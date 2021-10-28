Global Construction & Building Materials Market Research Report (2021 to 2025) - by Material, Building Type and Region

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Construction & Building Materials Market Research Report by Material, Building Type, and Region - Global Forecast to 2025 - Cumulative Impact of COVID-19" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The Global Construction & Building Materials Market size was estimated at USD 916.31 billion in 2019 and is expected to reach USD 946.26 billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 5.76% reaching USD 1,282.56 billion by 2025.



Market Statistics

The report provides market sizing and forecast across five major currencies - USD, EUR GBP, JPY, and AUD. It helps organization leaders make better decisions when currency exchange data is readily available. In this report, the years 2017 and 2018 are considered historical years, 2019 as the base year, 2020 as the estimated year, and years from 2021 to 2025 are considered the forecast period.



Market Segmentation & Coverage

This research report categorizes the Construction & Building Materials to forecast the revenues and analyze the trends in each of the following sub-markets:

Based on Material, the market was studied across Aggregates, Bricks, Cement, Ceramic Facing & Floor Tiles, Composites, Glass, Metal, Precast Concrete, Sealants, Adhesives & Waterproofing Compounds, and Wood.

Based on Building Type, the market was studied across Commercial Building Construction, Industrial Construction, Infrastructure & Heavy Civil Construction, and Residential Building Construction. The Residential Building Construction is further studied across Multi-Family Housing and Single-Family Housing.

Based on Region, the market was studied across Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, Middle East & Africa. The Americas is further studied across Argentina, Brazil, Canada, Mexico, and United States. The Asia-Pacific is further studied across Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia, Philippines, South Korea, and Thailand. The Europe, Middle East & Africa is further studied across France, Germany, Italy, Netherlands, Qatar, Russia, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Spain, United Arab Emirates, and United Kingdom.

Competitive Strategic Window

The Competitive Strategic Window analyses the competitive landscape in terms of markets, applications, and geographies to help the vendor define an alignment or fit between their capabilities and opportunities for future growth prospects. It describes the optimal or favorable fit for the vendors to adopt successive merger and acquisition strategies, geography expansion, research & development, and new product introduction strategies to execute further business expansion and growth during a forecast period.



FPNV Positioning Matrix

The FPNV Positioning Matrix evaluates and categorizes the vendors in the Construction & Building Materials Market based on Business Strategy (Business Growth, Industry Coverage, Financial Viability, and Channel Support) and Product Satisfaction (Value for Money, Ease of Use, Product Features, and Customer Support) that aids businesses in better decision making and understanding the competitive landscape.



Market Share Analysis

The Market Share Analysis offers the analysis of vendors considering their contribution to the overall market. It provides the idea of its revenue generation into the overall market compared to other vendors in the space. It provides insights into how vendors are performing in terms of revenue generation and customer base compared to others. Knowing market share offers an idea of the size and competitiveness of the vendors for the base year. It reveals the market characteristics in terms of accumulation, fragmentation, dominance, and amalgamation traits.



Competitive Scenario

The Competitive Scenario provides an outlook analysis of the various business growth strategies adopted by the vendors. The news covered in this section deliver valuable thoughts at the different stage while keeping up-to-date with the business and engage stakeholders in the economic debate. The competitive scenario represents press releases or news of the companies categorized into Merger & Acquisition, Agreement, Collaboration, & Partnership, New Product Launch & Enhancement, Investment & Funding, and Award, Recognition, & Expansion. All the news collected help vendor to understand the gaps in the marketplace and competitor's strength and weakness thereby, providing insights to enhance product and service.



Company Usability Profiles

The report profoundly explores the recent significant developments by the leading vendors and innovation profiles in the Global Construction & Building Materials Market, including Ambuja Cements Ltd., Anhui Conch Cement Co., Ltd., Asia Cement Public Company Ltd., Athabasca Minerals Inc., Atlas Concrete, BBMG Corporation Ltd., Boral Limited, CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V., China National Building Material Co., Ltd., Compagnie de Saint-Gobain S.A., CRH PLC, Ferguson PLC, Grasim Industries Limited, HeidelbergCement AG, Jaypee Group, LafargeHolcim Ltd., Lixil Group Corporation, and UltraTech Cement Ltd.



The report provides insights on the following pointers:

1. Market Penetration: Provides comprehensive information on the market offered by the key players

2. Market Development: Provides in-depth information about lucrative emerging markets and analyze penetration across mature segments of the markets

3. Market Diversification: Provides detailed information about new product launches, untapped geographies, recent developments, and investments

4. Competitive Assessment & Intelligence: Provides an exhaustive assessment of market shares, strategies, products, certification, regulatory approvals, patent landscape, and manufacturing capabilities of the leading players

5. Product Development & Innovation: Provides intelligent insights on future technologies, R&D activities, and breakthrough product developments



The report answers questions such as:

1. What is the market size and forecast of the Global Construction & Building Materials Market?

2. What are the inhibiting factors and impact of COVID-19 shaping the Global Construction & Building Materials Market during the forecast period?

3. Which are the products/segments/applications/areas to invest in over the forecast period in the Global Construction & Building Materials Market?

4. What is the competitive strategic window for opportunities in the Global Construction & Building Materials Market?

5. What are the technology trends and regulatory frameworks in the Global Construction & Building Materials Market?

6. What is the market share of the leading vendors in the Global Construction & Building Materials Market?

7. What modes and strategic moves are considered suitable for entering the Global Construction & Building Materials Market?



