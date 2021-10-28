RESOLUTIONS OF THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF SOLIDIUM OY

English Finnish Swedish

Solidium’s Annual General Meeting was held in Helsinki on 28 October 2021. The Annual General Meeting adopted the company’s financial statements for the financial year 1 July 2020–30 June 2021 and discharged the members of the Board of Directors and the CEO from liability. In accordance with the Board’s proposal, the Annual General Meeting decided on a profit distribution of EUR 368 million to the owner. For a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting, the following persons were re-elected to the Board of Directors: Harri Sailas (Chairman), Aaro Cantell (Vice-Chairman), and Timo Ahopelto, Jannica Fagerholm, Marjo Miettinen and Laura Raitio as Board members. Jouko Karvinen and Jukka Ohtola were elected as new Board members. The Annual General Meeting confirmed the existing remuneration of the Board of Directors: Chairman of the Board of Directors shall receive a remuneration of EUR 5,500 per month, the Vice Chairman EUR 3,000 per month, and each member EUR 2,500 per month. In addition, a meeting remuneration of EUR 600 was confirmed for each meeting. KPMG Oy Ab, authorised public accountants, with APA Marcus Tötterman as the principal auditor, was re-appointed as Solidium’s auditor to serve for a term ending at the end of the next Annual General Meeting.





Further information: Harri Sailas, Chairman of the Board, call-back requests Inka Virtanen, tel. +358 (0)10 830 8901





Solidium is a limited company wholly owned by the State of Finland. Its mission is to strengthen and stabilise Finnish ownership in nationally important companies and increase the value of its holdings in the long term. The basis and core objective of Solidium's strategy is proper, value-enhancing asset management of its current holdings. Through its stakes, Solidium is a minority owner in eleven listed companies: Elisa, Kemira, Konecranes, Metso Outotec, Nokia, Nokian Tyres, Outokumpu, Sampo, Stora Enso, TietoEVRY and Valmet. The market value of Solidium’s investments is approximately EUR 9.7 billion. Further information: www.solidium.fi