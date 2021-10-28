The Global Landfill Gas Market is expected to grow by $ 401.57 mn during 2021-2025, progressing at a CAGR of 5.30% during the forecast period

New York, Oct. 28, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Reportlinker.com announces the release of the report "Global Landfill Gas Market 2021-2025" - https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713227/?utm_source=GNW

30% during the forecast period. Our report on the landfill gas market provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis regarding the current global market scenario, latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by growing demand for energy worldwide and increase in MSW generation. In addition, the growing demand for energy worldwide is anticipated to boost the growth of the market as well.

The landfill gas market analysis includes application segment and geographic landscape.



The landfill gas market is segmented as below:

By Application

• Electricity

• Direct use

• Alternate fuels

• Combined heat and power



By Geographical Landscape

• North America

• Europe

• APAC

• South America

• MEA



This study identifies the stringent regulations pertaining to reduction in GHG emissionsas one of the prime reasons driving the landfill gas market growth during the next few years.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters. Our report on landfill gas market covers the following areas:

• Landfill gas market sizing

• Landfill gas market forecast

• Landfill gas market industry analysis



This robust vendor analysis is designed to help clients improve their market position, and in line with this, this report provides a detailed analysis of several leading landfill gas market vendors that include Advanced Disposal Services Inc., Ameresco Inc., Ares Management LLC, Biffa Plc, Covanta Holding Corp., Energy Developments Ltd., General Electric Co., Pennon Group Plc, VEOLIA ENVIRONNEMENT SA, and Waste Management Inc. Also, the landfill gas market analysis report includes information on upcoming trends and challenges that will influence market growth. This is to help companies strategize and leverage all forthcoming growth opportunities.

The study was conducted using an objective combination of primary and secondary information including inputs from key participants in the industry. The report contains a comprehensive market and vendor landscape in addition to an analysis of the key vendors.



The analyst presents a detailed picture of the market by the way of study, synthesis, and summation of data from multiple sources by an analysis of key parameters such as profit, pricing, competition, and promotions. It presents various market facets by identifying the key industry influencers. The data presented is comprehensive, reliable, and a result of extensive research - both primary and secondary. Technavio’s market research reports provide a complete competitive landscape and an in-depth vendor selection methodology and analysis using qualitative and quantitative research to forecast the accurate market growth.

Read the full report: https://www.reportlinker.com/p05713227/?utm_source=GNW



About Reportlinker

ReportLinker is an award-winning market research solution. Reportlinker finds and organizes the latest industry data so you get all the market research you need - instantly, in one place.



__________________________