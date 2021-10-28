Global Healthcare Logistics Market Outlook & Forecast Report 2021-2026 Featuring Key Vendors - AmeriSourceBergen, CEVA Logistics, FedEx, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL, UPS

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Healthcare Logistics Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global healthcare logistics market size was valued at USD 144.28 billion in 2020 and is expected to reach USD 226.57 billion by 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.8%.
The major factors contributing to the growth of the global healthcare logistics industry are the increasing demand for pharmaceuticals and medical devices, emerging technologies in the healthcare supply chain, a growing collaboration between logistics and healthcare providers, and other factors such as rising population and growing chronic disease cases increasing trade, etc. Covid 19 vaccine propelled the demand for healthcare logistics in the forecast period.
The study considers a detailed scenario of the present healthcare logistics market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The report offers both the demand and supply aspects of the market. It profiles and examines leading companies and other prominent ones operating in the market.
HEALTHCARE LOGISTICS MARKET SEGMENTS
Pharmaceuticals accounted for a share of 59.71% in the global market in 2020. The pharmaceutical logistics industry has experienced significant growth in the past two decades, and worldwide pharma products' revenues were total $1.27 trillion in 2020. COVID 19 surged the demand for vaccines and medicines in 2020.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
North America: North America region accounted for the largest share in the market in 2020 mainly because of the presence of a majority of healthcare suppliers in the region. High acceptance, the prevalence of chronic disease, growing geriatric population are some of the factors contributing to the growth of this region.
Europe: Europe is the second highest region in the healthcare logistics industry in 2020. Major factors contributing to market growth in this region include the availability of highly advanced and robust healthcare technology, medical infrastructure, increasing demand for healthcare products, and increasing collaborations.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
The key vendors in the healthcare logistics industry are AmeriSourceBergen Corporation, CEVA Logistics AG, FedEx Corporation, Kuehne + Nagel, DB Schenker, Deutsche Post DHL, and United Parcel Service.
The market is rapidly evolving, including in response to demand for faster deliveries by end users and increased visibility into shipments.
KEY HIGHLIGHTS
- Advanced technologies are disrupting logistic companies to improve the healthcare ecosystem, business models. Increased usage of optimization tools, AI, IoT, and smart logistics platforms are likely to contribute to the future growth of the healthcare logistics industry.
- Emerging demand for temperature-controlled logistics or healthcare cold chain logistics management is another factor boosting the demand.
- Through business expansion plans, regional and local vendors need to increase their share and presence both in developed and emerging economies
Prominent Vendors
- AmeriSourceBergen Corporation
- CEVA Logistics AG
- FedEx Corporation
- Kuehne + Nagel
- DB Schenker
- Deutsche Post DHL
- United Parcel Service
Other Prominent Vendors
- AWL India
- Alloga
- Bollore Logistics
- Cardinal Health
- C.H. Robinson
- Cold Chain Technologies (CCT)
- DSV Global Transport and Logistics
- Farmasoft
- Lufthansa Cargo
- Maersk
- Medline
- Nippon Express Co. Ltd.
- Owens & Minor
- Oximio
- PHOENIX group
- SEKO Logistics
- Sinotrans Limited
- XPO Logistics
- ZirconMed
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope of the Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
5.1 Key Caveats
5.2 Currency Conversion
5.3 Market Derivation
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Background
7.2 Evolution of Logistics
7.3 Logistics in Healthcare
7.4 Technological Advances in Healthcare Logistics
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Implementation of Unique Device Identification (UDI) System
8.2 Growing Prominence of Vaccine Logistics
8.3 Emergence of Blockchain Technology in Healthcare
8.4 Clinically Integrated Supply Chain
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Advances in Supply Chain Technologies
9.2 Improved Service Portfolio
9.3 Collaborations Between 3PL & Healthcare Providers
9.4 Rising Demand for Pharmaceuticals & Medical Devices
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Fluctuations in Fuel Prices
10.2 Abrupt Changes in International Trade Regulatory Policies
10.3 Inbound Logistics Services for Manufacturers
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Overview
11.2 COVID-19 Impact
11.3 Market Size & Forecast
11.4 Five Forces Analysis
12 Product
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Pharmaceuticals
12.4 Medical Devices
13 Functionality
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
14 Transportation
14.1 Market Overview
14.2 Market Size & Forecast
14.3 Market by Geography
14.3.1 Market Size & Forecast
14.4 Air
14.5 Road
14.6 Water
15 Warehousing
15.1 Market Overview
15.2 Market Size & Forecast
15.3 Market by Geography
16 Others
16.1 Market Overview
16.2 Market Size & Forecast
16.3 Market by Geography
17 End User
17.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
17.2 Market Overview
17.3 Pharmacy
17.4 Healthcare Facilities
17.5 Research & Diagnostic Laboratories
18 Geography
18.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
18.2 Geographic Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/uu9zi9