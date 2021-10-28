2022 Financial Calendar of AS Coop Pank

English Estonian

AS Coop Pank has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2022 financial year.

In 2022 Coop Pank plans to disclose information and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:

10.02.2022 Q4 2021 and unaudited full year results

11.02.2022 January results

11.03.2022 February results

16.03.2022 Audited Annual Report for 2021

13.04.2022 General meeting of shareholders

20.04.2022 Q1 interim results

11.05.2022 April results

10.06.2022 May results

20.07.2022 Q2 interim results

11.08.2022 July results

12.09.2022 August results

19.10.2022 Q3 interim results

11.11.2022 October results

12.12.2022 November results





Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 108,000 daily banking clients. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.