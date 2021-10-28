Registration Open for Brian Buffini’s Annual “Bold Predictions 2022 Real Estate Market Outlook” Broadcast

CARLSBAD, Calif., Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real estate industry legend, Brian Buffini, will continue to navigate what the future holds for real estate — and what agents need to do to succeed — with his latest Bold Predictions. The online broadcast will provide expert insight on the market and prepare real estate professionals for what’s to come in 2022. Using the most up-to-date economic data, Brian will tap into his 30-plus years of experience to reveal what professionals need to do to build a profitable business that lasts for years to come.

The online broadcast, “Brian Buffini’s Bold Predictions: 2022 Real Estate Market Outlook,” will air Monday, December 13, 2021 at 10 a.m. (PST) and will cover:

The state of the market in 2022.

How to combat industry disruptors and build a business that lasts.

Strategies to stay focused for a profitable 2022.

And more!

“I am dedicated to observing industry trends, interviewing top market experts, and, above all, providing guidance and clarity to consumers,” says Buffini. “The Bold Predictions 2022 broadcast will continue this mission, cutting through the noise to help real estate agents and consumers learn how to effectively and easily deal with upcoming changes while also leveraging future opportunities.”

Buffini’s track record has been remarkable; among other events, he predicted the Great Recession, the impending automation of the industry and the housing inventory shortage. This can’t-miss broadcast is not just for real estate agents but also for anyone who may be looking to buy or sell a home.

Bold Predictions airs online. Sign up to claim your digital seat for this free broadcast at www.buffiniandcompany.com/bold2022.

