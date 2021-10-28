The Global Custom Application Development Service Market is expected to grow by $ 31.76 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Custom Application Development Service Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868138/?utm_source=GNW

76 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of almost 8% during the forecast period. Our report on the custom application development service market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increasing adoption of cloud-based services and the growing adoption of analytics in enterprise applications. In addition, the increasing adoption of cloud-based services is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The custom application development service market analysis includes the deployment segment and geographic landscape.



The custom application development service market is segmented as below:

By Deployment

• On-premise

• Cloud



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the strategic partnerships and collaborations among market participants as one of the prime reasons driving the custom application development service market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on custom application development service market covers the following areas:

• Custom application development service market sizing

• Custom application development service market forecast

• Custom application development service market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading custom application development service market vendors that include Accenture Plc, Bourntec Solutions Inc., Capgemini SE, Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp., HCL Technologies Ltd., Iblesoft Inc., Infanion, Infosys Ltd., International Business Machines Corp., and Tata Consultancy Services Ltd. Also, the custom application development service market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05868138/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________