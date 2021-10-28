The Global Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing (CRAM) Market is expected to grow by $ 96.18 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Pharmaceutical Contract Research and Manufacturing (CRAM) Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05770979/?utm_source=GNW

18 bn during 2021-2025, decelerating at a CAGR of over 10% during the forecast period. Our report on the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets and the growing need to focus on core competencies. In addition, the availability of cost-efficient resources in emerging markets is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market analysis includes the service segment and geographic landscape.



The pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market is segmented as below:

By Service

• CMO

• CRO



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Asia

• Europe

• ROW



This study identifies strong research funding as one of the prime reasons driving the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market growth during the next few years. Also, strong research funding will lead to sizable demand in the market.



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market vendors that include Almac Group Ltd., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Catalent Inc., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Icon Plc, IQVIA Holdings Inc., Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings, Lonza Group Ltd., and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. Also, the pharmaceutical contract research and manufacturing (CRAM) market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

