Global COVID-19 Vaccines Market Research Report 2021-2022

According to the new updated study on COVID-19 Vaccines, approximately 53% of world population will be fully vaccinated by the end of the year 2021. This figure is expected to increase to 81% by the year 2022.
The rapid vaccination programmes launched around the world has led to millions of people being fully vaccinated, particularly in developed nations. With the rise in vaccination rates, measures designed to limit the spread of Covid-19 like mask mandates and capacity limits have been relaxed. The subsequent relaxation strengthened consumer confidence and allowed economic activity to return to normalcy. However, with the Covid-19 virus rapidly mutating, new variants have emerged in many parts of the world, posing a threat of potential future waves.
These new variants are more deadly than the original virus, more easily transmissible and can impact the effectiveness of vaccines. Viruses naturally change over time through the process of mutation. Among the thousands of variants currently circulating around the world, Delta (B.1.617.2), Alpha (B.1.1.7), Beta (B.1.351), and Gamma (P.1) have emerged as variants of concern, and the reason behind subsequent spike in infections.
These variants were first identified in India, the UK, South Africa, and Brazil respectively. The high number of Covid-19 cases also increases the risk of virus mutations, leading to the emergence of new variants. The spread of the Delta variant has forced some countries to step up their vaccination campaigns and bring back curbs on businesses, activity and travel.
Messenger RNA (mRNA)-based Covid-19 vaccine from Moderna and Pfizer stand out not only as frontrunners but also as being more protective against newer variants. mRNA vaccine although never been licensed for use in humans before, is now being approved in the fight against COVID-19 largely because of the speed at which these vaccines can be produced. mRNA vaccines work by introducing a part of mRNA that reacts to the viral protein.
Key Topics Covered:
I. METHODOLOGY
II. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY
COVID-19 VACCINE DEVELOPMENT - A GLOBAL MARKET OVERVIEW
- The Race Between the Virus & Vaccines Intensifies. Amidst this Chaotic Battle, Where Is The World Economy Headed in 2021?
- Covid-19 Vaccine Shortages Hit Global Supply Initiative
- Dosing Interval Adjustment to Expand Coverage
- Global COVID-19 Vaccine Inequity
- Impact of Vaccine Inequity on the Labor Market
- Emergency Use Approvals (EUAs) Dry Up in Developed Markets
- Anti-Vaccine Movement Poses Significant Threat
THE VARIOUS COVID-19 VIRUS VARIANTS
- Emergence of Delta Variant Sparks New Wave of Infections
- Is South African Variant a Formidable Threat?
- E484K Mutation Challenges Vaccine Developers
- Rising Cases in South Africa & Other Countries
- California Strain Emerges to be more Contagious and Deadly
- Is COVID-19 Virus Increasingly Resorting to Mutation to Outsmart Vaccines?
- Less Effectiveness of AstraZeneca Vaccine Against South African Variant Leads to its Halt
- Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Demonstrates Low to Modest Level of Efficacy against South African Variant
- US Government Unveils Covid-19 Vaccine Booster Shot Plan to Maximize Vaccine Protection Against Emerging Variants
- Pfizer/BioNTech Trailing a Booster Covid-19 Shot to Provide Variant Protection
- Moderna's Variant-Specific Vaccine Candidate Ready for Clinical Study
- AstraZeneca Plans to Adapt Covid-19 Vaccine against New Emerging Variants
- Sinovac Vaccines Against Mutated Variants of Coronavirus to be Produced in 10 Weeks
AN OVERVIEW OF COVID-19 VACCINE ROLLOUT
- Roll-out Timeline of Select Frontrunners
- COVID-19 Vaccine Approval Details
- COVID-19 Vaccine Funding Details
- Pfizer/BioNTech's COVID-19 Vaccine Receives World's First Authorization
- UK Clinches the First Position in the World to Approve Pfizer's Vaccine
- After UK, Pfizer's Vaccine Gains Approval from the US and EU
- Novartis Inks Agreement with Pfizer-BioNTech to Support Covid-19 Vaccine Production
- After Pfizer, Moderna Vaccine Bags Coveted EUA from US FDA
- Moderna Kick-Starts Inoculation in the US
- AstraZeneca's Vaccine - Third Globally to Obtain Approval
- J&J's Single Shot Vaccination Resumes After Temporary Suspension
- Pfizer/BioNTech vs. Moderna vs. AstraZeneca vs. J&J Vaccine
- A Comparison of Pfizer, Moderna, and AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine
- Johnson & Johnson's Adenovirus-based COVID-19 Vaccine vis-a-vis Moderna or Pfizer
- Russia Commences Mass Vaccination from Mid-December, 2020
- Russia's Sputnik V Receives Approval for People Aged over 60
- China Awards Conditional Approval to First COVID-19 Vaccine from Sinopharm
- WHO Approves China`s Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine for Emergency Use
- China Issues License for Vaccine Production to Overseas Partners
- Brazilian Authorities Approve Sinovac's CoronaVac
- AstraZeneca's Covishield and Bharat Biotech's Covaxin Receive Emergency Use Approval in India
- Sanofi Starts Trials of Second Vaccine on February 2021 after Disappointing Results of the First Vaccine
- CanSinoBIO Claims No Blood Clot Issues from COVID-19 Vaccine
- Novavax Experiences Further Approval Delays To Produce Covid-19 Vaccine
- Novavax Begins Crossover Arms for COVID-19 Vaccine Trials in UK and South Africa
mRNA: A NEW APPROACH TO MEDICINE
- mRNA Vaccine Marks Dawn of New Era of Vaccines & Medical Therapies
- RNA Technology: Benefits & Potential for Future Outbreaks
- Key Challenges
- mRNA Vaccines Could Vanquish COVID-19 and Cancer
- Efforts to Target New Application Areas
MARKET DYNAMICS
- COVID-19 Vaccine Approvals Shift All Eyes toward Pre-Order and Distribution Statistics
- Emergence of Novel Disease Variants Likely to Spell Need for Booster Shots
- mRNA Vaccines Offer More Protection Against Newer Variants
- Vaccine Companies Stress on Booster Dose
- Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine May Require Third Dose, Companies Seek Approval
- J&J Vaccine May Need a Booster Dose
- Longer Interval between the Two Doses of Pfizer Vaccine to Boost Antibody Levels
- Mix and Match is the New COVID-19 Vaccine Mantra
- Long-Haul COVID-19 Holds Potential to Become a Public Health Issue
- Vaccine Passports - The New Concept for Travel and Premises Access Permission
- Vaccine Alliances Ensure Supplies for All
- Licensing and Partnership Deals Worldwide Propel Vaccine Production
VACCINES FOR KIDS
- Kids: A Key to COVID-19 Mitigation Efforts
- Existent Covid-19 Vaccines for Children
- Precautions to be taken by the Children infected with Covid-19
- FDA Approves Pfizer-BioNTech Vaccine in Kids aged 12 to 15 Years Age (May, 2021)
- Pfizer Aims to Obtain Vaccine Approval for Kids Aged 5-11 Years by Fall, 2021
- Moderna Begins Testing its Vaccine on Children Aged Below 12 Years (March, 2021)
- Oxford University Halts AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Trial on Children over Perceived Safety Concerns
- COVID-19 Vaccine Spikevax Approved for Children aged 12 to 17 in EU
REGIONAL MARKET PERSPECTIVE
FOCUS ON THE FRONTRUNNERS
- Moderna, Inc. (USA)
- Pfizer Inc./BioNTech (US/Germany)
- AstraZeneca/University of Oxford (The UK)
- Johnson & Johnson (USA)
- CanSino Biologics, Inc. (China)
- China National Pharmaceutical Group Co., Ltd. (Sinopharm) (China)
- Sinovac Biotech Ltd. (China)
- Novavax, Inc. (USA)
- Inovio Pharmaceuticals (USA)
- Sanofi/GlaxoSmithKline (France/UK)
INITIATIVES FOR EQUITABLE DISTRIBUTION OF VACCINES
- The Most Extensive Vaccine Program in the History of Mankind Is Upon Us
- Fair Distribution of COVID-19 Vaccine
- Vaccine Nationalism to Hamper Equitable Distribution of Vaccines
- COVAX Created to Ensure Fair and Universal Access to COVID-19 Vaccine
- COVAX Inks Additional Deals for Global Rollout of COVID-19 Vaccines
- African Countries Become Part of the COVAX Facility for Timely Access to Successful Vaccines
- COVAX Advance Market Commitment (AMC)
- World Economic Forum to Push COVID-19 Vaccine Production Capability
- Pushing Manufacturing Capacity to Fulfil Global Demand
- Technology Transfer and Other Payments
KEY VACCINE TECHNOLOGY PLATFORMS
- Inactivated Vaccines
- Inactivated Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development: As on July 27, 2021
- Protein-Subunit Vaccines
- Protein-Subunit Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development: As on July 27, 2021
- Non-Replicating Viral-Vector
- Non-Replicating Viral Vector Vaccine in Preclinical Development: As on May 14th, 2021
- Replicating Viral Vector Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development: As on May 14th, 2021
- Nucleic Acid Vaccines
- RNA Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on July 27, 2021
- DNA Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on July 27, 2021
- Replicating Bacteria Vector
- Live Attenuated Vaccines (LAVs)
- Live Attenuated Virus Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on July 27, 2021
- Live Attenuated Bacterial Vector Candidate in Preclinical Studies: As on May 14th, 2021
- Virus-like Particle Vaccines
- Virus-like Particles (VLP) Vaccine Candidate in Preclinical Development: As on May 14th, 2021
WORLD COVID-19 VACCINE BRANDS
SELECT CORPORATE DEVELOPMENTS IN THE COVID-19 VACCINE MARKET: 2021
III. COMPETITION
- Total Companies Profiled: 348
