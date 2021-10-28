First Light Acquisition Group, Inc. Announces the Separate Trading of its shares of Class A Common Stock and Warrants, Commencing November 1, 2021

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- First Light Acquisition Group, Inc. (the “ Company ”) announced that commencing November 1, 2021, holders of the units sold in the Company’s initial public offering of 23,000,000 units may elect to separately trade the shares of Class A common stock and warrants included in the units. Shares of Class A common stock and warrants that are separated will trade on the New York Stock Exchange (“ NYSE ”) under the symbols “FLAG” and “FLAGW,” respectively. Those units not separated will continue to trade on NYSE under the symbol “FLAGU.” No fractional warrants will be issued upon separation of the units and only whole warrants will trade.



About First Light Acquisition Group, Inc.

First Light Acquisition Group, Inc., led by William J. Weber, is incorporated as a Delaware corporation for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with a target company that provides technology-enabled solutions with high-growth, mission-critical applications in government and commercial markets.

