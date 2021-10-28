Global Water Desalination Market Report 2021-2026 - Opportunities with Desalination With Renewable Energy Systems & Hybrid Desalination Process

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Water Desalination Market - Global Outlook & Forecast 2021-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global water desalination market by revenue is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.32% during the period 2021-2026.
The report considers the present scenario of the global water desalination market and its market dynamics for the period 2021-2026. It covers a detailed overview of several market growth enablers, restraints, and trends. The study covers both the demand and supply sides of the market. It also profiles and analyses leading companies and several other prominent companies operating in the market.
Rapid industrialization and effective wastewater management systems are factors propelling the water desalination market growth.
Several other key growth-stimulating factors include technological innovations, such as developing hybrid desalination processes and multi-stage (MSF) distillation technology. Most of the demand arises for the desalination process from municipal end-uses.
GEOGRAPHICAL ANALYSIS
The global water desalination market is highly developed in Middle East & Africa, APAC, and North America, owing to the growing usage of desalination widely for water reuse purposes in a municipal application.
The Middle East & Africa region was the largest market for water desalination. The APAC region is anticipated to witness the fastest growth during the forecast period.
VENDOR ANALYSIS
The global water desalination industry is highly fragmented, with many small and medium-sized manufacturers accounting for a major share of the market. However, the market is dominated by large players holding a significant market share.
The companies are determined to widen their product offerings and strengthen their market position through acquisitions and partnerships. Customers are progressively looking for system suppliers who can offer complete solutions for diverse water requirements and for vendors who deliver value-added services.
SNIPPETS
- In 2020, the Middle East & Africa region dominated the water desalination industry.
- Implementation of stringent regulations in industries and power plants regarding wastewater disposal is a key factor driving the growth of the water desalination market.
- The membrane technology segment dominated the water desalination market in 2020 and is expected to witness absolute growth by 2026
Prominent Vendors
- Acciona
- Doosan heavy industries & construction
- IDE Technologies
- SUEZ
- VEOLIA
Other Prominent Vendors
- Aquatech International
- Evoqua Water Technologies
- XYLEM
- Koch Separation Solutions
- Genesis Water Technologies
- Dow
- Abengoa
- Ferrovial
- Biwater
- Fisia Italimpianti
- WETICO (Water & Environment Technologies)
- Safbon Water Technology
- WABAG
- Metito
- Zhuhai Wangyang Water Treatment Equipment
- Hitachi Zosen Corporation
- Siemens
- Fluence
- Pall Corporation
- Alfa Laval
Key Topics Covered:
1 Research Methodology
2 Research Objectives
3 Research Process
4 Scope & Coverage
4.1 Market Definition
4.2 Base Year
4.3 Scope Of The Study
4.4 Market Segments
5 Report Assumptions & Caveats
6 Market at a Glance
7 Introduction
7.1 Overview
7.1.1 Cost Considerations
7.1.2 Increasing Desalination Plants
7.2 Impact Of Covid-19
7.2.1 Supply Side
7.2.2 Demand Side
8 Market Opportunities & Trends
8.1 Desalination With Renewable Energy Systems
8.2 Hybrid Desalination Process
9 Market Growth Enablers
9.1 Depleting Freshwater Resources
9.2 Increasing Population And Rapid Urbanization
9.3 Implementation Of Stricter Regulatory Requirements
9.4 Emergence Of New Technologies
10 Market Restraints
10.1 Environmental Impact Of The Construction Of Desalination Plants
10.2 Membrane Fouling & Scaling
10.3 Discharge Of Dense Brine As Waste
11 Market Landscape
11.1 Market Size & Forecast
11.2 Five Forces Analysis
12 Technology
12.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
12.2 Market Overview
12.3 Membrane Technology
12.4 Thermal Technology
12.5 Renewable Technologies
13 Application
13.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
13.2 Market Overview
13.3 Municipal
13.4 Industrial
13.5 Others
14 Water Source
14.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
14.2 Market Overview
14.3 Seawater
14.4 Brackish Water
14.5 Groundwater & Surface Water
15 Geography
15.1 Market Snapshot & Growth Engine
15.2 Geographic Overview
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/eful92