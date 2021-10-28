Global Revenue Management Market (2021 to 2026) - by Solutions, Services, Type, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Verticals and Geography

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Revenue Management Market (2021-2026) by Solutions, Services, Type, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Verticals, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The Global Revenue Management Market is estimated to be USD 16.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 27.3 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%.
Key factors such as increased subscriber base and high levels of mobile penetration have led to the growth of the telecom sector. This has further induced the requirement of proper management for billing, payment, and setting predefined limits. Businesses are increasingly seeking to integrate diverse business operations such as marketing, sales, etc., by adopting technological solutions to increase business efficiencies and increase profits. These factors have promoted the growth of the revenue management market. Moreover, these solutions hold the capabilities to provide enhanced forecasting with the availability of advanced technologies. This can help carve effective business strategies, thereby further enhancing the market growth.
However, the high prices of these solutions for deployment in different industry verticals are likely to restrain market growth.
Market Dynamics
Drivers
- High Growth of Telecom Industry
- Growing Focus on Integrating Business Operation to Reduce Costs
- Rising Need for Competitive Pricing Strategies
Restraints
- High Software Prices
Opportunities
- Increasing Preference and Shift Towards Cloud-Based Solutions and Services
- Growing Awareness of The Revenue Management Systems
- Use of Advanced Analytics in Revenue Management
Challenges
- Complexity in Integrating with The Current Infrastructure
- Lack of Skilled Professionals
The global revenue management market is segmented further based on solutions, services, type, deployment, organization size, industry verticals, and geography.
Company Profiles
Some of the companies covered in this report are Microsoft, IDeaS Revenue Solutions, Amdocs, Oracle, CSG International, Ericsson, Optiva, Inc., Openet, Hewlett-Packard, Netcracker, etc.
Competitive Quadrant
The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.
Why buy this report?
- The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Revenue Management Market.
- The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.
- The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.
- The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.
- The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.
Report Highlights:
- A complete analysis of the market including parent industry
- Important market dynamics and trends
- Market segmentation
- Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume
- Market shares and strategies of key players
- Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market
Key Topics Covered:
1 Report Description
2 Research Methodology
3 Executive Summary
4 Market Overview
4.1 Introduction
4.2 Market Dynamics
4.2.1 Drivers
4.2.2 Restraints
4.2.3 Opportunities
4.2.4 Challenges
4.3 Trends
5 Market Analysis
5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
5.2 Impact of COVID-19
5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis
6 Global Revenue Management Market, By Component
6.1 Introduction
7 Global Revenue Management Market, By Solutions
7.1.1 Billing and payment
7.1.2 Price management
7.1.3 Revenue assurance and fraud management
7.1.4 Channel management
8 Global Revenue Management Market, By Services
8.1.1 Professional Services
8.1.1.1 Consulting
8.1.1.2 Integration and Deployment
8.1.1.3 Maintenance and Support
8.1.2 Managed Services
9 Global Revenue Management Market, By Type
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Risk Management
9.3 Pricing & Revenue Forecast Management
9.4 Revenue Analytics
9.5 Data Management
9.6 Channel Management
9.7 Inventory Management
10 Global Revenue Management Market, By Deployment
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Cloud
10.3 On-premises
11 Global Revenue Management Market, By Industry Verticals
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Telecom
11.3 Hospitality
11.4 Transportation
11.5 Healthcare
11.6 Retail and eCommerce
11.7 BFSI
11.8 Utilities
11.9 Others
12 Global Revenue Management Market, By Geography
12.1 Introduction
12.2 North America
12.2.1 US
12.2.2 Canada
12.2.3 Mexico
12.3 South America
12.3.1 Brazil
12.3.2 Argentina
12.4 Europe
12.4.1 UK
12.4.2 France
12.4.3 Germany
12.4.4 Italy
12.4.5 Spain
12.4.6 Rest of Europe
12.5 Asia-Pacific
12.5.1 China
12.5.2 Japan
12.5.3 India
12.5.4 Indonesia
12.5.5 Malaysia
12.5.6 South Korea
12.5.7 Australia
12.5.8 Russia
12.5.9 Rest of APAC
12.6 Rest of the World
12.6.1 Qatar
12.6.2 Saudi Arabia
12.6.3 South Africa
12.6.4 United Arab Emirates
12.6.5 Latin America
13 Competitive Landscape
13.1 Competitive Quadrants
13.2 Market Share Analysis
13.3 Competitive Scenario
13.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions
13.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships
13.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements
13.3.4 Investments & Fundings
14 Company Profiles
14.1 Microsoft
14.2 Ideas Revenue Solutions
14.3 Amdocs
14.4 Oracle
14.5 CSG International
14.6 Ericsson
14.7 Optiva, Inc
14.8 Openet
14.9 Hewlett-Packard
14.10 Netcracker
14.11 Huawei
14.12 SAP
14.13 Cerillion
14.14 Mahindra Comviva
14.15 Optiva
14.16 Enghouse Networks
14.17 Accelya
14.18 IDeaS
14.19 Zuora
14.20 Workday
14.21 Fiserv
14.22 Apttus
14.23 Infor
15 Appendix
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/oainz1