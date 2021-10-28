Global Bio-based Market Report 2021 with Profiles of 600+ Companies

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Global Bio-based Market Report 2021: Bio-Chemicals, Bio-Polymers, Bio-Materials and Bio-Coatings & Paints" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

There is growing consumer demand and regulatory push for bio-based materials with high performance, good recyclability and biodegradable properties to underpin the transition towards more sustainable manufacturing and products. Materials from biomass sources include bulk chemicals, platform chemicals, solvents, polymers, and biocomposites.



The many processes to convert biomass components to value-added products and fuels can be classified broadly as biochemical or thermochemical. In addition, biotechnological processes that rely mainly on plant breeding, fermentation, and conventional enzyme isolation also are used.



New bio-based materials that may compete with conventional materials are emerging continually, and the opportunities to use them in existing and novel products are explored in this publication.

Contents include:

In depth market analysis of bio-based chemical feedstocks, biopolymers, bioplastics, natural fibers and lignin, and bio-based coatings and paints.

Global production capacities, market demand and trends

Analysis of bio-based chemical including 11-Aminoundecanoic acid (11-AA), 1,4-Butanediol (1,4-BDO), Dodecanedioic acid (DDDA), Epichlorohydrin (ECH), Ethylene, Furan derivatives, 5-Chloromethylfurfural (5-CMF), 2,5-Furandicarboxylic acid (2,5-FDCA), Furandicarboxylic methyl ester (FDME), Isosorbide, Itaconic acid, 5 Hydroxymethyl furfural (HMF), Lactic acid (D-LA), Lactic acid - L-lactic acid (L-LA), Lactide, Levoglucosenone, Levulinic acid, Monoethylene glycol (MEG), Monopropylene glycol (MPG), Muconic acid, Naphtha, 1,5-Pentametylenediamine (DN5), 1,3-Propanediol (1,3-PDO), Sebacic acid and Succinic acid.

Analysis of synthetic bio-polymers and bio-plastics market including Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyethylene terephthalate (Bio-PET), Polytrimethylene terephthalate (Bio-PTT), Polyethylene furanoate (Bio-PEF), Polyamides (Bio-PA), Poly(butylene adipate-co-terephthalate) (Bio-PBAT), Polybutylene succinate (PBS) and copolymers, Polyethylene (Bio-PE), Polypropylene (Bio-PP)

Analysis of naturally produced bio-based polymers including Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Polysaccharides, Microfibrillated cellulose (MFC), Cellulose nanocrystals, Cellulose nanofibers, Protein-based bioplastics, Algal and fungal.

Analysis of types of natural fibers including plant fibers, animal fibers including alternative leather, wool, silk fiber and down and polysaccharides.

Markets for natural fibers, including composites, aerospace, automotive, construction & building, sports & leisure, textiles, consumer products and packaging.

Production capacities of lignin producers.

In depth analysis of biorefinery lignin production.

Analysis of types of bio-coatings and paints market, including Alkyd coatings, Polyurethane coatings, Epoxy coatings, Acrylate resins, Polylactic acid (Bio-PLA), Polyhydroxyalkanoates (PHA), Cellulose, Rosins, Biobased carbon black, Lignin, Edible coatings, Protein-based biomaterials for coatings, Alginate etc.

Profiles of over 630 companies.

9Fiber, Inc.

ADBioplastics

Advanced Biochemical (Thailand) Co., Ltd.

AGRANA Staerke GmbH

AlgiKnit

Algix LLC

AMSilk GmbH

An Phat Bioplastics

Anellotech, Inc.

Ankor Bioplastics Co., Ltd.

Anqing He Xing Chemical Co., Ltd.

Applied Bioplastics

Aquafil S.p.A.

Aquapak Polymers Ltd

Archer Daniel Midland Company (ADM)

Arctic Biomaterials Oy

Arkema S.A

Arlanxeo

Arrow Greentech

Arzeda Corp.

Attis Innovations, llc

AVA Biochem AG

Avani Eco

Avantium B.V.

Ayas Renewables Inc.

Azolla

B-PREG

BASF SE

BBCA Biochemical & GALACTIC Lactic Acid Co., Ltd.

Bcomp ltd.

Bio Fab NZ

BIO-FED

Bioextrax AB

Biofiber Tech Sweden AB

Biofibre GmbH

Biofine Technology, LLC

BioLogiQ, Inc.

Biomass Resin Holdings Co., Ltd.

Biome Bioplastics

Bioplastech Ltd

BIOTEC GmbH & Co. KG

Biotrem

BlockTexx Pty Ltd.

BluCon Biotech GmbH

Blue BioFuels, Inc.

Bluepha Beijing Lanjing Microbiology Technology Co., Ltd.

Bolt Threads

Borealis AG

Borregaard Chemcell

Bosk Bioproducts Inc.

Braskem SA

CARAPAC Company

Carbiolice

Carbios

Cardia Bioplastics Ltd.

Cargill

Catalyxx

Cathay Industrial Biotech, Ltd.

Celanese Corporation

Cellucomp Ltd.

Cellugy

Cellutech AB (Stora Enso)

CH-Bioforce Oy

Checkerspot, Inc.

Chempolis Oy

Chongqing Bofei Biochemical Products Co., Ltd.

Chuetsu Pulp & Paper Co., Ltd.

Circa Group

CJ CheilJedang Corporation

Clariant AG

Corumat, Inc.

Cristal Union Group

Cruz Foam

CuanTec Ltd.

Daicel Polymer Ltd.

Daio Paper Corporation

DAK Americas LLC

Danimer Scientific LLC

Diamond Green Diesel LLC

DIC Corporation

Dongying Hebang Chemical Corp.

Dow, Inc.

DuFor Resins B.V.

DuPont

DuPont Tate & Lyle Bio Products Co., LLC

Eastman Chemical Ltd. Corporation

Ecoshell

Ecovative Design LLC

Ecovia Renewables

EggPlant Srl

EMS-Grivory

Eni S.p.A.

Eranova

Esbottle Oy

Evolved By Nature

Evonik Industries AG

Fairbrics

Far Eastern New Century Corporation

Fiberight

Fiberlean Technologies

FKuR Kunststoff GmbH

Floreon

Foamplant BV

Fraunhofer Institute for Silicate Research ISC

Fuji Pigment Co., Ltd.

Full Cycle Bioplastics LLC

Futerro

Futuramat Sarl

Galatea Biotech Srl

Gen3Bio

Genecis Bioindustries, Inc.

Genomatica

Grabio Greentech Corporation

Granbio Technologies

Grupp MAIP

GS Alliance Co. Ltd

Guangzhou Bio-plus Materials Technology Co., Ltd.

Haldor Topsoe A/S

Hattori Shoten K.K.

Hebei Casda Biomaterials Co., Ltd.

Hebei Jiheng Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hebei Xinhua Lactic Acid Co.

Heilongjiang Chenneng Bioengineering Ltd.

Henan Jindan Lactic Acid Technology Co., Ltd.

Henan Xinghan Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Hengli Petrochemical

Hengshui Jinghua Chemical Co., Ltd.

Hokuetsu Toyo Fibre Co., Ltd.

Hubei Guangshui National Chemical Co., Ltd.

Humintech GmbH

Hunan Anhua Lactic Acid Co

India Glycols Ltd.

Indochine Bio Plastiques (ICBP) Sdn Bhd

Indorama Ventures Public Co. Ltd.

Inovyn

Inspidere B.V.

Ioniqa

Itaconix

Jiangsu Anpon Electrochemical Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Jinhe Hi-Tech Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Senda Biological Engineering Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Torise Biomaterials Co., Ltd

Jiangsu Yangnong Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Jiangsu Zhongzheng Biochemical Co., Ltd.

Jilin COFCO Biomaterial Corporation

JinHui ZhaoLang High Technology Co., Ltd.

Jungbunzlauer Suisse AG

Kaneka Corporation

Kingfa Sci. & Tech. Co. Ltd.

Kolon Industries, Inc.

Kraig Biocraft Laboratories

Lactips S.A.

LAM'ON

LCY Biosciences

Lean Orb

Lenzing AG

LEUNA-Harze GmbH

Lingrove, Inc.

Lixea Limited

Locus Fermentation Solutions

Loick Biowertstoff GmbH

Loliware LLC

LOTTE Chemical Corporation

LyondellBasell Industries Holdings B.V.

Made of Air GmbH

Mango Materials, Inc.

Marea

Marine Innovation Co., Ltd

MedPHA Bio-Tech Co., Ltd.

Meghmani Finechem Ltd.

Mercurius Biorefining Inc

METabolic EXplorer S.A. (METEX)

Metgen Oy

Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation

Mitsubishi Polyester Film GmbH

Mitsui Chemicals, Inc.

Mobius

Mogu S.r.l.

Multibax Public Co., Ltd.

Mura Technology Limited

Musashino Chemical Laboratory, Ltd.

MYCL

MycoWorks

Nabaco, Inc.

Nafigate Corporation a.s.

Nanollose Ltd

Nantong Cellulose Fibers Co., Ltd

Nantong Jiuding Biological Engineering Co., Ltd.

NatPol

Natural Fiber Welding, INc.

NatureWorks LLC

NefFa

Neste Oyj

New Zealand Natural Fibers (NZNF)

Newlight Technologies LLC

NEXE Innovations Inc.

Ningbo Huanyang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Ningbo Tianan Biologic Material

Nippon Paper Industries

Norske Skog AS

Northern Technologies International

Notpla

Novamont S.p.A.

Novomer

NUREL S.A.

Nxtlevvel

Oakbio, Inc.

Oimo

Oji Paper Company

Oleon N.V.

Origin Materials

Paques Biomaterials

PHABuilder

PHB Industrial S.A.

Photanol B.V.

Plafco Fibertech Oy

Plantic Technologies Ltd.

Plantics B.V.

Polaris Renewables LLC

Polyferm

Pond Biomaterials

PT Intera Lestari Polimer

PTT MCC Biochem Co., Ltd.

Qnature UG

Radical Plastics

Radici Group

Red Avenue New Materials Group Co., Ltd.

Relement BV

RenCom AB

Ripro Corporation

Rodenburg Biopolymers B.V.

Roquette S.A.

Royal DSM N.V

RWDC Industries

S-EnPol Co., Ltd.

Samyang Corporation

Saphium Biotechnology GMBH

Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (SABIC)

Sebacic Oman SAOC

Sebiplast s.r.l.

Seevix Material Sciences Ltd.

Seiko PMC Corporation

Shandong Baisheng Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Shandong Fuwin New Material Co., Ltd.

Shandong Landian Biological Technology Co., Ltd.

Shandong Minji Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shandong Siqiang Chemical Group Co., Ltd.

Shanghai Tong-Jie-Liang Biomaterials Co., Ltd.

Shanxi Leda Biochemical Co., Ltd.

Shanxi Zhengang Chemical Co., Ltd.

Shenghong Group

Shenzhen Ecomann Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Esun Industrial Co., Ltd.

SK Chemicals Co., Ltd.

Smartfiber AG

Solvay SA

Soma Bioworks/White Lemur Co.

Spectrus Sustainable Solutions Pvt Ltd

Spiber, Inc.

Spidey Tek

Spolchemie

STORA ENSO OYJ

Sulapac Oy

Sulzer Chemtech AG

Sunar Misir

SUPLA Bioplastics

TAIF-NK

Tanin sevnica kemicna industrija

TBM Co., Ltd.

TechnipFMC

TECNARO GmbH

Teijin Ltd

TerraVerdae BioWorks Inc

Teysha Technologies Limited

thyssenkrupp Industrial Solutions AG

Tianan Biologic Material Co., Ltd.

Tianjin GreenBio Materials Co., Ltd

Tianxing Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Tongliao Xinghe Biotechnology Co., Ltd.

Toray Industries, Inc.

Total Corbion PLA

Toyobo Co., Ltd.

Treemera GmbH

TripleW

Tomtex

UBQ Materials

Uluu

Unitika Ltd.

UPM-Kymmene Oyj

VEnvirotech Biotechnology SL

Virent Inc.

VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd

Vynova

WeylChem International GmbH

Woodly Ltd.

Wuhan Sanjiang Space Good Biotech Co., Ltd.

Xampla

Xinjiang Lanshan Tunhe

Yield10 Bioscience, Inc.

Zhangjiagang Glory Chemical Industry Co., Ltd

Zhejiang Hangzhou Xinfu Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Hisun Biomaterials Co., Ltd.

Zhejiang Youcheng New Materials Co., Ltd

