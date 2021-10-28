Global IgAN Epidemiology Overview and Outlook: United States has Largest Disease Prevalence

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) - Epidemiology Forecast to 2030" drug pipelines has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This 'IgA Nephropathy (IgAN) - Epidemiology Forecast - 2030' report delivers an in-depth understanding of IgA nephropathy and historical and forecasted epidemiology in the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, Italy, France, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



IgA Nephropathy Disease Understanding

IgA nephropathy (IgAN) is an autoimmune disease that attacks the kidneys. It affects blood filtration in the small blood vessels of the kidneys. IgAN occurs when an abnormal protein damages the filtering unit (glomerulus) inside the kidneys.



IgAN is the most common glomerular disease worldwide but varies largely geographically. Studies assess the prevalence of IgAN in different worldwide regions and analyze factors responsible for geographic differences.



IgA Nephropathy Epidemiology

The IgA Nephropathy epidemiology division provides insights about the historical and current patient pool, along with the forecasted trend for every seven major countries. It helps recognize the causes of current and forecasted trends by exploring numerous studies and views of key opinion leaders. This part of the report also provides the diagnosed patient pool, trends, and assumptions.



Key Findings

The total prevalent cases of IgA nephropathy patients in the 7MM are increasing during the study period, i.e., 2018-2030.



The disease epidemiology covered in the report provides historical and forecasted IgA nephropathy symptoms epidemiology segmented as the prevalence of IgA nephropathy, gender-specific cases of IgA nephropathy, and age-specific cases of IgA nephropathy. The report includes the prevalent scenario of IgA nephropathy symptoms in the 7MM covering the United States, EU5 countries (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan from 2018 to 2030.



Country-wise IgA Nephropathy Epidemiology

The epidemiology segment also provides the IgA Nephropathy epidemiology data and findings across the United States, EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom), and Japan.



The prevalent cases of IgA nephropathy associated in 7MM countries were 377,829 in 2020.



As per the estimates, the United States has the largest prevalent population of IgA nephropathy.



Among the EU5 countries, Germany had the highest prevalent cases of IgA NEPHROPATHY, followed by France in 2020. On the other hand, Spain had the lowest incident cases (19,935 cases) in 2020.



Scope of the Report

The IgA nephropathy report covers a detailed overview explaining its causes, symptoms, and classification, pathophysiology, diagnosis, and treatment patterns.



The IgA Nephropathy Epidemiology Report and Model provide an overview of IgA nephropathy's risk factors and global trends in the seven major markets (7MM: US, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, and Japan).



The report provides insight into IgA nephropathy's historical and forecasted patient pool in seven major markets covering the United States, EU5 (Germany, Spain, France, Italy, UK), and Japan.



The report helps to recognize the growth opportunities in the 7MM concerning the patient population.



The report assesses the disease risk and burden and highlights the unmet needs of IgA nephropathy.



The report segments the IgA nephropathy epidemiology by the prevalence of IgA Nephropathy in the 7MM.



The report provides the IgA nephropathy epidemiology segmentation by gender-specific cases of IgA nephropathy in the 7MM.



The report provides the IgA nephropathy epidemiology segmentation by age-specific cases of IgA nephropathy in 7MM.



Report Highlights

10-year forecast of IgA nephropathy epidemiology

7MM Coverage

Prevalence of IgA nephropathy

Gender-specific cases of IgA nephropathy

Age-specific Cases of IgA nephropathy

KOL Views

The publisher interviews KOLs, and SMEs' opinions through primary research to fill the data gaps and validate our secondary research. The opinion helps understand the total patient population and current treatment pattern. This will support the clients in potential upcoming novel treatment by identifying the overall scenario of the indications.



Key Questions Answered

What will be the growth opportunities in the 7MM for the patient population about IgA nephropathy?

What are the key findings of the IgA nephropathy epidemiology across 7MM, and which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2018-2030)?

What would be the total number of IgA nephropathy patients across the 7MM during the forecast period (2018-2030)?

Among the EU5 countries, which country will have the highest number of patients during the forecast period (2018-2030)?

At what CAGR the patient population in the 7MM is expected to grow during the forecast period (2018-2030)?

What are the disease risk, burden, and unmet needs of IgA nephropathy?

What are the currently available treatments for IgA nephropathy?

Reasons to Buy

The IgA Nephropathy epidemiology report will allow the user to:

Develop business strategies by understanding the trends shaping and driving the global IgA Nephropathy market.

Quantify patient populations in the global IgA nephropathy market to improve product design, pricing, and launch plans.

Organize sales and marketing efforts by identifying the age groups and sex that present the best opportunities for IgA Nephropathy therapeutics in each of the markets covered.

Understand the magnitude of the IgA nephropathy population by its prevalence.

Understand the magnitude of the IgA nephropathy population by its gender-specific cases.

Understand the magnitude of the IgA nephropathy population by its age-specific cases.

The IgA nephropathy epidemiology report and model were written and developed by Masters and Ph.D. level epidemiologists.

The IgA Nephropathy Epidemiology Model developed by the publisher is easy to navigate, interactive with dashboards, and epidemiology based on transparent and consistent methodologies. Moreover, the model supports data presented in the report and showcases disease trends over a 10-year forecast period using reputable sources.

Key Assessments

Patient Segmentation

Disease Risk and Burden

Risk of disease by the segmentation

Factors driving growth in a specific patient population

Geographies Covered

The United States

EU5 (Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom)

Japan

Study Period: 2018-2030



The true prevalence of IgAN is unknown since diagnosis requires a kidney biopsy. While the natural history of IgAN is highly variable, the disease typically follows a slowly progressive course. A recent study of 251 IgAN patients in the US reported that 53% progressed to end-stage renal disease (ESRD) over about 20 years. According to the 2019 USRDS Annual Report, more than 110,000 ESRD patients with glomerulonephritis are prevalent in the US, which shows that the prevalence of IgAN is also high. However, as there are no screening programs for school children in western countries like the US and Europe, diagnosis of IgAN does not occur until late.



According to the Italian register for renal biopsy (IRRB), out of 12,000 renal biopsies from 1996 to 2000, 68.7% revealed primary glomerulonephritis. The annual frequency of IgAN among primary GN was ~35%. A review of the regional renal biopsy registry of the German RWTH Aachen University Hospital included data of 1208 biopsies over 24 years (1990-2013). The study revealed that the average annual biopsy incidence was 6.1 biopsies per million population and the frequency of kidney biopsies increased significantly over the years. Primary glomerulonephritis (GN) accounted for nearly two-thirds (58.4%) of all native kidney biopsies, and IgAN was the leading histological diagnosis (34.7%) among all GN.



