Authorised Public Accountant, as the principally responsible auditor of the company.

The AGM authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase of the company’s own shares and to resolve on the issuance of shares and granting of options and the issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The terms and conditions of the authorization are explained later in this interim report.

Suominen published a stock exchange release on March 25, 2021 concerning the resolutions of the Annual General Meeting and the organizing meeting of the Board of Directors. The stock exchange release and an introduction of the new Board members can be viewed on Suominen’s website at www.suominen.fi.

In compliance with the resolution of the Annual General Meeting, on April 8, 2021 Suominen paid out dividends and return of capital in total of EUR 11.5 million for 2020, corresponding to EUR 0.20 per share.

Organizing meeting and permanent committees of the Board of Directors



In its organizing meeting held after the AGM, the Board of Directors elected Andreas Ahlström as Deputy Chair of the Board.



The Board of Directors elected from among its members the members for the Audit Committee and Personnel and Remuneration Committee. Nina Linander was re-elected as the Chair of the Audit Committee and Andreas Ahlström and Laura Raitio were re-elected as members. Jaakko Eskola was elected as the Chair of the Personnel and Remuneration Committee and Björn Borgman and Sari Pajari-Sederholm were re-elected as members.

Authorizations of the Board of Directors



The Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on March 25, 2021 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on the repurchase a maximum of 400,000 of the company’s own shares. The company’s own shares shall be repurchased otherwise than in proportion to the holdings of the shareholders by using the non-restricted equity through trading on regulated market organized by Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd at the market price prevailing at the time of acquisition. The shares shall be repurchased and paid in accordance with the rules of Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd and Euroclear Finland Ltd. The shares shall be repurchased to be used in company’s share-based incentive programs, in order to disburse the remuneration of the members of the Board of Directors, for use as consideration in acquisitions related to the company’s business, or to be held by the company, to be conveyed by other means or to be cancelled. The Board of Directors shall decide on other terms and conditions related to the repurchase of the company’s own shares. The repurchase authorization shall be valid until June 30, 2022 and it revokes all earlier authorizations to repurchase company’s own shares.

The Annual General Meeting (AGM) held on March 25, 2021 authorized the Board of Directors to decide on issuing new shares and/or conveying the company’s own shares held by the company and/or granting options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act. New shares may be issued, and the company’s own shares may be conveyed to the company’s shareholders in proportion to their current shareholdings in the company; or by waiving the shareholder’s pre-emption right, through a directed share issue if the company has a weighty financial reason to do so, such as, for example, using the shares as consideration in possible acquisitions or other arrangements related to the company’s business, as financing for investments, using shares as part of the company’s incentive program or using the shares for disbursing the portion of the Board members’ remuneration that is to be paid in shares. The new shares may also be issued without payment to the company itself. New shares may be issued and/or company’s own shares held by the company or its group company may be conveyed at the maximum amount of 5,000,000 shares in aggregate.

The Board of Directors may grant options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Finnish Companies Act, which carry the right to receive against payment new shares or own shares held by the company. The right may also be granted to the company’s creditor in such a manner that the right is granted on condition that the creditor’s receivable is used to set off the subscription price (“Convertible Bond”). However, options and other special rights referred to in Chapter 10, Section 1 of the Companies Act cannot be granted as part of the company’s remuneration plan.



The maximum number of new shares that may be subscribed and own shares held by the company that may be conveyed by virtue of the options and other special rights granted by the company is 5,000,000 shares in total which number is included in the maximum number stated above.



The authorizations shall revoke all earlier authorizations regarding share issue and issuance of special rights entitling to shares. The Board of Directors shall decide on all other terms and conditions related to the authorizations. The authorizations shall be valid until June 30, 2022.



NOTIFICATIONS UNDER CHAPTER 9, SECTION 5 OF THE SECURITIES MARKET ACT

During the review period Suominen received no notifications under Chapter 9, Section 5 of the Securities Market Act.



NOMINATION BOARD

Suominen’s three largest registered shareholders Ahlstrom Capital B.V., Oy Etra Invest Ab and Nordea Nordic Small Cap Fund have nominated the following members to the Shareholders’ Nomination Board:

Lasse Heinonen, President & CEO of Ahlström Capital Oy, as a member appointed by Ahlstrom Capital B.V.;

Mikael Etola, CEO, Etola-Yhtiöt, as a member appointed by Oy Etra Invest Ab;

Jukka Perttula, Chair of Board of Directors, Nordea Funds, as a member appointed by Nordea Nordic Small Cap Fund.





Jaakko Eskola, Chair of Suominen’s Board of Directors, serves as the fourth member of the Nomination Board. The shareholders entitled to appoint members to the Nomination Board were determined on the basis of the registered holdings in the company’s shareholders' register on September 1, 2021.

SHORT TERM RISKS AND UNCERTAINTIES

The COVID-19 pandemic continues to cause uncertainty in Suominen’s business environment. The key risks related to the virus concern the health and safety of Suominen personnel and customers, possible shortages of raw materials and issues linked to logistics, as well as potential closures of customers’ or our own plants due to virus infections or authority decisions remain valid at least until there is broad enough vaccination coverage in the countries relevant to Suominen’s business.

We have implemented extensive precautions to protect the health and safety of our employees and to ensure business continuity and progress of our strategic projects during the pandemic. We continuously monitor the raw material situation closely and we have identified risk mitigation measures such as utilization of supplementary raw material sources.

The very recent demand slowdown has naturally affected some of our customers. So far we have not experienced significant issues with customer payments and hence we do not see that our customer credit risks would have materially increased. We continue to monitor the financial positions and payment behavior of our customers. The COVID-19 pandemic has not increased Suominen’s risk of impairment losses on non-current assets.

Suominen’s other risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to: risks related to manufacturing, competition, raw material prices and availability and customer specific volumes and credits, changes in legislation, political environment or economic conditions and investments, and financial risks.

A more detailed description of risks is available in Suominen’s Annual Report 2020 at suominen.fi/investors.



BUSINESS ENVIRONMENT

Suominen’s nonwovens are, for the most part, used in daily consumer goods such as wet wipes as well as in hygiene and medical products. In these target markets of Suominen the general economic situation determines the development of consumer demand even though the demand for consumer goods is not very cyclical in nature. North America and Europe are the largest market areas for Suominen. In addition, the company operates in the South American markets. The growth in the demand for nonwovens has typically exceeded the growth of gross domestic product by a couple of percentage points.



The market expectation is that in the long run the end user demand for wipes will remain above pre-COVID-19 levels. However, towards the end of the second quarter, especially our North American customers started to experience a sudden deceleration of demand, which in combination with extraordinary stockpiling throughout the entire supply chain created an imbalance of inventories. This impacted also Suominen’s orders, although in several cases we were able to benefit from our position as the preferred supplier of our customers. The demand started to recover already in late Q3, in some cases even quicker than previously assumed.

In Europe, another specific factor impacting demand has been the earlier uncertainty regarding the final formulation of the Single-Use Plastic Directive (SUPD) that postponed our customers’ development projects. Now that the formulation became clear, our orders were affected as converters and retailers sought to sell out their existing stocks.



OUTLOOK FOR 2021



Suominen repeats its outlook for 2021 but in light of the volatility of the markets and Suominen’s results, gives further detail on the outlook.

Suominen expects that its comparable EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization) in 2021 will decrease from 2020 due to the slowdown in the demand for nonwovens in the second half of 2021 as well as some continuing volatility in the raw material and transportation markets and will amount to EUR 47–53 million. In 2020, Suominen’s comparable EBITDA was EUR 60.9 million.

CORPORATE GOVERNANCE AND REMUNERATION REPORT

Suominen has prepared a separate Corporate Governance Statement and a Remuneration Report for

2020, which comply with the recommendations of the Finnish Corporate Governance Code for listed

companies. The statements also cover other central areas of corporate governance. The statements have been published on Suominen's website, separately from the Report of the Board of Directors, at www.suominen.fi

AUDIOCAST AND CONFERENCE CALL



Petri Helsky, President & CEO, and Toni Tamminen, CFO, will present the result in English in an audiocast for analyst, investors and media on October 28 at 11:00 a.m. (EEST). The audiocast can be followed at https://suominen.videosync.fi/2021-q3-results. The recording of the audiocast and the presentation material will be available after the event at www.suominen.fi.

Conference call participants are requested to dial on:

Sweden: +46 856642651

United Kingdom: +44 3333000804

United States: +1 6319131422

The confirmation code for joining the conference call is 25932019#.



NEXT FINANCIAL REPORT



Suominen Corporation will publish its Financial Statements Release 2021 on February 3, 2022 approximately at 9:30 a.m. (EET)

SUOMINEN GROUP JANUARY 1 – SEPTEMBER 30, 2021



The figures in this interim report are mainly presented in EUR thousands. As a result of rounding differences, the figures presented in the tables do not necessarily add up to total.



This interim report has not been audited.

This interim report has been prepared in accordance with the principles defined in IAS 34 Interim Financial Reporting. The principles for preparing the interim report are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2020, with the exception of the effect of the new accounting standards and interpretations which have been applied from 1.1.2021.

The new or amended standards or interpretations applicable from 1.1.2021 are not material for Suominen Group.

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION

EUR thousand 30.9.2021 30.9.2020 31.12.2020 Assets Non-current assets Goodwill 15,496 15,496 15,496 Intangible assets 14,320 17,613 16,748 Property, plant and equipment 113,162 106,082 104,666 Right-of-use assets 16,344 14,309 17,784 Loan receivables − 3,650 3,978 Equity instruments 421 777 768 Other non-current receivables 71 69 73 Deferred tax assets 1,299 2,647 4,034 Total non-current assets 161,112 160,642 163,548 Current assets Inventories 50,714 37,977 35,431 Trade receivables 52,959 53,671 51,128 Loan receivables − 3,256 3,476 Other current receivables 5,615 5,693 5,675 Assets for current tax 2,855 3,652 247 Cash and cash equivalents 103,182 48,742 57,877 Total current assets 215,325 152,991 153,833 Total assets 376,437 313,633 317,381 Equity and liabilities Equity Share capital 11,860 11,860 11,860 Share premium account 24,681 24,681 24,681 Reserve for invested unrestricted equity 75,692 81,361 81,361 Treasury shares − -44 -44 Fair value and other reserves -7 2 -7 Exchange differences -7,801 -8,131 -13,933 Retained earnings 55,257 34,344 41,962 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 159,682 144,074 145,882 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Deferred tax liabilities 14,006 13,444 13,320 Liabilities from defined benefit plans 662 769 774 Non-current provisions 1,885 1,665 1,797 Non-current lease liabilities 13,706 10,914 14,892 Other non-current liabilities 4 17 17 Debentures 132,857 82,563 82,862 Total non-current liabilities 163,119 109,372 113,662 Current liabilities Current provisions − − 250 Current lease liabilities 2,723 2,817 2,539 Liabilities for current tax 1,018 787 415 Trade payables and other current liabilities 49,894 56,584 54,634 Total current liabilities 53,636 60,188 57,838 Total liabilities 216,755 169,559 171,499 Total equity and liabilities 376,437 313,633 317,381

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF PROFIT OR LOSS



EUR thousand 7-9/2021 7-9/2020 1-9/2021 1-9/2020 1-12/2020 Net sales 98,654 115,435 327,634 347,808 458,893 Cost of goods sold -93,182 -95,751 -285,220 -295,320 -389,123 Gross profit 5,472 19,684 42,414 52,488 69,770 Other operating income 696 694 2,404 2,031 2,584 Sales, marketing and administration expenses -6,034 -6,450 -19,562 -20,740 -27,946 Research and development expenses -678 -807 -1,872 -2,131 -2,767 Other operating expenses -298 -215 -317 -685 -2,150 Operating profit -842 12,907 23,067 30,962 39,492 Net financial expenses -969 -1,761 684 -5,518 -5,582 Profit before income taxes -1,811 11,146 23,751 25,444 33,910 Income taxes 112 -270 -5,554 -2,622 -3,794 Profit for the period -1,699 10,877 18,197 22,822 30,116 Earnings per share, EUR Basic -0.03 0.19 0.32 0.40 0.52 Diluted -0.03 0.19 0.31 0.40 0.52

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME



EUR thousand 7-9/2021 7-9/2020 1-9/2021 1-9/2020 1-12/2020 Profit for the period -1,699 10,877 18,197 22,822 30,116 Other comprehensive income: Other comprehensive income that will be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Exchange differences 1,968 -5,976 6,691 -9,252 -15,504 Reclassified to profit or loss − − − -327 -327 Income taxes related to other comprehensive income -255 447 -559 479 929 Total 1,713 -5,529 6,132 -9,100 -14,902 Other comprehensive income that will not be subsequently reclassified to profit or loss Fair value changes of equity instruments − − − − -8 Remeasurements of defined benefit plans − − − − -10 Income taxes related to other comprehensive income − − − − 3 Total − − − − -15 Total other comprehensive income 1,713 -5,529 6,132 -9,100 -14,917 Total comprehensive income for the period 14 5,347 24,329 13,722 15,199

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CHANGES IN EQUITY

EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Treasury shares Equity 1.1.2021 11,860 24,681 81,361 -44 Profit for the period − − − − Other comprehensive income − − − − Total comprehensive income − − − − Share-based payments − − − − Conveyance of treasury shares − − 90 44 Dividends and return of capital − − -5,759 − Equity 30.9.2021 11,860 24,681 75,692 −





EUR thousand Exchange differences Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2021 -13,933 -7 41,962 145,882 Profit for the period − − 18,197 18,197 Other comprehensive income 6,132 − − 6,132 Total comprehensive income 6,132 − 18,197 24,329 Share-based payments − − 900 900 Conveyance of treasury shares − − -44 90 Dividends and return of capital − − -5,759 -11,519 Equity 30.9.2021 -7,801 -7 55,257 159,682





EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Treasury shares Equity 1.1.2020 11,860 24,681 81,269 -44 Profit for the period − − − − Other comprehensive income − − − − Total comprehensive income − − − − Share-based payments − − − − Conveyance of treasury shares − − 92 − Dividends paid − − − − Equity 30.9.2020 11,860 24,681 81,361 -44





EUR thousand Exchange differences Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2020 707 264 13,715 132,452 Profit for the period − − 22,822 22,822 Other comprehensive income -8,838 -262 − -9,100 Total comprehensive income -8,838 -262 36,537 13,722 Share-based payments − − 684 684 Conveyance of treasury shares − − − 92 Dividends paid − − -2,876 -2,876 Equity 30.9.2020 -8,131 2 34,344 144,074





EUR thousand Share capital Share premium account Reserve for invested unrestricted equity Treasury shares Equity 1.1.2020 11,860 24,681 81,269 -44 Profit for the period − − − − Other comprehensive income − − − − Total comprehensive income − − − − Share-based payments − − − − Conveyance of treasury shares − − 92 − Dividends paid − − − − Equity 31.12.2020 11,860 24,681 81,361 -44





EUR thousand Exchange differences Fair value and other reserves Retained earnings Total equity attributable to owners of the parent Equity 1.1.2020 707 264 13,715 132,452 Profit for the period − − 30,116 30,116 Other comprehensive income -14,640 -270 -7 -14,917 Total comprehensive income -14,640 -270 30,109 15,199 Share-based payments − − 1,015 1,015 Conveyance of treasury shares − − − 92 Dividends paid − − -2,876 -2,876 Equity 31.12.2020 -13,933 -7 41,962 145,882

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS



EUR thousand 1-9/2021 1-9/2020 1-12/2020 Cash flow from operations Profit for the period 18,197 22,822 30,116 Total adjustments to profit for the period 20,919 25,672 34,626 Cash flow before changes in net working capital 39,116 48,494 64,742 Change in net working capital -23,203 -2,251 -1,023 Financial items -2,272 -3,224 -4,289 Income taxes -5,449 -3,882 -2,438 Cash flow from operations 8,192 39,137 56,991 Cash flow from investments Investments in property, plant and equipment and intangible assets -13,609 -6,474 -10,885 Sales proceeds from property, plant and equipment and intangible assets 4 − 12 Sales proceeds sale of equity investments 2,123 − − Cash flow from investments -11,482 -6,474 -10,873 Cash flow from financing Drawdown of non-current interest-bearing liabilities 50,000 − − Issuance costs of the bonds -939 − − Drawdown of current interest-bearing liabilities − 15,000 15,000 Repayment of current interest-bearing liabilities -1,998 -31,316 -31,968 Repayment in loan receivables 9,301 − − Dividends and return of capital paid -11,520 -2,876 -2,876 Cash flow from financing 44,845 -19,192 -19,845 Change in cash and cash equivalents 41,555 13,471 26,274 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 57,877 37,741 37,741 Effect of changes in exchange rates 3,750 -2,470 -6,138 Change in cash and cash equivalents 41,555 13,471 26,274 Cash and cash equivalents at the end of the period 103,182 48,742 57,877

KEY RATIOS

7-9/

2021 7-9/

2020 1-9/

2021 1-9/

2020 1-12/

2020 Change in net sales, % * -14.5 11.7 -5.8 9.7 11.5 Gross profit, as percentage of net sales, % 5.5 17.1 12.9 15.1 15.2 Comparable EBITDA, as percentage of net sales, % 4.3 15.7 11.6 13.6 13.3 Operating profit, as percentage of net sales, % -0.9 11.2 7.0 8.9 8.6 Net financial items, as percentage of net sales, % -1.0 -1.5 0.2 -1.6 -1.2 Profit before income taxes, as percentage of net sales, % -1.8 9.7 7.2 7.3 7.4 Profit for the period, as percentage of net sales, % -1.7 9.4 5.6 6.6 6.6 Gross capital expenditure, EUR thousand 3,343 2,411 14,016 4,867 10,406 Depreciation and amortization, EUR thousand 5,082 5,200 14,984 16,416 21,432 Return on equity, rolling 12 months, % − − 16.7 15.7 21.6 Return on invested capital, rolling 12 months, % − − 11.8 13.8 16.7 Equity ratio, % − − 42.5 46.0 46.0 Gearing, % − − 30.2 29.9 25.4 Average number of personnel − − 709 687 689 Earnings per share, EUR, basic -0.03 0.19 0.32 0.40 0.52 Earnings per share, EUR, diluted -0.03 0.19 0.31 0.40 0.52 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR -0.16 0.35 0.14 0.68 0.99 Equity per share, EUR − − 2.77 2.50 2.53 Number of shares, end of period, excluding treasury shares − − 57,624,558 57,568,341 57,568,341 Share price, end of period, EUR − − 4.41 4.95 5.08 Share price, period low, EUR − − 4.37 2.00 2.00 Share price, period high, EUR − − 6.41 5.36 5.36 Volume weighted average price during the period, EUR − − 5.57 3.66 4.29 Market capitalization, EUR million − − 254.1 285.0 292.4 Number of traded shares during the period − − 15,570,116 6,483,441 12,937,753 Number of traded shares during the period, % of average number of shares − − 27.0 11.3 22.5

* Compared with the corresponding period in the previous year.

30.9.2021 30.9.2020 31.12.2020 Interest-bearing net debt, EUR thousands Non-current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value 148,706 95,914 99,892 Current interest-bearing liabilities, nominal value 2,723 2,817 2,539 Interest-bearing receivables and cash and cash equivalents -103,182 -55,648 -65,331 Interest-bearing net debt 48,247 43,084 37,101

CALCULATION OF KEY RATIOS AND ALTERNATIVE PERFORMANCE MEASURES



Key ratios per share are either IFRS key ratios (earnings per share) or required by Ordinance of the Ministry of Finance in Finland or alternative performance measures (cash flow from operations per share).

Some of the other key ratios Suominen publishes are alternative performance measures. An alternative performance measure is a key ratio which has not been defined in IFRS standards. Suominen believes that the use of alternative performance measures provides useful information for example to investors regarding the Group's financial and operating performance and makes it easier to make comparisons between the reporting periods.

The link between the components of the key ratios per share and the consolidated financial statements is presented in the consolidated financial statements of 2020. The link between the components of the alternative performance measures and the consolidated financial statements is presented in Suominen’s Annual Report for 2020.

Calculation of key ratios per share

Earnings per share



Basic earnings per share (EPS)







Profit for the period adjusted with interest on hybrid bond, net of tax = Share-issue adjusted average number of shares excluding treasury shares



Diluted earnings per share (EPS)







Profit for the period = Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares









EUR thousand 30.9.2021 30.9.2020 31.12.2020 Profit for the period 18,197 22,822 30,116 Average share-issue adjusted number of shares 57,601,008 57,543,631 57,549,842 Average diluted share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares 58,019,324 57,727,013 57,796,591 Earnings per share EUR Basic 0.32 0.40 0.52 Diluted 0.31 0.40 0.52

Cash flow from operations per share



Cash flow from operations per share







Cash flow from operations = Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period









30.9.2021 30.9.2020 31.12.2020 Cash flow from operations, EUR thousand 8,192 39,137 56,991 Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period 57,624,558 57,568,341 57,568,341 Cash flow from operations per share, EUR 0.14 0.68 0.99



Equity per share

Equity per share







Total equity = Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period









30.9.2021 30.9.2020 31.12.2020 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent, EUR thousand 159,682 144,074 145,882 Share-issue adjusted number of shares excluding treasury shares, end of reporting period 57,624,558 57,568,341 57,568,341 Equity per share, EUR 2.77 2.50 2.53

Market capitalization

Market capitalization = Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares x share price at the end of period





30.9.2021 30.9.2020 31.12.2020 Number of shares at the end of reporting period excluding treasury shares 57,624,558 57,568,341 57,568,341 Share price at end of the period, EUR 4.41 4.95 5.08 Market capitalization, EUR million 254.1 285.0 292.4

Share turnover

Share turnover = The proportion of number of shares traded during the period to weighted average number of shares excluding treasury shares





30.9.2021 30.9.2020 31.12.2020 Number of shares traded during the period 15,570,116 6,483,441 12,937,753 Average number of shares excluding treasury shares 57,601,008 57,543,631 57,549,842 Share turnover, % 27.0 11.3 22.5

Calculation of key ratios and alternative performance measures

Operating profit and comparable operating profit

Operating profit (EBIT) = Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses Comparable operating profit (EBIT) = Profit before income taxes + net financial expenses, adjusted with items affecting comparability

In order to improve the comparability of result between reporting periods, Suominen presents comparable operating profit as an alternative performance measure. Operating profit is adjusted with material items that are considered to affect comparability between reporting periods. These items include, among others, impairment losses or reversals of impairment losses, gains or losses from the sales of property, plant and equipment or intangible assets or other assets and restructuring costs. Suominen did not have any items affecting comparability in 2021 or 2020

EBITDA and comparable EBITDA

EBITDA = EBIT + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses Comparable EBITDA = EBIT + depreciation, amortization and impairment losses, adjusted with items affecting comparability





EUR thousand 30.9.2021 30.9.2020 31.12.2020 Operating profit 23,067 30,962 39,492 + Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses 14,984 16,416 21,432 EBITDA 38,051 47,378 60,924

Gross capital expenditure

EUR thousand 30.9.2021 30.9.2020 31.12.2020 Increases in intangible assets 122 283 306 Increases in property, plant and equipment 13,894 4,583 10,100 Gross capital expenditure 14,016 4,867 10,406

Interest-bearing net debt

It is the opinion of Suominen that presenting interest-bearing liabilities not only at amortized cost but also at nominal value gives relevant additional information to the investors.

Interest-bearing net debt = Interest-bearing liabilities at nominal value - interest-bearing receivables - cash and cash equivalents





EUR thousand 30.9.2021 30.9.2020 31.12.2020 Interest-bearing liabilities 149,286 96,295 100,293 Tender and issuance costs of the debentures 2,143 2,437 2,138 Interest bearing receivables − -6,905 -7,454 Cash and cash equivalents -103,182 -48,742 -57,877 Interest-bearing net debt 48,247 43,084 37,101 Interest-bearing liabilities 149,286 96,295 100,293 Tender and issuance costs of the debentures 2,143 2,437 2,138 Nominal value of interest-bearing liabilities 151,429 98,731 102,431

Return on equity (ROE), %

Return on equity (ROE), % = Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months) x 100 Total equity (quarterly average)





EUR thousand 30.9.2021 30.9.2020 31.12.2020 Profit for the reporting period (rolling 12 months) 25,491 21,627 30,116 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.9.2020 / 30.9.2019 / 31.12.2019 144,074 136,871 132,452 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.12.2020 / 31.12.2019 / 31.3.2020 145,882 132,452 135,868 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 31.3.2021 / 31.3.2020 / 30.6.2020 152,227 135,868 138,551 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.6.2021/ 30.6.2020 / 30.9.2020 159,386 138,551 144,074 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 30.9.2021 / 30.9.2020 / 31.12.2020 159,682 144,074 145,882 Average 152,250 137,563 139,365 Return on equity (ROE), % 16.7 15.7 21.6

Invested capital

Invested capital = Total equity + interest-bearing liabilities





EUR thousand 30.9.2021 30.9.2020 31.12.2020 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 159,682 144,074 145,882 Interest-bearing liabilities 149,286 96,295 100,293 Invested capital 308,968 240,368 246,175

Return on invested capital (ROI), %

Return on invested capital (ROI), % = Operating profit + financial income (rolling 12 months) x 100 Invested capital, quarterly average

Financial income does not include fair value changes of assets at fair value through profit or loss.

EUR thousand 30.9.2021 30.9.2020 31.12.2020 Operating profit (rolling 12 months) 31,596 32,367 39,492 Financial income (rolling 12 months) 476 942 925 Total 32,073 33,310 40,416 Invested capital 30.9.2020 / 30.9.2019 / 31.12.2019 240,368 246,660 241,615 Invested capital 31.12.2021 / 31.12.2019 / 31.3.2020 246,175 241,615 240,761 Invested capital 31.3.2021 / 31.3.2020 / 30.6.2020 252,608 240,761 238,195 Invested capital 30.6.2021/ 30.6.2020 / 30.9.2020 308,615 238,195 240,368 Invested capital 30.9.2021 / 30.9.2020 / 31.12.2020 308,968 240,368 246,175 Average 271,347 241,520 241,423 Return on invested capital (ROI), % 11.8 13.8 16.7

Equity ratio, %

Equity ratio, % = Total equity x 100 Total assets - advances received





EUR thousand 30.9.2021 30.9.2020 31.12.2020 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 159,682 144,074 145,882 Total assets 376,437 313,633 317,381 Advances received -430 -248 -23 376,008 313,385 317,358 Equity ratio, % 42.5 46.0 46.0

Gearing, %

Gearing, % = Interest-bearing net debt x 100 Total equity





EUR thousand 30.9.2021 30.9.2020 31.12.2020 Interest-bearing net debt 48,247 43,084 37,101 Total equity attributable to owners of the parent 159,682 144,074 145,882 Gearing, % 30.2 29.9 25.4

NET SALES BY GEOGRAPHICAL MARKET AREA



EUR thousand 1-9/2021 1-9/2020 1-12/2020 Finland 2,087 2,473 3,180 Rest of Europe 124,512 115,215 156,060 North and South America 199,523 227,180 295,975 Rest of the world 1,512 2,941 3,678 Total 327,634 347,808 458,893

QUARTERLY SALES DEVELOPMENT BY BUSINESS AREA

2021 2020 EUR thousand 7-9 4-6 1-3 10-12 7-9 4-6 1-3 Americas 57,048 67,402 71,904 66,829 71,947 77,162 73,170 Europe 41,634 46,251 43,432 44,276 43,542 45,047 37,054 Unallocated exchange differences and eliminations -28 -6 -2 -19 -54 -38 -21 Total 98,654 113,647 115,333 111,086 115,435 122,170 110,203

QUARTERLY DEVELOPMENT

2021 2020 EUR thousand 7-9 4-6 1-3 10-12 7-9 4-6 1-3 Net sales 98,654 113,647 115,333 111,086 115,435 122,170 110,203 Comparable EBITDA 4,240 15,277 18,534 13,546 18,107 17,989 11,282 as % of net sales 4.3 13.4 16.1 12.2 15.7 14.7 10.2 EBITDA 4,240 15,277 18,534 13,546 18,107 17,989 11,282 as % of net sales 4.3 13.4 16.1 12.2 15.7 14.7 10.2 Items affecting comparability − − − − − − − Operating profit -842 10,317 13,592 8,530 12,907 12,391 5,664 as % of net sales -0.9 9.1 11.8 7.7 11.2 10.1 5.1 Net financial items -969 -1,613 3,266 -64 -1,761 -1,813 -1,945 Profit before income taxes -1,811 8,704 16,858 8,466 11,146 10,579 3,719 as % of net sales -1.8 7.7 14.6 7.6 9.7 8.7 3.4

RELATED PARTY INFORMATION



The related parties of Suominen include the members of the Board of Directors, President & CEO and the members of the Executive Team as well as their family members and their controlled companies. In addition, shareholders who have a significant influence in Suominen through share ownership are included in related parties. Suominen has no associated companies.



In its transactions with related parties Suominen follows the same commercial terms as in transactions with third parties.

The Annual General Meeting held on March 25, 2021 resolved that 40% of the annual remuneration for the Board of Directors is paid in Suominen Corporation’s shares. The number of shares transferred to the members of the Board of Directors as their remuneration payable in shares for 2021 was 16,042 shares. The shares were transferred on May 31, 2021 and the value of the transferred shares totaled EUR 90,445.

One of Suominen’s share-based plans vested and shares were transferred to the participants of the plan in February. The President & CEO received 12,002 shares, and the value of the shares and portion settled in cash totaled EUR 128 thousand. The number of the shares transferred to other members of the Executive Team was 14,742 shares. The value of the shares and the portion settled in cash was EUR 146 thousand



In accordance with the terms and conditions of the matching restricted share plan 2019, Suominen Corporation transferred a total of 9,352 shares without consideration to the participants of the plan’s vesting period 2020-2021. Of the total number of transferred shares, 4,676 shares were transferred to President & CEO Petri Helsky and 4,676 shares to another member of the Executive Team.



CHANGES IN PROPERTY, PLANT AND EQUIPMENT, INTANGIBLE ASSETS AND RIGHT-OF-USE ASSETS

30.9.2021 30.9.2020 31.12.2020 EUR thousand Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets Property, plant and equipment Intangible assets Carrying amount at the beginning of the period 104,666 16,748 121,584 20,020 121,584 20,020 Capital expenditure and increases 13,894 122 4,583 283 10,100 306 Disposals and decreases − − 0 − 0 − Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses -9,969 -2,615 -11,077 -2,675 -14,354 -3,549 Exchange differences and other changes 4,571 65 -9,008 -15 -12,664 -29 Carrying amount at the end of the period 113,162 14,320 106,082 17,613 104,666 16,748



Goodwill is not included in intangible assets.

30.9.2021 30.9.2020 31.12.2020 EUR thousand Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets Right-of-use assets Carrying amount at the beginning of the period 17,784 14,319 14,319 Increases 599 2,852 7,410 Disposals and decreases -59 -9 -80 Depreciation, amortization and impairment losses -2,399 -2,664 -3,530 Exchange differences and other changes 419 -190 -335 Carrying amount at the end of the period 16,344 14,309 17,784

CHANGES IN INTEREST-BEARING LIABILITIES



EUR thousand 1-9/2021 1-9/2020 1-12/2020 Total interest-bearing liabilities at the beginning of the period 100,293 109,163 109,163 Current liabilities at the beginning of the period 2,539 16,986 16,986 Repayment of current liabilities, cash flow items -1,998 -31,316 -31,968 Drawdown of current liabilities, cash flow items − 15,000 15,000 Increases in current liabilities, non-cash flow items 226 201 276 Decreases of current liabilities, non-cash flow items -41 -291 -625 Reclassification from non-current liabilities 1,936 2,309 3,001 Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item 61 -72 -130 Current liabilities at the end of the period 2,723 2,817 2,539 Non-current liabilities at the beginning of the period 14,892 10,464 10,464 Increases in non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items 380 2,929 7,744 Decreases of non-current liabilities, non-cash flow items -29 − -3 Reclassification to current liabilities -1,936 -2,309 -3,001 Exchange rate difference, non-cash flow item 399 -169 -312 Non-current liabilities at the end of the period 13,706 10,914 14,892 Non-current debentures at the beginning of the period 82,862 81,714 81,714 Increases in debentures 50,000 − − Periodization of debentures to amortized cost, non-cash flow items 933 850 1,148 Tender and issuance costs of the debentures, cash flow items -939 − − Non-current debentures at the end of the period 132,857 82,564 82,862 Total interest-bearing liabilities at the end of the period 149,286 96,294 100,293

CONTINGENT LIABILITIES

EUR thousands 30.9.2021 30.9.2020 31.12.2020 Other commitments Leasing commitments 101 135 104 Contractual commitments to acquire property, plant and equipment 1,883 4,872 6,586 Commitments to leases not yet commenced 251 − 34 Guarantees On own behalf 3,967 8,083 4,317 Other own commitments 26,911 28,055 33,452 30,878 36,137 37,769

NOMINAL AND FAIR VALUES OF DERIVATIVE INSTRUMENTS

30.9.2021 30.9.2020 31.12.2020 EUR thousand Nominal value Fair

value Nominal

value Fair

value Nominal

value Fair

value Currency forward contracts Hedge accounting not applied 1,917 -43 3,965 -12 2,991 60

FINANCIAL ASSETS BY CATEGORY



a. Fair value through profit or loss b. Financial assets at amortized cost c. Financial assets at fair value through other comprehensive income d. Carrying amount e. Fair value





Classification EUR thousand a. b. c. d. e. Equity instruments − − 421 421 421 Trade receivables − 52,959 − 52,959 52,959 Derivative receivables 5 − − 5 5 Interest and other financial receivables − 284 − 284 284 Cash and cash equivalents − 103,182 − 103,182 103,182 Total 30.9.2021 5 156,426 421 156,851 156,851





EUR thousand a. b. c. d. e. Equity instruments 347 − 421 768 768 Loan receivables 3,476 3,978 − 7,454 7,454 Trade receivables − 51,128 − 51,128 51,128 Derivative receivables 61 − − 61 61 Interest and other financial receivables − 378 − 378 378 Cash and cash equivalents − 57,877 − 57,877 57,877 Total 31.12.2020 3,885 113,360 421 117,666 117,666

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets for 2021 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2020.

FINANCIAL LIABILITIES



30.9.2021 31.12.2020 EUR thousand Carrying amount Fair value Nominal value Carrying amount Fair value Nominal value Non-current financial liabilities Debentures 132,857 136,738 135,000 82,862 87,661 85,000 Lease liabilities 13,706 13,706 13,706 14,892 14,892 14,892 Total non-current financial liabilities 146,562 150,444 148,706 97,754 102,553 99,892 Current financial liabilities Lease liabilities 2,723 2,723 2,723 2,539 2,539 2,539 Interest accruals 2,353 2,353 2,353 522 522 522 Derivative liabilities 47 47 47 1 1 1 Other current liabilities 679 679 679 552 552 552 Trade payables 36,158 36,158 36,158 42,024 42,024 42,024 Total current financial liabilities 41,961 41,961 41,961 45,639 45,639 45,639 Total 188,523 192,405 190,667 143,393 148,191 145,531



Principles in estimating fair value for financial liabilities for 2021 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2020.

FAIR VALUE MEASUREMENT HIERARCHY



EUR thousands Level 1 Level 2 Level 3 Financial assets and liabilities at fair value Currency forward contracts, receivables − 5 − Equity instruments − − 421 Total − 5 421 Derivatives at fair value Currency forward contracts, liabilities − -47 − Total − -47 −

Principles in estimating fair value of financial assets and their hierarchies for 2021 are the same as those used for preparing the consolidated financial statements for 2020.



There were no transfers in the fair value measurement hierarchy levels during the reporting period.

SUOMINEN CORPORATION

Board of Directors





For additional information, please contact:

Petri Helsky, President & CEO, tel. +358 (0)10 214 3080

Toni Tamminen, CFO, tel. +358 (0)10 214 3051









Suominen manufactures nonwovens as roll goods for wipes and other applications. Our vision is to be the frontrunner for nonwovens innovation and sustainability. The end products made of Suominen’s nonwovens are present in people’s daily life worldwide. Suominen’s net sales in 2020 were EUR 458.9 million and we have nearly 700 professionals working in Europe and in the Americas. Suominen’s shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. Read more at www.suominen.fi.



Distribution:

Nasdaq Helsinki

Main media

www.suominen.fi



Attachment