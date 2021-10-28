Global Revenue Management Market (2021 to 2026) - by Solutions, Services, Type, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Verticals and Geography

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Revenue Management Market (2021-2026) by Solutions, Services, Type, Deployment, Organization Size, Industry Verticals, Geography, Competitive Analysis and the Impact of COVID-19 with Ansoff Analysis" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Revenue Management Market is estimated to be USD 16.8 Bn in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 27.3 Bn by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 10.2%.



Key factors such as increased subscriber base and high levels of mobile penetration have led to the growth of the telecom sector. This has further induced the requirement of proper management for billing, payment, and setting predefined limits. Businesses are increasingly seeking to integrate diverse business operations such as marketing, sales, etc., by adopting technological solutions to increase business efficiencies and increase profits. These factors have promoted the growth of the revenue management market. Moreover, these solutions hold the capabilities to provide enhanced forecasting with the availability of advanced technologies. This can help carve effective business strategies, thereby further enhancing the market growth.



However, the high prices of these solutions for deployment in different industry verticals are likely to restrain market growth.



Market Dynamics



Drivers

High Growth of Telecom Industry

Growing Focus on Integrating Business Operation to Reduce Costs

Rising Need for Competitive Pricing Strategies

Restraints

High Software Prices

Opportunities

Increasing Preference and Shift Towards Cloud-Based Solutions and Services

Growing Awareness of The Revenue Management Systems

Use of Advanced Analytics in Revenue Management

Challenges

Complexity in Integrating with The Current Infrastructure

Lack of Skilled Professionals

The global revenue management market is segmented further based on solutions, services, type, deployment, organization size, industry verticals, and geography.

Company Profiles

Some of the companies covered in this report are Microsoft, IDeaS Revenue Solutions, Amdocs, Oracle, CSG International, Ericsson, Optiva, Inc., Openet, Hewlett-Packard, Netcracker, etc.



Competitive Quadrant



The report includes a Competitive Quadrant, a proprietary tool to analyze and evaluate the position of companies based on their Industry Position score and Market Performance score. The tool uses various factors for categorizing the players into four categories. Some of these factors considered for analysis are financial performance over the last 3 years, growth strategies, innovation score, new product launches, investments, growth in market share, etc.



Why buy this report?

The report offers a comprehensive evaluation of the Global Revenue Management Market.

The report includes in-depth qualitative analysis, verifiable data from authentic sources, and projections about market size. The projections are calculated using proven research methodologies.

The report has been compiled through extensive primary and secondary research. The primary research is done through interviews, surveys, and observation of renowned personnel in the industry.

The report includes in-depth market analysis using Porter's 5 force model and the Ansoff Matrix. The impact of Covid-19 on the market is also featured in the report.

The report also contains the competitive analysis using Competitive Quadrant, the analyst's proprietary competitive positioning tool.

Report Highlights:

A complete analysis of the market including parent industry

Important market dynamics and trends

Market segmentation

Historical, current, and projected size of the market based on value and volume

Market shares and strategies of key players

Recommendations to companies for strengthening their foothold in the market

Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Description



2 Research Methodology



3 Executive Summary



4 Market Overview

4.1 Introduction

4.2 Market Dynamics

4.2.1 Drivers

4.2.2 Restraints

4.2.3 Opportunities

4.2.4 Challenges

4.3 Trends



5 Market Analysis

5.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

5.2 Impact of COVID-19

5.3 Ansoff Matrix Analysis



6 Global Revenue Management Market, By Component

6.1 Introduction

7 Global Revenue Management Market, By Solutions

7.1.1 Billing and payment

7.1.2 Price management

7.1.3 Revenue assurance and fraud management

7.1.4 Channel management

8 Global Revenue Management Market, By Services

8.1.1 Professional Services

8.1.1.1 Consulting

8.1.1.2 Integration and Deployment

8.1.1.3 Maintenance and Support

8.1.2 Managed Services



9 Global Revenue Management Market, By Type

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Risk Management

9.3 Pricing & Revenue Forecast Management

9.4 Revenue Analytics

9.5 Data Management

9.6 Channel Management

9.7 Inventory Management



10 Global Revenue Management Market, By Deployment

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Cloud

10.3 On-premises



11 Global Revenue Management Market, By Industry Verticals

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Telecom

11.3 Hospitality

11.4 Transportation

11.5 Healthcare

11.6 Retail and eCommerce

11.7 BFSI

11.8 Utilities

11.9 Others



12 Global Revenue Management Market, By Geography

12.1 Introduction

12.2 North America

12.2.1 US

12.2.2 Canada

12.2.3 Mexico

12.3 South America

12.3.1 Brazil

12.3.2 Argentina

12.4 Europe

12.4.1 UK

12.4.2 France

12.4.3 Germany

12.4.4 Italy

12.4.5 Spain

12.4.6 Rest of Europe

12.5 Asia-Pacific

12.5.1 China

12.5.2 Japan

12.5.3 India

12.5.4 Indonesia

12.5.5 Malaysia

12.5.6 South Korea

12.5.7 Australia

12.5.8 Russia

12.5.9 Rest of APAC

12.6 Rest of the World

12.6.1 Qatar

12.6.2 Saudi Arabia

12.6.3 South Africa

12.6.4 United Arab Emirates

12.6.5 Latin America



13 Competitive Landscape

13.1 Competitive Quadrants

13.2 Market Share Analysis

13.3 Competitive Scenario

13.3.1 Mergers & Acquisitions

13.3.2 Agreements, Collaborations, & Partnerships

13.3.3 New Product Launches & Enhancements

13.3.4 Investments & Fundings



14 Company Profiles

14.1 Microsoft

14.2 Ideas Revenue Solutions

14.3 Amdocs

14.4 Oracle

14.5 CSG International

14.6 Ericsson

14.7 Optiva, Inc

14.8 Openet

14.9 Hewlett-Packard

14.10 Netcracker

14.11 Huawei

14.12 SAP

14.13 Cerillion

14.14 Mahindra Comviva

14.15 Optiva

14.16 Enghouse Networks

14.17 Accelya

14.18 IDeaS

14.19 Zuora

14.20 Workday

14.21 Fiserv

14.22 Apttus

14.23 Infor



15 Appendix



