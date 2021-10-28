Global Healthcare Logistics Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2021-2026 Featuring Key Vendors - AmeriSourceBergen, CEVA Logistics, FedEx, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL, UPS

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Logistics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global healthcare logistics market size was valued at USD 144.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 226.57 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%.



The major factors contributing to the growth of the global healthcare logistics industry are the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, emerging technologies in the healthcare supply chain, a growing collaboration between logistics and healthcare providers, and other factors such as rising population and growing chronic disease cases increasing trade, etc. Covid 19 vaccine propelled the demand for healthcare logistics in the forecast period.

The study considers a detailed scenario of the present healthcare logistics market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.

HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS MARKET SEGMENTS

Pharmaceuticals accounted for a share of 59.71% in the global market in 2020. The pharmaceutical logistics industry has experienced significant growth in the past two decades, and worldwide pharma products' revenues were total $1.27 trillion in 2020. COVID 19 surged the demand for vaccines and medicines in 2020.

GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS

North America: North America region accounted for the largest share in the market in 2020 mainly because of the presence of a majority of healthcare suppliers in the region. High acceptance, the prevalence of chronic disease, growing geriatric population are some of the factors contributing to the growth of this region.



Europe: Europe is the second highest region in the healthcare logistics industry in 2020. Major factors contributing to market growth in this region include the availability of highly advanced and robust healthcare technology, medical infrastructure, increasing demand for healthcare products, and increasing collaborations.

VENDOR ANALYSIS

The key vendors in the healthcare logistics industry are AmeriSourceBergen Corporation, CEVA Logistics AG, FedEx Corporation, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL, and United Parcel Service.

The market is rapidly evolving, including in response to demand for faster deliveries by end users and increased visibility into shipments.

KEY HIGHLIGHTS

Advanced technologies are disrupting logistic companies to improve the healthcare ecosystem, business models. Increased usage of optimization tools, AI, IoT, and smart logistics platforms are likely to contribute to the future growth of the healthcare logistics industry.

Emerging demand for temperature-controlled logistics or healthcare cold chain logistics management is another factor boosting the demand.

Through business expansion plans, regional and local vendors need to increase their share and presence both in developed and emerging economies

Prominent Vendors

AmeriSourceBergen Corporation

CEVA Logistics AG

FedEx Corporation

Kuehne + Nagel

DB Schenker

Deutsche Post DHL

United Parcel Service

Other Prominent Vendors

AWL India

Alloga

Bollore Logistics

Cardinal Health

C.H. Robinson

Cold Chain Technologies (CCT)

DSV Global Transport and Logistics

Farmasoft

Lufthansa Cargo

Maersk

Medline

Nippon Express Co. Ltd.

Owens & Minor

Oximio

PHOENIX group

SEKO Logistics

Sinotrans Limited

XPO Logistics

ZirconMed

18 Geography

18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine

18.2 Geographic Overview

