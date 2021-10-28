The Global Gasket and Seal Materials Market is expected to grow by $ 14.66 bn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.36% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Gasket and Seal Materials Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05724785/?utm_source=GNW

36% during the forecast period. Our report on the gasket and seal materials market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by the increase in demand from developing countries and the growing use of gasket and seal in improving the performance of engineering equipment. In addition, increase in demand from developing countries is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The gasket and seal materials market analysis includes end-user and type segments and geographic landscape.



The gasket and seal materials market is segmented as below:

By End-user

• Automotive

• Industrial machinery

• Electrical and electronics

• Oil and gas

• Others



By Type

• Rubber

• Fiber

• Silicone

• Graphite

• Others



By Geographical Landscape

• APAC

• North America

• Europe

• MEA

• South America



This study identifies the growth in the automotive industryas one of the prime reasons driving the gasket and seal materials market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on gasket and seal materials market covers the following areas:

• Gasket and seal materials market sizing

• Gasket and seal materials market forecast

• Gasket and seal materials market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading gasket and seal materials market vendors that include AB SKF, Boyd Corp., Dana Inc., EnPro Industries Inc., Freudenberg SE, HEXPOL AB, Parker Hannifin Corp., Stockwell Elastomerics Inc., Tenneco Inc., and Trelleborg AB. Also, the gasket and seal materials market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

