The Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market is expected to grow by $ 50.04 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 6.39% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Cosmetic Skin Care Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734192/?utm_source=GNW

39% during the forecast period. Our report on the cosmetic skin care market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the growing population in the age group of 30-50 years and rapid urbanization. In addition, growing population in the age group of 30-50 years is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The cosmetic skin care market analysis includes the product segment and geographic landscape.



The cosmetic skin care market is segmented as below:

By Product

• Face skincare products

• Body skincare products

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• Europe

• North America

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the presence of premium brandsas one of the prime reasons driving the cosmetic skin care market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on cosmetic skin care market covers the following areas:

• Cosmetic skin care market sizing

• Cosmetic skin care market forecast

• Cosmetic skin care market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading cosmetic skin care market vendors that include Beiersdorf AG, CHANEL Ltd., Gayatri Herbals Pvt. Ltd., Johnson and Johnson Inc., LOreal SA, Revlon Inc., Shiseido Co. Ltd., The Estee Lauder Companies Inc., The Procter and Gamble Co., and Unilever Group. Also, the cosmetic skin care market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05734192/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________