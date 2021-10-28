South Korea Data Center Market Investment Report 2021: Market will Witness Investments of $5.25 Billion by 2026

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "South Korea Data Center Market - Investment Analysis & Growth Opportunities 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



South Korea data center market size will witness investments of USD 5.25 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.72% during 2021-2026

This report analyzes the South Korea data center market share. It elaboratively analyzes the existing and upcoming facilities and data center investments in IT, electrical, mechanical infrastructure, general construction, tier standard, and geography. It discusses the industry sizing and estimation for different segments concerning the investment in the facilities.



In the next few years, it is expected that there will be increased investment by new hyperscale and colocation data center operators, propelling the market in South Korea. Seoul is a major market within South Korea, with other locations such as Gyeonggi and Busan not far behind in terms of data center investment. Digital Realty, LG Uplus, Lotte Data Communication, and KT were the major data center investors in South Korea in 2020.

SOUTH KOREA DATA CENTER MARKET VENDOR LANDSCAPE

Arista Networks, Atos, Cisco Systems, Dell Technologies, Fujitsu, Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE), IBM, Inspur, Lenovo, and NetApp are some of the IT infrastructure providers in South Korea.

Data center operators added over 30 MW of power capacity in the industry between January 2020 and June 2021. The deployment of smart technologies creates lucrative opportunities for data center operators in South Korea.

SOUTH KOREA DATA CENTER MARKET INSIGHTS

Naver has planned to construct its second facility, the Cloud Ring Data Center in Sejong, expected to be operational by 2023.

LG Uplus Anyang facility will add over 250,000 square feet are of IT space expected to be online by Q3 2023.

Owing to the increase in internet users and the outbreak of the COVID 19 pandemic, the demand for data centers in the country has increased, thereby boosting low latency and high data storage and computation infrastructure.

Diesel generators are adopted widely among data center operators in South Korea, with few operators adopting Diesel Rotary Uninterruptible Power Supply (DRUPS) systems.

Most facilities in South Korea will adopt a medium- to low-voltage switchgear during the forecast period.

LG Uplus Busan facility in South Korea is equipped with a hybrid cooling system and achieves free cooling for around eight months without using chillers.

IT Infrastructure Providers

Arista Networks

Atos

Cisco Systems

Dell Technologies

Fujitsu

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE)

IBM

Inspur

Lenovo

NetApp

Construction Constructors & Sub-Contractors

BEHIVE Architects

DPR Construction

GS E&C

HanmiGlobal

ISG

Posco ICT

Samoo Architects & Engineers

Support Infrastructure Providers

ABB

Caterpillar

Cummins

Delta Electronics

Eaton

Fuji Electric

Legrand

Rittal

Mitsubishi Electric

Piller Power Systems

Rolls-Royce Power Systems

Schneider Electric

Vertiv Group

Data Center Investors

Digital Realty

KT

LG Uplus

Lotte Data Communication

