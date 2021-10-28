2022 Financial Calendar of AS Coop Pank

AS Coop Pank has decided the company’s Financial Calendar for the 2022 financial year.
In 2022 Coop Pank plans to disclose information and organize the general meeting of shareholders according to the following schedule:
10.02.2022 Q4 2021 and unaudited full year results
11.02.2022 January results
11.03.2022 February results
16.03.2022 Audited Annual Report for 2021
13.04.2022 General meeting of shareholders
20.04.2022 Q1 interim results
11.05.2022 April results
10.06.2022 May results
20.07.2022 Q2 interim results
11.08.2022 July results
12.09.2022 August results
19.10.2022 Q3 interim results
11.11.2022 October results
12.12.2022 November results
Coop Pank, based on Estonian capital, is one of the five universal banks operating in Estonia. The bank has 108,000 daily banking clients. Coop Pank aims to put the synergy generated by the interaction of retail business and banking to good use and to bring everyday banking services closer to people’s homes. The strategic shareholder of the bank is the domestic retail chain Coop Eesti, comprising of 330 stores.
