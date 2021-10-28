Changes to North Media’s Executive Board

English Danish

Company announcement no. 23-2021



28 October 2021

Lasse Wulff Hansen, Executive Director of Business Development, has resigned his position by mutual agreement effective today. His responsibilities will be taken over by Henrik Løvig Jensen, who will assume the position of Executive Director of Acquisitions & Business Development.

Till today, Henrik Løvig Jensen has been in charge of North Media Online, including BoligPortal and Ofir. Going forward, BoligPortal and Ofir will both be independent companies, each managed by a CEO, while North Media Online is planned to be discontinued.

Ole Borch, Chairman of the Board of Directors: “The impressive performance of BoligPortal and Ofir has enabled them to continue as independent businesses, and a big part of the credit for this should go to Henrik Løvig. Therefore, a natural next step for us is to simplify our corporate and governance structure and have Henrik apply his skills in new parts of our business. The Board of Directors would like to thank Lasse Wulff Hansen for his strong and committed efforts over the past three years.”

Following the change, the Executive Board of North Media will consist of Kåre Stausø Wigh, Group Executive Director & CFO, Henrik Løvig Jensen, Executive Director of Acquisitions & Business Development, Lasse Ingemann Brodt, CEO of FK Distribution, and Jannik Bray Christensen, CEO of BEKEY.

